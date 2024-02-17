Today we are happy and proud, with the newest state in Europe, Kosovo, or more precisely Dardania/Flamur Bucpapaj

Today we are happy and proud, with the newest state in Europe, Kosovo, or more precisely Dardania. The declaration of independence on February 17th, 2008, is the beginning of resolving the Albanian issue in Kosovo in permanent friendship with the United States. Of course, today Serbia is provoking and interfering in Mitrovica, hoping to start an attack against it. Even the birth of Kosovo is still without the flag and the extension of the Kosovo government. But it will happen soon. As a nation, we are ready to defend every inch of Albanian land. The Albanian army must be ready to defend Albanian borders. The Kukës, Shkodër, and Gjirokastër divisions need to be urgently revived because the Albanian issue demands a solution: We call on the Albanian government to take urgent measures to protect Albanian borders. Otherwise, we will establish a national private army and will not leave our Albanian border unprotected.

Romani “Doktoresha” për nga përshkrimi i Shqipërisë në diktaturë përngjan shumë me Afganistanin e Khaled Hosseinin, përmes veprës “Gjuetari i balonave”: Si Afganistani nën sundimin e talebanëve … Mund ta gjeni në te gjitha libraritë Për porosi kontaktoni në numrin: 067 53 32 700

Rreth Nesh

Radio Nacional është radio lokale që transmeton në frekuencën 93.6 Mhz muzikën më të mirë shqiptare. Tashmë të gjithë ju keni mundësinë të na dëgjoni online në internet me audio dhe video në adresën:
www.radionacional.al

Adresa

KOMPLEKSI NACIONAL
Rr. Xhanfize Keko, Ish Kinostudio,
Tirana, Albania 

Tel: +355 67 533 2700
Email: [email protected]

Na Ndiqni

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
© 2023 RTV Nacional Albania
Designing & Development By Pixer Creative
Scroll to Top