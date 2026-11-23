THE ALBANIAN LANGUAGE, NATIONAL IDENTITY AND THE WOUNDS OF A LINGUISTIC DIVISION

On the anniversary of the Albanian Alphabet and the written language

By Flamur Buçpapaj

The Albanian language is one of the most precious treasures of our national identity. It is not merely a means of communication, but the historical memory of a people, evidence of its existence, and a bridge connecting generations.

The Congress of Monastir, held from 14 to 22 November 1908, marked a historic moment for the Albanian nation. The adoption of a unified alphabet based on Latin letters laid an important foundation for the development of education, publishing, the press, and national communication.

However, the history of the Albanian language did not end with the unification of the alphabet. On the contrary, it opened an important historical and cultural debate: Did the Congress of Orthography of 1972 contribute to the marginalisation of the Gheg dialect in written Albanian and deepen the differences between the Gheg and Tosk dialects?

To answer this question, we must distinguish between two separate historical events: the Congress of Monastir in 1908, which unified the alphabet, and the Congress of Orthography in 1972, which established the standard form of the Albanian language.

The Congress of Monastir: Unifying the Alphabet, Not the Dialects

The Congress of Monastir was a great victory for Albanian culture. Representatives from all Albanian territories and the diaspora took part. Gjergj Fishta, Ndre Mjeda, Mit’hat Frashëri, Luigj Gurakuqi, Parashqevi Qiriazi, and many other prominent figures contributed to this historic process.

The decision to adopt the Latin alphabet was not intended to eliminate either Gheg or Tosk. Its purpose was to enable Albanians, regardless of their region or religious affiliation, to write using a common alphabet.

Indeed, the Congress of Monastir envisaged that questions of spelling and the rapprochement of the two dialects would be considered at a later congress.

This demonstrates that the original idea of the Albanian National Renaissance was linguistic unity while preserving the inherited richness of the Albanian language.

The 1972 Congress of Orthography and the Predominance of Tosk

Another development, with significant consequences for the history of the Albanian language, was the Congress of Orthography held in Tirana from 20 to 25 November 1972.

This congress approved the standard Albanian language, which was based primarily on the Tosk dialect while also incorporating elements of Gheg.

Until then, both dialects had enjoyed important literary traditions. Northern Albanian writers wrote in Gheg, while many writers from the south used Tosk.

With the establishment of the new standard, Gheg lost much of the space it had previously occupied in official publications, administration, education, and public institutions.

Linguistic studies confirm that the standard was constructed primarily on a Tosk foundation and that its implementation during the communist period restricted the public use of dialectal varieties.

Here an important question arises, one that deserves serious discussion: Could a national standard language have been established without placing one dialect in a more favourable position than the other?

Gheg: A Cultural Treasure That Must Not Be Lost

Gheg is not simply a regional way of speaking. It represents a major linguistic, literary, and cultural tradition.

Among the important authors who wrote in Gheg are:

– Gjon Buzuku, with his monumental work Meshari (The Missal).

– Pjetër Bogdani, with Çeta e Profetëve (The Band of Prophets).

– Gjergj Fishta, with Lahuta e Malcís (The Highland Lute).

– Ndre Mjeda, with his poetic works.

– Ernest Koliqi, with his prose and literary studies.

– Migjeni, with his distinctive language and literary style.

– Martin Camaj, with his poetry and prose.

These authors demonstrate that Gheg possesses a rich written tradition and literary values that cannot be measured solely by the standards of official language.

A national language should not be built by impoverishing one of its own traditions.

Was Gheg Separated from Tosk After 1972?

The scientific answer requires an important distinction.

Gheg and Tosk were not separated in 1972. They had existed as two dialects of Albanian long before that congress. Their phonetic, grammatical, and lexical differences are the result of a much older historical development.

However, the Congress of Orthography influenced the relationship between them because it established a single official standard based primarily on Tosk.

Consequently, Gheg was pushed out of a considerable part of institutional and educational life. This created an imbalance in the representation of the two linguistic traditions.

We must also acknowledge that standardisation served an important purpose: it created a common language for schools, administration, publications, and national communication.

Therefore, the issue is not to reject the standard language, but to discuss whether it should be enriched further through the Gheg tradition.

Albanian Needs Linguistic Reconciliation

Today, more than five decades after the Congress of Orthography, Albania has the opportunity to address this issue calmly and scientifically, free from political and regional divisions.

There is no reason for Gheg to be viewed as an opponent of the standard language, nor should the standard be considered an enemy of Gheg.

We must protect standard Albanian while creating greater opportunities for Gheg in literature, publishing, academic research, the media, and culture.

Scientific institutions should encourage new research into the history of both dialects, document the vocabulary of Gheg, and support the publication of authors belonging to the northern Albanian literary tradition.

We must never forget that the Albanian language is greater than any institutional decision and older than any spelling system.

Conclusion: One Nation, One Language, Two Linguistic Treasures

The anniversary of the Congress of Monastir should be a day of national reflection. It reminds us that Albanians managed to unite despite religious, regional, and political differences in order to establish their national alphabet.

Meanwhile, the debate surrounding the Congress of Orthography of 1972 must continue on scientific grounds, without prejudice and without fear of history.

We should not have to choose between Gheg and Tosk. We must preserve both.

A language that loses its dialects loses part of its historical memory. A nation that fails to respect all its linguistic traditions risks impoverishing itself.

The Albanian language does not belong to a single region, regime, or institution. It is the shared heritage of all Albanians, from Shkodër to Gjirokastër, from Tropojë to Çamëria, from Kosovo to North Macedonia, and throughout the Albanian diaspora.

Let us preserve the standard language, but let us not allow Gheg to remain in the shadows. Let us build a linguistic culture in which both dialects enjoy the place and dignity they