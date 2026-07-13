LAND REGISTRATION AND BUREAUCRACY CANNOT HOLD BACK ALBANIA’S DEVELOPMENT

By Flamur Buçpapaj

One of the greatest problems that continues to hinder Albania’s development is legal uncertainty over property ownership. Despite many reforms, thousands of Albanian citizens still face endless delays in registering their properties with the State Cadastre Agency. This is no longer just an administrative issue; it is a national problem affecting the economy, investments, family welfare, and citizens’ trust in state institutions.

Property is the foundation of economic development. A citizen who cannot register their property freely cannot invest, cannot develop a business, cannot use their assets as security, and often remains trapped in a bureaucratic system that postpones solutions for years.

I speak about this also from my own personal experience. For five years, I have been trying to register my property with an AMTP (Land Acquisition Act) in Tropojë, through the relevant cadastre structures in Kukës, but I still have not received a final solution. I am not asking for any privilege; I am only asking for the implementation of the law and the recognition of a right based on property documentation. But when a citizen must wait for years for a service that should be normal, then we are facing a serious problem with the functioning of public administration.

This is not only my case. In many areas of Albania, especially in the northern and rural regions, entire families remain with unregistered properties, losing opportunities for development and investment. Albania cannot claim to have a modern economy and European standards if its citizens do not have full legal security over their properties.

The problem is often not only the law itself, but the way it is implemented. Institutional leaders and various officials, through delays, incorrect interpretations, or a lack of responsibility, can become obstacles to investments and development. An administration that unjustifiably delays a file for years harms not only one individual but the entire country’s economy.

Albania needs a new culture of governance, where every institution is held accountable for its results. The State Cadastre Agency must have clear deadlines for resolving property files, stronger oversight over local offices, and mechanisms ensuring that citizens do not remain hostages of bureaucracy.

The new government should treat the property issue as a national priority. Special teams should be created to resolve files that have remained pending for years, especially in regions such as Kukës, where many citizens are still waiting for the registration of their properties. There must be full transparency regarding procedures and accountability whenever public administration fails to act on time.

The same principle must apply to every other area where institutions influence investments and economic activity. When administrative decisions become obstacles to entrepreneurship, the investment climate suffers and the trust of citizens and investors is weakened.

I have also publicly raised concerns regarding issues related to the institutional treatment of Nacional media outlets and decisions by former Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, regarding which I have expressed my objections. Every state decision affecting property, media, or economic activity must be based solely on law, transparency, and the public interest.

Albania needs a state that does not obstruct, but supports its citizens. A state where people do not have to wait years for a legitimate right and where investors do not face administrative uncertainty. Only by guaranteeing property rights, justice, and institutional accountability can we build a stronger economy and a European Albania.

Dear Prime Minister, solving the property registration issue should be one of the main battles of the new government. Thousands of Albanians are not asking for privileges; they are asking only for the state to enforce the law and protect their right to property.

The time of endless waiting must come to an end. Albania needs an administration that works for citizens, not citizens who spend their lives chasing the administration.