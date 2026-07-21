TROPOJA, A NATURAL TREASURE THAT REQUIRES A NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The good work of Mayor Rexh Byberi and the vision for a modern Tropoja with a sustainable economy

By Flamur Buçpapaj

Tropoja is one of the most unique regions of Albania, a blessed land with majestic mountains, clean waters, endless forests, mineral resources, ancient traditions, and hardworking people. It should not be seen merely as a peripheral area, but as a national asset that can make a significant contribution to Albania’s economic development.

For many years, Tropoja has faced challenges caused by its distance from major urban centers, the lack of some essential services, and the migration of young people. Today, however, a new vision is needed: a vision that develops this region based on its natural resources, its people, and better governance.

In this regard, the work of the Tropoja Municipality under the leadership of Mayor Rexh Byberi has brought visible changes, especially in infrastructure. Investments in roads, asphalt paving, and improved connections between villages and service centers have created better living conditions for residents. Villages such as Tpla have also benefited from improved access, making movement easier, supporting family economies, and connecting communities more closely with markets.

A road is not only asphalt. A road means development; it is an opportunity for farmers to bring their products to markets, for tourists to visit mountain areas, and for young people to have reasons to remain in their homeland.

However, Tropoja needs a much broader development plan. It should not lose its status as a municipality; on the contrary, its institutions must be strengthened. A territory with such valuable natural resources requires close and professional administration.

Tropoja needs a fully functional cadastre, so that citizens can resolve property issues and investors can have legal security. It needs a fully operational hospital, so residents can receive quality healthcare close to their homes. It needs justice services, including a court in Tropoja, so citizens have easier access to justice without unnecessary travel.

The management of natural resources is also extremely important. Tropoja’s forests are a national treasure and require scientific management by specialists, engineers, and local professionals. The forestry administration and forest protection police must be strengthened to ensure that these resources are protected and developed sustainably.

But Tropoja has more than forests and tourism. It also possesses important underground resources. Mineral resources such as chromium, quartz, nickel, and phosphorites should be studied and managed professionally. It is not enough merely to extract raw materials; opportunities must be created for local processing through factories and new employment opportunities.

In particular, quartz represents an important opportunity for industrial development. A well-designed strategy could attract investments in the processing of these resources, creating a local economy and ensuring that Tropoja’s wealth benefits its own residents.

Another important direction is agriculture and agro-processing. Tropoja should become a recognized region for mountain fruit production. Large-scale planting of cherries, chestnuts, and other fruit trees would create a new economic opportunity for rural families. The climate and terrain of this area are advantages that must be used wisely.

The state should establish collection and processing centers for Tropoja’s traditional products. Medicinal plants, blueberries, mountain tea, and other natural products are valuable resources with demand in European markets. Collection points should be created where farmers have security for selling their production.

A fair policy would be for the state to support the purchase, certification, and standardization of these products, so that farmers are not left alone in the market. This would increase family incomes and create new jobs.

The development of Tropoja must be based on an integrated model: tourism, agriculture, processing industries, forest management, and the intelligent use of mineral resources.

Tropoja has capable people, fertile land, rich resources, and a strong identity. What is needed is a national strategy and cooperation between local government, central institutions, businesses, and the community.

Concrete work in infrastructure is an important step, but the future requires more: functional institutions, a productive economy, and investments that create employment opportunities for local people.

Tropoja is not a periphery of Albania. Tropoja is a national treasure, a jewel of the Albanian Alps, and a great opportunity for the country’s economic development.