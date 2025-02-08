The Possibilities and Challenges of Creating a Federal Albanian State or Ilirida: A Historical, Political, and International Analysis

Corrupt and Compromised Albanian Governments

The Possibility of the True Rise of Democratic Forces to Power

Scientific Study by Flamur Buçpapaj

1. Introduction

Purpose of the Study: This study explores the feasibility of establishing a federal Albanian state or Ilirida by analyzing the potential opportunities and obstacles in this process.

Hypothesis: Is it possible to create a federal Albanian state or Ilirida through diplomatic negotiations and regional cooperation, or does this process require the use of military force?

2. Part One: Historical Analysis

Albania and Ilirida in History: An examination of different historical periods that influenced the division and formation of Albanian and Illyrian borders. A discussion on the impact of foreign powers such as the Ottoman Empire, Austria-Hungary, and Yugoslavia on Albanian territory.

The Declaration of Albanian Independence (1912): An analysis of the conditions and consequences of the declaration of independence and how territorial divisions affected the possibility of a unified state.

The Concept of a Federal State and the Division of Ilirida: Discussion on the idea of a federal Albanian state and the potential for Ilirida to be an autonomous region encompassing parts of Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

3. Part Two: Political and Social Analysis

Diplomatic Possibilities for Creating a Federal State: Analyzing potential international agreements that could facilitate the establishment of a federal state. Is this idea realistic within the current international political landscape?

Integration of Balkan States: Evaluating the possibility of integrating various Balkan states (Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, etc.) into a shared federal structure. What factors could aid or hinder this integration (economic, cultural, ethnic)?

International Opposition and Support: Assessing the positions of different countries and international organizations (EU, USA, UN) on the creation of a federal Albanian state. Is this feasible under the current geopolitical conditions?

4. Part Three: Military and Diplomatic Perspectives

Potential Consequences of Using Force: Evaluating the possibilities and repercussions of using military force to establish a federal Albanian state. How would this affect international relations and regional stability?

Negotiations and Diplomacy: Discussing the potential for achieving an agreement without violence by examining possibilities for international and regional negotiations.

5. Part Four: Comparable International Models

Federal States in History: Analyzing examples of federal states that have undergone similar processes, such as Switzerland, Belgium, and the former Yugoslavia. How could these examples serve as models for establishing a federal Albanian state?

Lessons from the Balkans and Its Crises: Analyzing peace and stability models in the Balkans after the conflicts of the 1990s and what lessons can be learned from post-war processes.

6. Part Five: Perspectives and Recommendations

Recommendations for Feasibility: After analyzing history, politics, and diplomatic and military possibilities, concrete recommendations will be offered for the realization of a federal Albanian state, including policies that could help achieve this goal.

Conclusion: A summary of findings and an evaluation of the feasibility of this ideal based on the analyzed factors.

7. Research Methodology

Introduction and Study Objective

This study aims to provide an analysis of the feasibility of creating a federal Albanian state or Ilirida, considering historical, political, and international factors. The hypothesis suggests that this process can only be achieved through a combination of diplomacy and strong international engagement, avoiding the use of force and the risk of regional destabilization.

2. Part One: Historical Analysis

2.1. Albania and Ilirida in History

In ancient times, Ilirida covered a vast territory stretching from the Adriatic coast to the interior of the Balkans. This territory, primarily inhabited by Illyrian tribes, underwent strong influences from the Romans, Byzantines, and later the Ottoman Empire. After the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1912, Albania declared independence, but many of its territories, including Kosovo and Çameria, remained outside the borders of the newly formed state, creating a “divided Albania.”

The concept of “Ilirida” has always been linked to Albanian nationalist ideologies, encompassing territories now part of other Balkan states such as North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Greece. This has caused international tensions and influenced movements for Albanian unification, including ideas such as the creation of a unified Albanian state, possibly structured as a federal entity.

2.2. The Declaration of Albanian Independence (1912)

The declaration of Albanian independence in 1912 was a historic moment but also a period of internal and external divisions. After the declaration, Albania failed to unite all territories inhabited by Albanians due to interventions by major European powers, which often favored neighboring states that took significant portions of Albanian territory.

2.3. The Concept of a Federal Albanian State

Throughout history, several intellectual groups have supported the creation of a federal Albanian state where all Albanians from Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Çameria would be united in a centralized but decentralized system to preserve ethnic and cultural identities. This concept has received support from Albanian nationalist groups but has always faced opposition from international powers and neighboring states.

3. Part Two: Political and Social Analysis

3.1. Diplomatic Possibilities for Creating a Federal State

The diplomatic and integration process of Balkan states is highly delicate and complex. Albania is closely linked to its aspirations to join the European Union, but this is a long and difficult journey due to internal issues such as those of Kosovo and minority rights, as well as conflicts with neighboring states. Negotiation processes for resolving major international issues are also slow and complicated, especially after Kosovo’s declaration of independence and its consequences on regional relations.

To achieve a federal Albanian state, serious international negotiations are necessary to ensure that each participating state contributes to a peaceful unification while respecting the autonomy and uniqueness of each region. The model of a federal state should include a.. mundshëm në të ardhmen.

Diplomatic Possibilities for the Creation of a Federal State

The process of diplomacy and the integration of Balkan states is highly delicate and involves numerous variables. Albania is closely tied to its aspirations of becoming a member of the European Union, but this is a long and difficult path due to internal issues such as those concerning Kosovo and minorities, as well as challenges with neighboring states. Negotiation processes for resolving major international issues are also slow and complex, particularly following Kosovo’s declaration of independence and the consequences this act has had on regional relations.

To achieve the creation of a federal Albanian state, serious international negotiations are necessary to ensure that each state contributes to a union without violence while respecting the autonomy and uniqueness of each participant. The model of a federal state should include a division of power between central and local levels, preserving ethnic and cultural diversity.

3.2. Opposition and International Support

One of the greatest obstacles to the creation of a federal Albanian state is the stance of Balkan states and major international powers. Powers such as Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Albania have undergone significant changes after World War II and the fall of Yugoslavia. They have their own strategic interests and will not allow the creation of such a state if it threatens regional stability. This has significantly influenced international relations and has caused major tensions.

Part Three: Military and Diplomatic Perspectives

4.1. Possible Consequences of Using Force

The use of force to establish a federal Albanian state is a dangerous possibility that could lead to wars and regional destabilization. History has shown that the use of force to achieve political goals results in severe consequences, such as the bloody wars in Yugoslavia. The use of force could also provoke strong international reactions, giving other states justification to intervene.

4.2. Diplomatic Paths and Peaceful Opportunities

Diplomatic paths are more feasible and sustainable for achieving a federal Albanian state. Negotiations can be conducted through the mediation of major international powers such as the EU and the US, which can ensure that all parties respect a peaceful agreement, minimizing the use of force and enabling a possible union in the future.. Part Four: Similar International Models

For the realization of a federal Albanian state, several examples of federal states that have undergone similar transitions can be considered, such as Switzerland, Belgium, and Canada. These countries have managed to maintain their national unity by respecting ethnic and cultural diversity and creating political structures that enable autonomy within a shared state.

To achieve a federal Albanian state or Ilirida, efforts should focus on improving regional relations and engaging in international negotiations. Balkan states must commit to a deep process of cooperation that would enable peaceful and sustainable coexistence. Neighboring states and international powers should support this process to ensure regional stability and fulfill the aspirations of Albanians without the use of force.

The Creation of the Albanian National Army

1.1. Arguments for the Creation of a National Army

The establishment of an Albanian national army can be seen as a natural step for a state that aspires to maintain its sovereignty and protect the interests of the Albanian population, especially in an unstable region like the Balkans. Some of the reasons justifying the creation of a national army include:

Protection of National Sovereignty: Albania needs an internal defense force to ensure its territory and borders are secure, particularly in a region where inter-state tensions persist.

Enhancing Security and Independence: A national army would strengthen Albania’s position in the international arena and allow it to emerge as a more influential regional actor.

Strengthening National Identity: The creation of a national army could reinforce the national identity of Albanians and foster a sense of belonging and unity among the people.

1.2. Oppositions and Risks

However, the establishment of a national army could face several challenges and objections:

International Reaction: The formation of a national army could raise concerns among neighboring states and international powers. Possible consequences include diplomatic tensions and reactions from countries such as Serbia, Greece, and Montenegro, which have direct interests in the region and may perceive this move as a threat.

Risks of Destabilization: History has shown that the creation of new armed forces in the region can lead to wars and conflicts, as was the case following the dissolution of Yugoslavia. The use of force could trigger a spiral of violence that would be difficult to control.

Rise of Radicalism: A national army formed by nationalist forces could encourage radicalism and extremism, jeopardizing peace and stability in the region.

Nationalist Forces in Power

2.1. Arguments for Supporting Nationalist Forces

If nationalist forces manage to retain power, several reasons may explain why this step could seem appealing to a segment of Albanian society:

Increase in National Sentiment: Nationalist forces may promote a strong idea of national unity, emphasizing the identity of Albanians and the importance of a united nation. This could help strengthen identity and unity within Albania and among Albanians in the region.

Protection of National Interests: Nationalists may support policies that favor the interests of Albanians, including issues related to Kosovo, the rights of Albanians in neighboring states, and the protection of Albania’s territory.

Popularity of Nationalist Ideals: In times of uncertainty and economic or political crises, nationalist ideologies often gain broader support from populations seeking security and identity.

2.2. Oppositions and Risks of Nationalist Forces in Power

However, the rise of nationalist forces to power carries significant risks:

Escalation of Regional Tensions: Nationalist forces may provoke tensions with neighboring states and escalate existing conflicts, as has happened in the past. The use of radical rhetoric could lead to insecurity and increased violence.

International Isolation: If nationalist forces create a closed environment and disengage from international cooperation, Albania may face diplomatic and economic isolation, jeopardizing its integration into international organizations such as the EU and NATO.

Erosion of Democratic Institutions: Nationalists may seek to consolidate their power by restricting freedoms and the rights of certain individuals and groups, potentially leading to the erosion of democratic order and the rule of law.

Alternatives and Opportunities

3.1. Diplomatic Path and Regional Integration

Another viable path is for Albania to pursue a careful diplomatic policy, working towards further integration into the EU and NATO, while promoting regional cooperation without resorting to force. This approach could help resolve historically contentious issues and ensure peaceful relations with neighboring states.

3.2. Economic Development and Improvement of Living Standards

Another alternative is to focus on Albania’s economic development and strengthen internal institutions to ensure domestic stability and achieve peaceful regional integration. This could be a means to fortify the country without requiring the creation of a powerful national army. Albania aligned itself with China. Conversely, Yugoslavia, led by Serbia, was a significant actor in the Balkans and harboured ambitions to maintain its influence in the region, including territories with Albanian populations, such as Kosovo.

2. Responding to Historical Influence and Occupations

The question arises whether the time has come for Albania to respond to Serbia and Russia for their historical occupations and influences. This is a highly sensitive issue that requires a cautious and balanced approach:

Diplomacy and Regional Cooperation: Instead of resorting to force, Albania can pursue the path of diplomacy and regional cooperation to ensure its national interests are protected. Collaborating with other Balkan countries, including Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, can create a strong platform for safeguarding Albanian national interests and countering foreign influences.

Role in International Organizations: Albania is a member of NATO and aspires to join the European Union. This international role offers strong opportunities to maintain security and promote a balanced policy in the face of major powers like Russia and Serbia.

Economic and Cultural Responses: Albania can develop deeper responses in the economic and cultural fields. Strengthening the rule of law, investing in economic and educational infrastructure, and developing tourism and culture can be ways to bolster Albania’s position in the region and the world without escalating tensions.

3. Russia and Serbia in Historical and Current Contexts

The relationship between Albania, Russia, and Serbia is complex and has a long history intertwined with wars, geopolitical influence, and changes that have occurred in the Balkans over the centuries. Albania has experienced difficult periods under the influence or occupation of countries such as Serbia and Russia, which has created a deep sense of national identity and a quest for sovereignty and security.

Historical Context of Occupations and Influences

Serbia and Russia, during different periods of history, have had significant influence in the Balkan region, including Albania. Notably, the periods of Ottoman occupation, the Balkan wars, and other times have left behind a history of insecurity and challenges for Albanians.

Ottoman Occupation and Serbian Influence: During the Ottoman period, Albanian territories were under the control of the Ottoman Empire, but Serbian influence was also notable, especially during the decline of the Ottoman Empire. Serbian national movements in the 19th and early 20th centuries included territorial ambitions encompassing parts of Albania, contributing to significant ethnic and political tensions.

World War II and Yugoslav Influence: After World War II, Albania was an isolated country with a communist regime that initially had close relations with the Soviet Union. Following a split with Stalin, Albania reoriented towards China. Meanwhile, Yugoslavia, led by Serbia, was a significant actor in the Balkans and had ambitions to maintain its influence in the region, including territories with Albanian populations, such as Kosovo.

Responding to Influence and Occupations

The question arises whether the time has come for Albania to respond to Serbia and Russia for their historical occupations and influences. This is a highly sensitive issue that requires a cautious and balanced approach:

Diplomacy and Regional Cooperation: Instead of resorting to force, Albania can pursue the path of diplomacy and regional cooperation to ensure its national interests are protected. Collaborating with other Balkan countries, including Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, can create a strong platform for safeguarding Albanian national interests and countering foreign influences.

Role in International Organizations: Albania is a member of NATO and aspires to join the European Union. This international role offers strong opportunities to maintain security and promote a balanced policy in the face of major powers like Russia and Serbia.

Economic and Cultural Responses: Albania can develop deeper responses in the economic and cultural fields. Strengthening the rule of law, investing in economic and educational infrastructure, and developing tourism and culture can be ways to bolster Albania’s position in the region and the world without escalating tensions.

Russia and Serbia in Historical and Current Contexts

The relationship between Albania, Russia, and Serbia is complex and has a long history intertwined with wars, geopolitical influence, and changes that have occurred in the Balkans over the centuries. Albania has experienced difficult periods under the influence or occupation of countries such as Serbia and Russia, which has created a deep sense of national identity and a quest for sovereignty and security.

Historical Context of Occupations and Influences

Serbia and Russia, during different periods of history, have had significant influence in the Balkan region, including Albania. Notably, the periods of Ottoman occupation, the Balkan wars, and other times have left behind a history of insecurity and challenges for Albanians.

Ottoman Occupation and Serbian Influence: During the Ottoman period, Albanian territories were under the control of the Ottoman Empire, but Serbian influence was also notable, especially during the decline of the Ottoman Empire. Serbian national movements in the 19th and early 20th centuries included territorial ambitions encompassing parts of Albania, contributing to significant ethnic and political tensions.

World War II and Yugoslav Influence: After World War II, Albania was an isolated country with a communist regime that initially had close relations with the Soviet Union. Following a split with Stalin, Albania reoriented towards China. Meanwhile, Yugoslavia, led by Serbia, was a significant actor in the Balkans and had ambitions to maintain its influence in the region, including territories with Albanian populations, such as Kosovo.

Responding to Influence and Occupations

The question arises whether the time has come for Albania to respond to Serbia and Russia for their historical occupations and influences. This is a highly sensitive issue that requires a cautious and balanced approach:

Diplomacy and Regional Cooperation: Instead of resorting to force, Albania can pursue the path of diplomacy and regional cooperation to ensure its national interests are protected. Collaborating with other Balkan countries, including Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, can create a strong platform for safeguarding Albanian national interests and countering foreign influences.

Role in International Organizations: Serbia and Russia have their strategic interests in the Balkans, and it’s important to understand that their foreign policies have changed significantly since the periods of conquests. Russia, for example, has maintained a significant influence in the region, especially regarding support for Serbia on issues such as the status of Kosovo. Serbia, on the other hand, has sought to increase its influence in the Balkans and has pursued an expansionist policy in some instances.

The response to this influence can vary depending on the current international political climate and the balance of power in the region. Albania can leverage the opportunities offered by a balanced international order and an active diplomacy policy to promote its national interests.

Ilirida and the Creation of a Possible State: Historical, Political, and Geopolitical Perspectives

Definition of Ilirida and Historical Significance

Ilirida is a historical and geographical term related to the territory that, in ancient times, was inhabited by the Illyrian tribes, an ancient people who lived in the Balkans, primarily in what is today Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and parts of Serbia and Montenegro. The term “Ilirida” is often used to describe a broad region that extends beyond the borders of the current Albanian state and includes territories populated by Albanians and other ethnic groups connected to the Illyrian people.

During the Roman conquests, Illyria underwent significant changes but survived as a cultural and ethnic identity, which has had an important impact on the later developments of the region. Many of the civilizations that survived in these territories were part of a long history of struggles for sovereignty and the rights of the peoples of Ilirida.

Political Significance of Ilirida Today

In today’s context, the topic of Ilirida and the creation of a possible Albanian or Illyrian state is linked to issues of national identity and the rights of Albanians in the region. After the dissolution of Yugoslavia, the territories that once constituted Ilirida, such as Kosovo, North Macedonia, and other parts of the Balkans, are divided among different states, with various ethnic groups, including Albanians, Serbs, Macedonians, and others. Following the Kosovo War and Kosovo’s independence, the issue of a possible Albanian state in Ilirida has often been raised as a possibility for uniting Albanians into a single state.

Rights and National Aspirations of Albanians in Ilirida

Kosovo and Albania: Kosovo’s independence has created a new state, but unresolved issues remain for many Albanians living in this region, such as minority rights and the relations between Kosovo and Albania. Despite Kosovo declaring independence and being an internationally recognized state, tensions persist with other states, such as Serbia, which continues to not recognize Kosovo’s independence and attempts to maintain influence in this region.

North Macedonia: In North Macedonia, Albanians are a significant ethnic group that constitutes a large part of the population. However, Albanians in North Macedonia still face challenges in securing full rights and ensuring their equal participation in the political and social life of the country.

The Presheva, Medvegja, and Bujanoc Region: This region, also known as Southern Ilirida, is another territory where Albanians are a significant population but face many challenges in securing their rights and preserving their national identity in a territory where Serbian influence is strong.

Strategies for Realizing a Possible Ilirid State

The creation of a possible Albanian or Ilirid state in such a territory would be a major challenge, both due to historical and cultural factors and because of geopolitical aspects and international relations. To realize such a project, several strategic steps would be necessary:

Regional Cooperation and Integration of Albania and Kosovo: A first step could be strengthening relations between Albania and Kosovo and developing close cooperation to advance common interests, including protecting the rights of Albanians in the region and advancing a common policy in the fields of security, culture, and economy.

Diplomacy and Regional Reconciliation: The consequences of past wars and international tensions are still present in the region. The creation of a possible Ilirid state would require a strong diplomatic commitment, avoiding the use of force, and promoting reconciliation among the different peoples of the Balkans. Cooperation with the European Union and other allies can help mitigate tensions and enable joint integration.

Participation in International Structures: To realize a possible Ilirid state, Albania and Kosovo would need to seek international support and strengthen their positions in international organizations such as the United Nations, NATO, and the European Union. Including the Ilirida region in a common international platform could offer opportunities for a peaceful and sustainable solution.

Support for the Albanian Population in North Macedonia and Presheva: Albania can engage in protecting the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia and the Presheva region through diplomatic pressure and providing opportunities for the development of culture, education, and equal rights for Albanians in these regions.

The creation of a possible Albanian or Ilirid state would constitute a major challenge but could be an opportunity to realize the national aspirations of Albanians in the Balkans. This project would require a careful and diplomatic approach, considering international interests, relations between states, and the charged history of the region. Most importantly, the Albanians in these territories must continue to defend their rights and engage for a peaceful and equal future in the region.

Diplomatic Strategy and Regional Agreements (continued)

An important part of realizing Ilirida as a federative state is the use of diplomacy and negotiations with neighboring states, including North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. This should be done in several directions:

Open and sincere dialogue with neighboring states to ensure a peaceful and sustainable solution to the status of Albanians in the region.

Use of international mechanisms such as the UN, NATO, EU, OSCE, to mediate and ensure a fair and legal process for Albanians in the region.

Creation of strategic alliances with Western states, especially with the USA and key EU countries, to ensure political and economic support.

**Strengthening Cooperation with Albanians in the Region To build a federal Albanian state, it is essential to foster close cooperation among Albanians in Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and the Diaspora.

1. Economic and Trade Unification: Establish a common Albanian economic market encompassing Albania, Kosovo, and Albanian-majority areas in North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

2. Strengthening National Identity through Culture and Education: Develop a unified educational system and promote the use of the Albanian language as a unifying factor in the region.

3. Infrastructure Development to Connect Albanian Territories: Invest in roads, railways, and energy projects to facilitate easier collaboration among Albanians.

4. Political Pressure and Self-Determination Strategy: Another approach involves applying political pressure and exercising the right to self-determination, following Kosovo’s example:

Organize referendums in Albanian-majority regions, such as the Presevo Valley, Tetovo, and Ulcinj, to decide their political future.

Support nationalist political parties aiming for the unification of Albanians and the creation of an Albanian federation.

Utilize international mechanisms to denounce discrimination and seek greater autonomy for Albanians in their historical territories.

5. Strengthening the Albanian Economy to Support the Federation: A robust economy is crucial for establishing a functional federal state. To achieve this:

Invest in industry and agriculture to enhance economic independence and create jobs.

Deepen economic relations with Kosovo and Albanians in North Macedonia to create a common Albanian market.

Attract investments from the Albanian diaspora, which has significant financial potential and can play a key role in national development.

6. Countering Foreign Influences: To achieve Ilirida as an Albanian federation, it is important to neutralize foreign influences that attempt to hinder this process:

Minimize Serbian, Russian, and Turkish influence in Albanian politics, as these states have often played a destabilizing role in Albanian affairs.

Strengthen control over information and media by preventing foreign propaganda that undermines Albanian national interests.

Develop an independent foreign policy that centers on Albanian national interests rather than relying on foreign agendas.

Creating the Albanian federal state—Ilirida—is a complex process that can be achieved without conflict by employing smart diplomatic, political, economic, and military strategies. To reach this objective, Albania must pursue a clear national strategy, build a strong and modern military, unite Albanians economically and politically, and exert diplomatic pressure on the international community to recognize the rights of Albanians in the Balkans. To emerge from this situation and build a strong and sovereign Albania, deep reforms and long-term strategies are needed in several key areas:

1. Cleansing Politics of Foreign Influences:

Remove corrupt politicians who have served foreign interests instead of national ones.

Reform the electoral system to prevent manipulation and vote-buying.

Strengthen anti-corruption laws to stop the sale of national assets and foreign influence over political decisions.

2. Rebuilding the National Economy:

Terminate harmful contracts with foreign companies exploiting Albania’s natural resources.

Increase investments in manufacturing, agriculture, and industry to reduce dependence on imports.

Leverage the Albanian diaspora for investments and economic development.

3. Strengthening the Military and National Security:

Increase the military budget and modernize it to reduce dependence on foreign countries.

Purge security structures of elements linked to foreign services, especially Serbian and Greek ones.

Formulate a national defense strategy that ensures the security of Albania and Albanians beyond its borders.

4. National Unification as a Political Priority:

Unify Albania and Kosovo as a first step toward a strong Albanian state in the region.

Protect the rights of Albanians in North Macedonia, Montenegro, Greece, and the Presevo Valley through diplomacy and international pressure.

End Greek and Serbian influence in Albanian politics through cultural and economic decolonization.

5. Building Ties with Strategic Allies:

Strengthen relations with the USA and friendly countries that support the independence and empowerment of Albanians.

Move away from economic and political dependence on countries that have historically worked against Albanian interests.

Develop active diplomacy to promote the Albanian cause in international organizations.

6. Rebuilding the National Spirit:

Strengthen patriotic education to raise a generation not easily manipulated by foreign propaganda.

Reevaluate the true history of Albanians, free from foreign distortions.

Build a new political and social culture where the nation and national interest are paramount.

Albania can emerge from this situation only if a profound change occurs in politics, economy, military, and diplomacy. Only a national and uncorrupted government can protect Albania’s interests and build a stronger future for the Albanian nation.

If Albania remains hostage to a corrupt political elite that has stolen millions and refuses to relinquish power, then change must come from the people and independent institutions. Here are some necessary steps to liberate the state from this situation:

1. Limiting the Terms of the Prime Minister and Politicians:

Amend the Constitution to limit the Prime Minister’s terms to two four-year mandates (as in most democratic countries).

Reform elections to prevent manipulation and make the system more transparent.

End the clientelism system, where those in power favor businesses that serve them and hold the state hostage.

2. Confiscating the Assets of Corrupt Politicians:

Establish a special structure (independent of politics) to investigate and seize assets stolen by politicians. The Financial Transparency Act requires high-ranking officials to declare all their income and sources. Severe penalties for corruption, including long prison sentences and permanent bans from politics.

3. Judicial Reform and Judicial Independence

Independent judges and prosecutors who serve the law and citizens, not political parties. Strengthening the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) and the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH), making them truly independent from politics and providing full support to combat corruption. Removal of corrupt prosecutors and judges who protect politicians from criminal prosecution.

4. Public Pressure for System Change

Awakening citizens and creating a strong popular movement that is not manipulated by existing political parties. Boycotting corrupt parties and supporting new candidates who are not part of the old system. Organizing intelligent protests, not just spontaneous ones, with clear demands and well-defined strategies.

5. International Pressure on Albanian Politics

Seeking assistance from the USA and the EU to help in the fight against corruption and to stop incriminated politicians. Imposing sanctions and banning entry into the EU for corrupt Albanian politicians. International tracking of hidden assets of Albanian politicians in foreign banks and their return to Albania.

6. Economic Reform to Stop State Theft

Termination of corrupt concession contracts and oligarchs. Development of the national economy by strengthening strategic sectors that bring employment and well-being to the people. Strict control over public money to ensure that the state budget is not stolen by rulers and businesses connected to them.

No change will come on its own. Albanians must choose a new, organized, and strong path, using all legal, democratic, and international means to save the country from the claws of corruption and national betrayal.

Awakening the People and Internal Pressure

Organizing a large national, non-partisan, but civic movement that demands fundamental changes. Boycotting corrupt parties and not supporting them in elections. Continuous denunciation of corruption with concrete facts, making it impossible for internationals to ignore. Civil disobedience – refusal to pay unjust taxes and boycotting corrupt institutions.

Strengthening the National Movement and Political Reorganization

Creating a new, clean, and national political force that is not linked to oligarchy and corruption. Engaging honest people and professionals in politics to create real alternatives and not just facade changes. Using the Albanian diaspora to finance and support change.

Utilizing Media and Technology to Apply Pressure

Denouncing corruption in international media, making it impossible for the West to remain silent. Using social networks to spread strong messages and mobilize citizens. Lobbying in international organizations (UN, EU, OSCE, Amnesty International) to request investigations into the situation in Albania.

Interrupting the Influence of Oligarchs and Foreign Agents

Stopping the interference of Serbia and Greece in Albanian politics through security and intelligence reforms. Striking oligarchs and criminal networks that finance corrupt politicians. Increasing economic patriotism by favoring Albanian businesses and not those linked to foreign interests.

Pressure on Internationals to Act

Conducting an international campaign to expose the hypocrisy of the EU and the USA if they continue to support corrupt politicians. Requesting sanctions against corrupt Albanian leaders, as have been imposed on other Balkan countries. Using Albanian emigrants in Western countries to organize protests and apply pressure on their governments.

If internationals remain silent, then the Albanian people must awaken and act themselves. History has shown that change does not come from outside, but from within. If Albanians are united, there is no force that can stop them. The key is organization, determination, and continuous pressure.

How to Liberate Albania from the Legacy of the State Security and the Former Political Bureau

1. Deconspiring Security Agents

Full opening of the State Security files, without exception, as happened in Germany with the Stasi. Punishing those who were part of the dictatorship’s crimes to prevent them from continuing to hold power in the shadows. Legally prohibiting former agents and high-ranking communist officials from holding public positions.

2. Destroying the Old Oligarchs’ Network

Investigating and seizing the assets of figures who have suspiciously enriched themselves from 1991 to the present. Criminal punishment for officials who have protected crime and abused power. Transparency regarding privatized properties in a suspicious manner by former communists and their successors.

3. Reforming Politics and Banning Old Parties from Power

Changing the electoral law to prevent the dominance of old parties that use money and clientelism to maintain power. Creating a new political movement, clean and with a national vision, free from the influence of oligarchs and the State Security. Interrupting dirty funding for political parties from individuals linked to crime and old power networks.

4. Reforming Secret Services and Purging the State from Old Agents

Reforming intelligence services to remove old elements working for foreign interests. Strengthening national security institutions to protect Albania from the influence of foreign secret services (especially Serbian and Greek). Replacing judges and prosecutors linked to the old regime who hinder justice and aid corruption.

5. The Role of the People: Awakening and Punishment through Voting and Protests

Raising citizens’ awareness not to support old parties that hold Albania hostage. Continuous pressure for transparency and accountability, forcing institutions to enforce the law. Protests and civil disobedience to remove corrupt elites and build a new future.

Conclusion

Albania cannot be liberated without a fundamental political and social change. The old system has changed form, but not purpose: control over the state and national wealth. To change this reality, organized action and a new generation that refuses to submit to the old power schemes are

Deep Justice Reform

Real implementation of Justice Reform, without political influence.

Investigation and punishment of corruption at the highest levels.

Establishment of independent institutions to judge corrupt officials.

Decriminalization and Purification of Politics

Stricter laws to prevent individuals with a criminal past from holding public office.

Prohibition of oligarchs and businessmen linked to politics from financing parties.

Limitation of mandates for deputies and state officials.

Engagement of Civil Society and Media

Support for investigative journalists who uncover corrupt affairs.

Initiation of citizen campaigns to stop the influence of former communist officials.

Increase transparency and strengthen public accountability mechanisms.

Education and Awareness of the People

Review of school textbooks to reflect the truth about communist crimes.

Education of new generations on the importance of democracy and meritocracy.

Encouragement of civic movements to demand change.

Strengthening the Economy and Reducing Dependence on Corrupt Elites

Diversification of the economy to reduce dependence on corrupt elites.

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises to promote economic growth.

Implementation of policies that ensure fair competition and transparency in the market.

These measures aim to create a more just, democratic, and prosperous Albania, free from the influence of corrupt elites and the legacy of communism. Albania cannot achieve liberation without a fundamental political and social change. The old system has changed form but not its purpose: control over the state and national wealth. To change this reality, organized action and a new generation that refuses to submit to the old power schemes are necessary.

Overthrowing a corrupt class and the political elite inherited from communism in Albania requires a multifaceted strategy that includes institutional reforms, citizen awareness, and political pressure. Here are some possible solutions:

Deep Justice Reform

Real implementation of the Justice Reform, without political influence.

Investigation and punishment of corruption at the highest levels.

Establishment of independent institutions to judge corrupt officials.

Decriminalization and Purification of Politics

Stricter laws to prevent individuals with criminal backgrounds from holding public office.

Prohibition of oligarchs and businessmen linked to politics from financing parties.

Limitation of mandates for deputies and state officials.

Engagement of Civil Society and Media

Support for investigative journalists who uncover corrupt affairs.

Initiation of citizen campaigns to stop the influence of former communist officials.

Increase transparency and strengthen public accountability mechanisms.

Education and Awareness of the People

Review of school textbooks to reflect the truth about communist crimes.

Education of new generations on the importance of democracy and meritocracy.

Encouragement of civic movements to demand change.

Strengthening the Economy and Reducing Dependence on Corrupt Elites

Support for honest businesses and new enterprises.

Reduction of bureaucracy that allows corruption.

Increase of honest foreign investments and separation from corrupt monopolies.

Role of the Diaspora

Activation of Albanians abroad to exert pressure on politics.

Support for new political alternatives not linked to the former communist elite.

Strategic investments from the diaspora in projects that promote transparency.

New Political Movement and Electoral System Change

Creation of new parties with honest and uncompromising figures.

Change of the electoral system to reduce the influence of oligarchs and large parties.

Electronic voting or open lists to reduce election manipulation.

Changing the Electoral Code is essential to ensure free and fair elections in Albania. Here are some key changes that can help democratize the process:

Open Lists

Currently, closed lists give great power to party leaders, eliminating real competition within parties.

With open lists, citizens can choose individuals, not just the party.

Electronic Voting and Counting

Reduces opportunities for manipulation and delays in vote counting.

Ensures more transparency and trustworthiness in the electoral process.

Diaspora Voting

The Albanian diaspora sends billions of euros in remittances but does not have voting rights.

Creation of mechanisms for online or mail-in voting for emigrants.

Limitation of Party Funding by Oligarchs

Parties receive funds from businessmen linked to corruption.

Strict limitations on donations and transparency in electoral financing.

Reform of the Central Election Commission (CEC)

The CEC must be fully independent from politics.

Appointment of members based on meritocracy, not by major parties.

Reduction of the Electoral Threshold

Currently, small parties are penalized by the high electoral threshold.

Lowering the threshold will increase political representation and reduce the monopoly of large parties.

Elimination of Certificate Blocking

Manipulation of identification documents to prevent voters is problematic.

There must be mechanisms to ensure that no one is left without voting for bureaucratic reasons.

In addition to the changes mentioned earlier, there are other measures that can reform the electoral system and ensure fairer and more democratic elections in Albania:

Change of the Electoral System

Transition from a regional proportional system to a national proportional system to ensure fairer representation.

Majoritarian system with two rounds if we want to ensure a stronger government and less political fragmentation.

Combination of proportional and majoritarian systems (as in Germany), where a portion of deputies are elected directly by citizens and a portion represents parties at the national level.

Stronger Control Over Vote Buying

Independent investigations and severe penalties for those who buy or sell votes.

Stronger monitoring by international observers and increased reporting mechanisms.

Regulations to limit the use of state resources during the electoral campaign.

Use of Technology for More Transparency

Biometric identification of voters to avoid multiple or manipulated voting.

Registration of all voters in a centralized database to prevent manipulations with electoral lists.

Use of an official application for real-time transparency in vote counting.

Mandatory Voting or Voting with Incentives

To increase voter turnout, a mandatory voting system can be implemented (as in Belgium or Australia).

Otherwise, there can be incentives for voters, such as tax discounts or other benefits. Increasing transparency in media financing to prevent the influence of oligarchs and political parties. Establishing an Independent Media Ethics Commission to penalize reporting violations during electoral campaigns. Implementing National Voting for Party Leaders: Allowing all party members the right to elect their leader through open and transparent elections. Limiting terms for party leaders to prevent one individual from dominating for decades. Creating an internal accountability mechanism for political parties to prevent ties with corruption. International Monitoring of Electoral Reform: Seeking assistance from the EU and OSCE to oversee the implementation of electoral reforms. Introducing a mechanism where each party involved in the electoral process signs a code of ethics and transparency before elections. Penalizing politicians who violate electoral rules, including banning entry into EU or US countries. Changing the Method of Dividing Electoral Districts: The current division favors large parties and is often used to manipulate electoral outcomes. Establishing an independent commission to reorganize electoral boundaries based on fair criteria, not political interests. Eliminating “gerrymandering” practices (deliberate redistricting to favor one party). Supporting Independent Candidates: The current system penalizes independent candidates by requiring them to collect a large number of signatures. Reducing legal barriers to facilitate candidacy for individuals without support from major parties. Creating an independent state fund to ensure independent candidates can campaign equally. Protecting Elections from Organized Crime Influence: Conducting thorough investigations into links between politics and organized crime before elections. Tightening control over funds used during campaigns to prevent economic cartels from influencing politics. Strengthening cooperation with international agencies against money laundering in elections. Introducing a “Recall” System (Removal by the People): If a politician fails to fulfill promises or is involved in scandals, citizens should have the option to remove them through petitions and extraordinary votes. Adapting models used in some states like the USA, where a certain percentage of citizens can request new elections for a specific position. Changing Political Culture through Democratic Education: Introducing mandatory courses on democracy and voter rights in high schools and universities. Organizing public forums where citizens directly discuss with candidates, not solely relying on media propaganda. Creating an academy for young politicians to teach political ethics and honest governance. Increasing Participation of Women and Youth in Politics: Stronger laws to increase representation of women and youth in elections. Incentives for parties that include more young and independent candidates. Financial support for women and youth who wish to run for elections to break the monopoly of old elites. Improving Coalition Laws: The current system often creates insincere coalitions and secret agreements. Limiting the possibility for parties to form temporary coalitions solely to benefit from the electoral system. Requiring that every coalition be registered before elections, not after results are announced. Closing the Door to Former State Security and Communist Collaborators: Enacting a decommunization law where former dictatorship officials and former security agents cannot hold public office. Investigating past files to see who was involved in oppressing the people and using this information to filter political candidates. Reviewing history and seeking justice for victims of the communist regime.