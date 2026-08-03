PRESS RELEASE

Albanian author Flamur Buçpapaj presents his new novel

“The Shadows of the Red Capital – The Psychopath”

Coming soon in English and Italian editions

The Albanian writer Flamur Buçpapaj announces the upcoming international release of his latest novel, “The Shadows of the Red Capital – The Psychopath”, which will soon be available in English and Italian editions.

This powerful psychological novel explores the darkest corners of human nature, revealing the hidden faces of power, manipulation, crime and moral conflict. Through a dramatic narrative and deeply developed characters, the author creates a story filled with suspense, psychological tension and social reflection.

“The Shadows of the Red Capital – The Psychopath” is a work that goes beyond a simple fictional story. It examines the consequences of fear, ambition and corruption, while inviting readers to reflect on justice, conscience and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

With its publication in English and Italian, the novel aims to bring contemporary Albanian literature closer to international readers and contribute to the cultural dialogue between Albania and the world.

Further details regarding the publishing house, official release date and international promotion will be announced soon.

Flamur Buçpapaj

Writer | Publicist | Author

A new voice from Albanian literature is ready to meet the world.