“The Earth Has Lost Its Energy Balance Due to the Greenhouse Effect”

Author: Flamur Bucpapaj

This study analyzes the impacts of climate change and the greenhouse effect on the Earth’s energy balance. The increasing concentration of greenhouse gases, primarily due to human activities, has disrupted the balance between incoming solar energy and the energy that the Earth emits into space. The study examines molecular mechanisms, ecological, atmospheric, and social consequences, and proposes strategies for restoring the energy balance.

. Introduction

The Earth’s energy balance is a fundamental component of a stable climate. Any alteration in this balance has widespread consequences for temperatures, oceans, ice, ecosystems, and human societies. The greenhouse effect, a natural phenomenon that retains heat on the planet, is essential for life. However, the increase in anthropogenic greenhouse gases has caused a significant energy imbalance.

. Energy Mechanisms

Incoming Energy

The Sun supplies the Earth with electromagnetic radiation at an average intensity of 1361 W/m².

Composition: visible light (43%), near-infrared radiation (NIR) (49%), ultraviolet radiation (UV) (8%).

Approximately 30% of this radiation is reflected back into space by clouds, ice, and bright surfaces, while the remainder is absorbed by the land, oceans, and atmosphere.

This process drives atmospheric and oceanic circulation, forming the foundation of the Earth’s climate.

Outgoing Energy

The Earth emits the absorbed energy as infrared radiation (longwave radiation).

Greenhouse gases absorb portions of this radiation and re-emit it in all directions, warming the atmosphere and surface.

The loss of energy balance leads to global warming, glacier melting, and extreme climate changes.

Energy Trapped by Greenhouse Gases

Molecules of greenhouse gases (H₂O, CO₂, CH₄, N₂O, fluorinated gases) absorb infrared radiation and convert it into molecular motion, raising atmospheric temperature.

Human activities have increased the concentration of these gases, intensifying the greenhouse effect and causing an energy imbalance.

. Consequences of Energy Imbalance

Global Warming

The global average temperature has risen by approximately 1.1°C since the pre-industrial era.

Polar regions are experiencing warming amplification 2–3 times faster than the global average.

Ocean Warming and Sea Level Rise

Oceans absorb over 90% of the excess energy.

Sea level has risen about 20 cm since 1900.

Ice Loss and Reduced Albedo

The reduction of ice decreases albedo and increases solar energy absorption.

Changes in the Hydrological Cycle

Evaporation and extreme precipitation events are increasing, causing floods and droughts.

Climate Extremes

Heatwaves, storms, and wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense.

3.6 Ecological and Social Impacts

Loss of habitats and biodiversity.

Climate-induced migrations and health impacts.

Potential conflicts over natural resources.

. Strategies for Restoring Energy Balance

Emission Mitigation

Decarbonization of energy and industry.

Carbon capture and storage.

Sustainable agricultural and livestock practices.

Adaptation

Climate-resilient infrastructure.

Efficient water management and agricultural adaptation.

Urban planning to reduce heat island effects.

Ecosystem Restoration

Reforestation and forest restoration.

Protection of coastal and terrestrial ecosystems.

Technology and Geoengineering

Solar radiation management.

Direct air capture of CO₂.

Space mirrors (theoretical concepts).

International Policies

The Paris Agreement.

Technology transfer and financing for developing countries.

Public education and awareness.

. Conclusions and Recommendations

The loss of energy balance is a global problem with climatic, ecological, and social consequences.

Actions must be urgent, integrated, and science-based.

Mitigation, adaptation, and restoration must be combined in a global strategy to restore the energy balance, safeguard the climate, biodiversity, and human well-being for future generations.

Incoming Solar Energy

The Sun is the primary energy source for the Earth’s climate system. Electromagnetic radiation reaching the top of the atmosphere (Top of Atmosphere – TOA) has an average intensity of 1361 W/m², known as the Solar Constant. This energy flux is not uniformly distributed in space or time, as it is influenced by the Earth’s orbital geometry, daily rotation, and axial tilt, generating seasonal and geographical variations in energy distribution.

Spectral Composition of Solar Radiation

Incoming energy is distributed across the electromagnetic spectrum as follows:

Visible Light (43%) – the most important component, readily absorbed by land and ocean surfaces, warming the planet and supporting photosynthesis.

Near-Infrared Radiation (NIR) (49%) – penetrates deeply into the atmosphere and water, contributing to heating surface layers of the ocean.

Ultraviolet Radiation (UV) (8%) – although a small portion of the total flux, it has significant effects on atmospheric chemical processes, particularly in ozone production and depletion.

The Role of Albedo

Not all radiation reaching the Earth’s atmosphere is absorbed. About 30% of incoming energy is immediately reflected back into space due to planetary albedo. This reflection comes from:

Clouds (17%), reflecting a significant portion of incoming radiation.

Bright natural surfaces (12%), such as ice, snow, and deserts.

Atmospheric aerosols (1%), which contribute to scattering solar radiation.

Albedo plays a crucial role in the global energy balance. Changes in ice coverage, snow melt, or land-use (e.g., deforestation) directly alter this reflection, affecting the amount of energy absorbed by the planet.

Energy Absorption and Climatic Impact

The remaining ~70% is absorbed by:

Oceans (~50%), the largest heat reservoir, contributing to long-term storage of solar energy.

Land surfaces (20%), which heat faster but store less heat than oceans.

Atmosphere (~0.9%), mainly through gases like ozone and water vapor.

This distribution and absorption process forms the basis of atmospheric and oceanic circulations, generating winds, ocean currents, and the hydrological cycle. Thus, incoming solar radiation constitutes the fundamental driver of the Earth’s climate system. The Primary Driver of Global Climate and the Earth’s Initial Energy Balance

Outgoing Energy

Just as the Earth absorbs solar energy, it must also emit it to maintain its thermal balance. This process occurs through infrared (IR) radiation, which represents longer wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, invisible to the human eye, but essential for the planet’s energy balance.

Characteristics of Outgoing Radiation

The energy emitted by the Earth depends on the surface and atmospheric temperatures, following the Stefan–Boltzmann law:

=

4

E=σT

4

where

E is the radiation flux,

σ is the Stefan–Boltzmann constant (5.67 × 10⁻⁸ W/m²K⁴), and

T is the absolute temperature.

This means that the higher the Earth’s temperature, the more thermal radiation is emitted. Under natural conditions, without anthropogenic influence, this radiation would almost completely balance the incoming solar energy.

Absorption and Re-emission of IR Radiation

Outgoing radiation does not freely escape into space. A significant portion is absorbed and re-emitted by greenhouse gas molecules in the atmosphere, such as:

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) – plays a major role due to its molecular structure and high capacity to absorb IR radiation.

Water vapor (H₂O) – the most powerful natural greenhouse gas, controlling the majority of IR radiation trapping.

Methane (CH₄) and Nitrous oxide (N₂O) – although present in smaller percentages, they have a strong impact due to their high warming potential.

Ozone (O₃) – has a dual role: absorbs UV radiation in the upper layers and IR in the troposphere.

This natural greenhouse effect creates an “energy blanket” that retains planetary heat. Without it, the global average temperature would be approximately –18°C, whereas today it is about +15°C, making the Earth habitable.

Loss of Balance Due to Human Intervention

The problem arises when artificial increases in greenhouse gases, caused by fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and industrial activities, thicken this “atmospheric blanket.”

Less radiation escapes to space.

More heat remains trapped in the system.

The energy balance is disrupted, leading to global warming and long-term climatic consequences.

NASA and IPCC studies indicate that in recent decades, the Earth has begun retaining more energy than it emits, creating a thermal surplus of about 0.6–0.8 W/m². Although this value seems small, at the planetary scale it translates into colossal amounts of energy accumulated in oceans, the atmosphere, and surface layers of the land.

The Role of Oceans as Heat Reservoirs

Oceans are the primary recipients of excess energy, absorbing over 90% of the additional heat caused by the greenhouse effect.

Surface layers warm rapidly, affecting weather and climate.

Heat gradually penetrates deeper, remaining stored for decades or centuries.

This accumulated energy makes the climate system slower to respond but simultaneously more dangerous, as effects appear with delay and are difficult to reverse.

The Energy Trapping Mechanism

The Earth’s energy balance is not just a simple in-and-out radiation problem. The process becomes complex due to interactions among the atmosphere, land surfaces, oceans, and greenhouse gases, which act as a multi-layered filter. This mechanism, known as energy trapping, is the core of the greenhouse effect and explains why global warming is accelerating in the industrial era.

Key Steps of the Mechanism

Initial absorption of solar radiation

Shortwave radiation (visible light and NIR) passes through the atmosphere and is mainly absorbed by land and ocean surfaces. These surfaces warm and begin to emit energy as infrared (IR) radiation.

Distribution of infrared radiation

This radiation does not freely escape into space. Greenhouse gas molecules have structures that resonate with IR frequencies, absorbing and re-emitting it in all directions, increasing the amount of heat returning to the surface.

Formation of the “atmospheric blanket”

The more greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere, the thicker this filter becomes. Energy that should escape into space remains trapped within the climate system, raising the global average temperature.

Role of Greenhouse Gases in Energy Trapping

Carbon dioxide (CO₂): A primary long-term accumulating gas. Each CO₂ molecule can trap radiation within spectral ranges matching Earth’s emissions.

Water vapor (H₂O): A natural amplifier of the greenhouse effect. As the atmosphere warms, it holds more moisture, enhancing IR absorption and creating a positive feedback loop.

Methane (CH₄): Has a warming potential approximately 28 times greater than CO₂ over a 100-year period, making it a powerful factor even in smaller quantities.

Nitrous oxide (N₂O): Although rarer, contributes to heat trapping and has a warming potential about 300 times that of CO₂.

Atmospheric Interactions

Clouds: Play a dual role. They reflect visible light (increasing albedo) but also trap IR radiation by re-emitting it back toward the surface.

Aerosols: Depending on composition, they can cool by reflecting incoming radiation (e.g., sulfates) or warm by absorbing energy (e.g., industrial soot).

Result: Loss of Energy Balance

This energy-trapping mechanism leads to an excess of energy retained in the climate system. Even a small difference between incoming and outgoing energy (0.5–1 W/m²) globally translates into billions of extra gigawatts stored annually, mostly in the oceans.

Consequences:

Gradual rise in global average temperature.

Ocean warming and glacier melting.

Acceleration of the hydrological cycle and increase of climatic extremes.

This mechanism, naturally present, is now distorted by human activities. Anthropogenic intervention has broken the delicate energy balance of the Earth’s system, placing the planet on a trajectory of continuous warming.

Consequences of Energy Imbalance

The global energy imbalance is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century. As the Earth retains more energy than it emits, the climate system enters a nonlinear state, where changes no longer occur gradually but often accelerate, leading to unpredictable outcomes. This energy surplus affects the atmosphere, oceans, ecosystems, and human societies.

Global Warming and Rising Average Temperatures

Global temperatures have risen approximately 1.1°C since the pre-industrial period (IPCC, 2021).

Recent years have been the warmest in recorded history.

Warming is uneven:

Polar regions warm 2–3 times faster than the global average (Arctic amplification).

Urban areas experience heat island effects due to concrete and lack of greenery.

Ocean Warming and Sea Level Rise

Oceans have absorbed over 90% of the excess heat caused by greenhouse effects.

Consequences:

Warming of surface layers, strengthening tropical cyclones and storms.

Heat penetration into deeper layers, altering ocean currents like the Gulf Stream.

Melting of glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica.

Average sea level rise of ~20 cm since 1900, with acceleration (~3.7 mm/year).

Glacier Melt and Albedo Loss

Mountain glaciers and polar ice sheets are melting at unprecedented rates.

Loss of natural albedo (reflectivity of ice and snow) increases solar energy absorption, creating a self-reinforcing warming feedback.

This process risks tipping points, such as the disappearance of Arctic summer ice within decades.

Changes in the Hydrological Cycle

Rising temperatures increase evaporation and atmospheric moisture load.

Consequences:

More extreme precipitation and frequent floods.

Longer, harsher droughts in subtropical regions.

Altered snowfall and snowmelt patterns, affecting water supply for billions. Increase in Climatic Extremes

The loss of energy balance is accompanied by an energization of the atmosphere, increasing the probability of extreme events:

Longer and more intense heatwaves.

Stronger tropical storms, with heavy rainfall and higher winds.

More frequent and severe wildfires, fueled by droughts and elevated temperatures.

Ecological Impacts

Many species are losing their natural habitats, especially in polar and tropical regions.

Rising ocean temperatures are causing massive coral bleaching, threatening marine ecosystems.

Rapid climate changes exceed the adaptive capacity of many ecosystems.

Consequences for Human Societies

Energy crises translate into food crises due to impacts on agriculture and fertile lands.

Climate-induced migration is becoming a global phenomenon, with millions forced to abandon drought- or flood-affected areas.

Rising temperatures also increase health risks, such as tropical diseases spreading to new regions.

Geopolitical conflicts may intensify due to water and natural resource scarcity.

Strategies to Restore Energy Balance

Restoring the Earth’s energy balance is one of the greatest challenges of our time. To curb global warming and prevent catastrophic consequences from its disruption, a multidimensional approach is required, combining technology, international policies, and cultural changes in natural resource usage. Strategies can be categorized into three main levels: mitigation (reducing causes), adaptation (adjusting to unavoidable changes), and restoration (rebuilding natural systems that maintain balance).

Mitigation of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The main source of energy imbalance is the accumulation of greenhouse gases, making their reduction a global priority.

Decarbonization of the energy sector

Transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro, geothermal).

Electrification of industry and transport.

Use of energy efficiency technologies to reduce losses.

Development of Carbon Capture and Storage/Utilization (CCS/CCU) technologies

Capture of CO₂ from power plants and heavy industries.

Storage in geological formations or utilization in other industries.

Improved agricultural management

Reduction of methane emissions from livestock and organic waste.

Adoption of sustainable cultivation methods that retain carbon in the soil.

Adaptation to New Climatic Realities

Even with drastic mitigation measures, some warming is already unavoidable. Therefore, policies must be developed to adapt to the changing climate.

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Construction of dams and coastal defenses to cope with rising sea levels.

Sustainable architecture and urban design to reduce urban heat island effects.

Water management

Development of efficient irrigation systems.

Recycling and conservation of water resources for drought periods.

Agricultural adaptation

Selection of drought- and heat-resistant crops.

Improvement of agricultural technologies to maintain productivity under challenging conditions.

Restoration of Natural Systems

Natural systems play a vital role in balancing energy and carbon cycles. Their restoration is a long-term, sustainable strategy.

Forests: Afforestation and reforestation effectively absorb CO₂ and increase local albedo. Tropical, boreal, and wet forests are natural carbon reservoirs.

Coastal ecosystems: Lagoons, mangroves, and seagrass meadows are significant “blue carbon” sinks and protect against erosion.

Agricultural lands: Agroecological and permaculture techniques can restore soil fertility and preserve organic carbon.

Geoengineering and Advanced Technological Solutions

Some scientists propose direct interventions in the energy balance, known as geoengineering, including:

Solar Radiation Management (SRM): Reflecting a portion of solar radiation through stratospheric aerosols or reflective surfaces.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) of CO₂: Using chemical filters to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Space mirrors: Theoretical concepts of orbital structures to reflect radiation.

However, these solutions are controversial due to unknown risks and potential unpredictable consequences.

International Policies and Global Cooperation

Restoring energy balance cannot be achieved by a single country.

The Paris Agreement (2015) aims to limit global warming to below 2°C, with efforts toward 1.5°C.

International collaboration in technology transfer and financing for developing countries is essential.

Public education and awareness are crucial to encourage behavioral changes and an energy-conscious culture.

Long-Term Perspective

The success of these strategies depends on:

Speed of implementation: The later the measures are taken, the harder and costlier it becomes to restore balance.

Interaction of factors: Mitigation, adaptation, and restoration must be integrated, not treated separately.

Scientific innovation: Science and technology must advance alongside political and social changes.

