Fascism: The Interweaving of Authoritarianism and Economic Development – A Comparative and Historical Analysis

The Aryan Race: Ideology, Mythology, and Efforts of Ethnic Cleansing

Study by Flamur Buçpapaj

The Aryan Race in Nazi Ideology

The Nazi conception of the Aryan race was a racist ideological construct that portrayed “Aryans” as a superior racial group possessing specific Nordic traits: fair skin, blond or red hair, blue eyes, and distinctive physical and moral characteristics.

Introduction

Fascism, as both an ideology and political practice, emerged in early 20th-century Europe during a period of profound economic and social crisis. Closely associated with figures such as Benito Mussolini in Italy and Adolf Hitler in Germany, fascism carries a heavy historical legacy marked by war, repression, genocide, and totalitarian propaganda.

However, some scholars, economists, and analysts have observed that in certain cases, fascist regimes succeeded in developing heavy industries, reducing unemployment, and mobilizing society toward infrastructural modernization.

Fascism is a totalitarian and authoritarian political ideology that gained prominence during the interwar period, most clearly embodied in Mussolini’s regime in Italy and subsequently in Hitler’s Nazi regime in Germany. Although fascism is largely remembered for its brutal repression, censorship, wars, and extermination campaigns, some historians have noted that it also spurred rapid industrialization and major infrastructure projects.

This has raised the question of whether fascism, beyond its obvious atrocities, might have contained certain elements perceived as “beneficial” from a practical and economic standpoint.

This study does not intend to rehabilitate fascism, but rather to understand how certain economically functional aspects were perceived as “positive” and how fascism fundamentally differs from other totalitarian systems, such as communism.

The Historical and Ideological Context of Fascism

Following World War I, Europe experienced profound social and economic instability. Unemployment, inflation, disillusionment with liberal democracies, and the growing fear of communism created fertile ground for the rise of fascist ideologies. Fascism presented itself as an alternative to this chaos, advocating for extreme nationalism, the cult of leadership, military discipline, and the unification of the nation through sacrifice.

Fascism was built on:

Absolute authoritarianism and state control over public life

Hostility toward Marxism and liberal democracy

Glorification of the nation and of war

Emphasis on social order and hierarchy

The Nation According to Fascist Ideology

For fascists, the nation was not simply a political entity, but a living and sacred organism encompassing the past, present, and future. The nation was viewed as eternal, superior to the individual, and rooted in blood, soil, and sacrifice. Fascism glorified ancient history (Ancient Rome in the case of Italy, Germanic mythology under Nazism) and conferred upon the nation a supreme mission to lead or dominate.

Under this ideology, anyone who did not serve the nation was seen as an internal enemy—whether a communist, Jew, Roma, homosexual, or critical intellectual. The nation was not defined by citizenship, but by blood and ethnic identity.

The Aryan Race and Nazi Racial Ideology

In its most extreme form—Nazism—fascism transformed nationalism into a racial doctrine. The Nazis believed in the existence of a superior race—the Aryan race—representing “pure” Germans and Nordics. This race was to be preserved, strengthened, and expanded into its so-called Lebensraum (living space).

Other races—such as Jews, Roma, Slavs, and Black Africans—were seen as inferior or even dangerous. These groups were to be eliminated or excluded from public life. This ideology led to the enactment of systemic racial discrimination laws (such as the Nuremberg Laws) and, ultimately, to the organized genocide of the Holocaust.

Racial ideology was not merely rhetorical; it formed the basis of state policy. It entailed:

Prohibited marriages

Forced sterilizations

Mass incarceration

Concentration camps

This ideology destroyed not only the lives of millions but also the ethical foundations and social structure of German society.

Economic and Industrial Aspects of Fascism

Mass Employment and Economic Stabilization

One of the means by which fascist regimes secured legitimacy was through combating unemployment. In Nazi Germany, the state implemented the Reinhardt Program, which funded public investment projects such as the construction of highways (Autobahnen), government buildings, and housing.

The state intervened directly in the labor market, making employment not just an economic need but a civic duty. Unemployed individuals were conscripted into compulsory labor service, while women were encouraged to remain at home and raise large families.

As a result, an artificially stable economic environment was created: domestic consumption was promoted through internal production, exports were restricted, and the financial system remained under strict state control. However, this stability was fragile and heavily reliant on preparations for war.

Industrial Development

Fascism viewed industry as a key instrument for strengthening national power. Heavy industry and the military-industrial complex were modernized and heavily subsidized. Sectors such as aviation, automotive manufacturing, construction, and energy experienced significant growth, largely driven by state planning and militarization. Corporations in the Fascist State

In Italy, the fascist system sought to establish an economic order known as corporatism, where each sector of the economy was represented by a “corporation” uniting employers, workers, and the state. The goal was to eliminate class conflict through state mediation.

Fascist corporations functioned as entities that set prices, wages, production norms, and working conditions in coordination with the state. Independent trade unions were banned and replaced by “regime unions,” in which workers had no real voice. Workers had limited rights but were sometimes granted social services such as housing, vocational education, or state-organized holidays (e.g., Kraft durch Freude in Nazi Germany).

This corporatist economic model was neither free-market capitalism nor full-fledged state socialism. It was a hybrid system in which private enterprise existed but operated strictly within the ideological and strategic framework of the state.

Fascism vs. Communism: A Fundamental Comparison

Aspect Fascism Communism

Core Ideology Extreme nationalism, hierarchical order Social equality, class struggle

Private Property Allowed, state-controlled Prohibited, full collectivization

Individual Freedoms Restricted, cult of the leader Restricted, rule by working-class elite

Ultimate Goal Supremacy of the nation, order, and power Classless society, internationalism

Economic Model Corporatist, industry-driven Central planning, collective agriculture

Both systems were totalitarian and repressive, but diverged significantly in ideology and economic structure.

The Limits and Tragic Consequences of Fascism

Suppression of Freedom

The press, political opposition, independent unions, and critical intellectuals were banned or persecuted. Freedom of thought was replaced with state propaganda.

Racism and Genocide

Fascist ideology—especially Nazism—promoted racial hatred. The Holocaust, the systematic extermination of 6 million Jews, remains the greatest crime against humanity in modern history.

War and Destruction

Fascism’s drive for territorial conquest led to World War II, causing over 60 million deaths and massive devastation worldwide.

Cult of the Leader and Institutional Degradation

The state was identified with a single figure—Il Duce (Mussolini), Führer (Hitler). This led to the collapse of institutions and the destruction of checks and balances.

Did Fascism Have Any “Positive” Aspects?

To be objective, one must acknowledge that:

Unemployment was eliminated in certain countries;

Modern infrastructure was developed;

National industry was modernized;

Discipline and a sense of order were reinforced.

However, these “benefits” were achieved through fear, repression, and war mobilization. They were short-term effects, unsustainable in conditions of peace and democracy.

Conclusion

Fascism was not communism, but it was equally repressive. It offered European societies economic development at a high cost: the destruction of liberty and human dignity. Despite its apparent industrial and organizational achievements, fascism was and remains an anti-human, war-provoking system that, in the final analysis, produced more harm than good.

Studying fascism should serve as a warning against ideologies that prioritize order over freedom and state power over individual rights.

Contemporary Relevance

In modern political discourse, certain circles view fascism as a model of “efficiency” compared to liberal democracies, which are sometimes perceived as slow or disorganized. This idea is profoundly dangerous. Efficiency without liberty is an illusion that leads to catastrophe. The histories of Mussolini and Hitler are clear examples of where a “strong state” without democratic checks leads.

If modern societies seek sustainable development and social justice, the solution is not a return to authoritarianism but the strengthening of democratic institutions and economic fairness.

Economic and Industrial Aspects of Fascism (Supplement)

Mass Employment

Fascist regimes—especially in Germany and Italy—implemented aggressive policies to eliminate unemployment, particularly during the 1930s crisis. In Germany, the Nazis launched public works programs that built highways (Autobahnen), railways, airports, and large public structures, employing millions of workers.

Development of Heavy Industry

Heavy industry was a cornerstone of fascist economic planning, often focused on military production and state subsidies, reinforcing national power and preparing for war.

Fascism and Heavy Industry

Fascism often supported the development of heavy and military industries as part of its preparation for war and goal of economic self-sufficiency (autarky). This led to an industrial boom, increased production, and the modernization of certain sectors.

Relations with Corporations

Unlike communism, fascism did not dismantle the capitalist class. On the contrary, corporations were tolerated and even supported—so long as they did not challenge state authority and aligned with national objectives. This cooperation between the state and the private sector was presented as a “third way” alternative to socialism and unregulated capitalism.

Key Differences Between Fascism and Communism

Aspect Fascism Communism

Economic system State-corporatism (collaboration with capitalists) Full collectivization of the means of production

Private property Tolerated, but state-controlled Abolished entirely

View of class structure National unity above class differences Class struggle and economic equality

Ultimate goal Supremacy of the nation Classless society

Individual freedom Highly restricted Highly restricted (but with different ideology)

Fundamental Problems of Fascism

Despite certain early economic developments, fascism was an aggressive, anti-human, and war-driven ideology. Some of its most serious consequences include:

Suppression of fundamental freedoms (e.g., press censorship, imprisonment of political opponents)

Systematic racism and genocide (e.g., the Holocaust)

Brutal global wars

Cult of leadership (concentration of power in a single figure)

Destruction of civil society and political pluralism

Did Fascism Have Any “Positive” Aspects?

Fascism cannot be justified as a “good” system due to its crimes against humanity and authoritarian nature. However, it is true that for short periods it produced:

Greater employment (via state intervention)

Industrial development

Infrastructure initiatives

Still, these were achieved through repression, fear, and militarization—not through sustainable or democratic development. Therefore, although it differed significantly from communism in economic terms, fascism ultimately remains an authoritarian regime with tragic consequences for humanity.

Consequences of the Nation and Race Concepts in Fascist Society

For fascists, devotion to the nation required the total subordination of the individual to the national interest. This ideology aimed to create a homogeneous society where every social, political, or cultural difference had to be erased or eliminated in the name of national unity.

Within this framework, racism and extreme nationalism served as tools to separate “us” from “them.” In Nazi Germany, racial policy was institutionalized and formed the foundation of every aspect of life: education was reshaped to promote Aryan supremacy; the media disseminated racial and national ideology; and laws discriminated against and persecuted ethnic and religious minorities.

This created an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, in which entire communities—especially Jews and Roma—became victims of state violence and genocidal policies. This destruction affected not only the victims but also the moral and cultural fabric of the very nation that claimed to protect them.

The Ideology of the “Pure Race” and Ethnic Cleansing

The idea of a pure Aryan race was a pseudo-scientific concept that claimed the existence of a population with distinct physical and moral traits superior to all others. This notion was used to justify extreme policies such as:

Forced sterilizations: In the name of genetic purity, thousands of people with disabilities, mental illness, or deemed “inferior” were forcibly sterilized.

The Nuremberg Laws: These stripped Jews of citizenship rights and prohibited marriage with “pure” Germans.

The Holocaust and concentration camps: Genocide reached its most extreme form through the attempt to destroy all “undesirable races” and create a homogeneous “Aryan society.”

Impact on Everyday Life

In daily life under fascist and Nazi regimes, the concepts of nation and race permeated everything:

Education was focused on promoting national mythology and racial indoctrination, suppressing any form of critical thought.

Social services and state-organized activities, such as vacations, sports, and cultural events, were closely tied to the spread of state ideology.

Strong state control over media and culture ensured that only ideologically appropriate narratives were disseminated.

The Aryan Race: Ideology, Mythology, and the Pursuit of Genetic Purity

The concept of the Aryan race was an ideological construct developed primarily in Nazi Germany, rooted in pseudo-scientific and nationalist interpretations of history and anthropology. At its core, the Nazis believed that Nordic peoples—especially the “pure” Germans—stood at the top of the racial hierarchy. This race had to be preserved at all costs and promoted in order to ensure the survival of the German nation and its global domination.

Origins and Definition: For the Nazis, “Aryans” were descendants of an ancient Indo-European population that once dominated and shaped European cultures. However, this definition was selectively interpreted to support racist supremacy and lacked solid scientific grounding.

Mythology and Propaganda: Through propaganda, education, and art, the Nazi regime promoted an idealized image of the Aryans as physically pure, morally upright, and intellectually superior. This image became both a societal ideal and a justification for racial policies. Sterilization and Genetic Purification

To maintain the “purity” of the race, the Nazis implemented compulsory sterilization programs targeting individuals with mental illnesses, disabilities, or those deemed “racially degenerate.” These measures were part of a broader effort to control and enhance the genetic makeup of the population.

Marriage Policies

The Nuremberg Laws prohibited marriages and sexual relations between “Aryan Germans” and people considered “non-Aryans,” particularly Jews. These policies aimed to prevent racial mixing and preserve the “purity” of the bloodline.

The Devastating Consequences of Aryan Racial Ideology

This racial ideology resulted in catastrophic outcomes for millions of people and the broader structure of German and European society:

The Holocaust: The extreme manifestation of this ideology was the systematic murder of approximately 6 million Jews, along with tens of thousands of Roma, persons with disabilities, homosexuals, and political opponents in concentration camps and mass killings.

Ostracism and Discrimination: Beyond the killings, millions were excluded from public life, lost civil rights, and faced profound discrimination in employment, education, and social services.

Moral and Cultural Destruction: This ideology eroded values of tolerance, respect, and diversity, sowing hatred and division with lasting effects in the modern world.

Efforts at Reassessment and Reflection

After World War II, the concept of the Aryan race and Nazi ideology were rejected by the international scientific community and society at large. However, the testimonies, studies, and collective memory from this period remain vital in helping us understand:

How racist ideologies can destroy humanity and societies;

The importance of defending human rights and promoting equality;

The need for education and remembrance to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

The Impact of Aryan Race Ideology on Nazi Foreign Policy

The ideology of the Aryan race was not merely domestic—it shaped the objectives and methods of Nazi Germany’s foreign policy:

Concept of Lebensraum (Living Space): The Nazis claimed that in order to sustain and develop their pure Aryan race, Germans required additional territory. This claim justified invasions into Eastern Europe and the Balkans, where local populations were deemed “inferior” and destined for exploitation or displacement.

Exclusionary and Genocidal Policies: In occupied territories, genocidal and colonial policies were implemented—including the physical eradication of Jews and other groups, and the deportation of millions to create “Germanized” regions.

Racial and National Alliances: Paradoxically, the Nazis sought alliances with populations they considered racially similar (such as Fascist Italians), while oppressing or destroying others.

Geopolitical and Social Consequences of Nazi Expansion

Destruction in Eastern Europe: Wars and mass exterminations precipitated an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, causing millions of civilian deaths and widespread displacement.

Disruption of National and Cultural Narratives: Many nations lost cultural heritage, and societies experienced deep psychological trauma and ethnic or political conflicts lasting well beyond the war.

The Concept of the Aryan Race and the Albanian People

Origin of the Term “Aryan”: The word “Aryan” originates from an ancient term used by Indo‑Iranian peoples, meaning “noble” or “venerable.” It did not denote a biological race in the modern sense but rather a linguistic and cultural group.

Indo‑European Roots and Albanians: The Albanian language belongs to the Indo‑European family, meaning Albanians share a distant cultural and linguistic heritage with groups historically referred to as “Aryans.”

Nazism vs. Historical “Aryans”: Differences

Nazism’s Racialization of the Term: The Nazi concept of the Aryan race was a narrow, physical-racial category, limited to pure Germans and certain Northern Europeans, defined by fair skin, hair, and eye color.

Albanians Excluded from Nazi Aryans: Albanians were not considered Aryans by Nazi racial standards and did not identify with this supremacist ideology.

Distinct Ethnic and Genetic Heritage: Albanians possess a distinct ethnic and genetic lineage shaped by diverse historical and regional influences, differing from Nordic populations targeted by Nazi ideology.

Similarities and Differences

Similarities:

As an Indo‑European people, Albanians belong to the same broad linguistic family that includes the historical Aryans of Northern and Western Europe.

From a purely linguistic-historical perspective, Albanians share ancient roots with those populations.

Differences:

The Nazi racial definition of Aryans was much narrower and biologically charged, openly excluding Southeast European populations like the Albanians.

Albanians were never classified as Aryan under Nazi ideology, nor associated with that racial narrative.

Unlike the Nordic-focused Nazi concept, Albanians have different ethnic traits shaped by Palearctic, Balkan, and Mediterranean influences.

Conclusion and Reflection

While the concept of the “Aryan race” has ancient linguistic and historical roots spanning diverse Indo‑European populations, it was distorted by 20th-century racist ideologies for political and destructive ends.

In the Albanian case, any connections are cultural and linguistic, not racial in the supremacist sense employed by the Nazis. Therefore, there is no direct racial equivalence between Nazi Aryans and Albanians. The Ethnic and Cultural Origins of the Albanians

Albanians are considered by scholars to be an autochthonous people of the Balkans, with ancient roots connected to the Illyrians, Dardanians, and Thracians—peoples who inhabited the region since antiquity.

The Albanian language preserves many unique elements and has interacted with other Indo-European languages, revealing a long and complex history of migrations and cultural influences.

From a genetic perspective, Albanians represent a blend of local genes with those of populations that passed through the region over the centuries (Illyrians, Romans, Slavs, Greeks, etc.), forming a distinct identity.

The Nazi Concept of the Aryan Race and Why Albanians Were Not Used as an Example

The Nazi ideology of the Aryan race was a racist ideological construct that defined “Aryans” as a superior race with specific Nordic features: fair skin, red or blonde hair, blue eyes, and certain physical and moral traits.

Albanians, with ethnic and genetic characteristics differing from these Nordic models, were not considered “Aryan” in the Nazi racial sense.

Furthermore, Nazi ideology focused primarily on Western and Northern Europe, while Balkan peoples were often subjected to various forms of discrimination, whether due to ethnic origin or political circumstances.

The Misuse of Racial and National Ideologies in the Balkans and Albania

In the 20th century, racial and nationalist ideologies were frequently used to justify discriminatory policies and ethnic conflicts in the Balkans.

In Albania, although the Nazi ideology of the Aryan race was not adopted, certain nationalist ideas were disseminated to emphasize national identity during different historical periods.

These nationalist ideas often sought to link Albanians to the ancient Indo-European heritage, emphasizing historical and linguistic pride, but without excluding others in a racist manner.

Albanians’ connections to the concept of the “Aryan” are primarily linguistic and historical, with no relation to supremacist racial constructs.

Racist ideologies like Nazism have been misused for political and destructive purposes, and must be understood in their historical context to avoid repetition.

The study and understanding of the origins of peoples and cultures should serve to promote tolerance, respect, and coexistence, not division and hatred.

Nationalist and Racial Ideologies in Albania During the 20th Century

National Awakening and the Construction of Identity

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Albania underwent a significant process of national awakening, during which intellectuals, writers, and politicians sought to forge a unified Albanian identity.

This process emphasized the ancient origins and uniqueness of Albanians in the Balkans, often relying on historical, linguistic, and cultural elements, including Indo-European connections.

However, Albanian nationalism in this period primarily aimed to unite the people against Ottoman rule and to create an independent state. It did not have the racial or supremacist nature of fascism or Nazism.

The Influence of Fascism and Nazism in Albania

During World War II, Albania was occupied by fascist Italy and later by Nazi Germany, leading to the spread of some distorted nationalist and racial ideas.

The Italian regime in Albania used propaganda to justify the occupation by promoting the idea of a “racial union” between Albanians and Italians—an ideologically fabricated and politically motivated concept.

Nevertheless, Albanians themselves did not widely embrace Nazi racial ideologies, and the national resistance against the occupiers demonstrated the strength of the people’s sense of independence and identity.

Post-War Nationalism and Communism

After the war, Albania came under the communist regime of Enver Hoxha, during which nationalism took a different form, often associated with isolationism and the defense of sovereignty against foreign interference.

At the same time, racial ideologies were condemned as reactionary and fascist, but national identity concepts remained strong and were used to reinforce unity and trust in the communist party.

Legacy and Contemporary Challenges

Today in Albania, there is ongoing reflection on national identity, with an emphasis on cultural and historical heritage, without reverting to racial ideologies.

The challenge is to build an open and pluralistic society that respects diversity and promotes coexistence among different groups.

Education and historical memory are essential to prevent the misuse of extremist ideologies and to build a peaceful future.

What Are the Aryans?

Historical and Linguistic Origins:

[Note: It seems the text was cut off here—if you’d like to continue with this section, feel free to paste the rest and I’ll complete the translation accordingly.] Aryan” – Historical Origins and Meaning

“Aryan” is an ancient word meaning “noble” or “sacred,” and it was used by several peoples who spoke Indo-European languages, such as the ancient Iranians and Indians.

These peoples were called “Aryans” because they belonged to a broader group of humans who spoke related languages, collectively referred to as “Indo-European languages.”

Albanians, like many European and Asian peoples, are descendants of this ancient linguistic and cultural group.

Linguistic and Cultural Use Today

In academic contexts, the term “Aryan” is used to refer to a group of peoples with common linguistic and cultural traits, not to define a biological race.

In this sense, Aryans are more accurately seen as a group of people sharing similar languages and customs rather than a “race” in the biological sense.

The Nazi Misuse of the Aryan Concept

In the 20th century, the Nazis used the term “Aryan” to justify the idea of a “perfect” human race, which they claimed possessed specific physical features such as fair skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

This was a gross misuse of the term, as it distorted its original meaning and used it to discriminate against and persecute many populations, including Jews, Roma, and others.

Albanians are not “Aryans” in the Nazi racial sense, although they are part of the Indo-European language family and have ancient origins.

In Simple Terms

The true Aryans were an ancient group of people who spoke a family of related languages.

The Nazis transformed the term “Aryan” to mean a “pure and superior race,” but this is not scientifically valid.

Albanians are part of the Indo-European language family (and thus connected to the historical “Aryans”), but they are not part of the racist Nazi concept of the “Aryan race.”

The Name “Arjan” and Its Variations in Albania

Origin of the Name “Arjan”

The name “Arjan” derives from the ancient Indo-European word “Aryan,” which means “noble,” “sacred,” or “a person of high qualities.”

In Albania, this name carries a positive meaning and is used as a personal name signifying someone strong, noble, or chosen.

Use of Similar Names

In addition to “Arjan,” other related forms are also used in Albania, such as “Arjola,” “Arjana,” and “Arjand,” all derived from the same root and meaning.

These names are widely known and often used to highlight the connection with the Indo-European history and culture of the Albanian people.

Symbolism and Cultural Influence

The name “Arjan” and its variations carry positive symbolism and are often associated with national identity, reflecting pride in Albanian origins and heritage.

For many families, these names are a way to preserve a link with their historical and cultural roots.

Distinction from the Nazi Concept of the “Aryan Race”

Names in Albania have no connection with Nazi racial ideologies. They are simply part of an ancient linguistic and cultural tradition—not markers of any supposed “supreme” race.

Thus, although the name “Arjan” shares an origin with the term misused by the Nazis, its meaning and use in Albania are entirely different and positive.

Fascism as a Dictatorship

Fascism is an authoritarian ideology and regime that emerged primarily in Italy in the early 20th century under Mussolini.

It is characterized by concentrated power in the hands of a single leader, eliminating opposition and democratic freedoms.

The fascist state controls all aspects of public and private life, destroying freedom of the press, political parties, and using secret police and force to suppress opponents.

In political terms, fascism is a form of dictatorship with no democracy or separation of powers.

Fascism and Economic Development

Economically, fascism promoted a model called “corporatism”: the state cooperates closely with corporations, unions, and businesses to control the economy and avoid social conflict.

This means that although private ownership and enterprises exist, the state plays an active role in directing economic development and setting national priorities.

For example, in Fascist Italy, significant investments were concentrated in heavy industry, infrastructure construction, and public projects such as roads, hydroelectric plants, etc.

Fascism also aimed to reduce unemployment and increase national production to strengthen economic independence and military power.

Fascism is a dictatorial and authoritarian political regime.

Economically, it used a controlled model where the state played a strong leading role, including cooperation with businesses through “corporations.”

So, it is not simply “economic development,” but a system where political dictatorship serves to control and direct the economy in accordance with the interests of the state and the fascist elite.

Economic Policies of Fascism: Examples and Characteristics

Corporatism

Instead of having a fully free economy or state socialism, fascism created a corporate system in which groups of employers, workers, and the state cooperated within organized economic sectors called corporations.

The goal was to avoid social conflict and strikes by placing all economic activity under state control and direction.

Large Public Projects

Fascist Italy initiated major infrastructure projects to reduce unemployment and strengthen the economy, such as building roads, dams, railways, and hydroelectric plants.

These projects were also designed to support military ambitions and economic self-sufficiency.

Economic Self-Sufficiency (Autarky)

Fascism aimed for the national economy to be as independent as possible from imports, especially from foreign countries that could be considered enemies.

For this reason, policies were promoted that encouraged domestic production and limited imports.

Control over Unions and Workers

Independent unions were destroyed and replaced with state-controlled unions.

Workers lost many rights, while exploitation and control increased in the name of “national cooperation.”

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Fascist Economic Model

Advantages:

Reduction of unemployment through public projects.

Increase in investments in infrastructure and strategic sectors.

Temporarily imposed social stability through control of industrial conflicts.

Disadvantages:

Loss of economic and union freedoms.

Inefficient, state-controlled production with little innovation.

Exploitation of workers and violation of their rights.

An economic model closely tied to military and ideological goals rather than sustainable long-term development.

Concrete Example: Italy under Mussolini

From the late 1920s until World War II, Fascist Italy implemented these policies by combining the private sector with state intervention.

The “Pontine Marshes” project to drain land for agriculture is an example of public investment.

The arms and metal industry was intensively developed to support expansionist goals.

Was Fascism Development or Dictatorship?

Fascism, as an ideology and political system, was above all an authoritarian dictatorship, with a single leader, no opposition, and suppression of civil liberties. It was built on the state’s control over every aspect of public life—from politics and the press to the economy and private life.

However, fascism did bring some forms of economic development, driven by:

Public investments,

Organizing the economy through the corporate system (where the state, businesses, and workers cooperated under state orders),

And aiming for national self-sufficiency.

But this development was not democratic; it was forced, tightly linked to preparations for war, and accompanied by human rights abuses, political repression, and exclusion of entire social groups.

Fascism was not a free or fair development model, but a dictatorial regime that used the economy for political, military, and ideological purposes. Any development it brought came through repression, fear, and the removal of freedoms.

Sustainable, long-term, and humane development cannot be built on dictatorship — neither then nor now.