Lessons from History: What Should We Remember?

Scientific Study by Flamur Buçpapaj

If disarmament in the 2000s was a decision imposed by international pressures, today is the moment for Albanians to take their future into their own hands. Without a strong national army, Albania and Kosovo remain dependent on NATO and Western powers for their security. This dependence raises questions about their strategic autonomy and the potential future involvement of these states in international conflicts without the ability to act independently. As members of NATO, these countries must rely on allies for their security, thus losing significant political and military autonomy. In the event of a regional crisis, Albania and Kosovo might face challenges if they cannot ensure internal security and effective defense, making them vulnerable to decisions made by foreign allies.

Introduction

In the 2000s, the disarmament process of the Albanian military and the prohibition of similar military structures in Kosovo sparked widespread debate regarding national sovereignty and security. This phenomenon has raised questions about the intentions of neighboring countries and international powers, focusing on the possibility that these actions were part of a plan to keep Albania and Kosovo with limited sovereignty and without an army capable of self-defense.

The History of the Disarmament of the Albanian and Kosovar Armies

The Disarmament of the Albanian Army

After the 1997 crisis, Albania experienced a period of profound political, economic, and social instability. This instability led to the effective dismantling of military structures and the loss of a significant amount of weaponry. Subsequent military reforms aimed at modernization also resulted in the reduction of the country’s defensive capacity.

Kosovo and the Dissolution of the KLA

Following the end of the Kosovo War in 1999, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was dissolved under international pressure and transformed into the Kosovo Protection Corps (KPC), a primarily humanitarian and symbolic structure. This development was accompanied by the prohibition of establishing a genuine military force for Kosovo, despite the tense situation in the region.

The Role of Neighboring Countries and International Powers

Interests of Neighboring Countries

Neighboring countries, particularly those with historical conflicts with Albanians, may have benefited from a militarily weakened Albania and Kosovo. An Albania without a strong army and a Kosovo with limited military capacity avoid shifting the balance of power in the region, leaving Albanians dependent on international protection.

International Strategies for Regional Stability

International powers such as NATO and the EU had varied goals in this process. On one hand, they aimed to prevent new conflicts in the Balkans; on the other hand, they may have contributed to limiting the sovereignty of countries like Albania and Kosovo, keeping them reliant on their decisions.

III. Consequences of Disarmament

Weakening of Defensive Capacities

Albania and Kosovo were left without a substantial ability to defend their sovereignty, making them more susceptible to external influences and political pressures.

Dependence on International Alliances

Without a strong national army, both countries remain dependent on NATO and Western powers for their security. This dependence raises questions about their full sovereignty.

Is This a Plan for Limited Sovereignty?

Conspiracy Theories

Many critics suggest that disarmament was part of a plan by neighboring countries and major powers to limit the strength and influence of Albanians in the region.

Alternative Arguments

Others argue that disarmament was a necessary measure to stabilize the region and prevent the recurrence of conflicts.

Concluding Reflections

Ending Russia’s Slavic policies against natural Albania in the Balkans requires a balanced and strategically considered approach, taking into account historical developments, international relations, and Albania’s national interests. This policy, directly influencing Albanian borders and developments in the Balkans, is closely tied to strategies of influence and control that Russia has exercised over the region for centuries through diplomatic, economic, and military means.

To counteract these dynamics and strengthen sovereignty:

Strengthen International Partnerships and NATO Membership:

Deepen involvement in NATO structures and promote integration for Kosovo and North Macedonia into the alliance.

Enhance Diplomatic Engagement:

Use diplomacy to reinforce Albania’s role as a stabilizing factor in the Balkans and to garner international support for Kosovo’s integrity.

Promote Regional Cooperation:

Foster collaboration with Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and other Balkan states to create a shared economic and strategic development framework.

Combat Russian Policies and Disinformation:

Utilize modern diplomacy and media to counter Russian narratives and emphasize the benefits of integrating the Balkans into NATO and the EU.

Support Kosovo’s Independence:

Intensify efforts to gain broader international recognition for Kosovo and ensure its integration into global organizations, including the United Nations.

This comprehensive approach can strengthen Albania’s and Kosovo’s sovereignty, reduce external dependencies, and build a secure and prosperous future for the region. Another key step to countering the influence of Russia’s Slavic politics is continued support for Kosovo’s independence and sovereignty. Russia has supported Serbia in opposing Kosovo’s independence, but with the increase in international recognition for Kosovo, support for this state must be intensified. Albania’s commitment to promoting Kosovo’s integration into international organizations, including the United Nations and other significant bodies, is one of the main avenues for combating Russian influence and preserving the integrity of natural Albania.

Enhancing Military Capacities and National Security

Enhancing Military Capacities and National Security

Given that Russia has often used military factors and exerted pressure through its allies in the Balkans, Albania must commit to strengthening its military and security capacities. Active participation in NATO missions and the development of the Albanian armed forces, including advanced training and collaboration with allied states, is an effective way to enhance defensive capabilities and send a clear message.

Perspectives on Future Security and Sovereignty

Given current regional and global developments, Albania and Kosovo face an urgent need to rethink their defense and sovereignty strategies. This involves not only building more capable military forces but also achieving a sustainable balance between national security needs and international commitments.

Role of Technology in National Defense

In a world where security technology is rapidly evolving, Albania and Kosovo can invest in advanced surveillance systems, drones, and cyber capabilities. These tools would not only enhance security but also offer a more affordable alternative to traditional armed forces.

Defensive Diplomacy as a Sovereignty Tool

While building strong military forces may be a long-term goal, in the near term, defensive diplomacy is one of the most important tools for preserving sovereignty. Deeper cooperation with NATO and strategic partnerships with friendly nations can ensure support in the face of any threat.

Regional Initiatives for Defense Cooperation

Considering shared regional risks, Albania and Kosovo can promote the creation of a regional defense pact with other Western Balkan countries. Such an initiative would not only strengthen security but also increase solidarity among the region’s nations.

VII. The Impact of Foreign Policy on National Defense

Challenges from Neighbors

Serbia remains one of the strongest opponents of the consolidation of Kosovo’s and Albania’s armed forces. Through alliances with Russia and other countries that support its policies in the Balkans, Serbia continues to exert pressure to limit Kosovo’s independence and defensive power. Albania, on the other hand, faces similar challenges, especially in relation to Greece, concerning maritime border issues and the rights of the Greek minority.

Role of Major International Powers

Kosovo’s independence and Albania’s sovereignty rely on the support of major powers such as the United States and the European Union. However, this support often comes with conditions that can limit the decision-making autonomy of these countries. For example, the demand for the disarmament of Albanian forces in Kosovo was a condition for regional stability but is considered from a national perspective as a direct limitation of sovereignty.

VIII. Reflections on the Issue of Limited Sovereignty

Was Disarmament Part of an Orchestrated Plan?

A review of historical events and disarmament circumstances suggests that these decisions were not merely historical accidents. Instead, they appear to reflect a deliberate strategy to keep Albanians in a strategically weak position in the Balkans. This strategy can be explained by the neighbors’ fear of a “strong Albanian zone,” which could destabilize the current balance of power in the region.

How Can Lost Sovereignty Be Recovered?

Recovering sovereignty requires not only military strengthening but also a clear national vision that includes:

Consolidation of democratic institutions.

Support for national education emphasizing the importance of defense and security.

Strengthening policies that support economic independence as a key element for political and military autonomy.

The Importance of National Awareness in Defense Policies

Beyond institutional and military reforms, an important component of strengthening national sovereignty is cultivating strong national awareness among the citizens of Albania and Kosovo. In a complex region like the Balkans, national awareness plays a vital role in ensuring political stability and public support for necessary defense and security measures.

Education on History and National Defense

One way to build national awareness is by incorporating military history and the importance of sovereignty into school curricula. Students should learn about the sacrifices and challenges Albanians have faced to preserve their national identity and the risks associated with a lack of defensive capabilities.

Engaging the Diaspora

The Albanian diaspora has always played an important role in the country’s political and economic support. It can also be a valuable resource for promoting national defense issues, including financial support for military projects and international lobbying efforts to strengthen the armies of Albania and Kosovo. Media and Public Opinion

The media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion on defense issues. Promoting open debates and professional analyses on these topics would help raise collective awareness and ensure broader support for defense policies.

Challenges and Opportunities for Strengthening the Military

To address disarmament and current limitations, the challenges and opportunities within and beyond the region must be analyzed:

Increasing the Defense Budget

Albania and Kosovo should reassess their budget allocations for the defense sector. Despite numerous economic challenges, a larger portion of the budget could be allocated to training new forces, acquiring modern equipment, and building defense capacities.

Support from NATO and International Partners

Both countries have benefited from membership and cooperation with NATO, but efforts should be made to obtain direct technical and logistical support to enhance their military capabilities. This includes training programs and donations for new equipment.

Developing a Domestic Defense Industry

Military independence cannot be fully achieved without developing a robust domestic defense industry. Albania and Kosovo could start by producing basic weaponry and gradually advance toward the development of more sophisticated technologies.

A Strategic Vision for the Future

To restore sovereignty and national security, Albania and Kosovo must create a clear strategic plan that encompasses:

Long-term commitment: Defense issues should not be treated as temporary priorities but as a critical aspect of national strategy.

Regional cooperation: Building alliances with other Balkan countries with shared interests, despite challenges from some neighbors, can strengthen the Albanian position.

Economic and political resilience: A state strong in economic and political terms can address security challenges more effectively.

Conclusion

In the 2000s, the disarmament of the Albanian army and Kosovo’s security structures was a historical moment that continues to impact the sovereignty and security of these nations. While the motivations for these actions can be debated, it is clear that maintaining national sovereignty requires significant commitment from all levels of society. Only through a comprehensive strategy and a clear vision for the future can Albania and Kosovo ensure an independent and stable role on the international stage.

The Role of the Albanian Nation in the Region and Beyond

In the historical and geopolitical context, the Albanian nation is a significant factor of stability and change in the Western Balkans. Beyond internal and regional challenges, there are numerous opportunities for Albania and Kosovo to leverage their strategic position to advance national interests and influence regional developments.

Albania and Kosovo as Promoters of Regional Stability

Despite current limitations, Albania and Kosovo can play a vital role in fostering dialogue and peace in the Balkans. Engagement in regional organizations like the Berlin Process or CEFTA can reinforce their position as constructive actors, balancing neighbors’ interests and promoting economic and political cooperation.

Diaspora as a Tool for International Influence

The Albanian diaspora, one of the most organized in the world, has great potential to assist in advancing national interests. Beyond its economic role, the diaspora can serve as a lobbying force to increase international support for Albania’s and Kosovo’s security and sovereignty issues.

Strengthening Ties with Western Powers

Albania, as a NATO member, and Kosovo, with strong support from the U.S. and major EU countries, should deepen relations with these powers. These partnerships can be utilized to secure national defense and counterbalance the influence of other actors like Russia and China in the region.

The Military as a Symbol of Sovereignty and National Unity

The military represents more than a defensive force; it is a symbol of sovereignty and national unity. Therefore, revitalizing the armed forces is essential not only for security but also for the national identity of Albanians.

The Military and Building a Unified Society

The military can serve as an institution that strengthens social cohesion. Involving citizens from all ethnic and religious groups will help create a shared sense of responsibility and belonging to the Albanian and Kosovar states.

Military Service as a Platform for Education and Training

Reinstating a form of mandatory or voluntary military service could contribute to educating young people on security and discipline issues, laying a foundation for a strong military in the future.

A Call to Action

If disarmament in the 2000s was a decision imposed by international pressures, today is the time for Albanians to take their future into their own hands. This process requires significant commitment at several levels:

The Role of the Albanian Nation in the Region and Beyond

In the historical and geopolitical context, the Albanian nation is a significant factor of stability and change in the Western Balkans. Beyond internal and regional challenges, there are numerous opportunities for Albania and Kosovo to leverage their strategic position to advance national interests and influence regional developments.

Albania and Kosovo as Promoters of Regional Stability

Despite current limitations, Albania and Kosovo can play a vital role in fostering dialogue and peace in the Balkans. Engagement in regional organizations like the Berlin Process or CEFTA can reinforce their position as constructive actors, balancing neighbors’ interests and promoting economic and political cooperation.

Diaspora as a Tool for International Influence

The Albanian diaspora, one of the most organized in the world, has great potential to assist in advancing national interests. Beyond its economic role, the diaspora can serve as a lobbying force to increase international support for Albania’s and Kosovo’s security and sovereignty issues.

Strengthening Ties with Western Powers

Albania, as a NATO member, and Kosovo, with strong support from the U.S. and major EU countries, should deepen relations with these powers. These partnerships can be utilized to secure national defense and counterbalance the influence of other actors like Russia and China in the region.

The Military as a Symbol of Sovereignty and National Unity

The military represents more than a defensive force; it is a symbol of sovereignty and national unity. Therefore, revitalizing the armed forces is essential not only for security but also for the national identity of Albanians.

The Military and Building a Unified Society

The military can serve as an institution that strengthens social cohesion. Involving citizens from all ethnic and religious groups will help create a shared sense of responsibility and belonging to the Albanian and Kosovar states.

Military Service as a Platform for Education and Training

Reinstating a form of mandatory or voluntary military service could contribute to educating young people on security and discipline issues, laying a foundation for a strong military in the future.

A Call to Action

If disarmament in the 2000s was a decision imposed by international pressures, today is the time for Albanians to take their future into their own hands. This process requires significant commitment at several levels:

Civic Engagement: Involving the population in debates about security and the role of the military, fostering a sense of national unity.

International Cooperation: Building new alliances and strengthening existing ones to ensure defense and sovereignty.

The Role of Neighboring Countries and International Powers

The Role of Neighboring Countries and International Powers in the Disarmament of the Albanian Army and Military Limitations in Kosovo

In the processes of disarming the Albanian army and limiting Kosovo’s military capacities during the 2000s, neighboring countries and international powers played a significant role. This impact can be analyzed from various perspectives: historical, political, economic, and strategic.

The Role of Neighboring Countries Greece

Military Policies and Fear of Albanian Nationalism

Greece, a neighboring country with a large Albanian community and ongoing disputes over the Cham issue, viewed an armed Albania as a potential threat. It influenced NATO and EU policies to limit Albania’s military capacities, ensuring the region was not destabilized by perceived nationalist movements.

Economic and Diplomatic Cooperation Greek Economic Aid to Albania, Particularly After 1997

Greek economic aid to Albania, particularly after 1997, was often conditioned by demands for regional cooperation and restrictions on the militarization of Albania.

Serbia

Position on Kosovo

Serbia has been the most vocal opponent of the development of the Kosovo Army. Through its ties with Russia and influence in international organizations, Serbia lobbied against granting Kosovo military autonomy, seeing it as a step towards complete separation and a threat to Serbia’s territorial integrity.

Tensions with Albania

Albanian-Serbian relations, though diplomatically improved in recent decades, have been tense due to ethnic and historical issues. Serbia has seen a militarily powerful Albania as a potential ally of Kosovo and a threat to its stability.

North Macedonia and Montenegro

Strategic Neutrality and Fear of Destabilization

These countries have adopted a more cautious approach to the issue of disarmament of Albania and Kosovo. However, North Macedonia, due to ethnic tensions with its Albanian population, has had concerns about the impact a militarily stronger Albania could have.

The Role of International Powers United States

Strategic Role in NATO

The United States has seen Albania and Kosovo as important regional partners, but in a controlled context. U.S. military aid has been conditioned on the implementation of reforms and alignment with NATO’s broader strategy in the Balkans.

Support for Kosovo

The U.S. has been a key supporter of Kosovo’s independence, but at the same time has promoted a gradual approach to the development of military institutions, avoiding any moves that could be interpreted as provocative by Serbia and Russia.

European Union

Economic and Political Conditioning

The EU has helped finance security reforms in Albania and Kosovo but has often conditioned this aid on depoliticizing the military and limiting military spending. For the EU, a stabilized region, free from military tensions, is key to the successful integration of these countries.

Russia

Support for Serbia

Russia has been an open opponent of any militarization in Kosovo and has lobbied strongly against Kosovo’s admission into international military organizations. Through its ties with Serbia, Russia has sought to balance Western influence in the region.

Turkey

Historical Support and Military Ties

Turkey has been an important ally for Albania and Kosovo, offering support for the training and development of security forces. However, Turkey’s approach has been more symbolic and political than military.

III. Effects of International Influence

Weakening of National Defense Capacities

Pressure from international powers and neighboring countries has led to the weakening of Albania’s military capabilities and the limitation of Kosovo’s military development.

Dependence on NATO and the EU

Albania and Kosovo have become dependent on international partners for security and defense matters. This dependence has often been seen as an obstacle to their full sovereignty.

Maintaining Peace in the Region

On the other hand, the restrictions imposed by international powers have helped avoid the escalation of conflicts in the Balkans and have contributed to stabilizing relations among countries in the region.

Conclusions and Perspectives

The role of neighboring countries and international powers has been crucial in determining the course of the disarmament of the Albanian Army and the limitation of Kosovo’s military capacities. Although these actions have avoided potential clashes, they have also created challenges for the sovereignty and self-defense capabilities of these countries.

For the future, it is essential for Albania and Kosovo to develop a balanced approach, maintaining good relations with neighbors and international powers, while gradually building national capacities that guarantee a minimum level of security and sovereignty.

Recommendations for Security Policy Development in Albania and Kosovo

To address the challenges of limited sovereignty and the lack of full military capabilities, Albania and Kosovo must take strategic steps to strengthen national security while maintaining peace and stability in the region. These recommendations are divided into key directions:

Gradual Increase of Military Capacities

Albania must invest in modernizing its existing military infrastructure, focusing on defensive capabilities and institutional reforms to ensure the depoliticized functioning of the armed forces. Kosovo should continue transforming the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into a fully-fledged army, respecting international limitations and cooperating closely with allies to avoid tensions with Serbia and Russia.

Regional Cooperation and Military Diplomacy

Albania and Kosovo should develop coordinated policies concerning regional security by creating partnerships with North Macedonia, Montenegro, and other neighboring countries sharing interests in peace and stability. Through diplomatic initiatives, historical misunderstandings can be reduced, and a cooperative framework for addressing common challenges, such as terrorism and illegal migration, can be promoted.

Strengthening International Alliances

Both countries should maintain their commitment to NATO and further develop relations with the EU and the USA as strategic allies. This includes active participation in international peacekeeping missions and the development of a security policy that aligns with Euro-Atlantic standards.

Education and Technology

Investing in military education and integrating advanced technologies will help create a defense force capable of addressing contemporary security challenges, including cyber threats and hybrid conflicts. Albania and Kosovo can benefit from international training programs and technology transfer to modernize their security forces.

Public Support

Both governments should engage citizens in discussions about security policies, ensuring transparency and public support for military reforms. Through education and social inclusion, a stronger sense of cooperation and national solidarity can be developed.

Geopolitical Perspective and the Risk of Limited Sovereignty

The role of external powers in the military decision-making of Albania and Kosovo remains a challenge for their full sovereignty.

Challenge from Major Powers

Russia remains a destabilizing actor in the Balkans, strongly supporting Serbia and opposing Kosovo’s integration into international organizations. Its political and economic presence in the region requires a careful response from Albania and Kosovo. China, through its strategic investments, is trying to expand its influence in the Balkans, which could have implications for the independence of the region’s security policies.

Integration into European Structures

Albania and Kosovo should accelerate the processes of integration into the EU, viewing this as a way to strengthen their sovereignty through joint European defense and security mechanisms.

Opportunities for Balancing

Albania and Kosovo can pursue a balancing policy that protects national interests by cooperating with Western powers for economic and military development, while remaining open to dialogue with neighbors and potential rivals.

The disarmament of the Albanian military and the limitations on Kosovo’s military capabilities are the result of a combination of historical dynamics, international pressures, and regional fears. To overcome this situation and secure a higher level of sovereignty and stability, Albania and Kosovo should follow a careful and sustainable approach, investing in regional diplomacy, gradually strengthening national capacities, and actively participating in international alliances.

In this way, they will not only protect their national interests but also contribute to a safer and more stable region.

History and Causes of Disarmament

The 1997 Crisis. The General Crisis of 1997

The general crisis of 1997, caused by the collapse of the pyramid schemes, destroyed the structures of the state, including the military. Large weapon depots were looted, leading to the uncontrolled distribution of arms into the hands of civilians. This situation severely impaired the military’s ability to operate as an organized force.

Military Reforms and International Influence

After 1997, the Albanian government undertook deep reforms in the defense sector, often in accordance with the guidelines of NATO and other international organizations. These reforms included:

Reducing active military forces.

Destroying old arms and munitions depots.

Completely restructuring the Armed Forces (AF).

Pressure for Euro-Atlantic Integration

In order to become part of NATO and gain international support, Albania underwent a tough process of demilitarization and modernization. Western powers argued that a small, well-organized military focused on peacekeeping operations would be more suitable for Albania’s needs and regional stability.

The Consequences of Disarmament

Weakening of National Sovereignty

Disarmament and the reduction of active military forces weakened Albania’s ability to defend itself in the event of an external threat. Moreover, the absence of a strong military made the country more dependent on external powers for its security.

Regional Security and Impact on Kosovo

In a context where neighbors such as Serbia and Greece have maintained powerful military forces, Albania and Kosovo remain exposed to external pressures. The limitation of Kosovo’s military capabilities and the lack of strong support from Albania create a gap in the regional balance of power.

Improvement of Relations with NATO

On the other hand, the disarmament of the military and focus on peacekeeping operations has strengthened Albania’s relationship with NATO and improved the country’s position as a strategic partner in the region.

III. Future Prospects

Strengthening Military Capabilities

Although Albania remains a small country with limited resources, it must focus on developing specialized military capabilities, such as:

Defense forces for national emergencies.

Units capable of addressing cyber and hybrid threats.

Cooperation with Kosovo

A joint defense strategy between Albania and Kosovo could ensure more regional stability and address shared challenges. Establishing a joint military command for national defense could be a viable option.

Engagement in Regional Diplomacy

Albania should maintain a diplomatic approach that avoids tensions with its neighbors and ensures international support for its national security. This includes:

Initiatives for regional cooperation in defense.

Reducing tensions through dialogue with neighbors.

Reviewing Security Policies

Reviewing the national defense strategy and involving new actors, such as local governments and the private sector, will help create a more sustainable national security system.

The disarmament of the Albanian military is a complex issue linked to both internal and external factors, including reforms prompted by the 1997 crisis and the pressure for euro-Atlantic integration. While this process has brought some benefits, such as improved relations with NATO, it has also raised concerns regarding national sovereignty and the ability to defend the country in the face of a threat.

In the future, a balanced approach between international cooperation and the development of national capacities will be key to ensuring stability and strengthening sovereignty.

Strategic Importance of Sovereignty Preservation

For Albania, a country with a strategic position in the Balkans, the issue of national sovereignty is essential. The influence of international powers and neighbors on the disarmament process has shown that a country’s sovereignty can be challenged not only by military power but also by economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical pressures.

Lessons from History

History has shown that countries that have relinquished their defensive capabilities have often become victims of policies imposed from abroad. For example:

In the pre-World War II period, several small European countries faced invasions due to their military weakness.

In the Balkans, limiting the military capabilities of certain states has impacted their political independence.

The Value of Independent Forces

While NATO integration and international partnerships are important, maintaining a defensive force capable of acting independently is vital for preserving sovereignty. Albania should aim for a military model that combines modern defense strategies, including:

Special units for internal emergencies.

Use of technology for detection and protection.

Involvement of civilian capacities in crisis situations.

Neighboring Countries’ Stance and Regionalism

Serbia and its Military Force

Serbia has maintained a strong military and continues to benefit from support from Russia and some other countries, positioning itself as a military power in the region. In this context, a disarmed Albania creates an imbalance in the Balkans, making Kosovo and Albanian areas more vulnerable to political and military pressures.

Greece and Security Policies

Greece has traditionally been a strong NATO member, with a well-organized military. The complex relations between Greece and Albania, including open issues on maritime borders and the Greek minority, require Albania to remain prepared to face diplomatic and potentially military challenges.

The Role of Kosovo

Kosovo remains a key factor in regional security. The limitation of its military capabilities, due to its incomplete state status, increases Albania’s responsibility to act as an indirect guarantor of security for Albanians in the region.

The Need for Positive Regionalism

Albania must promote regional cooperation for security by building strong alliances with countries such as Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. This would help create a secure zone in the Balkans that serves the common interests of small states.

International Engagement and Future Strategies

Support from NATO and the EU

Membership in NATO is an important guarantee for Albania’s security. However, the country must utilize this membership not only to gain protection but also to build its own capacities.

Investments in advanced technology.

Active involvement in peacekeeping missions to improve the experience of the Armed Forces.

Securing funds from the EU for the modernization of military infrastructure.

Diversification of Partnerships

In addition to NATO, Albania could create partnerships with countries such as Turkey, which has shown interest in supporting Albania in the military field. Cooperation with other countries in the Balkans and beyond could help establish a stronger defense system.

The disarmament of the Albanian military has been an important step in the modernization and integration process into Euro-Atlantic structures. However, this process has raised deep concerns about the weakening of national sovereignty and exposure to external challenges.

In a world with unpredictable dynamics, Albania must build a strategy that combines international integration with the strengthening of national capacities. Regional cooperation, technological modernization, and a consistent commitment to diplomacy are key to maintaining stability and ensuring a safer future for the country.

The Weakening of Defensive Capacities

After the disarmament period, Albania and Kosovo were left without a genuine ability to defend their sovereignty, making them more vulnerable to external influences and political pressures. The weakening of defense capacities has created a significant gap between the need for security and the ability to defend themselves in the event of a crisis. This process has made these states sensitive to any possible moves by neighboring countries and third-party actors, exposing them to the potential risk of destabilization.

For Albania and Kosovo, the lack of a strong military makes it difficult to make independent decisions about national security. In this way, the countries face numerous challenges, lacking the ability to implement an independent and effective security policy. Meanwhile, the international factor has created a situation of deep dependence, with both states relying on foreign alliances, such as NATO, and cooperation with Western powers for their security.

Dependence on International Alliances

Without a strong national army, Albania and Kosovo remain dependent on NATO and Western powers for their security. This dependence has raised questions about their strategic autonomy and the potential future involvement of these countries in international conflicts, without the ability to act independently. What happens is that, despite being NATO members, these countries have to rely on allies to ensure their security, thus losing an important part of their political and military autonomy. In the case of a regional crisis, Albania and Kosovo may face challenges if they cannot provide internal security and effective defense, making them vulnerable to possible decisions from foreign allies.

Moreover, this dependence on NATO and Western powers for security has other consequences, including a limitation on the development of independent defense and security policies. The influence of external factors may be shaped by other interests that do not always align with the national interests of Albania and Kosovo. This has affected the state’s ability to maintain a neutral foreign and security policy, with limited opportunities to intervene militarily in conflicts that may impact their interests.

Lessons from History: What We Should Remember

History teaches us that great powers and international alliances are always volatile and that national interests must be protected with awareness and independent commitment. The experience of Albania and Kosovo in the 2000s should serve as a warning for the future.

Returning to National Self-Confidence

For a small nation like Albania and a new state like Kosovo, trust in their own forces and resources is essential. This does not imply isolation but a coordinated effort to build capacities that guarantee the protection of national interests.

Solidarity Among Albanians in the Region

Albanians are present not only in Albania and Kosovo but also in North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia. A sense of solidarity among these communities can be a powerful force in preserving national identity and advancing Albanian interests in the region.

Protecting National Wealth

In addition to the military and security structures, a strong nation is one that preserves and develops its natural, cultural, and economic wealth. Investments in economic development and natural resource management can ensure that Albania and Kosovo are less dependent on international aid.

XVII. The Role of Youth in Strengthening the Nation

The future of a nation lies in its youth. In Albania and Kosovo, youth represents a great force that can be mobilized for strategic purposes.

Education on Defense and Security Issues

Universities and schools should include programs on national security, diplomacy, and military history. An educated generation on these issues will be more prepared to take responsibility in the future.

Engagement in Volunteer and Civil Service Volunteer and Civil Service Programs related to security and national emergencies can help in creating a strong connection between citizens and government institutions.

Technology and Innovation The Albanian youth is highly skilled in the fields of technology and innovation. Using these abilities to develop defense technologies or national security applications could bring significant benefits to the military and national security.

XVIII. Perspectives on Regional and Global Cooperation In an increasingly interconnected world, Albania and Kosovo should seek new alliances and strengthen existing ones:

Improving Relations with Neighbors Despite historical tensions, cooperation with neighboring countries such as North Macedonia and Montenegro can help in building a more stable and secure region. These relationships can be based on common interests such as trade, energy, and security.

Global Strategic Partnerships Albania and Kosovo should seek strategic partnerships with countries outside the region, such as Japan, South Korea, and Canada. These countries could offer technological and financial support for defense projects.

Participation in International Peacekeeping Missions By participating in UN and NATO peacekeeping missions, Albania and Kosovo can strengthen their international position and gain valuable military experience.

XIX. An Integrated Approach for the Future Ultimately, Albania and Kosovo must adopt an integrated approach that includes both internal and external policies to ensure sovereignty and national security.

Strengthening the military and security institutions.

Building a sustainable economy.

Developing a strong diplomatic strategy.

The combination of these elements will help the Albanians face current and future challenges.

Conclusion The disarmament of the Albanian army and the military restrictions in Kosovo are moments that should not be seen only as defeat, but also as an opportunity to reflect and build a stronger future. With clear vision, continuous engagement, and national unity, Albania and Kosovo can ensure a future with full sovereignty and a military capable of protecting national values and interests.

Maintaining Peace in the Region On the other hand, the restrictions imposed by international powers have helped avoid the escalation of conflicts in the Balkans and have stabilized relations between the countries in the region.

Conclusions and Perspectives The role of neighboring countries and international powers has been decisive in shaping the course of the disarmament of the Albanian army and the limitation of Kosovo’s military capabilities. Although these actions have avoided potential clashes, they have also created challenges for the sovereignty and self-defense capabilities of these countries.

For the future, it is important for Albania and Kosovo to develop a balanced approach, maintaining good relations with neighbors and international powers, while gradually building national capabilities that guarantee a minimum level of security and sovereignty.

Recommendations for the Development of Security Policies in Albania and Kosovo To address the challenges of limited sovereignty and the lack of full military capabilities, Albania and Kosovo must take strategic steps to strengthen national security while maintaining peace and stability in the region. These recommendations are divided into several main areas:

Gradual Increase of Military Capacities Albania must invest in modernizing its existing military infrastructure, focusing on defensive capabilities and institutional reforms that ensure the depoliticized functioning of the armed forces. Kosovo should continue the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into a fully-fledged army, respecting international restrictions and cooperating closely with allies to avoid tensions with Serbia and Russia.

Regional Cooperation and Military Diplomacy Albania and Kosovo should develop coordinated policies regarding regional security, establishing partnerships with North Macedonia, Montenegro, and other neighboring countries that share interests in peace and stability. Through diplomatic initiatives, historical misunderstandings can be reduced, and a cooperative framework for addressing common challenges, such as terrorism and illegal migration, can be promoted.

Strengthening International Alliances Both countries should maintain their commitment to NATO and further develop relations with the EU and the USA as strategic allies. This includes active participation in international peacekeeping missions and developing a security policy that aligns with Euro-Atlantic standards.

Education and Technology Investment in military education and the inclusion of advanced technologies will help create a defensive force capable of addressing contemporary security challenges, including cyber threats and hybrid conflicts. Albania and Kosovo can benefit from international training programs and technology transfer to modernize their security forces.

Public Support

Both governments must engage citizens in discussions about security policies, ensuring transparency and public support for military reforms. Through education and social inclusion, a stronger sense of cooperation and national solidarity can be developed.

Geopolitical Perspective and the Risk of Limited Sovereignty

The role of external powers in the military decision-making of Albania and Kosovo remains a challenge to their full sovereignty.

Challenges from Major Powers

Russia remains a destabilizing actor in the Balkans, strongly supporting Serbia and opposing Kosovo’s integration into international organizations. Its political and economic presence in the region requires careful responses from Albania and Kosovo.

China, through its strategic investments, is attempting to expand its influence in the Balkans, which could have implications for the independence of the region’s security policies.

Integration into European Structures

Albania and Kosovo must accelerate their integration processes into the EU, seeing this as a way to strengthen their sovereignty through common European defense and security mechanisms.

Balancing Opportunities

Albania and Kosovo could pursue a balancing policy that protects national interests, cooperating with Western powers for economic and military development, while remaining open to dialogue with neighbors and potential rivals.

The disarmament of the Albanian army and the limitations on Kosovo’s military capabilities are the result of a combination of historical dynamics, international pressures, and regional fears. To overcome this situation and ensure a higher level of sovereignty and stability, Albania and Kosovo must adopt a cautious and sustainable approach, investing in regional diplomacy, gradually strengthening national capacities, and actively engaging in international alliances.

In this way, they will not only protect their national interests but also contribute to a safer and more stable region.

The disarmament of the Albanian army is a complex issue tied to both internal and external factors, including reforms required by the 1997 crisis and pressure for Euro-Atlantic integration. While this process has brought some benefits, such as improving relations with NATO, it has also raised concerns about national sovereignty and the ability to defend the country in the event of a threat.

In the future, a balanced approach between international cooperation and the development of national capacities will be the key to securing stability and strengthening Albania’s sovereignty.

Strategic Importance of Sovereignty Preservation

For Albania, a country with a strategic position in the Balkans, the issue of national sovereignty is essential. The influence of international powers and neighbors on the disarmament process has shown that a country’s sovereignty can be challenged not only by military power but also by economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical pressures.

Lessons from History

History has shown that countries that have given up their defense capabilities have often become victims of external policies. For example:

In the period before World War II, several small countries in Europe faced invasions due to their military weakness.

In the Balkans, the limitation of military capacities in some countries has weakened their political independence.

Value of Independent Forces

While NATO integration and international partnerships are important, maintaining a defense force capable of acting independently is vital for preserving sovereignty. Albania should aim for a military model that combines modern defense strategies, including:

Special units for internal emergencies.

Use of technology for reconnaissance and defense.

Involvement of civil capacities in times of crisis.

Position of Neighboring Countries and Regionalism

Serbia and its Military Force

Serbia has maintained a strong army and continues to benefit from the support of Russia and other countries, positioning itself as a military power in the region. In this context, a disarmed Albania creates an imbalance in the Balkans, making Kosovo and Albanian areas more vulnerable to political and military pressures.

Greece and Security Policies

Greece has traditionally been a strong NATO member with a well-organized military. The complex relations between Greece and Albania, including open issues regarding maritime borders and the Greek minority, require Albania to remain prepared to face diplomatic and potentially military challenges.

The Role of Kosovo

Kosovo remains a key factor in the security of the region. The limitation of its military capacities, due to the incomplete status of the state, increases Albania’s responsibility to act as an indirect guarantor of security for Albanians in the region.

The Need for Positive Regionalism

Albania should promote regional security cooperation, building strong alliances with countries such as Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. This would help create a secure zone in the Balkans, serving the common interests of small states.

International Engagement and Future Strategies

Support from NATO and the EU

Membership in NATO is an important guarantee for Albania’s security. However, the country must use this membership not only to benefit from protection but also to build its own capacities.

Investments in advanced technology.

Active involvement in peacekeeping missions to improve the Armed Forces’ experience.

Securing EU funds for the modernization of military infrastructure.

Diversification of Partnerships

In addition to NATO, Albania could create partnerships with countries such as Turkey, which has shown interest in supporting Albania in the military field. Cooperation with other Balkan countries and beyond can help create a stronger defense system.

The disarmament of the Albanian army has been an important step in the modernization process and integration into Euro-Atlantic structures. However, this process has raised deep concerns about weakening national sovereignty and exposure to external challenges.

In an unpredictable world, Albania must build a strategy that combines international integration with the strengthening of national capacities. Regional cooperation, technological modernization, and a sustainable commitment to diplomacy are key to maintaining stability and securing a safer future for the country.

Risk of Losing Strategic Independence

Albania and Kosovo’s dependence on international alliances, including NATO, has made these countries more reliant on decisions made by major powers, risking the loss of strategic independence. The lack of a strong national army has impacted their ability to act autonomously. Autonomy in Times of Crisis: The Importance of External Support for Sovereignty

In times of crisis, countries may face the challenge of maintaining their autonomy, often relying on external support to safeguard their sovereignty. This reliance on foreign powers to protect their territorial integrity raises concerns about losing control over their own security and foreign policies.

The risk is that these states may become dependent on foreign allies’ decisions, whose interests may not always align with national priorities. Such dependency could undermine the autonomy of these countries and reinforce the perception that they are mere “distributors” of international policies, without the ability to influence developments that affect regional security and stability.

Strengthening National Defense Capacities

In an increasingly uncertain and unpredictable world, Albania and Kosovo must invest in enhancing their national defense capabilities. This process does not imply disarmament, but rather the development of capabilities that ensure the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with international commitments and collective security.

An opportunity to improve national security lies in strengthening cooperation between Albania and Kosovo in defense and security, developing joint strategies to prevent threats and manage regional crises. Close cooperation in defense would enable both countries to offer joint protection and ensure regional stability, making them less susceptible to external influences.

Moreover, the development of internal defense capacities, including strengthening human and technological resources, would contribute to improving readiness and effectiveness in responding to crises. Albania and Kosovo must invest in the training of armed forces, enhance military infrastructure, and use modern technology to protect borders and prevent potential threats.

Diplomacy and Diversifying Alliances

An essential part of preserving sovereignty and defending national interests lies in active diplomacy and diversifying alliances. Albania and Kosovo can continue to leverage their strategic position in the Balkans to build strong relationships with international and regional actors. Cooperation with countries like Turkey, for instance, could provide opportunities for enhancing the defense capabilities of these countries, while maintaining close relations with the EU and the US.

In addition to NATO membership, Albania and Kosovo could seek to strengthen partnerships and create new alliances to safeguard regional and international security. This diversification would help create a strategic balance that ensures national security without relying solely on a single international partner.

Conclusions and Recommendations

In conclusion, Albania and Kosovo have made significant strides toward integration into international structures and strengthening regional security. However, the process of disarmament and dependence on international alliances has raised ongoing concerns about the protection of sovereignty and strategic autonomy. These two countries must take steps to improve their defense capabilities and develop policies that enhance internal and regional security while maintaining a healthy balance between international commitments and independent defense capabilities.

Only in this way can Albania and Kosovo ensure a sustainable and secure future for their citizens and contribute to peace and stability in the Balkans. The creation of a joint Albanian army for both Albania and Kosovo has been a topic of discussion at various levels over the years, impacting both domestic policies and international relations. However, in order to achieve a joint army, several steps and factors need to be considered. Below are some possible paths for creating a joint Albanian army:

Improving Military and Security Cooperation

One of the first steps is strengthening close cooperation in the military and security fields between Albania and Kosovo. This cooperation could begin with joint training activities, mutual assistance in emergencies, and coordination in various military operations.

A key step toward a joint army would be creating joint structures to facilitate the sharing of information and resources, helping to develop joint defense capabilities. Additionally, a clear agreement should be established for the exchange of experience, technology, and military training to develop shared defense capacities.

Harmonizing Military Laws and Structures

A joint army requires the harmonization of legislation and defense policies. Albania and Kosovo must develop a common legal framework and harmonize defense policies, establishing common rules for recruitment, training, and the use of armed forces. This could include the establishment of a joint command to manage joint operations and ensure a unified military structure.

Support from International Powers and NATO

NATO has been an important factor in stabilizing the region and has provided support for the development of Kosovo’s armed forces. If Albania and Kosovo wish to create a joint army, they will need support from international allies, including NATO, to ensure a stable and reliable structure.

This support could include joint training, assistance in developing military capabilities, and the opportunity to collaborate with other NATO member states to ensure that the joint army is equipped with the most advanced technology and capabilities.

Creating Joint International and Regional Agreements

Another path would be creating joint international agreements to support the development of a joint army. These agreements could be based on mutual commitments to stability and security in the Balkan region. Based on these agreements, Albania and Kosovo could harmonize policies and create a joint military structure to safeguard the sovereignty of both states.

Integrating Modern Technology and Armed Forces

A modern and capable army requires the integration of the latest technologies in the field of defense and security. Albania and Kosovo could develop a joint army that includes advanced defense technologies, including radars, drones, electronic weapons, and other modern tools that could contribute to their ability to protect their territory and national interests.

In addition to technology, training the armed forces would be an important factor in achieving a joint army capable of operating in various scenarios. This training could be achieved through experience exchanges with NATO member states and others who have the capacities and expertise in this field.

Regional and International Diplomatic Engagement

If Albania and Kosovo want to create a joint army, a broad diplomatic engagement will be necessary to gain support from international actors. This engagement would include explaining the need for a joint army as a mechanism for regional stability and the possible prevention of conflicts.

In addition to NATO support, EU member states and other international powers could contribute to the development of the joint army with financial assistance, training, and diplomatic support. This would enable the swift and sustainable integration of the joint military structures into the international security system.

Relations with Neighboring States

An important aspect is the relationship between Albania and Kosovo with neighboring countries, including Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The creation of a joint army could face opposition from some regional states, who may feel threatened by the increased military capabilities of the two Albanian states.

To manage these concerns, it is important for Albania and Kosovo to take diplomatic steps to ensure that the creation of a joint army will not pose a threat to neighbors, but will serve as a tool for maintaining peace and stability in the region. This process could include commitments and agreements that ensure transparency and open communication with neighboring countries.

Establishing Joint Command and Management Structures

The creation of joint command and management structures will be critical to ensuring effective coordination and response capabilities within a joint army. Establishing a unified command system will allow Albania and Kosovo to efficiently manage military operations and resources, ensuring rapid and coordinated responses to potential threats. Another important aspect of creating a joint army is the establishment of command and management structures that can operate efficiently in both countries. This would require a clear division of responsibilities and operations, where a joint command could lead operations and manage the military resources of both states.

For this purpose, a joint commission should be created to ensure a detailed plan for joint operations, training, and the development of the armed forces of both states, guaranteeing that each country maintains a certain level of autonomy.

Increasing Capacities for International and Peacekeeping Operations A joint army could contribute to international peacekeeping operations and humanitarian missions both in the region and beyond. By developing joint capabilities, Albania and Kosovo could help maintain peace and stability in the region, contributing to international operations led by the United Nations or NATO, as a way to strengthen their positions on the international stage. The creation of a joint Albanian army between Albania and Kosovo is a process that requires time, commitment, and close cooperation at multiple levels. This will involve various aspects, such as strengthening military cooperation, harmonizing legislation, support from international actors, and managing relations with neighboring states. This project could bring significant benefits for the stability and security of the Balkans, as well as contribute to strengthening the ties between the two Albanian states and reinforcing the Albanian national identity.

Efforts to Preserve Independence and Sovereignty A potential challenge in creating a joint army is maintaining the full sovereignty of Albania and Kosovo. To enable such cooperation, it is important for both states to retain control over their defense structures while cooperating for common goals. This can be achieved by building a balanced partnership and clearly defining the limitations and opportunities that a joint army could offer to both states.

Culture of Cooperation and National Awareness To achieve a joint army, it is essential to create a culture of cooperation between the peoples of Albania and Kosovo. This cooperation could promote a shared awareness of the importance of national security and defense. Even though a joint army would require significant changes to the internal military structures, an initial step could be increasing the level of cooperation and mutual understanding between the armed forces of both countries.

Improving Regional Security and Stability A joint army could significantly contribute to the security and stability of the Western Balkans, serving as a model for international and regional cooperation. Albania and Kosovo could create a joint army that would support peace and stability in the region, ensuring that any potential act of destabilization could be prevented by a coordinated and unified force.

In conclusion, creating a joint Albanian army between Albania and Kosovo is a process that requires close cooperation at many levels, including military, political, and diplomatic. This is an important step that could ensure a sustainable and secure future for both states, strengthening security and stability in the region. The creation of a joint Albanian army for Albania and Kosovo has been a topic discussed at various levels over the years and has impacted both domestic policies and international relations. However, to achieve a joint army, several steps and factors need to be considered. Here are some possible paths for creating a joint Albanian army:

Improving Military and Security Cooperation One of the first steps is strengthening close cooperation in the military and security fields between Albania and Kosovo. This cooperation could begin with joint training activities, mutual assistance in emergency situations, and coordination in various military operations.

A key step toward a joint army would be the creation of joint structures to facilitate the sharing of information and resources, helping to develop joint capabilities. Additionally, a clear agreement should be established for the exchange of experience, technology, and military training to develop joint defense capabilities.

Harmonizing Military Laws and Structures A joint army requires harmonization of legislation and defense policies. Albania and Kosovo must develop a joint legal framework and harmonize their defense policies, creating common rules for recruitment, training, and the use of armed forces. This could involve establishing a joint command that could manage joint operations and enable a unified military structure.

Support from International Powers and NATO NATO has been a key factor in stabilizing the region and has provided support for the creation of the Kosovo armed forces. If Albania and Kosovo wish to create a joint army, they will need support from international allies, including NATO, to ensure a sustainable and reliable structure.

This support could include joint training, assistance in developing military capabilities, and the possibility of cooperation with other NATO countries to ensure the joint army is equipped with the most advanced technology and capabilities.

Creating Joint International and Regional Agreements Another path would be creating joint international agreements that would support the development of a joint army. These agreements could be based on mutual commitments to the stability and security of the Balkans. By relying on these agreements, Albania and Kosovo could harmonize policies and create a joint military structure that would serve to preserve the sovereignty of both states.

Efforts to Preserve Independence and Sovereignty A potential challenge in creating a joint army is maintaining the full sovereignty of Albania and Kosovo. To enable such cooperation, it is important for both states to retain control over their defense structures while cooperating for common goals. This can be achieved by building a balanced partnership and clearly defining the limitations and opportunities that a joint army could offer to both states.

Culture of Cooperation and National Awareness To achieve a joint army, it is essential to create a culture of cooperation between the peoples of Albania and Kosovo. This cooperation could promote a shared awareness of the importance of national security and defense. Even though a joint army would require significant changes to the internal military structures, an initial step could be increasing the level of cooperation and mutual understanding between the armed forces of both countries.

Improving Regional Security and Stability A joint army could significantly contribute to the security and stability of the Western Balkans, serving as a model for international and regional cooperation. Albania and Kosovo could create a joint army that would support peace and stability in the region, ensuring that any potential act of destabilization could be prevented by a coordinated and unified force.

In conclusion, creating a joint Albanian army between Albania and Kosovo is a process that requires close cooperation at many levels, including military, political, and diplomatic. This is an important step that could ensure a sustainable and secure future for both states, strengthening security and stability in the region. Increasing Awareness and Support from Civil Society One of the key aspects of creating a joint army is the support of civil society in Albania and Kosovo. This would require broad awareness of the importance of armed forces cooperation for the preservation of security and sovereignty of both states. Increasing social support can be achieved through informative campaigns and education on the role that the joint army can play in strengthening regional stability and national security.

Additionally, the involvement of civil society in decision-making processes and the creation of joint structures can ensure more sustainable support and a joint commitment from the Albanian people to achieve this goal. Integration of Modern Technology and Armed Forces

A modern and capable army requires the integration of the latest technologies in the field of defense and security. Albania and Kosovo could develop a joint military force that incorporates advanced technology in defense, including radar systems, drones, electronic weapons, and other modern tools that could contribute to their ability to protect their territory and national interests.

In addition to technology, the training of armed forces would be an essential factor in achieving a joint military capable of operating in various scenarios. This training could be realized through experience exchange with NATO allied states and others with the necessary capacity and expertise in this field.

Commitment to Regional and International Diplomacy

If Albania and Kosovo want to create a joint military, a broad diplomatic commitment would be needed to gain support from international actors. This commitment would involve explaining the need for a joint military as a mechanism for regional stability and the possible prevention of conflicts.

In addition to support from NATO, the European Union countries and other international powers could contribute to the development of the joint military through financial assistance, training, and diplomatic support. This would enable a swift and sustainable integration of the joint military structures into the international security system.

Relations with Neighboring States

Another important aspect is the relationship of Albania and Kosovo with neighboring states, including Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The creation of a joint military could face opposition from some regional states, who may feel threatened by the increase in military capabilities of the two Albanian states.

To manage these concerns, it is crucial for Albania and Kosovo to take diplomatic steps to ensure that the creation of a joint military would not be a threat to neighboring countries, but rather serve as a tool for maintaining peace and stability in the region. This process may involve engagements and agreements that ensure transparency and open communication with neighboring states.

Creation of Joint Command and Management Structures

An additional important aspect for the creation of a joint military is the establishment of command and management structures that can operate effectively in both countries. This would require a clear division of responsibilities and operations, where a joint command could lead operations and manage the military resources of both states.

For this purpose, a joint commission should be created to ensure a detailed plan for joint operations, training, and the development of the armed forces of both states, guaranteeing that each country retains a certain level of autonomy.

Increasing Capabilities for International and Peacekeeping Operations

A joint military could contribute to international peacekeeping operations and humanitarian missions in the region and beyond. By developing joint capabilities, Albania and Kosovo could assist in maintaining peace and stability in the region, contributing to international operations led by the United Nations or NATO, as a way to strengthen their positions on the international stage.

The Albanian Diaspora and Identity Beyond National Borders

Most Albanian toponyms and a significant portion of the Albanian population are found outside the natural borders of Albania, often referred to as ethnic Albania, including territories that at one point were considered part of the Albanian space, such as Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and southern Serbia (particularly the Presevo region). These territories are often closely linked to a strong sense of Albanian identity and national aspiration, creating tensions, as they are often separated by different borders and international politics.

Territorial Definitions of Albanians

During the Ottoman period, Albanians were spread across a vast territory that included many parts of the Balkans, including territories that today belong to different countries, such as Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo. After the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire, the various influences of major powers (such as Russia, Austro-Hungary, and the British Empire) were reflected in international agreements and the division of the region.

Albanians, who were the majority in many of these territories, found themselves dispersed across different states, limiting the possibility of creating a united Albanian state. After World War I and World War II, the borders of Albania and other Balkan states were altered, including the large Albanian population that remained outside the borders of Albania.

Albanians Outside Albania’s Borders

Albanians outside the borders of Albania are spread across many regions, creating a large diaspora that helps strengthen cultural and economic ties among Albanians. Neighboring countries such as Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro have a large Albanian population that has often had a close connection with Albania. Kosovo, in particular, has been a key point in the modern history of the Albanian nation, and the declaration of its independence has further increased the sense of a united nation.

Political and National Impacts

This division of Albanians has brought significant challenges in the political sphere. Albanians in these regions have often felt discriminated against and denied by the states that included them, leading to concerns over human rights and the rights of ethnic groups. Some of these groups have engaged in movements for autonomy and independence, as occurred in Kosovo, where after the war, an agreement was reached that led to the declaration of independence in 2008.

While Kosovo has gained the status of an independent state, Albanians in North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia continue to face challenges in maintaining their national identity and enjoying full civil rights. Furthermore, the influence of international policies, such as the integration of Kosovo and Albania into the EU and NATO, is very important for the security and stability of the region.

Efforts for Unification and Resolution of the Albanian Question

The issue of Albanians outside the borders of Albania has been one of the factors that has influenced Albanian politics in recent decades. This has included efforts for national unification, both in the form of economic and cultural cooperation, as well as support for autonomy and independence. The creation of a “Greater Albania” has been a historical goal for many Albanians, but it has faced many obstacles related to foreign interventions and the divisions created by various international agreements.

Another aspect is the commitment of Albania and Kosovo to advance on the path of EU integration. This has provided a platform for discussions and cooperation among divided Albanians, promoting an atmosphere of peace and coexistence among different ethnic groups.

Cooperation and Creation of a Sustainable “Union”

In the end, efforts for sustainable and not just formal cooperation are important to ensure that Albanians outside the borders of Albania have the opportunity to maintain their national identity and integrate into the countries they live in. This cooperation would involve not only diplomacy and politics but also education, culture, and the economy.

A close collaboration can ensure that Albanians in every Balkan country have the opportunity to develop without fear of division and exclusion. This cooperation is essential for the stability of the region and can contribute to a more sustainable future for all Albanians, who share a common history and identity. Albanians outside the borders of Albania are a crucial part of the Albanian nation. Despite the various challenges they face, efforts for close cooperation and their integration into the respective states will contribute to strengthening security, development, and stability in the Balkan region. The conclusion of Russia’s Slavic policy against Greater Albania in the Balkans requires a balanced and strategically thought-out approach, taking into account historical developments, international relations, and the national interests of Albania and neighboring states. This policy, which has directly influenced the borders and developments of Albanians in the Balkans, is closely linked to Russia’s strategies of influence and control over the region through the centuries, utilizing all diplomatic, economic, and military means. To End Russia’s Slavic Policy in the Balkans, Specifically Concerning Natural Albania, Involves Diplomatic, Strategic, and International Cooperation Aspects.

Strengthening Relations with International Allies and NATO

One of the most important ways to challenge Russia’s policy in the Balkans is by strengthening relations with international partners, especially NATO and the European Union. As a member of NATO, Albania has the opportunity to leverage Western alliances to counter Russian influence. A deeper commitment to NATO structures and efforts to integrate Kosovo and North Macedonia into the Alliance is a strategy that could reduce the possibility of Russia’s influence in the region. The importance of integrating all Western Balkan countries into the EU is also a significant step in ensuring long-term peace and development.

Diplomatic Engagement and Adapting the International Strategy

Albania should use diplomacy to strengthen its position on the international stage and highlight its role as a factor of stability in the Balkans. Albanian diplomacy can contribute to increasing international support for the preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Kosovo and other Albanian states outside of Albania. Many of these countries are already under the influence of Western powers’ international policies, and Albania can use this to help remove Slavic and other influences that undermine the integrity of the Albanian nation in the Balkans.

Increasing Regional Cooperation

Another strategic approach against Russian influence and strengthening Natural Albania could be to increase regional cooperation with states that share similar interests. This may include deepened cooperation with Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, as well as other Balkan states aimed at preserving peace and economic development. Creating a “common space” for economic development, trade, and investments could reduce the influence of external powers interested in destabilizing the region’s stability and unity.

Opposing Russia’s Harmful Policies and Information Strategy

To overcome Russia’s influence and its policies toward Natural Albania, it is important to utilize modern diplomatic tools, such as information strategy. Albania and other regional countries can use international platforms to spread accurate information about Russia’s involvement in the Balkans and the potential impact this could have on the security and stability of the region. Through media and public communication, the destabilizing policies of Russia can be explained, as well as the benefits of integrating the Balkans into international structures like NATO and the EU.

Support for Kosovo’s Independence and Integrity

Another key step in ending Russia’s Slavic policy influence is continued support for Kosovo’s independence and sovereignty. Russia has supported Serbia’s opposition to Kosovo’s independence, but with the increase in international recognition of Kosovo, support for this state should be intensified. Albania’s commitment to promoting Kosovo’s integration into international organizations, including the United Nations and other important bodies, is one of the main paths to combating Russian influence and preserving the integrity of Natural Albania.

Improving Military and National Security Capabilities

Given that Russia has often used military factors and pressure through its allies in the Balkans, Albania must engage in strengthening its military and security capabilities. Active participation in NATO missions and the development of Albania’s armed forces, including advanced training and cooperation with allied countries, is an effective way to enhance defensive capabilities and send a clear message regarding any external intervention.

Conclusion

Ending Russia’s Slavic policy against Natural Albania in the Balkans requires a multifaceted strategy that involves diplomacy, strengthening ties with international allies, increasing regional cooperation, and reinforcing national security. Albania’s engagement in preserving the integrity of Kosovo and all Albanian territories, as well as using modern information strategies, are key steps in stopping destabilizing policies and promoting a stable and integrated region.

Literature:

History of the Balkans and International Politics

“The Balkans: A Short History” by Mark Mazower – This book provides a brief yet thorough overview of the history of the Balkans, including the influence of external powers like Russia throughout the centuries and after World War II.

“Balkan Tragedy: Chaos and Dissolution after the Cold War” by Sabrina P. Ramet – This book examines the fall of Yugoslavia and the efforts to maintain balance in the region after its breakup.

“The Balkans: Nationalism, War, and the Great Powers, 1804-2012” by Misha Glenny – An in-depth book that helps understand the influence and games of the great powers in the Balkans, including Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Policy and Diplomacy

“Russia and the West: A Cultural History” by Geoffrey A. Hosking – This book explores the historical relationships between Russia and the West and how these relations have shaped its policy in the Balkan region.

“The Russian Challenge” by Robert W. Orttung – Analyzes how Russia has and continues to influence neighboring regions, including the Balkans.

“Russia’s Geopolitical Interests in the Balkans” by James Sherr – A detailed study of Russia’s strategy to maintain influence in the Balkans and its impact on countries like Serbia and Kosovo.

Strategy and National Security

“The Security Dilemma in the Balkans: A Study in Regional Security and International Relations” by Diana Panke – The book examines how the security and defense of Balkan states have been affected by foreign policies and international relations.

“NATO and the Balkans: Voices of War, Peace, and Reconstruction” by Tanya D. M. Doran – Analyzes NATO’s role in the Balkans and the influence of external powers on the security and defense of the region.

“Shaping the Security Environment in the Balkans: The Role of NATO” by John R. Schindler – An assessment of NATO’s impact and policies for ensuring stability in the Balkans.