The symbolism and symbols in the decorative elements on Illyrian Graves at Rosuje

The presence of the half-moon in the plates of Illyrian graves

Scientific study by Flamur Buçpapaj

The Illyrian half-moon is another important symbol that has been used in Illyrian graves. This symbol is represented as a crescent moon with one of its halves, which is placed on the stone slab of the grave

The discovery of artisanal objects in ancient graves is something that depends on the place and time in which these graves were created. Ancient graves were established hundreds of years ago and are often found by archaeologists during archaeological expeditions.

In some cases, artisanal objects have been found in ancient graves. These objects usually include items such as vases, silver or gold vessels, half-dragons, precious stone objects, weapons, or other handcrafted tools. Often, these objects indicate the level of development of the culture and art of the time when the person was buried.

The findings of artisanal objects in ancient graves have been important for understanding more about ancient cultures and societies. They provide valuable evidence of the artisanal skills of the time, the traditions, and the ways of life of the buried individuals. Artisanal objects are also often beautiful and significant for the history of art and culture in general. Although there are significant differences in the interpretations of symbols and decorative elements, some of them have been used in various Illyrian cultures and societies with similar meanings. Here are some common examples of symbols and decorative elements in Illyrian graves and their possible interpretations:

The symbolism of the ram in Illyrian culture has been important and diverse. The ram has been presented as a multifaceted symbol in Illyrian art and craftsmanship, including graves, coins, art artifacts, and other handmade objects. Here are some aspects of the ram’s symbolism in the Illyrian context:

Power and Warfare: The ram has often been presented as a symbol of power and warfare in Illyrian culture. The shape of the ram, with its sturdy body and raised head, may indicate the physical strength and courage of Illyrian warriors. The presence of the ram in Illyrian graves may indicate the warrior status of the deceased and the glory he had achieved in battles.

Glory and Pride: The ram in Illyrian culture has also had a connotation of glory and pride. It is often depicted in an upright and majestic position, which may indicate the pride and awareness of the value of the deceased. The ram may symbolize the success and achievements of the individual, making him immortal through the glory he earned.

Connection with Nature and the Afterlife: The ram in Illyrian culture has had a close connection with nature and beliefs about the afterlife. The shape of the ram, with the form of the animal’s body and the head raised towards the sky, may indicate the connection between the material world and the world of the spirit. The ram may also represent a connection of the deceased with natural forces and other aspects of Illyrian lifestyle.

It is important to emphasize that the interpretation of the ram’s symbolism in Illyrian culture may vary depending on the context and available sources. Given that the available information about Illyrian culture is limited, there are variations and different explanations of the ram’s symbolism in this context.

Certainly! The symbolism of the ram in Illyrian art has been presented in many forms and various variations. The ram is a frequent symbol in Illyrian art and has had a wide range of meanings and explanations. Here are some aspects of the ram’s symbolism in Illyrian art:

Symbol of Power and Protection: The ram has had a connotation of power and protection in Illyrian art. The shape of the ram, with its imposing body and emphasized muscles, may indicate the strength and ability of Illyrian warriors to defend themselves and their territory. The ram can be interpreted as a symbol of physical strength and martial courage.

Symbol of Ethnic Identity and National Pride: The ram in Illyrian art may represent ethnic identity and national pride. It has often been presented in various forms and variations, showing the diversity and uniqueness of Illyrian culture. The ram may symbolize the unity and pride of the specific Illyrian clan or group.

Symbol of Rebirth and Life after Death: In some cases, the ram in Illyrian art has been interpreted as a symbol of rebirth and life after death. The shape of the ram, with its head raised upwards, may indicate hope and belief in a new life after death. This interpretation is related to the beliefs and funeral practices of Illyrian culture.

Decorative Element: The ram has also been used as a decorative element in Illyrian art, found in various objects such as vases, plates, coins, etc. Here, it has served as an aesthetic element that has added beauty and artistic value to objects.

It is necessary to emphasize that the symbolism of the ram in Illyrian art has been interpreted in various ways by scholars and varies depending on the context and available sources. While some explanations are well-known and accepted, there are other aspects of the ram’s symbolism that remain open to interpretation and debate.

Stonecraft: The finds of stones worked into the shape of weapons, tools, ornaments, as well as sculptures, indicate the developed skills of stonecraft in Illyrian culture.

Clothing and Accessories: Handcrafted clothing such as garments, cloaks, shawls, shirts, and accessories made of various materials, including leather, wool, and various fabrics

indicate a developed tradition of textile craftsmanship in Illyrian culture. These handcrafted objects have served as a sign of cultural identity, as well as a way to express the creativity and aesthetic taste of the Illyrian population.

Coins: The coins found in Illyrian territory are evidence of a developed trade and economic system. Illyrian coins were carefully crafted and included various motifs and symbols, indicating the advanced level of coin production and craftsmanship at that time.

Craftsmanship and Folk Art: Handcrafted objects of Illyrian craftsmanship have included pottery, vases, plates, glassware, as well as other objects used for various purposes. These objects are often decorated with various motifs and ornaments, showing the advanced level of folk art in Illyrian culture.

Sculptures: The sculptures found in Illyrian territory are evidence of high artistic and sculptural skills of Illyrian culture. These sculptures have depicted human figures, animal figures, as well as symbolic figures. Illyrian sculptures were carefully crafted and expressed intricate details, showing a high level of craftsmanship and technical knowledge of sculpture.

It is important to emphasize that the available materials and archaeological finds have influenced the content and appearance of Illyrian art and craftsmanship. Due to the fragmentary nature of the information, many aspects of Illyrian art and craftsmanship remain unclear and continue to generate interest and discussion in the world of scholars.

In Illyrian art, stone-working techniques were developed and used to create various objects for different purposes. Some techniques used for stone-working in Illyrian art include:

Carving: This technique was used to shape tools and weapons from stone. Stones were carved with delicate and detailed carvings to create the desired shape and structure. Carved tools and weapons have been found in Illyrian graves and indicate a high level of skill in stonecraft.

However, it is important to emphasize that the discovery of artisanal objects in ancient graves is something that rarely happens. Not all ancient graves have such artisanal objects, and often the graves have been emptied or the objects have been lost over time. To find artisanal objects in ancient graves, specialized archaeological expeditions and advanced technology for excavation and reconstruction of graves are needed.

Various types of artisanal objects have been found in ancient Illyrian graves. These objects come in the form of various handmade materials and reflect the artisanal skills of ancient communities. Some of the most common types of artisanal objects found in ancient graves include:

Pottery and vases: Objects made of stone, terracotta, silver, or gold, used for various purposes such as storing food, drinks, or burial rituals.

Stone artifacts: Finds of stones shaped as weapons, tools, ornaments, as well as sculptures, indicate the developed skills of stone working.

Clothing and accessories: Handmade clothing such as garments, cloaks, shawls, shirts, and accessories made of various materials, including leather, wool, and various fabrics.

Gold and silver items: Objects made of precious metals, such as rings, medals, containers, coins, and other ornaments used for decorative or ritual purposes.

Half-dragons: The use of half-dragons in ancient art and craftsmanship was very common. Half-dragon finds indicate its use in creating beautiful and precious objects, such as containers, medals, pendants, and other decorative marks.

These are just some of the types of artisanal objects found in ancient graves. Each place and time period has unique characteristics and different artisanal objects found in their graves. We will study the written texts in the graves and other findings from archaeological expeditions.

The written texts in Illyrian graves provide important information about the culture and society of this ancient civilization. These texts are usually written on stones or other plates placed on the graves or in other funeral settings.

The texts of Illyrian graves may contain:

Names of the buried individuals: Often the texts include the names of the buried individuals, showing their personal and familial identity.

Information about family and social relationships: Some Illyrian graves include information about family and social relationships of the buried individuals. These may be through mentioning close relationships, such as “father,” “mother,” “brother,” or “sister.”

Titles and praises: In some cases, the texts of Illyrian graves contain titles and praises of the buried individuals, describing them as warriors, leaders, or important figures of society.

Symbols and decorative elements: In addition to text, Illyrian graves often have symbols and decorative elements crafted in stone. These symbols may have symbolic value and indicate beliefs, ethnic identity, or other specific meanings for Illyrian culture.

The texts of Illyrian graves are an important source for understanding more about the life and culture of this civilization. They aid in reconstructing the history and social structure of this period and show the value given to burial and care for the deceased in Illyrian society.

The symbols and decorative elements in Illyrian graves have a wide range of possible symbolism; however, it is challenging to determine their true meaning accurately, as Illyrian cultures and beliefs have survived through limited historical sources. Although there are significant differences in the interpretations of symbols and decorative elements, some of them have been used in various Illyrian cultures and societies with similar meanings. Here are some common examples of symbols and decorative elements in Illyrian graves and their possible interpretations:

indicate a developed tradition of textile craftsmanship in Illyrian culture. These handcrafted objects have served as a sign of cultural identity, as well as a way to express the creativity and aesthetic taste of the Illyrian population.

Coins: The coins found in Illyrian territory are evidence of a developed trade and economic system. Illyrian coins were carefully crafted and included various motifs and symbols, indicating the advanced level of coin production and craftsmanship at that time.

Craftsmanship and Folk Art: Handcrafted objects of Illyrian craftsmanship have included pottery, vases, plates, glassware, as well as other objects used for various purposes. These objects are often decorated with various motifs and ornaments, showing the advanced level of folk art in Illyrian culture.

Sculptures: The sculptures found in Illyrian territory are evidence of high artistic and sculptural skills of Illyrian culture. These sculptures have depicted human figures, animal figures, as well as symbolic figures. Illyrian sculptures were carefully crafted and expressed intricate details, showing a high level of craftsmanship and technical knowledge of sculpture.

It is important to emphasize that the available materials and archaeological finds have influenced the content and appearance of Illyrian art and craftsmanship. Due to the fragmentary nature of the information, many aspects of Illyrian art and craftsmanship remain unclear and continue to generate interest and discussion in the world of scholars.

In Illyrian art, stone-working techniques were developed and used to create various objects for different purposes. Some techniques used for stone-working in Illyrian art include:

Carving: This technique was used to shape tools and weapons from stone. Stones were carved with delicate and detailed carvings to create the desired shape and structure. Carved tools and weapons have been found in Illyrian graves and indicate a high level of skill in stonecraft.

The Gods of Animals and Birds: Some animals and birds in Illyrian culture were considered sacred and associated with gods. For example, the eagle of Drenica was called Perendi, which was considered a god of flight and freedom.

The texts found in the graves of Rosuje in Tropoja (a region in Albania) are important sources of information about Illyrian culture and beliefs. These texts are mentioned to be written in the Illyrian language and dated to the first century BC.

The texts found in Rosuje’s graves reveal the funeral practices and beliefs of the Illyrians. They were a culture that placed great importance on burial and the protection of the dead. Through the graves and funeral rituals, the Illyrians expressed their belief in the afterlife and the continuity of the soul after death.

The texts of Rosuje include short inscriptions in the Illyrian language, written in the Illyrian alphabet. These inscriptions mention the names of the deceased and may contain other important information, such as their titles or social roles in society. These texts reveal the identity of individuals and the influence of Illyrian beliefs and culture on their lives.

Additionally, the texts of Rosuje’s graves may contain symbols and images related to Illyrian beliefs and the gods of nature. For example, symbols of the sun, moon, or symbols related to natural elements such as water, fire, forests, etc., may be found. These symbols indicate the strong connection that the Illyrians had with nature and their beliefs in its power and influence on their lives.

Although the texts of Rosuje are limited in content and brilliance, they shed light on Illyrian culture and beliefs. Through them, a deeper understanding of the Illyrians’ mindset and spirituality, and their influence on daily life and funeral practices, can be gained.

The texts found in the graves of Rosuje in Tropoja have also been evaluated to provide insight into the social organization and hierarchy of Illyrian culture in that area.

In some texts of the graves, the names of the deceased are followed by their titles or social roles. This indicates that the Illyrians had an organized and hierarchical social structure. Titles and social roles can indicate their position in society, such as rulers, soldiers, clergy, or other officials.

In the texts of the graves, other elements can also be found that reveal the life and traditions of the Illyrians in Rosuje. These may include images of weapons, objects used in daily life, or other symbols that have cultural and religious significance.

These texts of Rosuje’s graves have been studied and analyzed by archaeologists, historians, and linguists to create a fuller understanding of Illyrian culture. Together with other archaeological and historical data, they help to create a mosaic of Illyrian culture and beliefs in their time.

Although there are still many aspects to be researched and discovered regarding Illyrian culture, the texts of Rosuje’s graves provide an important source of information to better understand the life and beliefs of this ancient culture.

How have the texts of the graves been used to create a mosaic of Illyrian culture in Rosuje?

The texts found in the graves of Rosuje and other places have been used as important sources to create a mosaic of Illyrian culture through archaeological, historical, and linguistic studies. These texts provide valuable information about the expressions of Illyrian culture and their beliefs.

When archaeologists find the texts of the graves, they carefully record and document them to reveal the structure, language, and symbols used in them. Through detailed analysis, they can determine the language used, the alphabet, and gain an understanding of the syntax and grammar of the Illyrian language.

Linguists and historians then study the texts of the graves to decipher the messages and hidden clues in them. They compare these texts with other historical and linguistic sources to better understand their meaning and context. Translations and interpretations of these texts help determine the significance of certain elements of Illyrian culture.

Through the texts of the graves, archaeologists and historians can observe the use of symbols, images, and expressions related to Illyrian cultural beliefs and practices. For example, symbols of nature, nature gods, or animal elements can indicate the deep relationship of the Illyrians with nature and their religious beliefs.

Additionally, the texts of the graves provide information about social organization, social hierarchy, and different roles in society. Mention of titles and names of individuals shows the structure of Illyrian society and their influence on daily life and funeral rituals.

By combining the data found in the texts of the graves with other historical, archaeological, and linguistic data, a mosaic of Illyrian culture is created that helps in further understanding and interpreting the life and beliefs of the Illyrians.

Although the information is limited and fragmentary, the texts of the graves are valuable sources to uncover more about this ancient culture.

Carving: This technique involved the removal of material from a stone block to create shapes, figures, and intricate designs. Artisans used chisels, hammers, and other tools to carve the stone, creating both functional and decorative objects.

Modeling: Artisans used modeling techniques to shape and mold soft stones, such as limestone or sandstone, into three-dimensional forms. This involved adding and subtracting material to create desired shapes and textures.

Polishing: Once the carving was complete, artisans would polish the surface of the stone to achieve a smooth and reflective finish. This technique enhanced the visual appeal of the sculpture and highlighted its details.

Incising: Incising involved carving lines or designs into the surface of the stone using sharp tools. This technique was used to create intricate patterns, inscriptions, or decorative elements on sculptures and reliefs.

Drilling: Artisans used drills or other piercing tools to create holes or perforations in the stone. This technique allowed for the creation of intricate details, such as eyes, hair, or decorative motifs, in sculptural objects.

These stone carving techniques were used by Illyrian artisans to create a wide range of sculptural objects, including statues, reliefs, architectural ornaments, and ritual items. Each technique required skill, precision, and creativity to achieve the desired artistic expression in their work.

In Illyrian art, the technique of stone carving was used to create various sculptural objects with artistic and cultural value. Some common types of sculptural objects created through this technique were:

Human figurine statues: Illyrian artisans carved statues of human figures, which often depicted soldiers, rulers, or important figures in society. These statues could feature military uniform elements, weapons, or detailed clothing and facial expressions.

Busts: Busts were sculptural objects that depicted portraits of human figures, especially faces. These busts were rich in detail and expressed the distinctive characteristics of the portrayed individuals. Busts could represent rulers, deities, or well-known personalities.

Reliefs: Reliefs were sculptures carved on the surfaces of slabs or stone blocks. These sculptures depicted various scenes from daily life, such as battles, religious ceremonies, or mythological scenes. Illyrian reliefs showed a high level of detail and expressed the depth of the presentation of objects and characters.

Funerary steles: Funerary steles were upright or rectangular objects placed on graves. Through the carving technique, these funerary steles often depicted portraits of the deceased and could also include symbols of Illyrian beliefs. They served as a way to honor and remember the deceased.

The sculptural objects of Illyrian art expressed a variety of themes and artistic motives that reflected the cultural heritage of the Illyrians. These themes and motives were presented through symbolic elements, mythological scenes, as well as representations of human and animal figures. Some of the artistic themes and motives expressed in the sculptural objects of Illyrian art were:

Natural elements: Illyrian art often included motifs related to nature. This included the use of flowers, leaves, plants, and various animals to represent the importance of nature in the lives of the Illyrians. These natural elements were often considered symbols of rebirth, decay, and the cycle of life.

Mythological scenes: Illyrian art depicted scenes with mythological content related to the beliefs and myths of the Illyrians. These sculptures depicted their gods, such as the Sun God, Water Gods, and Earth Gods. The mythological content showed a deep connection of the Illyrians with the world of spirits and their religious beliefs.

Human figures: Illyrian sculptural objects often included human figures, which depicted soldiers, rulers, and important personalities of society. These human figures could carry military uniform elements, weapons, and symbols that indicated their role in society and battles.

Religious and magical symbols: Illyrian sculptural objects often had symbols related to the religious beliefs and practices of the Illyrians. These symbols could depict the sun, the moon, the rainbow, or other symbols related to their rituals and beliefs. Such magical symbols expressed belief in their hidden and reinforced power.

Details of clothing and lifestyles: Illyrian sculptural objects showed details of clothing, lifestyles, and everyday aspects of Illyrian society. These details helped in further understanding the lives of the Illyrians, including clothing styles, tools of work, and parts of daily life.

This is just a scale of the themes and artistic motives expressed in the sculptural objects of Illyrian art. Illyrian art was rich and influenced the identity and culture of the Illyrians, displaying a combination of natural, religious, mythological, and social elements.

Is there any Illyrian sculpture in Rosuja that is known for representing an important social figure?

In Rosuja, none has been found yet. However, there are some well-known Illyrian sculptures that represent important social figures. One of them is the “Riace Bronzes,” which are large bronze busts of Illyrian soldiers. The busts were found in 1972 near Riace, in southern Italy. This sculpture was made during the 5th century BC and depicts an Illyrian soldier with a distinctive helmet and a strong, determined expression. The Riace Bronzes are among the most famous Illyrian sculptures and have been exhibited in many important art exhibitions.

Another well-known Illyrian sculpture representing an important social figure is the “White-Handed Girl.” This is a small statue of a young girl with hands pressed against her chest and a beryl in her hand. The statue was found in Burrel, Albania, and dates back to the 4th century BC. The “White-Handed Girl” represents an important female figure and is one of the most famous sculptures of Illyrian art.

The mural art of the Illyrians is an interesting aspect of their artistic heritage. Although most of the Illyrian mural art has been lost or damaged over time, there are some preserved remnants that give us an idea of this art form.

In some places in the Balkans, remains of Illyrian mural frescoes have been discovered in their caves and towers. These frescoes display various motifs, such as human figures, geometric motifs, mythological scenes, and natural elements.

A well-known example of Illyrian mural art is the “Black Fresco.” This fresco was found in the cave of Zvara in Macedonia. It depicts a male figure dressed in traditional Illyrian costume and is painted in black colors. This unique feature of the fresco has given it its name. Although the true meaning of this fresco remains unclear, it depicts an important and mysterious figure for Illyrian culture.

Another example of Illyrian mural art is the “Vlashnja Cave Fresco” in Albania. This fresco depicts a scene with human figures and animals, showing a close connection with nature and the daily lives of the Illyrians. Its content is important for understanding more about Illyrian culture and beliefs.

While most of the Illyrian mural art has been lost, these few examples show that mural frescoes were an important way to visually express the history, culture, and myths of the Illyrians. They represent great value for the study of Illyrian culture and artistic heritage.

In Illyrian mural art, many kinds of geometric motifs appear. These motifs were used in mural frescoes to decorate mural spaces and express various symbolic elements. Some of the types of geometric motifs that appear in Illyrian mural art include:

Lines and stripes: The motif of lines and stripes is very common in Illyrian mural art. Lines and stripes can be straight, angular, or circular, and are often used to create various patterns and define the boundaries of spaces in the fresco.

Fireworks: The motif of fireworks is another element used in Illyrian mural art. This geometric shape was used to express different ideas, such as energy, power, and light.

Circles and intersecting lines: Circles and intersecting lines are common motifs in Illyrian mural art. These motifs were used to create complex patterns and express ideas of circles, centers, and harmony.

The rectangle: The rectangle is a geometric shape widely used in Illyrian mural art. It is presented in many different ways and sizes and is often used to create symmetrical compositions and regular structures.

The triangle: The triangle is another common geometric shape in Illyrian mural art. It can be presented in various ways and is often used to symbolize trinity, harmony, and balance.

The Illyrian wall text is an important source that provides us with information about the culture and heritage of the Illyrians. Illyrian graves have been discovered throughout the territory of Balkan countries, including Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, and other regions of the area.

In Illyrian graves, the writing of their names is expressed through the Illyrian alphabet. The Illyrian alphabet is a unique writing system developed by the Illyrians and is used to record names, messages, and other information in graves. Although there are still many aspects of the Illyrian alphabet that are not understandable, some symbols and signs have been identified and recognized.

The writing of names in Illyrian graves often uses special symbols and signs to represent vowels, consonants, and other linguistic signs. This helps identify the names of the buried individuals and facilitates understanding of their historical and cultural significance.

Although there is still much work to be done in translating and fully understanding the Illyrian alphabet and Illyrian grave texts, recent studies and discoveries have made considerable progress in understanding them. These texts are valuable sources for understanding more about the lives, culture, and identity of the Illyrians.

In Illyrian graves, texts often contain the names of the buried individuals, which are written in stones or other slabs used as grave covers. Writing names often uses a linear form and is done by engraving on the surface of grave materials.

In some cases, Illyrian grave texts also include other information, such as the dates of birth and death of the buried person, their titles, as well as symbols or signs that may link them to a specific Illyrian group or clan.

Although the Illyrian alphabet remains difficult to read and understand in many aspects, some symbols have been identified and recognized. One of the most famous examples is the “Unity of Dardania,” an inscription found on an Illyrian grave in Kosovo.

The study and interpretation of Illyrian grave texts are a challenge for archaeologists and linguists, but their ongoing efforts have made progress in understanding and identifying more words and symbols used in these texts.

Because of the diversity of Illyrian graves and the multitude of ethnic groups and dialects of Illyrian, encountering grave texts is a challenge in their interpretation. However, these texts remain an important source for understanding more about the history, culture, and identity of the Illyrians.

Yes, another well-known example of an Illyrian grave with writing on it is the Letnica Grave, discovered in Kosovo. This grave dates back to the 4th-3rd century BCE and belongs to an important Illyrian woman.

In the Letnica grave, a stone slab with Illyrian writing engraved on it was discovered. The writing is in the Illyrian alphabet and contains the name of the buried woman, called At(a)na. The stone slab with writing is adorned with geometric symbols and other artistic details.

This archaeological find is considered one of the most important examples of Illyrian graves with writing on it. It provides rare evidence of the use of the Illyrian alphabet to write names and identify individuals buried in Illyrian culture.

The Letnica Grave is an important historical and cultural evidence that provides information engraved in stones about the lives and identity of Illyrian women. This archaeological find helps us better understand the representation of writing and the use of the Illyrian alphabet in ancient Illyrian graves.

Another well-known example of an Illyrian grave with writing is the Bardhë Grave in Albania. This grave was discovered near the village of Selcë in the district of Shkodër. The grave dates back to the late period of Illyrian culture, around the 3rd century BCE.

In the Bardhë Grave, a small stone slab with Illyrian writing was discovered. The writing was used to commemorate the name of the buried person, who is called Deuri. The stone slab has a simple writing, where the name is written in the Illyrian alphabet, including some specific symbols and signs.

This grave with written text is another important evidence of the use of the Illyrian alphabet and writing in Illyrian graves. It shows that writing was an important element in the culture and rituals of Illyrian graves, and served to identify and honor the buried individuals.

The Bardhë Grave and the written slab in it offer a clear perspective on the use of the Illyrian alphabet and writing in Illyrian graves in Albania. This archaeological find helps us better understand the history and culture of the Illyrians, offering insights into their identity and funeral practices.

On the stone slab of the Bardhë Grave in Albania, the specific symbols and signs are of great importance for their interpretation. Although the exact meaning of them may be difficult to determine with certainty, several explanations and interpretations have been proposed by experts. It is important to emphasize that these interpretations are subjective and may vary.

One of the specific symbols on the stone slab of the Bardhë Grave is a sign resembling a small cross surrounded by a circle. This symbol has sparked many discussions and has many possible interpretations. Some suggest that this symbol may symbolize a symbolic type of belief or cult of the grave. Another interpretation may be related to the symbolism of life and death, presenting the division between the depths and the upper world.

Another important sign on the stone slab is a thick line that passes around the slab in the form of a serpent's movement. This sign has been noticed in several graves and is interpreted as a symbol of eternity and the cyclical nature of life and death.

The half moon symbol found in Illyrian graves has been interpreted as a symbol of the flow of life, represented by the lines expressing the flow of energy and the forces of nature.

There are also other small symbols and different signs on the stone slab of the Bardhë Grave, which still have undiscovered and debatable meanings. Their interpretation depends on the historical, cultural, and linguistic context of the burial time. It is a challenge for archaeologists and linguists to fully discover and understand the symbolism and true meaning of these symbols.

Next, I will bring another example of a special sign on the stone slab of the Bardhë Grave. In some Illyrian graves, a symbol called “half moon” has been discovered. This symbol has the shape of a crescent moon or partially covered moon, depicted with rays or dots on the stone slab.

The half moon is a well-known symbol found in many different cultures and civilizations, and it has various interpretations. In the context of Illyrian graves, the half moon may have had symbolism related to the sky, the sun, or elements of nature. It may represent a connection to the spirit world or a symbol of life after death.

The exact meaning of the half moon on the stone slab of the Bardhë Grave is still debatable and depends on the broader cultural and historical context. It is important to emphasize that the signs and symbols in Illyrian graves may have had specific meanings for the community of the deceased and their cultural context. Their interpretations are subjective and may vary based on different archaeological and linguistic bases.

Illyrian graves with written texts and symbols are an important treasure for understanding more about the culture, beliefs, and burial practices of the Illyrians. Although there are still many challenges and mysteries to solve regarding their true meaning, their study continues to help develop our knowledge about Illyrian society and civilization.

The half moon is another important symbol that has been used in Illyrian graves. This symbol is depicted as a crescent moon with one of its halves remaining, resting on the stone slab of the grave.

The interpretation of the Illyrian half moon is subject to much debate and speculation among scholars. There is no clear consensus on its meaning and symbolism. However, some interpretations suggest possible connections with the sun, the sky, and elements of nature.

One possible interpretation is that the Illyrian half moon may have been associated with sun worship. The sun has been an important symbol in many cultures and civilizations, and in Illyrian cultures, there has been worship of the sun as a significant natural and spiritual power. The half moon may have represented the setting or rising of the sun, and additionally, it may have symbolized the illumination, light, and power of the sun.

Another interpretation is that the Illyrian half moon may have been associated with the sky and elements of nature. The sky has been a symbol of height, space, and spirituality in many cultures, representing the spiritual world and the connection of people with the higher spheres. The half moon may have represented the individual’s connection with the sky and the spirit world.

Yes, there are several other theories about the meaning of the Illyrian half moon. Below, I will mention some of these theories discussed by scholars:

Theory of connection with the natural cycle: One theory suggests that the Illyrian half moon may have been associated with the natural cycle of day and night. In this interpretation, the half moon symbolizes the transition between light and darkness, between day and night. It may have represented the feeling of contrast and harmony between illumination and hidden paths of the other world.

Theory of Connection with the Life-and-Death Cycle: Another theory suggests that the Illyrian crescent may be linked to the life-death cycle, a concept found in many ancient cultures. This concept expresses a periodic transition between life and death, between creation and destruction. The crescent may have represented this transition and the connection between these two aspects of existence.

These theories and interpretations are just some of the many possibilities, and there is no clear consensus about them. The meaning of the Illyrian crescent remains open to interpretation and varies depending on the historical and cultural context in which it is found.

Theory of Connection with the Natural Cycle: One theory suggests that the Illyrian crescent may have had a connection with the natural cycle of day and night. In this interpretation, the crescent symbolizes the transition between light and darkness, between day and night. It may have represented the contrast and harmony between illumination and the hidden paths of the otherworld.

The theory linking the Illyrian crescent with the natural cycle of day and night is interesting and offers a unique perspective on the symbol’s meaning. In this interpretation, the crescent represents the transition between light and darkness, between day and night.

The symbolism of contrast and harmony between illumination and the hidden paths of the otherworld may be an important element in Illyrian culture. Like many ancient cultures, the Illyrians may have had a particular focus on the natural cycle and the contrasts present in the world around them.

The transition between light and darkness can express various ideas, such as the transition between life and death, between day and night, between illumination and the hidden paths of the spiritual world. The crescent may be a symbol indicating that our reality is interconnected with oppositions and transitions, and there is a hidden harmony between them.

However, it is important to remember that this is just one theory and possible interpretation of the Illyrian crescent. Without accurate written sources from the Illyrians themselves, it is difficult to confirm with certainty what the true symbolism and meaning of the crescent found in Illyrian graves were.

Theory of Connection with the Nymphs: Another theory suggests that the Illyrian crescent may be associated with the cult of nymphs, a group of mythological entities that serve as intermediaries between the human world and the world of spirits in several ancient cultures. In this interpretation, the Illyrian crescent may have symbolized a close connection with the nymphs and communication with the spirit world.

As intermediaries between the human world and the world of spirits, nymphs serve as bridges between the two worlds and may have a role in conveying messages, assistance, or communication between them. The Illyrian crescent, as a symbol of transition and separation, may represent this connection and communication between these two worlds.

Interpreting the crescent as a connection with the nymphs may explain its use in Illyrian burials. In Illyrian graves, the crescent may have been placed to allow communication and connection with the spirit world, as a form of contact with the nymphs and to express respect for them.

However, the evaluation of this theory depends on the information and available sources about Illyrian culture, which are limited. It is important to keep in mind that interpretations of the Illyrian crescent are diverse and represent only possible speculations about its meaning.

Illyrian burials are the burial places of the Illyrian population, an ethnic group that lived in ancient Balkans. These burial sites have been objects of study, and there have been many archaeological excavations that have revealed valuable information about them.

In Illyrian burials, a wide range of funerary objects and symbols indicating burial practices and beliefs of the Illyrian population have been discovered. In some cases, the crescent has been found as an important element in the decoration of Illyrian graves.

The use of the crescent in Illyrian burials has sparked interest and extensive discussions in archaeological studies. The crescent has been found as a symbol placed in the form of craftsmanship and funerary objects, such as on tombstones, amulets, vases, etc.

Continuing the study of Illyrian burials and the use of the crescent, it has been assessed that the symbolism of the crescent may be connected to many aspects of Illyrian culture and beliefs.

One of the interpretations of the use of the crescent in Illyrian burials is that it may represent the transition between life and death. The crescent is a symbol of separation between light and darkness, and this may be related to the spirit transitioning from physical life to the world of spirits. The use of the crescent in Illyrian burials may be a way to express belief in the existence of another world after death and to help the spirit transition through this phase.

Another interpretation is that the crescent may symbolize the connection between the physical world and the world of spirits. Nymphs, as discussed earlier, are mythological entities that interact with nature and humans. The presence of the crescent in graves may indicate a belief connection with nymphs and a desire to communicate and contact the spirit world.

Yes, it is possible that the use of the crescent in Illyrian burials is related to funeral rituals of the time. Funeral rituals are part of the customs and traditions of a culture and often involve symbols and objects that have a specific meaning in the context of death and the afterlife.

In the case of Illyrian burials, the crescent may have been used in burial rituals to express the separation between this world and the world of spirits. It may have symbolized the transition and passage of the spirit from physical life to another world. In this way, the use of the crescent may have been a means to help the deceased’s spirit pass through this transitional phase and enter the world of spirits.

In Illyrian burials, other funerary objects and rituals may have been used together with the crescent to fulfill their function in burying the deceased. These may include decorated tombstone plaques, amulets, vases, funeral vessels, and others.

The crescent, as a symbol of separation between light and darkness, may have been used in the context of beliefs about the world of spirits. It may have represented the transition between physical life and the world of spirits and been used to help the spirit pass from one phase to another.

Another theory suggests that the crescent may be linked to nymphs, who are mythological entities in many ancient cultures. Nymphs are intermediaries between the human world and the world of spirits, and it is believed they have a role in communication and contact with the world of spirits. The presence of the crescent in Illyrian burials may indicate such a connection with nymphs and a desire to improve communication and connection with the world of spirits Are there archaeological proofs that indicate the use of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs?

There are archaeological proofs that show the use of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs, but it has been assessed that their interpretation is subjective and may vary depending on the context and perspective of the researchers.

During archaeological excavations, artifacts containing images of the half-moon have been discovered in Illyrian graves, such as grave plaques, amulets, and other funerary objects. The presence of these symbols has sparked discussions and different interpretations regarding the beliefs and funeral practices of the Illyrian population.

The interpretation of the use of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs is based on comparison with traditions and symbols found in other ancient cultures and in the broader cultural context. For example, the symbolism of the half-moon has also been found in Greek culture and in other ancient cultures, where there have been different beliefs about the world of the spirit and the transition of the spirit after death.

Continuing the study of archaeological evidence for the use of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs, it has been assessed that there are some findings that may be related to this topic.

One of the most well-known discoveries is the grave plaque called the “Half-Moon of Dardania,” found in the Dardania Region, now in the territory of Kosovo. This grave plaque, dating back to the 3rd century BCE, contains an image of the half-moon. The interpretation of this grave plaque is related to the use of the half-moon as a symbol of transition between life and death, as well as the connection between the physical world and the world of the spirit.

In other places, grave plaques with the symbol of the half-moon have been discovered, such as in Bosnia and Herzegovina. These archaeological findings indicate a widespread use of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian graves.

Yes, there are several other theories that have been proposed to explain the meaning of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs. These theories are subject to debate and are influenced by archaeological sources and their interpretations. Some of the most well-known theories are:

The theory of the division of worlds: This theory suggests that the half-moon in the context of Illyrian graves represents the division between the deep world of the earth and the high world of the sky or the world of the spirit. The half-moon is a symbol of the division between these two worlds and a means to improve the connection between them.

The theory of the cycle of nature: According to this theory, the half-moon represents a symbol of the cycle of nature and rebirth. It symbolizes the transition from death to rejuvenation, from one phase to another. The half-moon is associated with the concept of rebirth and the hope for new life.

The theory of the feminine and magic: Another theory suggests that the half-moon in Illyrian graves is related to beliefs in female beings, mythological entities that serve as intermediaries between the human world and the world of the spirit. These beings are associated with magic and communication with the world of the spirit, and the half-moon may have been used to enhance the connection with them and the world of the spirit.

These theories are just some of the possible explanations for the meaning of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs.

Other interruptions in Illyrian culture have the potential to influence the meaning of the half-moon in the context of Illyrian beliefs. Some of these interruptions are:

Lack of written sources: Illyrian culture was mainly an oral culture, without a developed written tradition. This lack of written sources has made direct information about ancient Illyrian beliefs and practices limited. The influence of other cultures and modern interpretations has been important in understanding Illyrian culture.

Destruction of archaeological sources: Conflicts and various historical destructions have damaged and destroyed some of the archaeological sources of Illyrian culture. This has led to a lack of complete information and clarity about ancient Illyrian practices and beliefs.

Influence of other cultures: The Illyrian population had frequent contacts with other ancient cultures, such as Greek and Roman cultures. These contacts have influenced the change and inclusion of foreign elements in Illyrian culture. Therefore, the interpretation of Illyrian symbols and practices should take into account the influence of other cultures and the transfer of their elements into the Illyrian context.

Historical and political context: Historical and political interruptions such as the Roman conquest of Illyrian lands and subsequent transformations of the region have influenced the changes and losses of ancient practices and beliefs. The understanding of the half-moon and other Illyrian symbols may have been influenced by these interruptions and historical transformations.

There are many aspects of Illyrian culture that are still not fully understood and require further research to better understand the context and meaning of the half-moon in Illyrian beliefs.

In further studying Illyrian culture and the meaning of the half-moon, it is interesting to mention some other aspects that may influence its meaning:

Illyrian artifacts and clothing: Discoveries of Illyrian artifacts and clothing offer a clearer view of the symbols and motifs that may be associated with the half-moon. For example, motifs in Illyrian clothing, elements of clothing accessories, and the use of symbols in artifacts can provide significant context for the meaning of the half-moon.

Myth and folklore: References to the half-moon in Illyrian myths and folklore may shed light on its meaning. Tales and legends that have survived in folklore tradition may contain important information about the role and symbolism of the half-moon in Illyrian culture.

Geographic context and natural environment: Illyrian culture developed in a unique geographic context and natural environment. Landscapes, mountains, rivers, and the lifestyle of the Illyrians may have influenced the meaning of the half-moon and other symbols used in their context.

Social and religious context: Studying the social structure and organization of Illyrian society, as well as the religious practices that existed, can help understand the meaning of the half-moon. The role of the half-moon in the social context and rituals related to it may be among the key factors in understanding its meaning.

It is recognized that Illyrian cultures and beliefs were very complex and diverse across regions, and the interpretation of the half-moon and other Illyrian symbols should be done carefully, taking into account all these different aspects and contexts.

Certainly! Illyrian culture has produced a large number of artifacts and clothing items that contain symbols related to the half-moon. Here are some well-known examples:

Illyrian Fibulae: Illyrian fibulae were metal pins used as fasteners to hold garments together. Many of them have various motifs and symbols, including the half-moon. These symbols can be seen on the upper part of the fibulae and are often intertwined with other natural motifs.

Illyrian Amulets: Amulets were small objects used for personal protection or for graves. Many Illyrian amulets have half-moon motifs, placed in different ways to reinforce protection or to express a connection with the world of the spirit.

Illyrian Grave Plaques: Grave plaques are artifacts found in Illyrian graves, which are painted or carved with various symbols and motifs. Some grave plaques have images of the half-moon, which are linked to the transition of the spirit after death and the connection between the physical world and the world of the spirit.

Illyrian Clothing: In some cases, elements of Illyrian clothing have motifs of the half-moon. These motifs may be painted or embroidered on the front part of the clothing, reflecting a deep cultural and spiritual connection with the symbolism of the half-moon.

These are just a few examples of Illyrian artifacts and clothing items that contain symbols related to the half-moon. These objects offer an important view into the understanding and context of the use of the half-moon in Illyrian culture..

Clothing Illyrian: Discoveries of Illyrian clothing show various motifs including the crescent moon. For example, an Illyrian dress called a “peplos” was decorated with motifs of the crescent moon and stars. These symbols were used to express the connection between the earth and the sky.

Illyrian Coins: Illyrian coins are an important source for understanding Illyrian symbols. In some coins, the crescent moon is presented as a key element of the design. It may be placed between two figures of people, symbolized as the sun and moon, to represent their connection.

Stones with symbols: Some Illyrian stones have been found with numerous symbols, including the crescent moon. These stones are sometimes carved with various motifs and display the use of the crescent moon as an important symbol in Illyrian art.

These are just a few examples of Illyrian artifacts and clothing that contain symbols related to the crescent moon. Could you tell us more about other natural symbols in Illyrian art?

Certainly! Illyrian art has many natural symbols used in their artifacts and art. Here are some other common natural symbols in Illyrian art:

Bird: The bird was a common symbol in Illyrian art and was considered a sign of freedom and inspiration. It represented freedom and spiritual freedom of the Illyrian population. Various motifs of the bird, such as the flying bird or the perched bird, were used to express different psychological changes.

Leaves: Leaves were common symbols in Illyrian art and represented growth and change. One of the motifs used was the round-shaped leaf, symbolizing nature and surroundings. The multiple leaf was also a symbol used to express the variety and beauty of nature.

Flowers: Flowers were other common natural symbols in Illyrian art. They represented beauty, inspiration, and the arrival of the new season. Different flowers, such as daisies, roses, or other wildflowers, were used to express different emotions and life concepts.

Wood: Wood was an important symbol in Illyrian art because it represented the connection between the earth and the sky. The use of wood motifs, such as branches and roots, was common in Illyrian art and aimed to express the connection of life and growth.

The crescent moon has had a special significance in Illyrian culture and has been mentioned as an important symbol in Illyrian art and mythology. This symbolism has been present in Illyrian art through crescent moon motifs in artifacts, coins, stones with symbols, and in Illyrian folklore.

The Illyrian crescent moon has also been associated with the cycle of nature and seasonal changes. It may have represented descent and resurrection, as well as the return of the life cycle. In Illyrian folklore, the crescent moon has often been associated with creation myths and stories of the cycle of nature.

Overall, the Illyrian crescent moon is an important symbol that helps to understand the mindset and perception of the Illyrian population towards the natural world and its mysticism.

Is there any information about the symbolism of the sun and moon in Illyrian culture?

The sun and moon have had significant symbolism in Illyrian culture. These two celestial bodies have been represented in Illyrian art, mythology, and rituals through their symbols and motifs. Here are some aspects of the symbolism of the sun and moon in Illyrian culture:

Sun:

The sun was considered the source of light, warmth, and life. It represented power over nature and the human spirit, and was often described as a symbol of power, freedom, and inspiration.

In Illyrian art, the sun is depicted as rays emanating from a central point. This representation symbolizes the light and energy of the sun spreading throughout the world.

The sun was associated with rituals and celebrations of the natural cycle. Many Illyrian festivals were related to the sun and the return of the seasons.

Moon:

The moon was considered a symbol of mystery, magic, and inner reflection. It represented the illumination of darkness and the extension of consciousness.

In Illyrian art, the moon is depicted as a round shape with various details. It symbolized the illumination of the night and the state of tranquility.

The moon was associated with rituals of illumination and natural celebrations. It played an important role in Illyrian mythology and was often described as an observer of the world and the body of the earth.

The symbolism of the sun and moon in Illyrian culture may vary depending on the context and specific region. Illyrian cultures were diverse and had different influences and traditions. Therefore, their accurate understanding may change over different times and spaces.

The meaning of the sun and moon in Illyrian culture reflects the perception of the Illyrian population towards the natural world and their influences on their lives and spirits.

Is there any other symbolism in Illyrian culture related to nature and the sky?

Yes, there are also other symbols in Illyrian culture related to nature and the sky. Here are some of them:

Star: The star was a common symbol in Illyrian art and represented the sky and light. It could be presented as a single star or as a group of stars. The star symbolized mystery, guidance, and spiritual enlightenment.

Pit: Pits were symbols used in Illyrian art and were associated with seasonal changes and the cycle of life. They represented the deep stance and the connection between the earth and the sky. The pits also symbolized entry into the afterlife and the change of dimensions.

Waters: Waters, such as rivers, lakes, and water sources, had a special importance in Illyrian culture. They represented life and vitality. Waters symbolized cleanliness, freshness, and energy.

Stone: Stones were important symbols in Illyrian culture. They represented power and resistance. Large and small stones may have been used as symbols of the sun and moon, or as symbols of nature and earth.

Wood: Wood was a symbol used in Illyrian culture and represented the connection between humans and nature. The use of wood motifs, such as branches and roots, was common in Illyrian art and aimed to express growth and change.

Yes, stones have had significant symbolism in Illyrian culture and have been used as symbols of power and resistance. Here are some elements of the symbolism of stones in Illyrian culture:

Menhir: Menhirs are large stones placed vertically on the ground and are symbols of their deep power and influence. Illyrian menhirs have been found in various places and are valued as symbols of ancestors and cultural heritage. They symbolize the connection between the earth and the sky and may have been used for ritual and spiritual purposes.

Stones adorned with symbols: In Illyrian art, there has been the use of stones adorned with various symbols. These symbols could be paintings, engravings, or other motifs that are etched or attached to stones. Stones adorned with symbols may have represented power, protection, and magic.

Temples: These structures built with stones have been symbols of strength, resistance, and the ancient Illyrian heritage.

Ritual stones: Stones have also been used in Illyrian rituals. For example, stones were placed in places of worship and cult to represent the connection between the natural world and the world of the spirits. They might have been used to participate in various rituals, such as offerings and ceremonies to honor the gods and ancestors.

These are some aspects of the symbolism of stones in Illyrian culture. Stones have had great importance in Illyrian culture and have represented power, heritage, and the influence of the ancient Illyrian population.

Yes, in Illyrian art, there has been another sign that uses stones as a symbol, called the “Illyrian Labyrinth” or “Labyrinth of stones.” This motif used in Illyrian art represents a complex pattern of stones organized in a labyrinthine form.

The Illyrian labyrinth is a unique symbol not found in other ancient cultures in the Balkan region. This symbol has been depicted on various artifacts such as steles, stone slabs, and funerary monuments. The stones are arranged in a specific way, forming corridors and various chambers.

The symbolism of the Illyrian labyrinth is not fully understood, but there are several possible interpretations. One interpretation is that the labyrinth symbolizes the journey of life and the challenges that people must face. It may also represent the path of initiation and spiritual experience. Additionally, the labyrinth may have had the meaning of a sacred and secretive space where rituals and special practices could take place.

The Illyrian labyrinth is an important element of Illyrian art and demonstrates the complexity and depth of the culture of this period. Its interpretation remains a challenge for archaeologists and historians to fully understand its meaning and function in Illyrian culture.

Continuing with other signs in Illyrian art that use stones as symbols, there is another sign known as “Stone Circles” or “Sun Circles.” These are motifs used in Illyrian art that depict stones arranged in the form of circles or spirals.

Stone circles may be depicted on stone slabs, artifacts worked with stone, or in the architecture of Illyrian structures. These motifs have been found in several areas of the Balkans that had Illyrian presence. In some cases, stone circles are combined with other motifs such as stars, trees, or abstract figures.

The symbolism of stone circles in Illyrian art is not fully known, but there are several possible interpretations. One interpretation is that the circles symbolize the circle of life and the cycle of nature, as well as the circle of the sky and the sun. They may also represent other concepts such as the circle of time, the circle of energy, and the harmony of the universe.

Stone circles demonstrate the ability of the Illyrian population to use and organize stones in symbolic and artistic forms. These motifs express a richness of thoughts and ideas developed by this ancient culture.

In general, Illyrian art used various symbols to express the connection between people and nature, as well as to understand the mysteries and depths of their world.

Yes, there are several other possible interpretations of stone circles in Illyrian art. These interpretations are made based on the examination of motifs found in artifacts and the cultural and historical context of Illyrian culture. Here are some of these alternative interpretations:

Symbol of the sun: Stone circles can be interpreted as symbols of the sun and solar energy. The sun had great importance in Illyrian culture and was worshiped as a powerful natural force. Stone circles can represent the circle of the sun and the abundance of its light and warmth.

Symbol of the circle of protection: Another interpretation of stone circles is that they symbolize a circle of protection and safety. Circles are closed and stable forms, which can indicate a closed space where people can feel safe and protected from external threats.

Symbol of the circle of the road: Stone circles can also be interpreted as symbols of the circle of the road and travel. The circle symbolizes a cycle and can represent the road of life, the experience of travel, and personal development. Stone circles can indicate an inevitable path that people must follow.

Another interpretation of stone circles in Illyrian art is that they may represent the way Illyrians saw the world and the universe. Circles are symmetrical and harmonic forms, which can represent order and harmony in the universe. They can also express the meaning of a regular and perfect order that Illyrians could observe in nature and in their world.

Another interpretation is that stone circles may symbolize the cycle of life and death. Circles are endless forms that do not have a clear beginning and end, and this can reflect the sustainability of life and rebirth. They can also represent the connection between the world of the living and the world of the dead, indicating another dimension or an intermediary relationship between them.

Additionally, stone circles may have the meaning of a symbol of power and authority. The circle is a strong and stable form, and well-organized stone circles can represent a strong and stable social, political, or military structure. They may also express the authority of Illyrian leaders and their place in society.

Certainly! Stone circles in Illyrian art have had a broad and varied symbolism. Here are some possible meanings of stone circles in the context of Illyrian culture:

Circle of life and the natural cycle: Stone circles are often interpreted as symbols of the circle of life and the natural cycle. The circle symbolizes birth, development, maturity, decline, and rebirth. Stone circles may represent the repeated return of life and the rebirth of the spirit after death.

Energy and harmony: Stone circles may represent energy and harmony in nature and the universe. The circular form has a symmetry and stability that can express harmony and balance between opposing forces and elements. They may also represent the interconnectedness and interaction of elements in the universe.

Sun and sky: Stone circles have often been associated with the symbolism of the sun and the sky. Like the sun orbiting the earth with its rays, stone circles may symbolize the sun and its light as a source of life and the circle of the sun. They may also represent the sky and the space of the sky, as a higher and sacred dimension.

Circle of time and specific characteristics: The circle of stones may represent a symbol of time and the cyclical nature of time. Stone circles may indicate the passage of time, different experiences, and events that occur within an approximate circle. They may also represent specific characteristics and sensitivity to time, such as the seasons of the year, changes in nature, and social changes.

The road of travel and personal development: Stone circles may symbolize the road of travel and personal development. They may represent an inevitable path that people must follow to reach a higher state of consciousness and spiritual development.

In Illyrian art, another important symbol representing rebirth and rejuvenation is the “Flight Bird”. This symbol depicts a flying bird, often with open and extended wings, and is found in many Illyrian artifacts and ornaments.

The Flight Bird in Illyrian art is interpreted as a symbol of the spirit of freedom and transcendence. The bird’s flight represents movement and freedom, symbolizing a transition from one state to another, from one reality to a higher dimension. This is closely related to the concept of rebirth and rejuvenation, showing the experience of transformation and new spirituality.

Another symbol that represents rebirth and rejuvenation in Illyrian art is the "Entrance to Tombs". This represents a space symbolizing the entry into the world of afterlife and rejuvenation. The motif of entering tombs is often found in funeral ornaments and Illyrian monuments.

This symbol indicates the Illyrians’ belief in a new life after death and in the rebirth of the spirit. The entrance to tombs represents the transition from earthly life to the afterlife, symbolizing the transition from death to youth and eternal life. For the Illyrians, tombs were not just resting places, but also places of rebirth and rejuvenation.

Is there another symbol that the Illyrians used to describe the rebirth of the spirit?

To describe the rebirth of the spirit, the Illyrians use another well-known symbol, which is the “Gordian Knot” or “Gordian”. The Gordian Knot is a symbol surrounded by intricate threads of stone, forming a structured and repetitive pattern.

In Illyrian art, the Gordian Knot is interpreted as a symbol of the rebirth and rejuvenation of the spirit. The threads of the Gordian Knot symbolize the connections and roots that the Illyrians believed the spirit had with the other world. The Gordian Knot represents an endless process of rebirth, showing the eternal connection of the spirit with the cycle of life and death.

In Illyrian art, another important symbol representing rebirth and rejuvenation is the “Flight Bird”. This symbol depicts a flying bird, often with open and extended wings, and is found in many Illyrian artifacts and ornaments.

The Flight Bird in Illyrian art is interpreted as a symbol of the spirit of freedom and transcendence. The bird’s flight represents movement and freedom, symbolizing a transition from one state to another, from one reality to a higher dimension. This is closely related to the concept of rebirth and rejuvenation, showing the experience of transformation and new spirituality.

Another symbol that represents rebirth and rejuvenation in Illyrian art is the "Entrance to Tombs". This represents a space symbolizing the entry into the world of afterlife and rejuvenation. The motif of entering tombs is often found in funeral ornaments and Illyrian monuments.

This symbol indicates the Illyrians’ belief in a new life after death and in the rebirth of the spirit. The entrance to tombs represents the transition from earthly life to the afterlife, symbolizing the transition from death to youth and eternal life. For the Illyrians, tombs were not just resting places, but also places of rebirth and rejuvenation.

Is there another symbol that the Illyrians used to describe the rebirth of the spirit?

To describe the rebirth of the spirit, the Illyrians use another well-known symbol, which is the “Gordian Knot” or “Gordian”. The Gordian Knot is a symbol surrounded by intricate threads of stone, forming a structured and repetitive pattern.

In Illyrian art, the Gordian Knot is interpreted as a symbol of the rebirth and rejuvenation of the spirit. The threads of the Gordian Knot symbolize the connections and roots that the Illyrians believed the spirit had with the other world. The Gordian Knot represents an endless process of rebirth, showing the eternal connection of the spirit with the cycle of life and death.

The beliefs of the Illyrians about life after death have been diverse depending on the time, location, and other cultural influences. However, the Gurthia is a widely recognized symbol in Illyrian art, and it reflects their perception of the rebirth and resurrection of the spirit in the context of life after death.

The Illyrian graves of Rosuje also contain other symbols in decorative elements. Some of the symbols that have been discovered are:

Plant motifs: Many tombstones have stylized plant motifs, such as branches, flowers, and trees. These symbols may have had meanings related to nature, growth, and rebirth.

Zoomorphic motifs: There are also tombstones containing zoomorphic motifs, such as various animals like horses, birds, and snakes. These symbols may have been related to myths and legends of the Illyrian population, or they may have represented strength, courage, and loyalty.

Geometric motifs: In addition to circles and intricate lines, other geometric motifs such as triangles, squares, and spirals have been found. These symbols may have had meanings related to harmony, order, and mystery.

Solar symbols: Some tombstones have motifs similar to the sun, such as radiant rays or circles with scattered dots. These symbols may have been related to the worship of the sun as a spiritual force and protective life. In addition to the symbols mentioned above, several other symbols of archaeological interest have been discovered in the Illyrian graves of Rosuje. Below are some of them:

Spiral symbols: Spirals are common symbols in Illyrian art and architecture. These symbols are represented on tombstones in the form of lines forming spirals. Spirals may have had various meanings, including wholeness, rotation, and the cycle of life.

Wolf symbols: The wolf was an important symbol in Illyrian culture and was associated with strength, bravery, and courage. In some tombstones, figures similar to the wolf have been depicted, which may have represented its desired qualities.

Arrow symbols: Arrows are symbols used throughout history to represent warfare, strength, and attacks. In the Illyrian graves of Rosuje, tombstones with motifs similar to arrows or their shape have been discovered. These symbols may be related to the martial aspect and defense of the Illyrian population.

Mask symbols: Masks are common symbols in ancient cultures and often carry a magical or spiritual meaning. In some tombstones of Rosuje, figures similar to masks have been depicted, which may have had a connection with rituals or spirituality in Illyrian traditions.

Bird symbols: Birds have been important symbols in many cultures, including Illyrian culture. In the Illyrian tombstones of Rosuje, there have been representations of bird figures. These symbols may have been related to freedom, inspiration, and spirituality.

Military motifs: Some tombstones have depicted motifs related to military aspects, such as helmets, chains, and spears. These symbols may have represented warfare, bravery, and the military identity of the Illyrian population.

Collision symbols: In the Illyrian graves of Rosuje, tombstones with depictions of figures in a collision state have been discovered. This may have had meanings related to conflicts and battles, representing a decisive moment in the life of the deceased.

Illuminated motifs: Some tombstones have depicted illuminated motifs such as the sun, the moon, or the stars. These symbols may have represented the sun, the illuminated nature, and the connection to the spiritual world.

Water motifs: In some tombstones of Rosuje, motifs related to water, such as doves, fish, and water flows, have been identified. These symbols may have had meanings related to the source of life, freshness, and peace.

Ray symbols: Radiant rays or intricate ray motifs have been present in some tombstones. These symbols may have represented energy, light, and the sun, as well as having connections to aspects of nature and mystery.

Wall or border symbols: Similar to walls or border motifs have also been discovered in tombstones. These symbols may have represented the division between the depths and the external world and may have had connections to the experience of life and death.

Agricultural motifs: Some tombstones have depicted motifs related to agriculture, such as vessels filled with food or figures related to farming. These symbols may have represented the importance of agriculture and the abundant life of the Illyrian population.

Star symbols: In some tombstones of Rosuje, motifs similar to stars have been discovered. These symbols may have represented the sky, the spiritual world, and the connection of man with the universe.

Gaze and face-related motifs: In the Illyrian graves of Rosuje, tombstones have been found with motifs of faces and gazes. These symbols may have had meanings related to the spirit, identity, and representation of the human figure.

Symbols related to the importance of women: In the tombstones, symbols related to women, such as female figures or motifs related to childbirth and growth, have been depicted. These symbols may have had meanings related to femininity, the importance of the role of women in society, and the mystery of birth and rebirth.

Symbols related to the cult of nobility and nobility: Some tombstones have identified symbols related to the cult of nobility and nobility, such as symbols related to royalty, crowns, or the representation of people with high social status. These symbols may have represented the power and authority of their tribe.

Symbols related to health and healing: In the Illyrian graves of Rosuje, motifs related to health and healing have been identified. These symbols may have represented the knowledge and healing power of Illyrian medicine, as well as having a connection with the help of the spirit world in healing diseases.

Symbols related to roads and travel: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with motifs of roads or paths have been discovered. These symbols may have represented the journey of the spirit after death, the journey to the afterlife, or the importance of roads and communication in Illyrian culture.

Symbols related to nature and elements: Some tombstones have depicted motifs related to nature and elements, such as trees, flowers, rain, or flames. These symbols may have represented harmony and the connection of man with nature, as well as the influence of elements on life and death.

Symbols related to heritage and national identity: In the Illyrian graves of Rosuje, tombstones with symbols related to heritage and national identity have been identified, such as flags, national symbols, or motifs related to history and Illyrian traditions. These symbols may have represented the sense of national identity and pride in the historical heritage of the Illyrian population.

Symbols related to magic and mystery: In the tombstones of Rosuje, motifs related to magic and mystery have been discovered. These symbols may have represented hidden knowledge, the spiritual world, and the mystery of life after death.

Symbols related to festivals and rituals: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols related to festivals and rituals have been found, such as motifs related to dance, music, or ritual symbols. These symbols may have represented traditional festivals and rituals performed to greet and honor the deceased.

Symbols related to the underworld: In some tombstones, symbols related to the underworld, such as rocks, underworld landscapes, or figures related to the power and mystery of the underworld, have been depicted. These symbols may have had meanings related to the mysteries of the depths of the earth and their connection to the world of the spirit.

Symbols related to trade and communication: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols related to trade and communication, such as figures related to caravan traders, coins, or communication symbols, have been discovered. These symbols may have represented the importance of trade and communication in Illyrian culture, as well as the connection to the outside world.

Symbols related to war and bravery: In the tombstones of Illyrian graves of Rosuje, motifs related to war and bravery, such as weapons, defense tools, or figures related to warriors, have been discovered. These symbols may have represented courage, strength, and the importance of war for the Illyrian people, as well as having connections to their protection and security. Symbols associated with greetings and hospitality: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with greetings and hospitality have been found, such as the open hand, symbols of hospitality, or figures associated with hospitality. These symbols may have represented the welcome, friendship, and hospitality of the Illyrian population towards foreigners and guests.

Motifs related to art and creativity: Motifs related to art and creativity, such as artistic figures, geometric details, or symbols associated with creativity, have been depicted on tombstones. These symbols may have represented the passion for art, change, and creativity in Illyrian society.

Symbols associated with belief and spirituality: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with belief and spirituality have been identified, such as symbols associated with the heart, spirit, or figures associated with religious rituals. These symbols may have represented the connection of the Illyrian population with the spiritual world, their beliefs, and rituals.

Motifs related to family and social relationships: Motifs related to family and social relationships, such as figures associated with parents, children, or symbols associated with cohabitation and family harmony, have been discovered on tombstones in Rosuje. These symbols may have represented the importance of family and social relationships in Illyrian culture.

Symbols associated with agriculture and farming: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with agriculture and farming have been found, such as figures associated with agricultural tools, the grapevine, or symbols associated with crop harvesting. These symbols may have represented the importance of agriculture and farming in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to the land and natural resources.

Motifs related to architecture and construction: Motifs related to architecture and construction, such as figures associated with Illyrian houses, walls, or symbols associated with construction, have been depicted on tombstones. These symbols may have represented the importance of construction and architecture in Illyrian culture, as well as their connection to the architectural heritage of this period.

Symbols associated with important festivals: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with important festivals have been identified, such as figures associated with sun festivals, tree harvesting, or symbols associated with seasonal festivals. These symbols may have represented the important rites and festivals in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to nature and its rhythms.

Motifs related to the representation of nature: Motifs related to the representation of nature, such as figures associated with flowers, trees, or symbols associated with natural elements like water and air, have been discovered on tombstones in Rosuje. These symbols may have represented the interaction and connection of the Illyrian population with nature, as well as its values for them.

Symbols associated with the storytelling of history: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with the storytelling of history have been found, such as figures associated with historical events, symbols associated with chronicles, or iconographic details describing important events. These symbols may have represented the value and importance of preserving the history and traditions of the Illyrian population.

Motifs related to health and medical services: Motifs related to health and medical services, such as figures associated with traditional medicine, medicinal plants, or symbols associated with healing, have been depicted on tombstones. These symbols may have represented belief in the healing power of nature and the medical practices of the Illyrian population.

Symbols associated with harmony and balance: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with harmony and balance have been identified, such as figures associated with yin-yang, the symbol of both genders, or symbols associated with equilibrium. These symbols may have represented the value of harmony, balance, and equilibrium in the life and culture of the Illyrian population.

Motifs related to military culture: In tombstones of Illyrian graves of Rosuje, motifs related to military culture, such as figures associated with the army, weapons, or symbols associated with military strategy, have been discovered. These symbols may have represented the importance and honor of the army for the Illyrian people, as well as their connection to war and the defense of territory.

Symbols associated with the storytelling of mythology: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with the storytelling of mythology have been found, such as figures associated with ancient deities, symbols associated with myths and legends, or iconographic details describing mythological events. These symbols may have represented the beliefs and mythological stories of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to the spiritual dimension and mystery.

Motifs related to craftsmanship and manual labor: Motifs related to craftsmanship and manual labor, such as figures associated with artisan tools, detailed ornaments, or symbols associated with creativity and manual skill, have been depicted on tombstones. These symbols may have represented the value of manual and artisanal work in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to the cultural heritage and wealth of this period.

Symbols associated with equality and justice: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with equality and justice have been identified, such as figures associated with scales, symbols of justice, or symbols associated with freedom and justice. These symbols may have represented the values of equality and justice in Illyrian society, as well as the aim to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals.

Motifs related to symbols of hope and happiness: Motifs related to symbols of hope and happiness, such as figures associated with the sun, birds, or symbols associated with happiness and inspiration, have been discovered on tombstones in Rosuje. These symbols may have represented feelings of joy and hope in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to positive values and goals.

Symbols associated with travel and adventure: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with travel and adventure have been found, such as figures associated with ships, maps, or symbols associated with exploration and discovery. These symbols may have represented the desire to explore the world and travel in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to seeking new experiences.

Symbols associated with love and emotional connection: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with love and emotional connection have been identified, such as figures associated with the heart, the rose, or symbols associated with love and harmony in relationships. These symbols may have represented the importance of love and emotional connection in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to human feelings and emotions.

Motifs related to symbols of protection and strength: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with symbols of protection and strength, such as figures associated with chains, weapon straps, or symbols associated with strength and determination, have been discovered. These symbols may have represented the value of protecting the Illyrian population and their ability to face challenges and risks.

Symbols associated with rituals and religious traditions: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with rituals and religious traditions have been found, such as figures associated with temples, symbols associated with worship and ritual, or iconographic details describing religious practices. These symbols may have represented the importance of belief and worship in the life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to the spiritual sphere and life transitions.

Motifs related to symbols of agriculture and food production: In tombstones of Illyrian graves, motifs related to symbols of agriculture and food production have been depicted, such as figures associated with livestock, agricultural tools, or symbols associated with fruits and crops. These symbols may have represented the importance of agriculture and food production in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to food security and well-being.

Symbols associated with symbols of community and cooperation: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with symbols of community and cooperation have been identified, such as figures associated with touching hands, symbols associated with cooperation and solidarity, or details describing social life. These symbols may have represented the importance of cooperation and mutual assistance in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to the harmony and stability of the community.

Motifs related to symbols of beauty and aesthetics: In tombstones of Illyrian graves in Rosuje, motifs related to symbols of beauty and aesthetics have been discovered, such as figures associated with flowers, detailed ornaments, or symbols associated with harmony and symmetry. These symbols may have represented the value of beauty and aesthetics in the art and life of the Illyrian population, as well as their connection to aesthetic inspiration and satisfaction.

Symbols associated with symbols of health and healing: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with symbols of health and healing have been found, such as figures associated with medicinal plants, symbols associated with health and energy, or details describing medical practices. These symbols may have represented the value of health and healing in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to caring for the body and inner harmony.

Motifs related to symbols of communication and recognition: Motifs related to symbols of communication and recognition, such as figures associated with writing, symbols associated with words and messages, or symbols associated with knowledge and learning, have been depicted on tombstones. These symbols may have represented the importance of communication and recognition in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to intellectual development and human connection.

Symbols associated with freedom and independence: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with symbols of freedom and independence have been identified, such as figures associated with flying birds, symbols associated with the sign of independence, or details describing the feeling of freedom. These symbols may have represented the feelings of freedom and independence in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to individual rights and freedoms.

Symbols associated with wealth and prosperity: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with wealth and prosperity have been identified, such as figures associated with treasures, symbols associated with wealth and prosperity, or details describing economic success and development. These symbols may have represented the importance of wealth and prosperity in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to material achievements and well-being.

Motifs related to symbols of love and couple bonding: Motifs related to symbols of love and couple bonding have been depicted on tombstones, such as figures associated with hearts, symbols associated with unity and love, or details describing the connection between two sources. These symbols may have represented the importance of love and harmony in Illyrian society, as well as their connection to family and personal life.

Symbols associated with nature and environmental connection: In Illyrian graves, tombstones with symbols associated with nature and environmental connection have been found, such as figures associated with trees, symbols associated with natural elements, or details describing harmony and respect for nature. These symbols may have represented the importance of nature and the connection of the Illyrian population with the environment, as well as their connection to sustainability and nature protection.

In archaeological aspect, the study of tombstones, funerary artifacts, and Illyrian monuments can provide valuable information about the use of symbols. Tombstones often reflect important symbols and motifs for Illyrian culture and beliefs. Analyzing tombstones, including symbols of the crescent moon, can help identify their relationships and meanings in the Illyrian funerary context.

Furthermore, ancient texts related to the Illyrians, such as historical descriptions, mythological references, or epigraphic texts, can be valuable sources for understanding the use of symbols and their meanings in Illyrian culture. By analyzing such notes and references in ancient texts, valuable information about symbols and their role in the historical and cultural context can be revealed.