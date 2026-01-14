Flamur Buçpapaj: Beg Rizaj – The Idea the State Could Not Extinguish

Beg Rizaj was neither a product of extremism nor of political adventurism. He was the direct result of a system that, for decades, refused to grant Albanians real equality, civic dignity, and deserved political status. When a state treats a people as a security problem rather than as co-founders, resistance does not arise from hatred but from the historical necessity for survival and dignity.

His killing in Kumanovo in May 2015 did not close a chapter. It raised a question that still weighs over North Macedonia: are Albanians truly equal in this state, or merely tolerated?

Patriotic Formation and the Liberation Idea

Beg Rizaj was shaped patriotically in the spirit of the last wave of Albanian national resistance in the late 20th century. He belonged to a generation that understood that freedom is not won with political promises, but with resilience, sacrifice, and principle. From Kosovo to the Preševo Valley and into North Macedonia, he believed that the Albanian cause is one and indivisible, and that injustice toward Albanians in one region is a threat to the entire nation.

For him, national liberation was not a romantic slogan, but a political necessity. He believed that partial freedom is disguised slavery, and a politically fragmented nation remains perpetually vulnerable.

Structured Discrimination and the Failure of Ohrid

The Ohrid Agreement was presented as a historic solution, but in practice, it was implemented selectively and incompletely. Albanians were granted some formal rights, but not substantial equality. The Albanian language remained limited, institutional representation was often symbolic, and justice continued to operate with double standards.

Ohrid was used for political stability, not for justice. This failure produced deep disappointment and a loss of trust in state institutions, creating a terrain where resistance became an alternative to silence.

Albanian Elites and the Representation Crisis

Responsibility does not rest solely on the Macedonian state. Part of the Albanian political elite chose compromise with injustice in exchange for power. The national cause became a bargaining chip, while dignity turned into electoral rhetoric. This political complicity deepened the gap between Albanians and the institutions that claim to represent them.

Beg Rizaj was the antithesis of this politics: he did not negotiate equality and did not accept submission as normal.

Should Beg Rizaj’s Idea Continue?

Yes — in essence, not necessarily in form. His idea was not a call for violence, but an unwavering demand for real equality, dignity, and national liberation. Today it must continue through political, social, and institutional means, but with the same moral determination and without compromise with injustice.

A nation that abandons principle for political comfort ends up without freedom and without a future.

Honoring Beg Rizaj – A Political and Educational Act

Beg Rizaj should be honored as a national figure of Albanian resistance:

with statues in Albanian capitals,

with streets, schools, and institutions bearing his name,

by including his figure in the historical education of younger generations.

Not to glorify conflict, but to preserve memory and educate that freedom comes at a cost.

Political Warning to Skopje and the Region

Prime Minister Mickoski and his political circle must understand clearly: the era of provocative policies against Albanians is over. Albanians in North Macedonia are no longer isolated or alone. They are part of a more aware and more connected Albanian space than ever before.

Any nationalist rhetoric, any institutional provocation, or attempt to treat Albanians as a destabilizing factor will not produce stability, but political crisis and international isolation. This message also applies to destabilizing policies in the region, including those of Aleksandar Vučić and his counterparts: the Balkans do not need tension, but real equality and respect.

European behavior is measured not by statements, but by treatment of Albanians.

– Beg Rizaj (1977–2015)

Name: Beg Rizaj

Date of Birth: December 25, 1977

Place of Birth: Prokolluk, Deçan, Kosovo

Nationality: Albanian

Patriotic and Military Engagement

1998–1999: Member of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Dukagjin Zone

2000–2001: Engagement in UÇPMB – Preševo, Bujanovac, Medveđa

2001: Participant in Albanian resistance in North Macedonia

Political Belief

The Albanian cause is indivisible

Albanians must be a state-forming people

Without real equality, there is no peace

National unity is a historic solution

Death

Killed on May 9–10, 2015, in Kumanovo during an operation by North Macedonian security forces.

Burial

Interred at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Gllogjan, Deçan.

Conclusion

Beg Rizaj’s dream was national unity, not as rhetoric, but as a historical necessity for equality and justice. This dream will not be realized by corrupt officials or elites without moral courage, but by an awakened, organized, and uncompromising national conscience.

Beg Rizaj did not seek to become a hero. Injustice made him one.

And as long as Albanians are not equal in their lands, his idea remains alive — as duty, as memory, and as a historical warning.

Glory to Beg Rizaj.

Equality, dignity, and national unity.