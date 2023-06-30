THE GAME OF SERBIAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES/By Flamur Buçpapaj

In these troubled days of war in Ukraine, Serbia is seizing the opportunity to counterattack and try to reclaim Kosovo. It is known that they are masters of diplomacy and state manipulation. But what are the Serbian intelligence services doing? Together with President Vučić, they are creating one or more pro-Western groups, which are dispersed in non-governmental organizations.

These so-called pro-Western activists criticize Russia and China, but not Serbia and Vučić. The West, with its bad intentions, fails to understand the game being played by the Serbian intelligence services. Thus, a pro-Western movement is being established to manipulate the naive West. Clearly, this is a game of Serbian intelligence.

Vučić has already established several NGOs and recruited young people who speak in favor of the West. Deception is the key to securing the Russian and Serbian doctrines. Let’s not forget that Serbia has not imposed sanctions on Russia. It is playing nicely with both Europe and China. In a theatrical manner, it sent troops to Northern Mitrovica, almost intervening there. It even abducted three Albanian policemen without any consequence or sanction. The Serbian march in Gračanica revealed their open ambitions and plans for occupation. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Orikirje, stated that when they come here, they understand who the Serbian people are and that Kosovo is their Jerusalem. This implies that this land is Serbian, and their holy places are in Kosovo. It is an open call for occupation to liberate their original lands. He openly stated that they would soon come there with the military, and this was confirmed by the presence of Danilo Vučić. But why is the West and the civilized world silent? This happens because of the game being played with the three superpowers by the Serbian president and intelligence services.

But how and why is Serbia arming itself?

The Serbian Air Force and Air Defense have the following operational equipment: 14 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter aircraft (11 of which have been modernized to the SM standard and armed with R-77 missiles), 12 Yugoslav-made J-22 attack aircraft, 1 Soviet-made An-26 transport aircraft, 4 (and 4 more on order) Russian Mi-35 attack helicopters (armed with Ataka missiles), 13 Russian Mi-17 helicopters, 5 (and 10 more on order) German H145M service helicopters, 6 Chinese CH-92 drones, 4 batteries of the Chinese HQ-22 long-range air defense missile system, one battery (and 2 more on order) of the Russian Pantsir medium-range air defense missile system.

In recent years, Serbia has started an ambitious modernization and procurement program for military equipment. Whenever possible, the Ministry of Defense of Serbia favors products produced domestically, such as the Lazar armored personnel carriers, Miloš light armored infantry vehicles, Nora B-52 artillery systems, and Lasta 95 training aircraft. The largest recent foreign procurement included the Chinese HQ-22 air defense missile system, Airbus H145M service helicopters, Russian Mi-35 attack helicopters, and various missile purchases (French Mistral surface-to-air missiles for PASARS vehicles; Russian R-77 air-to-air missiles for the MiG-29s). MiG-29 fighter jets, Ataka air-to-ground missiles for Mi-35 attack helicopters, and man-portable anti-tank guided missiles Kornet).

In the near future, significant military equipment purchases are also planned: 2 Airbus C-295 transport aircraft (to be delivered by the end of 2023), French Thales Ground Master 400 long-range and Ground Master 200 short-range radars, cellular air defense radar systems (to be delivered in 2022 and 2023), and Russian Krasukha long-range electronic warfare systems and short-range patrol systems. Recently, the intention to purchase 12 new French Rafale fighter jets was announced with the aim of replacing the MiG-29, which will remain in service until the end of the 2020s.

These are some of their equipment in the ready-to-fight army, accompanied by a well-trained and organized force. The total strength of the Serbian army is 22,500 active members, including 4,200 officers, 6,500 non-commissioned officers, 8,200 active soldiers, and 3,500 civilian volunteers in military service. It is divided as follows:

General Staff (including attached units: Special Forces Brigades, Guards, Signal Brigade, Logistics, etc.): 4,300

Army Command: 13,200

Air Force and Air Defense Command: 3,000

Training Command: 2,300

According to the agreements made, Serbia will receive ten MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72C battle tanks, 30 BRDM armored vehicles, Mi-17 helicopters, and other equipment, turning it into a military powerhouse in the Balkans. It is surprising to see how Serbia manages to achieve such capabilities without attracting much attention. We, the specialists in intelligence services, are alarmed and come to the conclusion that the Serbian services are highly skilled and successfully deceiving everyone, weakening Kosovo’s positions everywhere. This was evident when Europe turned against Kurti and openly sided with Serbia. In these turbulent times for our nation, what should we do? Despite having NATO and the peacekeeping mission in place, should the Albanian army be on high alert and deployed to Kukës? Should we quickly raise the divisions in Kukës, Shkodër, and Gjirokastër? What kind of military force do we have, and how capable are we as a nation to confront Serbia? These are questions that need to be answered promptly. Should we also establish a private army and respond to the Serbs? In these circumstances of shifting national positions, we have an irresponsible government that seems to have no interest in the fate of its people. “We are witnessing our own nation engaging in futile propaganda, electoral deception, and benefitting from tenders, etc. But this government will receive our response within two hours… But as a nation, what lessons do we learn, and are we late in establishing the Albanian National Army? If not from the state, should Albanian patriots raise such an army? We cannot wait any longer; our homeland is once again at risk, just like in 1912.

The establishment of a stronger and more formidable Albanian Army than the socialist one is a national duty. We are all ready to pay taxes for this army. United and in everlasting friendship with the United States, we will succeed.

FLAMUR BUÇPAPAJ”