Zjarret në Kanada – 36,000 banorë të tjerë janë urdhëruar të largohen nga zonat e rrezikut

Rreth 30,000 njerëz janë urdhëruar të evakuohen nga shtëpitë e tyre në Kolumbinë Britanike për shkak të zjarreve që shpërthejnë në provincën perëndimore kanadeze, thanë autoritetet të shtunën.

30,000 që u desh të largoheshin, u bashkohen 36,000 të tjerë, të cilët tani janë urdhëruar të jenë gati për largimin e mundshëm emergjent, sipas Bowen Ma, një zyrtar me shërbimet e urgjencës të provincës.

