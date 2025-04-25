RTSH and the Need for Comprehensive Reform: A Critical Approach to the Structure, Representation, and Role of Public Media in Albania

Flamur Bucpapaj

Abstract

This article addresses the issues surrounding the current state of Albanian Radio and Television (RTSH) as a public broadcasting institution, within the context of Albania’s fragile democracy and new technological developments. Based on direct experience during the candidacy process for the governing board, it highlights elements of politicization, lack of meritocracy, unprofessional representation, and a lack of transparency. The article argues for the urgent need for deep institutional reform in accordance with principles of good governance, editorial autonomy, and adaptation to new information technologies.

The Biggest Mistake of My Life – Running for the Position

But Let Me Tell It as a Story

After spending many years in the United States, a country where democratic values, freedom, and meritocracy are tangible in every aspect of life, I decided to return to my homeland to contribute with my experience and knowledge. I did not return for personal gain, nor for political interests. I didn’t care who was in power, because as a professional I knew all too well that what is called “power” in Albania is often a structured resurgence of the former State Security, now transformed into oligarchy and distributed between the two main political parties.

I decided to run for the position of Director of Albanian Radio and Television – an institution of national importance that, for decades, has shaped public consciousness and served as a window to culture and information. I took this step seriously. I prepared a professional platform, with programming and economic content built on academic standards and international practices. Independent media and portals began to speak about my candidacy, partly because I represented a clean alternative – a voice from outside political clans. I am the writer and publicist FlamurBucpapaj, one of the most respected and serious candidates in the race.

After thirty years, I decided to visit the RTSH building. It was an emotional return – a return to a place that once held meaning for Albanian society. I approached the main entrance, where I was greeted by an elderly private guard and a receptionist. I immediately felt that nothing had changed. The same doors, the same windows, the same frames. The walls were untouched by time – but also untouched by any investment. The stairs? The same ones from the Party of Labor era. An electronic entry/exit system? Nonexistent.

I climbed the stairs with emotion, as the structure remained the same – like a skeleton frozen in time. Nothing had changed. I felt like I was walking through a museum of failed transition. On the second floor, I was accompanied by a cultured assistant who seemed to hold a managerial position in some department. She and the rest of the staff were scared, but also polite and well-mannered.

This contrast between human decency and daily fear, between the desire for change and an unchangeable system, is essential in understanding why Albania doesn’t move forward. A systematic, inherited fear that prevents people from dreaming bigger, speaking louder, and acting differently. A fear that is perhaps the most powerful weapon of those who want to keep this country tied to its past instead of connected to its future.

I did not back down. On the contrary, this experience gave me even more motivation to believe that Albania needs honest professionals – individuals who make no compromises with principles, who do not fall prey to fear or petty interests. The future of a country cannot be built on nostalgic returns of dictatorship in the form of modern oligarchs, but through courage, knowledge, and commitment to change reality.

That’s why I returned. And that’s why I will continue to contribute – with my words, my actions, and my example.

An Old Piano and a Decaying Institution

On the second floor stood an old piano – a relic. I went over and started to play. A department head, mocking me, said, “Leave it, Bucpapaj, that thing has been dead for years.” I laughed. My escorting team laughed too. We sat in a small room.

Several department heads immediately approached me and said, “The race is rigged, and Eni Vasili is going to win. It’s not about the platform, but which party you’re with.” Since I wasn’t with any party, I asked myself: “Why stay? I should leave, I won’t run.”

After many discussions, I agreed to stay in the race. The room smelled of moisture, there was no monitor, no water for the candidates who were supposed to speak. The microphones didn’t work. In front of me were former artists from the communist era – some with no connection to RTSH or the age of AI technology. There were former saxophonists, former actors from the communist theater, and members of the Socialist Party and its fervent commentators. There was even a certain Pano, dismissed by Preza as incompetent, now deciding the fate of RTSH.

I was given the floor. I felt shaken. I, a professor, academic, internationally known writer, and businessman, was lowering myself before this council – a council that reminded me of the “front council” that once condemned my father – and later, even me.

I felt terrible. Even more so when I found out that a certain news anchor, Eni Vasili, had been chosen. This was openly stated by the courageous candidate JetmirShpuza. But also, Mimoza Haxhiaj spoke very well and defended her topic – a doctor of science, journalist at RTSH for many years, who was unjustly dismissed because her editorial stance and impartiality did not suit the current director.

I finished presenting my platform. But then I was asked questions by former actors and directors – let’s say “institution workers,” as they had no published works, no dramas staged internationally, no global recognition. Actors and directors of the former party, with still-unclear pasts and presents.

I replied: “I am an academic, a professor. I know media well. I’ve created some of the most successful radio and TV outlets in the Balkans – Nacional.al. That was an institution once under the control of Sandri and Vjollca.” Now, it’s rumored to be handed over to someone named Luca…

While we were speaking, I reminded them that

In a modern democracy, public media plays a crucial role in ensuring unbiased information, civic education, and the reflection of diversity. Cultural Commentary

RTSH, as the national broadcasting institution in Albania, should be an example of transparency, professional representation, and the protection of the public interest. However, recent practices in the selection of its leadership bodies and the extreme politicization of its structures seriously endanger this mission.

Direct Observations from the Candidacy Process

During my participation in a formal process for the leadership of RTSH, I observed serious procedural and institutional shortcomings. The physical environment where the interviews were held was inappropriate, lacking basic technological equipment, respect for the candidates, and any guarantees for a fair competition. Pre-emptive statements by board members predicting the winner before any discussion of the platforms clearly point to a lack of objectivity.

The Board Structure and Ideological Representation

A considerable portion of board representatives had no connection to modern media or information technology. Former officials from the communist regime, ex-artists linked to past ideologies, and individuals with no academic or media contributions were deciding the fate of a public institution. This represents not only institutional regression but also a crisis of legitimacy.

Politicization and Lack of Meritocracy

The case of selecting a news presenter as a potential director of RTSH clearly illustrates the problem of political influence and personal connections in decision-making. In the absence of a concrete reform platform and with limited editorial experience, such appointments reveal the lack of meritocratic standards in the administration of public media.

The Need for Institutional Reform

RTSH must break away from partisan and oligarchic influences. Instead of nostalgia for figures of the past, the institution needs new leaders — educated, independent, and equipped with strategic vision. Furthermore, RTSH must adapt to modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital production, and new broadcasting platforms — ensuring inclusion, speed, and transparency.

Politicization and Non-Merit-Based Appointments

The appointment of a former news anchor as a possible director of RTSH, without a genuine strategic platform and without experience in media management or editorial vision, illustrates the problem of partisan and non-merit-based selections. Leading an institution with a public budget and national mission requires high competence, not simply a television presence (McQuail, 2010).

A Platform for Reform

In a country where a political party has ruled for more than a decade, as is the case in Albania, public media has often become a tool of propaganda rather than a voice of the citizens (Freedom House, 2023). RTSH must break free from political capture and pursue a comprehensive reform that includes:

The reorganization of boards on professional, not political, bases.

The use of artificial intelligence technologies for content production and distribution.

The creation of spaces for genuine debate and diversity of viewpoints.

Support for investigative journalism, documentary production, and civic education.

RTSH, in its current form, is a failed institution in fulfilling its mission. Politicization, lack of meritocracy, ideological representation of the past, and an inability to adapt to new times are symptoms of a deep crisis. Reform must begin immediately after the elections, and it cannot be left in the hands of individuals with questionable connections or representatives of oligarchic media.

Only through transparency, inclusion of new generations, and professionalism can RTSH be restored as a public platform with European standards and real influence in the democratic development of the country.

International Perspective and the Need for Alignment with Best Practices

To enable real change at RTSH and restore public trust, Albania must follow the best practices of public media institutions in European countries. The use of modern technologies and the updating of management structures must be at the core of this reform. For example, countries like Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have built independent public media that focus on serving the interests of citizens and offering high-quality, impartial, and fact-based content. Integrating these practices in Albania can contribute to the strengthening of an independent and accountable media.

The Impact of Technology and Modern Society

In a time when the dissemination of information has accelerated through social networks and digital platforms, RTSH must adapt to keep pace with technological developments. This requires investments in modern infrastructure and staff training to use the most advanced communication and information distribution tools. Foreign broadcasters like the BBC have undertaken profound reforms to align with the demands of modern society, and RTSH can benefit greatly from such examples. The future of public media is closely tied to the use of new technologies and the creation of a platform that is as interactive and transparent as possible.

The Role of Public Media in Democracy

Another aspect that requires special attention is the impact of public media on democratic development. RTSH, as the main media outlet in Albania, has an extraordinary responsibility to uphold political pluralism and assist in the shaping of public opinion. If this institution is captured by partisan interests, it directly contributes to the weakening of the democratic system and negatively affects citizens by causing them to lose trust in information and become politically disengaged. This is a direct threat to the functioning of a healthy society and the development of a true democracy. Reform at RTSH is, therefore, an urgent need to preserve political stability and significantly improve the climate of transparency and trust in the media.

Steps for a Successful Reform at RTSH

To ensure a successful reform at RTSH, several specific steps must be undertaken:

Improvement of selection and human resource management: A transparent and merit-based system must be created for the appointment of directors and…To the members of the board.

This system must be based on professional qualifications, not political connections.

Strengthening editorial independence: RTSH must establish clear policies to protect its editorial independence, keeping it immune from political influence.

Investment in technology and innovative content: RTSH should invest in the creation of new digital platforms that provide real-time content and are accessible to young people. This is a necessary step to keep up with global developments and to become a strong actor in the international media market.

Focus on educational and informative content: RTSH should play a stronger role in civic education and the promotion of public debate. This can be achieved through programs that focus on developing citizens’ critical thinking skills and on reflecting the social and economic realities that affect them.

The problem with the composition of the RTSH Governing Council and the appointment of Director Eni Vasili

One of the most controversial issues within RTSH is the way the Governing Council has been formed, and specifically, the appointment of Eni Vasili as director. This decision has raised serious concerns due to the composition of the board and its ties to political parties and individuals who played significant roles in the media landscape of Albania’s past. The participants in the Governing Council, including former members of the Labour Party and commentators affiliated with the Socialist Party, have attracted strong criticism, as many of them are closely tied to politics and have a history that does not serve the independent and objective goals of a public broadcaster.

In this context, the appointment of Eni Vasili as RTSH’s director has raised concerns in Albanian media regarding the possibility of internal media control, subordinated to political interests. Despite any potential commitment to improving the channel or initiating reforms, many observers consider this appointment as a continuation of the old RTSH management system, where party politics and external influences were clearly present.

This board, including individuals who held high positions during the previous regime—often retired—as well as former journalists dismissed for incompetence or controversial views, cannot be the ones to determine RTSH’s fate. Those who remain in such roles seem to be tied to a past era and to policies that bear no relation to current developments in media and technology.

Immediate intervention is necessary. This governing board must be composed of individuals with no connections to past politics and who have expertise in media, technology, and communication, in order to enable a genuine and sustainable reform of RTSH. This will not only help enhance RTSH’s credibility as a public media outlet, but also ensure that it is equipped to face the challenges of the modern era and to provide high-quality services to the Albanian public.

For this reason, it is essential that the new governing board of RTSH consider the possibility of a deep reform of RTSH’s management structure, providing the opportunity to include new and independent individuals who have a deep understanding of media and the needs of Albanian society during this period of transformation.