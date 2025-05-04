At a time when public media is vital for maintaining democratic equilibrium, Albania’s national broadcaster, RTSH (Radio Televizioni Shqiptar), is becoming a weakened, captured entity – one that appears destined to fail. This failure is not incidental, but rather the result of deliberate political preselection and the appointment of incompetent individuals to key positions. It constitutes a direct violation of national legislation and international media standards.

Domestic legal framework undermined

According to Law No. 97/2013 “On Audio and Audiovisual Media in the Republic of Albania”, RTSH is defined as a public legal entity, independent from political or economic interference (Article 61). Its leadership must be selected through an open and competitive process, based on merit, experience, and integrity.

In practice, however, these procedures are often subverted by secret negotiations and pre-arranged appointments. The individuals chosen frequently lack any relevant media management experience or vision. The goal is not institutional development, but full political control.

This undermines not only the spirit of the law but also violates the Constitution of Albania, particularly Article 23, which guarantees the public’s right to impartial and accurate information.

Breach of international standards

The Council of Europe, through Recommendation Rec(2007)3 of the Committee of Ministers on the remit of public service media, clearly states:

“Public service media must be independent from political and economic influence, and the selection process of its leadership must ensure integrity, competence and editorial independence.”

Similarly, UNESCO’s 2008 Media Development Indicators emphasize:

“Public service broadcasting does not belong to the government or the state, but to the people, and must be managed in the public interest.”

The ongoing appointment of unqualified individuals based on political loyalty constitutes a modern form of public media capture, directly contradicting the core values of transparency, accountability, and institutional independence.

Incompetence as a strategy: Preparing for auction

The issue at hand is not mere incompetence, but strategic mismanagement. Incompetent leadership is easier to manipulate, and more willing to oversee the silent collapse of an institution. This paves the way for future privatization or “strategic partnerships” – effectively turning a public service into a commodity.

This managed deterioration creates a narrative of failure that justifies outsourcing, selling off, or delegating core functions to private interests. In reality, it is a silent auction of national infrastructure.

The role of the public and civil society

Albanian citizens have a constitutional and democratic right to an impartial and quality-driven public broadcaster. RTSH is not a government asset; it is a civic and cultural institution. Any attempt to reduce it to a tool of power – through politically-driven appointments and systemic decay – must be publicly challenged.

Civil society, media freedom organizations, journalists, and academia must not remain silent. Their role is crucial in resisting the quiet privatization of the public sphere.

Conclusion: RTSH is not for sale

For a country that seeks European Union membership, a captured and dysfunctional public broadcaster is a serious obstacle. RTSH must be rescued from political patronage and auction logic. Its leadership should be chosen transparently, with input from media experts, civil society, and international observers.

Public service media is not for sale. It is not a party asset. It belongs to the people – and must serve them, not betray them.