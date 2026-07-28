THE HISTORIC AGREEMENT WITH THE UNITED STATES FOR THE MODERNIZATION OF THE ALBANIAN ARMED FORCES – IF WAR KNOCKS ON THE DOOR, ALBANIA MUST BE READY

Editorial by Flamur Buçpapaj

The recent agreement between the Republic of Albania and the United States of America for strengthening and modernizing the Albanian Armed Forces represents one of the most important strategic developments since Albania’s membership in NATO. It is not simply a financial investment of 303 million dollars, but an investment in national security, sovereignty and the future of the Albanian nation.

At a time when wars are changing their nature and are being fought with drones, precision missiles, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber attacks, Albania cannot remain with defence concepts from the last century. Every day without serious investment in defence is a lost day for the country’s security.

The war in Ukraine has proven that peace cannot be taken for granted. Conflicts in the Middle East demonstrate that crises can escalate rapidly and affect the entire international security architecture. The Balkans also remain a region that requires constant vigilance.

In this reality, Serbia has continued the modernization of its armed forces and investments in military technology. Every development in the region must be carefully monitored by Albanian institutions and serve as a reason to strengthen our own defence capabilities. Albania must not respond with fear, but with preparation, professionalism and close cooperation with its allies.

Albania is a member of NATO, and this is the greatest guarantee of our national security. However, NATO is not only a protective shield. Every member state must contribute with modern and capable forces to defend its own territory and fulfil its responsibilities within the Alliance.

For this reason, the agreement with the United States must be only the beginning of a long-term modernization programme. Albania must build a 21st-century armed force.

One of the strategic objectives should be the gradual development of the Albanian Air Force. In close cooperation with the United States and NATO, Albania should establish a long-term plan to strengthen its air defence capabilities. In this context, Albania could aim in the future to acquire modern fighter aircraft such as F-16, which are used by many NATO countries, and at a later stage, when financial, technical and strategic conditions allow, even F-35 fifth-generation aircraft. These capabilities would strengthen the protection of Albanian airspace and make the country an even more reliable partner within the Alliance.

At the same time, Albania must invest in modern surface-to-air defence systems, anti-drone and anti-missile systems, long-range radar, satellite surveillance capabilities and cyber defence. The experience of modern wars shows that technological superiority is one of the main factors that guarantees peace and prevents aggression.

Albania should gain the best experience from its strategic allies, including the United States and Israel, in areas such as air defence, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare and advanced military technologies.

Equally important is the revival of the Albanian defence industry. We must not remain only buyers of military equipment. Albania should produce drones, electronic equipment, ammunition, military vehicles and other defence systems. This would increase national security, create jobs, encourage technological development and turn the defence industry into an important sector of the economy.

Albania must also create strategic reserves, strengthen civil defence, build modern protective infrastructure and conduct joint exercises with NATO allies. Every investment in defence is an investment in peace.

National security is not a party issue. The army does not belong to a government; it belongs to the nation. Albania needs a national platform where all political forces agree that the modernization of the Armed Forces is a long-term priority that must not change with political rotations.

The strategic partnership with the United States of America is the foundation of our security. The United States has been the greatest ally of Albanians in the most decisive moments of our history. Friendship with America must be strengthened not only through declarations, but also through concrete defence investments and by fulfilling our responsibilities as NATO allies.

If, one day, the security of Kosovo faced a serious threat, Albania must be prepared politically, diplomatically and militarily to act in accordance with its Constitution, international law and the commitments arising from NATO membership. Preparing for defence is not a desire for war; it is the best guarantee for preserving peace.

The reasons requiring this strategy are clear: changes in the security environment, rapid development of military technology, regional challenges and the need to protect sovereignty. The consequences of inaction would be the weakening of defence capabilities, increased dependence on others and a lack of capacity to face crises.

The time requires vision, not improvisation. It requires strategic decisions, not temporary debates. Albania must be strong, modern, equipped with advanced technology and always stand alongside its NATO allies.

A nation that seriously prepares for defence does not seek war. It guarantees peace. And peace is best protected by a strong state, with a modern army, powerful alliances and confidence in its future.