KUJTIM HAJDARI – A LITERARY UNIVERSE BETWEEN LOVE, LONGING, FREEDOM, AND MEMORY

By Flamur Buçpapaj

There are writers who are born in one place and remain connected to it throughout their lives. There are others who, when they leave their homeland, carry it with them and transform it into literature. Kujtim Hajdari belongs to this second category: the writer who has carried Albania within himself even when life has taken him far from it.

Kujtim Hajdari is a distinctive name in Albanian diaspora literature. Born in Lushnjë on April 10, 1956, he began his literary journey at an early age. His first poems were published while he was still a student, in Albanian newspapers and literary magazines. Yet his literary path was not easy. Some of his early works were never published, and the author went through a long period of silence before returning to literature with renewed strength.

And perhaps this is precisely one of the keys to understanding his poetry.

Kujtim Hajdari’s poetry is not merely poetry of love. It is poetry of memory, exile, loss, homeland, freedom, and of the human being who struggles not to lose his identity in a vast world.

The titles of his books reveal this spiritual journey: “Last Night I Was Without You,” “I Will Come at Night,” “The Beautiful Name of Love,” “I Dolori del Cuore,” “Why Do We Do This?,” “When I Go to the Village,” “Along the Roads of the World,” “Through the Waves of Life,” “I Raised the Fallen,” “Verses for You – 100 Love Lyrics,” and “Now You Live with Memories.”

They seem almost like chapters in a spiritual autobiography.

Love is there, but behind love lies longing. Behind longing comes memory. Behind memory appears the homeland. And behind the homeland there is always the human being.

Poetry as a Map of the Soul

From a poetic perspective, Kujtim Hajdari belongs primarily to a modern lyrical tradition with Romantic roots, in which individual emotion stands at the center of poetic communication. His poetry contains elements of Romanticism—ideal love, nature, longing, distance, memory, solitude, and the search for a purer spiritual world—but these elements do not simply appear as repetitions of classical Romanticism.

They pass through the experience of emigration and the consciousness of modern humanity.

Thus, nature is not merely decoration. It becomes a mirror of the inner state. The wave can become life; night can become solitude; the road can become emigration; the village can become childhood; memory can become homeland; while love can become the purest form of spiritual salvation.

This is one of the most important characteristics of his poetic world: the concrete object is transformed into an emotional symbol.

In this sense, Hajdari uses a language rich in metaphor, symbolism, personification, contrast, apostrophe, repetition, and poetic imagery. He does not always seek to create hermetic poetry; rather, his communication is primarily direct, emotional, and accessible.

This places his poetry within the tradition of lyrical poetry, in which the verse is more a confession of the soul than an exercise in intellectual coldness.

The Structure of His Verse

Another characteristic is the structure of his poetry. Instead of a rigid classical form, Hajdari’s verse tends toward a flexible, free, and emotionally organized structure. Rhythm is often created through the repetition of key words, questions, exclamations, contrasts, and the continuous return to the central motif.

As a result, the poem can be read as an inner monologue.

The emotional structure often follows a movement such as:

memory → absence → pain → search → love → hope.

This emotional structure is often more important than a rigid metrical scheme.

In “Verses for You – 100 Love Lyrics,” for example, love becomes not merely a theme, but an entire poetic system. The beloved may be a concrete person, but symbolically she may also become a figure of beauty, absence, idealism, and a world that the poet seeks to preserve from the destructive passage of time.

Which World Writer Can He Be Compared With?

A literary comparison does not mean that two authors are identical. Comparison is made in order to identify an aesthetic affinity.

From this perspective, Kujtim Hajdari can be placed in dialogue with the poetry of Pablo Neruda, particularly in the dimensions of love poetry, nature, and memory.

But the difference is important.

Neruda often builds his metaphors upon powerful sensory imagination and upon the relationship between the body, nature, and the political world. Hajdari is more intimate, more narrative, and more direct. In his work, love often passes through the memory and longing of the emigrant.

In this sense, if Neruda transforms love into a cosmic universe, Hajdari more often transforms it into a universe of memory.

There is also a possible affinity with Constantine P. Cavafy, particularly in the motifs of journey, memory, and time, but Hajdari does not possess Cavafy’s hermeticism or ironic distance. He is more emotional and more direct.

In the dimension of exile, he is also connected to the tradition of writers who have experienced the homeland simultaneously as a physical place and as an inner homeland.

Therefore, Hajdari is not a “copy” of either of them. He can be placed within a literary triangle formed by Romantic lyricism, modern love poetry, and diaspora literature.

Prose – From the Poetry of Emotion to Character

If Hajdari’s poetry is primarily the space of the soul, his prose is the space where that soul confronts the world.

Here, the way his characters are constructed becomes important.

His characters should be read not only as individuals, but also as bearers of ideas. They represent the human being confronted with love, time, emigration, morality, memory, and social change.

In such prose, the character does not exist merely to advance the plot. The character becomes a way of asking questions.

Who are we? What do we lose when we leave? What remains of love? Can a person live without memory? Can a new life be built without denying the old one?

These are questions that connect Hajdari’s poetic world with the world of the novel.

If poetry says, “I feel,” the novel asks, “Why does this happen?”

This is the transition from lyric poetry to prose.

The Character as Human Being and Symbol

In a deeper reading, the characters in Hajdari’s prose can be viewed on two levels: realistic and symbolic.

On the realistic level, they are people with histories, loves, conflicts, losses, and hopes.

On the symbolic level, they become representatives of a broader world: the emigrant, the lover, the lost person, the individual searching for identity, the human being confronting change, and the person seeking to preserve dignity.

This approach brings his prose closer to the tradition of psychological realism, where what matters is not only what a character does, but also what the character thinks and hides within.

The Ideas Conveyed by Hajdari’s Literature

At the center of this literary universe stand several major ideas.

Love – not simply as a relationship between two people, but as a force that keeps the human being alive.

Exile – not merely geographical departure, but separation between two worlds.

Homeland – as memory, language, and identity.

Time – as a force that takes people away, but cannot always take their memories.

Freedom – as an inner necessity of the individual.

Solitude – as the spiritual price of departure and loss.

Memory – as humanity’s way of overcoming impermanence.

At this point, the title “Now You Live with Memories” becomes almost a formula for his entire poetic vision: physical life changes, but memory creates a second life.

A Literature Between Two Shores

One of Hajdari’s most important qualities is precisely his experience of two worlds.

He is Albanian in language, memory, and origin, while at the same time being an author shaped through contact with Italian and American cultures.

This makes his literature a literature between worlds: between Albania and the wider world, between memory and the present, between love and loss, between reality and dream.

In this sense, emigration is not merely biography. It becomes an aesthetic structure.

The road becomes a metaphor.

The border becomes a symbol.

Longing becomes a language.

And memory becomes homeland.

A Bibliography That Reveals a Journey

The bibliography of Kujtim Hajdari is not simply a list of books. It reveals the scale, continuity, and geographical reach of an author’s literary journey.

Kujtim Hajdari has published 19 volumes of poetry, 3 novellas, 6 novels, and 3 books of literary criticism. This body of work demonstrates that his literary identity cannot be confined to poetry alone. He has worked in poetry, narrative prose, and literary criticism, developing a broader vision in which the lyrical, narrative, and analytical dimensions of writing coexist.

His bibliography includes works such as “Last Night I Was Without You,” “I Will Come at Night,” “The Beautiful Name of Love,” “I Dolori del Cuore,” “Why Do We Do This?,” “When I Go to the Village,” “Along the Roads of the World,” “Through the Waves of Life,” “I Raised the Fallen,” “Verses for You – 100 Love Lyrics,” “Now You Live with Memories,” “You Are Everywhere,” and “Through the Waves of Life.”

Taken together, these titles create almost a map of his literary world: love, absence, village, journey, life, memory, and the world.

His literary presence has extended far beyond the borders of a single country. He has participated in 330 national and international anthologies, demonstrating a broad engagement with literary life and with different literary publications.

His works have been translated and published in approximately 30 countries around the world, giving his writing a geographical reach that places it within the international circulation of contemporary Albanian literature.

This international dimension is particularly significant for an Albanian writer of the diaspora. Translation becomes more than a technical literary process; it becomes a bridge between cultures. Through translation, Albanian experience, Albanian memory, Albanian emotional landscapes, and the author’s individual voice enter into dialogue with readers beyond the Albanian-speaking world.

Hajdari has also participated in more than 70 literary competitions, where he has received various prizes and distinctions, being recognized in almost all of the competitions in which he has participated.

These achievements reveal another important aspect of his career: the relationship between literary creation and public recognition. Awards do not determine the value of a writer, but when they accumulate over a long career and across different countries and competitions, they become part of the documented journey of a literary creator.

Therefore, his bibliography is not merely a catalogue.

It is a literary journey.

It begins with poetry, expands into narrative prose and criticism, crosses national borders through anthologies and translations, and continues through international literary competitions and awards.

The journey itself becomes part of the work.

A Writer Between Languages and Cultures

The fact that Hajdari has been translated and published in approximately thirty countries gives special meaning to his position as an Albanian writer in the diaspora.

A writer who lives between cultures often carries two landscapes within the same literary consciousness: the landscape of origin and the landscape of experience.

For Hajdari, Albania remains a source of memory, while the wider world becomes a space of encounter.

This duality enriches his literature.

He does not simply write from Albania or about Albania. He writes from the experience of being beyond borders while carrying Albania within himself.

Therefore, his literature can also be understood as a form of cultural dialogue.

The Albanian language carries the memory.

Translation carries the voice.

And literature carries the experience from one culture to another.

The Literary Architecture of His Work

Seen as a whole, Hajdari’s work possesses a recognizable internal architecture.

At its foundation stands lyricism.

Above it stands memory.

Around it moves love.

Through it passes exile.

And at its center stands the human being.

Poetry gives voice to emotion. Prose gives emotion a body through characters and situations. Literary criticism gives the author a space for reflection and interpretation.

This threefold structure—poetry, prose, and criticism—makes his literary profile broader than that of a poet defined solely by one genre.

His poetry tends toward emotional directness; his prose toward psychological and social exploration; while his criticism tends toward literary interpretation and reflection.

The three forms communicate with one another.

The poet feels.

The novelist observes.

The critic interprets.

And behind all three stands the same writer.

Kujtim Hajdari and His Place in Albanian Literature

Kujtim Hajdari should not be viewed merely as a poet of love, nor solely as a writer of the diaspora.

He is an author who has created a literary universe in which love is the entrance, memory is the axis, exile is the experience, homeland is the background, and the human being is the center.

His style can be defined as a combination of modern lyricism, Romanticism transformed through contemporary sensibility, psychological realism, and the experience of diaspora literature.

He does not seek to hide emotion behind a wall of hermeticism. On the contrary, he places emotion directly before the reader.

And this is an aesthetic choice.

At a time when literature often seeks to become difficult to understand, Hajdari seeks to remain accessible without abandoning symbolism.

In a world where the emigrant risks losing language and memory, he transforms both into literature.

For this reason, Kujtim Hajdari’s work deserves to be read not simply as the creation of an Albanian author living in the diaspora, but as part of a broader development of Albanian literature seeking its place in the international literary sphere.

His 19 volumes of poetry, 3 novellas, 6 novels, 3 books of literary criticism, participation in 330 national and international anthologies, translations and publications in approximately 30 countries, as well as participation in more than 70 literary competitions, where he has received various prizes and distinctions in almost all the competitions in which he has participated, together constitute a broad and significant literary body of work.

But for a writer, an award is only one point along the road.

The work is the road.

Kujtim Hajdari continues to write.

And that is the most important part of his story.

Because a writer does not end when the last book is published.

As long as he continues to search for the right word, construct characters, question humanity, remember his homeland, and write about love, he remains on the journey.

Kujtim Hajdari is a writer of the human journey: from love to memory, from memory to homeland, and from homeland to the world.

And perhaps this is the essence of his literature:

to write so as not to lose what time is always trying to carry away.