RTSH IN A CRISIS OF ACCOUNTABILITY: TENDERS, EXPENDITURE AND THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ENI VASILI’S LEADERSHIP

AN OPEN LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER EDI RAMA

By Flamur Buçpapaj

Where are the Parliamentary Media Committee and the opposition? Who is protecting taxpayers’ money? Transparency, an independent audit and legal accountability are needed. If the institutions remain silent, citizens will be called upon to stage a peaceful protest outside RTSH.

Dear Prime Minister Edi Rama,

The Albanian Radio and Television (RTSH) is a public institution and an asset belonging to the Albanian people. It is not the property of temporary executives, political parties or interest groups. Every contract, every financial decision and every expenditure must be lawful, justified and subject to public scrutiny. Recent media reports concerning tenders, expenditure and RTSH’s financial situation have raised questions that require official answers. The leadership of RTSH under Eni Vasili is also at the centre of institutional accountability. For this reason, we call for full transparency, independent oversight and explanations for every decision involving the use of public funds. Prime Minister, how is it possible for decisions involving millions of lek to be made using taxpayers’ money while the public does not always have a complete picture of the costs, criteria and results? Who oversees RTSH’s financial management? Who ensures that public funds are used economically and efficiently? And who is held accountable when violations are identified? These questions cannot be ignored.

1. A tender worth nearly ALL 900 million: Where is public money going?

According to reports published by Kapitali.al on 21–22 October 2026, the procurement procedure for the maintenance of RTSH’s DVB-T2 broadcasting distribution network, covering a period of 48 months, resulted in the selection of the IDEA-TEL and REAL COM consortium, with a contract value of ALL 899,313,745 excluding VAT, equivalent to approximately €9.9 million. According to the same reports, the winning bid was approximately €1.2 million higher than a competing offer. The media has also raised questions about the tender criteria and the documentation submitted by participating operators.

These allegations must be verified against official documents. A price difference does not, in itself, prove corruption, but it requires a full explanation of the estimated contract value, technical criteria, bid evaluation and reasons for the selection.

We call for the publication of the complete procurement documentation, including the estimated contract value and market research, the submitted bids and the evaluation committee’s reasoning, the tender’s technical and professional criteria, relevant decisions of the Public Procurement Commission, the final contract and documents relating to its implementation.

If violations are established, the competent authorities must take the legally required measures. If the procedure is found to have been lawful, the public must receive a documented explanation of the price difference.

A public contract worth nearly ALL 900 million demands transparency at every stage.

2. The request for an additional ALL 200 million: Why is RTSH facing financial difficulties?

According to reports published in October 2026, RTSH’s management approached the Ministry of Finance requesting an additional ALL 200 million, citing the institution’s financial difficulties.

If RTSH needs additional funding from the state budget, citizens have the right to know how this situation arose, what the principal expenditures are and what measures have been taken to improve management.

We call for the publication of a financial report covering revenues, operating expenses, major contracts, outstanding liabilities, personnel costs and obligations arising from court judgments.

Additional funding must not be requested from taxpayers without a clear financial picture and a credible plan for managing those funds responsibly.

3. Decision No. 48: ALL 6,916,400 for the programme “Receta e Ditës”

The document submitted for examination is Decision No. 48, dated 8 October 2026, issued by the RTSH Governing Council. According to this decision, a financial budget of ALL 6,916,400 was approved for the television programme “Receta e Ditës” (“Recipe of the Day”), scheduled to air Monday to Friday during October–December 2026 on RTSH 1 HD.

The document states that the decision was adopted by the Governing Council and that the Director-General was tasked with overseeing the administrative and financial measures required for its implementation.

Approval of the budget does not, in itself, prove wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the amount requires transparency regarding how it was calculated and which expenses it covers.

The following information should be made public: the detailed budget and number of episodes; the cost per episode and production expenses; personnel, set design, equipment and external service costs; the financial rationale for the chosen production model; and the minutes of the Governing Council meeting, including the members’ positions.

The document provided records votes against the decision by Deputy Chair Petrit Beci and members Enio Civici and Pano Xhixho. To understand their reasons for opposing it and the full positions of all members, the relevant meeting minutes should be published.

Citizens have the right to know not only how much their public broadcaster spends, but also what the public receives in return.

4. Elton Tozaj and public allegations: An independent review is needed

Public allegations and statements made by journalist Elton Tozaj, as reported in the media, should be examined seriously if they contain verifiable information and supporting documents.

A public allegation is not a court judgment, but neither should it be ignored when it raises specific questions about the management of public funds.

We call for documents submitted by journalists and individuals familiar with the relevant procedures to be examined by the competent auditing authorities and, where sufficient indications of possible criminal offences exist, referred to the appropriate justice institutions.

Responsibility must be established on the basis of evidence, not speculation. If violations are identified, those responsible must be held accountable under the law.

5. Where is the Parliamentary Media Committee? Why is it not demanding accountability?

An important question must be addressed to the Parliamentary Committee on Media and Education in Albania.

Has the committee requested official information about RTSH’s tenders and expenditure? Has it requested reports from the institution’s management? Has it publicly examined the issues raised by the media?

If such steps have been taken, the public should be informed of the results. If they have not, citizens are entitled to ask why there has been no visible response.

The parliamentary committee has an oversight role within its legal powers. It should demand transparency and examine matters of public interest without compromising the editorial independence of the public broadcaster.

RTSH cannot remain outside institutional scrutiny when questions arise about substantial public expenditure.

6. Where is the Democratic Party, and what position have opposition representatives taken?

Another question must be addressed to the Democratic Party of Albania and opposition representatives in the relevant RTSH bodies.

Why has there not been a clear public position on the financial issues raised? Have the tender documents been requested? Has an independent audit been demanded? Have formal requests been submitted to the competent authorities?

These questions require factual answers, not speculation about anyone’s motives.

It must also be clarified how each member of the RTSH Governing Council voted on the financial decisions that have prompted public debate. If opposition representatives voted in favour, they should explain their reasons. If they voted against, they should make their objections and subsequent actions public.

The document concerning “Receta e Ditës” records several votes against the decision. It would therefore be inaccurate to claim that every member voted in favour. This makes transparency about each member’s vote and reasoning all the more important.

Citizens do not need silence or accusations without evidence. They need documents, clear positions and accountability from all sides.

7. The legal framework: The law must apply to everyone

This demand is based on Albania’s legal framework governing audiovisual media, public procurement, the right to information and the oversight of public funds.

Law No. 97/2013, “On Audiovisual Media in the Republic of Albania,” as amended, establishes the organisation and functioning of RTSH, the powers of the Governing Council and the responsibilities of the Director-General.

The appointment and dismissal of the Director-General must be carried out by the competent body in accordance with the applicable legal and statutory procedures and voting requirements. Dismissal cannot be declared automatically on the basis of a media allegation; it must be grounded in the relevant legal conditions and procedures.

Law No. 162/2020, “On Public Procurement,” as amended, establishes the rules governing public procurement procedures.

Law No. 119/2014, “On the Right to Information,” as amended, provides a legal basis for requesting public information, subject to the restrictions established by law.

Law No. 154/2014, “On the Organisation and Functioning of the Supreme State Audit Institution,” establishes the powers of the Supreme State Audit Institution (KLSH) to oversee the use of public funds.

If documents establish administrative or financial violations, the appropriate measures must be taken. If sufficient indications of possible criminal offences exist, the matters should be referred to the competent justice authorities.

The application of the law must not depend on a person’s name, position or political affiliation.

8. A review of the current leadership and a new transparent selection process are needed

Prime Minister, we call for the responsibilities of RTSH’s Directorate-General and governing bodies to be examined on the basis of documents, decisions and audit findings.

If the investigations establish that the legal conditions for dismissing the Director-General have been met, the Governing Council must act in accordance with the law and the institution’s statute.

If the position becomes vacant, the new Director-General should be selected through an open, transparent and professional competition, with clear criteria and equal opportunities for candidates.

RTSH needs responsible financial management, editorial independence, high-quality Albanian productions and leaders who are accountable for their results.

The objective is not to replace one form of political influence with another. It is to build an institution that serves the public and respects democratic and European standards.

9. Our demands to the Prime Minister and the competent institutions

We call for an independent audit of the DVB-T2 tender and its documentation; publication of the budget and financial documents for “Receta e Ditës”; examination of the request for additional funding and RTSH’s financial position; verification of Elton Tozaj’s allegations and the documents associated with them; a response from the Parliamentary Media Committee and examination of the matter within its parliamentary powers; clarification of the positions and votes of Governing Council members; publication of audit findings and implementation of relevant recommendations; legal measures where violations are established; application of the procedures for dismissing executives if the legal conditions are met; and a transparent competition for RTSH’s leadership if the position becomes vacant.

We demand documented institutional responses and publication of the results of these reviews.

10. If the institutions fail to respond, citizens will demand accountability

Prime Minister Edi Rama, if these concerns continue to go unanswered and no concrete steps are taken to ensure transparency and verification, we will call on citizens, journalists and concerned employees to organise a peaceful protest outside RTSH’s headquarters.

The protest will be an expression of citizens’ right to demand transparency, accountability and enforcement of the law. It will be conducted peacefully, in accordance with the law, freedom of expression and the rights of employees.

The purpose is not to obstruct journalists’ work or interfere with the broadcaster’s programmes. The purpose is to ensure that the competent institutions provide answers and guarantee responsible management of public funds.

CONCLUSION: RTSH IS A PUBLIC ASSET, NOT THE PROPERTY OF ITS EXECUTIVES

Prime Minister, RTSH’s tenders, expenditure and financial position require full transparency and verification. Allegations must be examined, documents made public and responsibilities determined in accordance with the law.

The Parliamentary Media Committee must account for its oversight actions. The Democratic Party and opposition representatives must clarify their positions. RTSH’s management must explain its financial decisions. The competent institutions must act independently.

Public money demands accountability. Executives must answer for their decisions. The law must apply equally to everyone.

RTSH must be a professional, independent and transparent institution serving the Albanian people.

Respectfully,

Flamur Buçpapaj