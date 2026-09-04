TIME FOR ALBANIAN NATIONALISM TO TAKE POWER

Time to Unite the Albanian Right and Create a New Political Force

By Flamur Buçpapaj

Albania is today facing a decisive moment. After more than three decades of transition, the country continues to face deep political, economic, and social problems. A large part of the population is seeking change, while the Albanian right has, for years, failed to build a united and convincing alternative capable of taking responsibility for governing the country.

For 16 years, the Albanian right has remained in opposition. This is not merely an electoral defeat; it is a political problem that requires profound analysis. Why has a political0 force with an important history in Albanian pluralism failed to create a stable majority and convince citizens that it can change the country?

One of the main reasons has been division. The right has been divided into groups, interests, and individuals, while many people who have been part of it over the years have either left or become disillusioned. Traditional right-wing families, politically persecuted families, nationalists, and citizens who have believed in private property, freedom, democracy, and individual initiative have often felt that they were not properly represented.

At the same time, Albanian politics has repeatedly been marked by debates and accusations concerning old influences, clientelism, patronage, and the penetration of individuals with different interests into political structures. These issues should not be addressed through revenge or unsubstantiated accusations, but through transparency, documentation, and institutional verification. Albania needs to know the truth about its past and build its future on the rule of law.

It is time for Albanian nationalism to take on a new political dimension. Not nationalism based on hatred, not nationalism based on violence, and not revenge against political opponents, but democratic, European, and state-building nationalism. A nationalism that places Albania, the national interest, the citizen, the family, property, and economic development at the center of politics.

SULMI NACIONAL

In this reality emerges the idea of Sulmi Nacional, as a new political force seeking to unite Albanians who want genuine change and a new direction for the country.

Sulmi Nacional should be a political front of people who believe in the nation, democracy, and the rule of law. It should bring together traditional right-wing families, politically persecuted families, nationalists, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, young people, and all citizens who want a stronger and more dignified Albania.

This unity must not be built on hatred toward anyone. It must not be a return to the conflicts of the past. It must be a union for the future.

Albanians must have the opportunity to choose a new political alternative that does not merely promise a change of those in power, but a change in the way the country is governed. A state where the law applies equally to everyone, where property is protected, corruption is fought, institutions are independent, and the administration serves the citizen.

Power must not be the property of a party, a family, or a group. Power is a responsibility toward citizens.

Albania cannot rise if it continues to lose its most capable people. Young people leave because they do not see opportunities, entrepreneurs face uncertainty, and Albanian families seek a better standard of living. Therefore, a new political force must place the economy and development at the center of its agenda.

Conditions must be created for Albanian and foreign investment, businesses must be supported, and agriculture, tourism, industry, and technology must be developed. Roads, water supply systems, sewage networks, and modern infrastructure must be built. The country’s cultural monuments and natural resources must be protected.

Today’s nationalism must also mean economic development. We cannot speak of a strong Albania if citizens are poor, if young people leave, and if the economy remains weak.

For this reason, Sulmi Nacional must have a clear and measurable program. Citizens need not only speeches, but concrete solutions.

Justice must be placed at the foundation of the state. Anyone who has abused power must face the law, but always through institutions and evidence. No one should be punished for their political beliefs, and no one should be protected because of the power they once held.

This is the difference between a democratic force and a force driven by revenge.

Sulmi Nacional must be an alternative for the future, not a return to the past. It must take the best values from the history of the Albanian right and combine them with the needs of today’s Albania.

The right must understand that it cannot win while divided. It cannot demand change while using the same methods that have kept it weak. It must open its doors to new people, professionals, and citizens who have never previously had the opportunity to participate in politics.

Albanians need a political force that is not afraid of the citizen, but is afraid of failing the citizen.

The time has come for the Albanian right to unite. The time has come for nationalists, democrats, politically persecuted families, and all citizens who believe in freedom and the rule of law to find common ground.

That common ground can be Sulmi Nacional.

But this is not merely a question of a political party. It is a question of Albania’s future.

If we want a strong Albania, we must have a strong state. If we want a strong state, we must have fair institutions. If we want fair institutions, we must have free citizens who vote without fear and without pressure.

Therefore, change must come through the vote, democratic organization, and civic participation.

Albanian nationalism in the 21st century must be a unifying force. It must defend the national interest while also respecting democracy and the rights of every citizen. It must build bridges rather than conflicts, institutions rather than fear, development rather than isolation.

Albania has the potential to become a much stronger country economically, politically, and strategically. It has capable people, natural resources, history, culture, the sea, mountains, tourism, and an important position in Europe.

What is missing is a great national project and the political will to implement it.

Sulmi Nacional must aim precisely at this: to create a new alternative, unite dispersed energies, and give Albanians another political choice.

This is not the time for new divisions. It is the time for unity.

This is not the time for internal conflict within the right. It is the time for a united front.

This is not the time for personal politics. It is the time for national politics.

SULMI NACIONAL – FOR A STRONG, FREE, DEMOCRATIC AND DIGNIFIED ALBANIA.

By Flamur Buçpapaj