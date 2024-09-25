“MEN’S TODAY” MAGAZINE, IN USA, IN ITS ISSUE OF SEPTEMBER 9, 2024, HAS PUBLISHED ON ITS COVER THE INTERNATIONALLY FAMOUS ALBANIAN POET MUJË BUÇPAPAJ

“MEN’S TODAY” MAGAZINE, IN ITS ISSUE OF SEPTEMBER 9, 2024, HAS PUBLISHED ON ITS COVER THE INTERNATIONALLY FAMOUS ALBANIAN POET MUJË BUÇPAPAJ

The magazine “Men’s Today” which is dedicated to the most outstanding male writers in the world today, in literature, poetry and prose, in its issue of September 9, 2024, has published on its cover with photos of great, the internationally famous Albanian poet Mujë Buçpapaj.

MENS MAGAZINE magazine is published in the USA and is also sold in: Italy, France, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Holland, China, India, Austria, Spain, etc.

The photo of the Albanian poet M. Buçpapaj is accompanied by the note of the well-known publisher of Men’s Today magazine, Ms. Takikio L Dooley, a prominent writer and publisher in the USA as follows: “Congratulations to the outstanding author of literature!! Thank you for your submissions! We value men’s literature equally and thank you for your contributions to the world!

Mrs. TAMIKIO L. DOOLEY (USA) is a well-known writer awarded with many national and international awards. So far she has published 86 books. Dooley has written crime fiction, mystery thrillers, fantasy, westerns, historical novels, epic and supernatural characters.

REVISTA “MEN’S TODAY”, NË NUMRIN E SAJ TË 9 SHTATOR 2024, KA BOTUAR NË KOPERTINËN E SAJ POETIN SHQIPTAR ME FAMË NDERKOMBËTARE MUJË BUÇPAPAJ

Revista “Men’s Today”( Revista e Burrave Sot) që u kushtohet shkrimtarve burra më të shquar sot në bote, në letersi, në poezi dhe në prozë, në numrin e saj të 9 Shtatorit 2024, ka botuar në kopertinën e saj me foto te madhe, poetin shqiptar me famë nderkombëtare Mujo Buçpapaj.

Revista MENS MAGAZINE, botohet ne SHBA dhe shitet edhe në: Itali, Francë, Gjermani, Kanada, Zvicër, Hollandë, Kinë, Indi, Austri, Spanjë etj.

Fotografia e poetit shqiptar M. Buçpapaj, shoqërohet me shenimin e botueses se njohur të revistës Men’s Today” zonjës Takikio L Dooley, shkrimtare dhe botuese e shquar në SHBA si më poshtë: “Urime autorit të spikatur të letërsisë!! Faleminderit për paraqitjet tuaj! Ne e vlerësojmë letërsinë e burrave po njësoj dhe ju falënderojmë për kontributet tuaja në botë”!

Zonja TAMIKIO L. DOOLEY (SHBA) është shkrimtare mjaft e njohur e vlerësuar me shumë çmime kombëtare dhe ndërkombëtare. Deri tani ajo ka publikuar 86 libra. Dooley ka shkruar libra mithoplazi krimesh, triller misteresh, fantazi, western, libra historik, romane, personazhe apikalitikë dhe të jashtënatyrshëm.