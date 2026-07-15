THREATS, HATE SPEECH AND KOSOVO’S SECURITY: PEACE IS PROTECTED THROUGH JUSTICE AND RESPONSIBLE STRENGTH

By Flamur Buçpapaj

Public statements that incite ethnic hatred, justify past crimes, or revive the spirit of extreme nationalism represent a serious threat to peace and stability in the Balkans. Our region has experienced tragic wars, and thousands of Albanian families and families from other communities have suffered pain, loss, and displacement. Therefore, any language that may encourage hatred or violence must be treated with great political and legal responsibility.

The history of the 1990s in the former Yugoslavia is a painful testimony to where policies of ethnic hatred can lead. During the war in Kosovo, Albanians suffered killings, mass expulsions, and the deportation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. These events have been documented by international institutions, human rights organizations, and international judicial proceedings. Individual responsibilities for crimes committed have been addressed by international courts and must continue to be examined on the basis of evidence and law.

Any statement that seeks to encourage hatred against an ethnic group, justify crimes, or psychologically prepare society for violence represents a serious matter for justice institutions. The United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948 establishes that direct and public incitement to commit genocide is a punishable offense. The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and international humanitarian law also set clear standards regarding individual responsibility for the most serious international crimes.

If the institutions of Kosovo determine that a statement contains elements of incitement to ethnic hatred or public incitement to genocide, they have the right to refer the matter to appropriate international legal mechanisms for review. Any criminal responsibility must be determined by competent courts, based on facts and evidence.

Given the security developments in the region, Albania and Kosovo have the legitimate right to strengthen their defensive capabilities. The Albanian Armed Forces must continue their modernization process and build modern defense capacities in accordance with NATO standards, in order to guarantee national security and contribute to regional stability.

Strengthening defense does not mean seeking war. On the contrary, a state with strong defensive capabilities is a factor of deterrence and peace. Albania and Kosovo must continue close cooperation with the United States of America, NATO, and the European Union for regional security and to prevent any destabilizing actions.

The United States of America and the European Union must closely monitor any development that threatens peace in the Balkans. If a state pursues policies that undermine stability, promote hatred, or threaten neighboring countries, the international community must use the diplomatic and economic instruments provided by international law.

Albanians wherever they live have always shown solidarity with Kosovo and with its right to security and freedom. In the event of external aggression, many Albanians would feel a moral and national responsibility to contribute to its defense, always in accordance with the law and the constitutional obligations of the countries where they live. I, too, as an Albanian citizen, would consider it a moral duty to serve in the defense of my homeland.

Kosovo is not only an Albanian issue; it is also an issue of European security and stability. Any attempt to bring back the conflicts of the past must be prevented with determination. Peace in the Balkans cannot be built on fear and threats, but on justice, historical memory, strong alliances, and full respect for international law.

Protecting peace requires strength, wisdom, and responsibility. Albanians seek security, justice, and a free future for the generations to come.

By Flamur Buçpapaj