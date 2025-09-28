President Bajram Begaj – The New Leader Inspiring a European Albania

FLAMUR BUÇPAPAJ

President Bajram

Begaj is a figure who is increasingly instilling hope and trust among Albanians. He is seen as the new leader giving Albania a new face—unconnected to the communist past, unbound by the parties that left the country in endless transition. Begaj has entered history as the president who brought fresh spirit, national unity, and a European vision.

“A nation does not become great through words, but through men who know how to serve without ever selling out their Homeland.”

CV of President Bajram Begaj – A Life in Service of the Homeland

Prof. Bajram Begaj

Date of birth: March 20, 1967

Place of birth: Rrogozhinë, Albania

Education: Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana – General Medicine

Academic titles: Doctor of Medicine, Associate Professor



Professional Career:

Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command, Albanian Armed Forces

Director of the Health Inspectorate, Albanian Armed Forces

Advisor to the Health Inspectorate, General Staff of the Armed Forces

Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces (2020–2022)

President of the Republic of Albania (2022–present)

“A general who comes from the army but leads with the mind of a statesman is a guarantee that the nation has entered a new era.”

A Patriotic Leader for the Albanian Nation

President Begaj has shown that, above all, he is a patriot. He has raised the national cause in every international forum, advocating for Kosovo’s admission to the UN and standing close to Albanians wherever they live. His visits to Calabria, Presheva, Montenegro, and every Albanian-inhabited region are testimony to a president who sees Albanians as one nation—divided by political borders but united in national aspirations.

“The future belongs to leaders who do not see themselves above the people, but beside them.”

Albania Moving Forward with a Western-Oriented Leader

Bajram Begaj is a man of unity, who has demonstrated that Albania can only move forward with a Western vision. He is not a politician of the old corridors, but a leader who thinks like a European statesman and acts like a soldier devoted to his Homeland.

President Begaj has emphasized that Albania’s path is full integration into the European Union, strengthening its role in NATO, and deepening its partnership with the United States. He represents the profile of leader that Albanians have long awaited: a man who does not sell his Homeland but protects it and leads it forward.

“A Western state is built with vision, justice, and love for the land that gave you birth.”

A President Who Inspires the Future

In our meetings as Nacional with President Begaj, we were fully convinced that we are dealing with a Western-style leader, a statesman who truly loves Albania and Albanians. The spirit he conveys is that of a modern leader, eager to build a state, strengthen institutions, and guarantee a functional democracy.

Bajram Begaj is the example of how a clean, uncorrupted leader with vision can guide Albania into a new era. He is the man who unites, who gives confidence to the people, and who deserves not just one mandate, but a long future at the helm of the Albanian state.

“Albania will move forward when we learn to trust those who are not tied to the dark past, but to the light of the future.”

President Begaj is the leader Albania has been waiting for. He is the people’s general, the man of unity, the symbol of an Albania that is increasingly becoming part of the European family. With him at the helm, Albanians can believe in the dream of a modern and just state.