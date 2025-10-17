The Red and Black Flag and the Voice of National Unity – Protest for the Release of KLA Leaders

Flamur Buçpapaj

Today, Albanian citizens from every corner of the country will take to the streets to demand justice. The leaders of the KLA, unjustly imprisoned by the Belgrade prosecutor’s office on fabricated charges, are not merely individuals suffering unfairly; they are symbols of courage, sacrifice, and the freedom of the Albanian people. This is a direct attack on the red and black flag, on national unity, and on every Albanian who believes in justice and dignity.

As the leader of Nacional.al, I will be present in the square, together with our journalists, to show our solidarity and to convey a clear message: when an Albanian is attacked unjustly, the entire nation is attacked. Today’s protest is not simply a gathering; it is a symbolic act demonstrating that Albanians will not remain silent in the face of injustice, and that the red and black flag cannot be hidden under external pressure.

From Molla e Kuqe to Ambrak, Albanians are one heart. This day reminds us that our national identity cannot be divided, that the sacrifices of those who gave everything for freedom cannot be forgotten, and that justice cannot be delayed. The KLA leaders are not just historical figures; they are symbols of a nation that will never surrender, symbols of an unbreakable history and a legacy demanding respect and recognition.

The protest is a call to younger generations: remember history, uphold the values of the red and black flag, and always stand united against injustice. It is a message to the diaspora and Albanians everywhere: only when we stand together can we defend the dignity, values, and future of our nation. Albanian unity is our greatest strength and our most powerful weapon against injustice and manipulation.

Today, the red and black flag will wave in every square, a symbol of pride, dignity, and an indivisible identity. The voice of justice will be heard loudly: the KLA leaders must be released, and the unity of Albanians is unbreakable.

This protest is not merely an event; it is an act of courage and a powerful message that Albanians cannot be separated from their history, their sacrifices, or their flag. National unity is not just a concept – it is a moral duty, a responsibility, and a sacrifice that every Albanian must hold in their heart.

Ultimately, today Albanians demonstrate that no injustice, no fabricated accusation, and no external pressure can break our unity. The red and black flag is not just a symbol; it is the voice of justice, a sign of national pride, and the hope for a future where every Albanian will be free and united. Let us rise today, stand proudly, and show that the unity of Albanians can never be stopped.