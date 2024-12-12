The recent decision by the government of North Macedonia to take steps to ban the use of the Albanian language through the Constitutional Court is an alarming development that threatens the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Albanian community in this state.

Flamur Buçpapaj

The Albanian state must react strongly to this discriminatory attempt. Albania, as a country that respects and promotes human rights, must take a clear and determined stance to protect the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia. To address this event, the following strategies should be pursued:

Active Diplomacy: Albania must engage in active diplomacy, using diplomatic channels to raise this issue in international organizations such as the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the United Nations. Albania should seek the support of international partners to stop this discriminatory act. The agreement aimed to resolve ethnic tensions and improve the rights and position of ethnic Albanians in North Macedonia.

Key Points of the Ohrid Agreement

Expansion of the Use of the Albanian Language:

The Albanian language was recognized as an official language at the local level in areas where Albanians constitute at least 20% of the population.

The use of the Albanian language in official communications with institutions and administrative procedures was facilitated.

Political and Administrative Representation:

Albanians were guaranteed greater representation in public administration, the police, and the military.

Mechanisms were created to ensure proportional representation of Albanians in state and public institutions.

Decentralization of Power:

A significant reform of local government was implemented to ensure more autonomy for municipalities.

This process aimed to strengthen local self-governance and improve the management of local resources.

Constitutional Changes:

The constitution of North Macedonia was amended to reflect ethnic diversity and promote equality for all citizens regardless of ethnic affiliation.

Albanians and other ethnic minorities were better included in the constitutional text.

Amnesty for Rebels:

Albanian rebels of the National Liberation Army (NLA) involved in the armed conflict were granted amnesty, except those who committed serious crimes.

Importance of the Ohrid Agreement

The Ohrid Agreement is important because it created a framework for peace and stability in North Macedonia by improving the rights and position of ethnic Albanians. It served as an example of resolving ethnic conflicts through dialogue and peaceful negotiations.

Implementation and Challenges

Although the Ohrid Agreement was a significant step forward, its implementation has faced challenges and obstacles. Some of these challenges include:

Full implementation of the use of the Albanian language and other guaranteed rights.

Ensuring adequate representation of Albanians in state institutions.

Resistance to reforms from some segments of the Macedonian population.

In the current context of efforts to restrict the use of the Albanian language, it is clear that adherence to and respect for the Ohrid Agreement remain essential for maintaining peace and stability in North Macedonia.

If efforts to restrict the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia are true and intentional, they could be seen as an attempt to undermine the rights of ethnic Albanians and alter political and ethnic balances in the country. These actions may have several possible objectives:

Political and Cultural Dominance

Hegemonic Stance: It could be an attempt to reinforce the political and cultural dominance of Slavic Macedonians by excluding or minimizing the influence of ethnic Albanians.

Control over Institutions: Reducing the use of the Albanian language may aim to limit the representation and influence of Albanians in state and public institutions.

Provocation and Destabilization

Ethnic Tensions: Such actions may provoke ethnic tensions and conflicts, which can be used to justify further control measures or repression.

Political Diversion: If the government faces internal challenges, provoking ethnic conflict may be used as a diversion to shift attention from other political or economic problems.

Undermining the Ohrid Agreement

Ignoring International Commitments: These actions could signal a tendency to ignore or revise international commitments and agreements made to ensure minority rights.

Human Rights Violations: Reducing the use of the Albanian language and excluding it from public institutions may violate fundamental human and minority rights protected by international agreements.

Nationalist Reactions

Rise of Nationalism: In some cases, such policies may reflect pressure from nationalist forces within the Macedonian community seeking to minimize the role and influence of Albanians.

Preservation of National Identity: Some groups may see this as a way to preserve and protect Macedonian national identity against what they perceive as a threat from ethnic Albanians.

Reaction of Albanians and International Community

Mobilization of the Albanian Community:

Albanians need to be united and clearly articulate their opposition to any attempt to restrict their linguistic and cultural rights.

Albanian organizations and leaders should raise their voices in national and international forums.

Engagement of International Actors:

The international community, including the European Union and the United States, should be informed and engaged in protecting minority rights in North Macedonia.

International institutions should exert pressure on the Macedonian government to respect the Ohrid Agreement and other international commitments.

Any effort to restrict the use of the Albanian language and undermine the Ohrid Agreement is an attack on human rights and ethnic equality. These actions could lead to further tensions and conflicts, jeopardizing stability and peace in the region. Albania, along with the international community, must respond decisively to protect the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia and promote a peaceful and just resolution.

What Albania Can Do

Diplomacy and Dialogue:

Raising the Issue in International Forums: Albania should use its influence in international organizations such as the UN, EU, and Council of Europe to raise the issue of respecting the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia.

Bilateral Dialogue: Promoting bilateral dialogue with North Macedonia to address concerns and find mutually acceptable solutions.

Support for the Albanian Community in North Macedonia:

Institutional Support: Albania can offer support to Albanian organizations and institutions in North Macedonia to strengthen their capacity in protecting Albanian rights.

Promotion of Education and Culture: Improving educational and cultural programs that promote the Albanian language and culture, ensuring equal opportunities for the Albanian community in education and culture.

Regional Agreements:

Regional Initiatives: Albania can propose regional initiatives that promote cooperation and respect for minority rights in the Western Balkans, creating a platform for resolving ethnic conflicts.

Involvement of Kosovo and Albanian Entities: Involving Kosovo and all Albanian entities in the region to coordinate actions and protect the common interests of Albanians.

Political and Economic Measures:

Use of Economic Levers: Albania can use economic tools to pressure North Macedonia, promoting economic cooperation only if Albanian rights are respected.

Diplomatic Sanctions: If the situation worsens, Albania may consider diplomatic measures, including sanctions against Macedonian officials who violate Albanian rights.

Connection with the Diaspora:

Mobilizing the Albanian Diaspora: Engaging the Albanian diaspora to exert pressure on Western governments to protect the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia.

International Campaign: Organizing international campaigns to raise awareness about the situation of Albanians and to foster global support.

Recent changes and efforts to restrict the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia pose a serious threat to ethnic equality and stability in the region. Albania, in coordination with the international community and Albanian actors in the region, must act decisively to protect the rights of Albanians and promote a fair and equal society. Only through dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation can a sustainable and just solution for all parties involved be achieved.

International Support: Support should be sought from friendly countries and strategic partners to exert pressure on North Macedonia to respect the rights of Albanians and the international agreements it has signed.

Involvement of the Diaspora: Albania should engage the Albanian diaspora to undertake lobbying and advocacy actions in the countries where they live, raising awareness among the public and governments of these countries about the situation in North Macedonia.

Legal Support: Legal support should be provided to the Albanian community in North Macedonia to legally challenge this attempt by the Macedonian government. Albanian organizations and human rights lawyers should collaborate to ensure the protection of Albanian rights.

Raising Public Awareness: It is important to raise public awareness both in Albania and internationally about this issue, using traditional and social media to voice opposition against this injustice.

Albania must remain unwavering in defending the rights of Albanians wherever they live. A firm stance and concrete actions are essential to ensure that the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia are respected and protected.

Efforts to ban the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia through the Constitutional Court can be interpreted as a discriminatory policy aimed at marginalizing the Albanian community. These actions can be perceived as part of a broader racial and chauvinistic policy that includes elements of Slavic and Serbian nationalism. This type of action, which aims to restrict the linguistic and cultural rights of an ethnic community, is a clear form of discrimination and does not align with democratic and human rights standards.

Historically, the region has seen chauvinistic tendencies and extreme nationalist policies aimed at assimilating or marginalizing ethnic minorities. These policies are contrary to the spirit of coexistence and European integration, which promote respect for diversity and human rights.

How Should Albania React?

Public Condemnation: Albania should publicly condemn any policy aimed at discriminating against Albanians in North Macedonia, emphasizing that these actions are unacceptable and contrary to the principles of multiethnic coexistence.

International Engagement: Albania should inform and engage international partners, including the European Union, OSCE, and the United Nations, to ensure that the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia are respected.

Involvement of International Organizations: Albania should seek the involvement of international human rights organizations to monitor and report on the situation of human and language rights in North Macedonia.

Coordination with the Albanian Factor in the Region: There should be close coordination with Albanian political parties in North Macedonia and civil organizations to ensure a unified and strong response against these attempts.

Legal Support and Advocacy: Legal support should be provided to challenge these actions in international courts and advocate for the protection of Albanian rights in the international arena.

The Importance of Maintaining Stability and Peace in the Region

One of the main reasons why Albania and the international community should react strongly is to maintain stability and peace in the region. The Balkans is a region historically sensitive to ethnic tensions and conflicts. Any action that discriminates against an ethnic community can have serious consequences and cause further destabilization.

The Role of Media and Civil Society

Raising Awareness: Media plays an important role in raising awareness of the issue. Albanian and international media should report on the situation and inform the public about the rights of the Albanian community in North Macedonia.

Awareness Campaigns: Civil society organizations and human rights groups can organize awareness campaigns to educate and inform citizens about the importance of ethnic and linguistic diversity. These campaigns can help promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Support for Multiethnic Education: Education is a key tool in combating discrimination and building a fair and equal society. Promoting multiethnic and inclusive education is important to foster mutual understanding and respect among communities.

Long-term Strategy

Continuous Dialogue: Mechanisms for continuous dialogue between the government of North Macedonia and representatives of the Albanian community should be established to address issues and concerns in a peaceful and constructive manner.

Strengthening Democratic Institutions: Efforts should be made to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, ensuring that all ethnic communities have equal and fair representation in state structures.

Implementation of International Agreements: North Macedonia should respect and implement international and regional agreements that guarantee minority rights, including the Ohrid Agreement and other human rights commitments.

Efforts to ban the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia constitute a serious challenge to the rights of Albanians and regional stability. Albania and the international community must react decisively and coordinatedly to protect the rights of Albanians and promote peace and stability in the region. Dialogue, diplomacy, and support for the Albanian community are key to achieving a just and sustainable solution.

