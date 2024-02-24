DRAMA FOR PUPPETS:

In Two Acts

Written by Flamur Buçpapaj

ACT I

THE THIEF OF THE CREST

The events take place in the northern part of the country where winter has a lot of snow.

The events unfold in the forest called Xani.

A cunning, sly thief becomes a problem for all the stars after stealing all the food. His thievery continues, and he goes on adventures until he takes over the power of the forest. He uses many tricks and thefts, including stealing votes several times from the same person, distributing food, money, etc. After battles with other thieves and the invading predators, he becomes the prime minister.

The duel with the predatory cat Mjaullima continues. She almost ate him once, but with the help of other thieves, he emerged victorious and consolidated power for many terms in the forest of Xan.

Characters:

The Thief Tanushi

Sweet Ketri

Mother cat Aunt

Ketriana Tanushi’s Cunning Hand

Predatory Cat Mjaullima

ACT I

SCENE I

Cold winter in the first scene. A magnificent linden tree and a large hollow in the middle. Snow covers the entire surface of the forest. Only the large linden tree stands tall in the soft snow. About five meters high, in the hollow of the linden, stands Tanushi’s nest. It has an entrance from the west. Inside, there is fur and feathers spread all over its surface, with a diameter of 35 cm. In the middle lies the magnificent Tanushi.

“Oh, I hear the voice of Tanushi. Morning seems to have come. He stretched his head out of the hollow to see better. Oh, it’s so cold,” he said with a trembling voice. He pulled his body into the warm nest. He saw himself in the mirror, and the color of his fur gave him great beauty. Because in the summer he has a reddish color, and in winter it changes every time. In summer, all the females in the neighborhood love him. Because not only is he beautiful but also strong. Oh, thief! But in winter, they don’t like this color,” he said to himself. “So why do they like me?” he said to himself. “I found it,” he said. “Maybe they like me because they are afraid of me,” he said to himself. “Or do they love me because I am beautiful? Haha,” he laughed out loud. “They love me because I am a star, beautiful, and brave. They love me for my adventures because I am both a thief and cunning at the same time. They love me because I will be their future prime minister. But also because I am very brave, and I will protect all the cats from the predatory cat Mjaullima, which is a serious threat to the loss of power and the lives of many cats in his forest,” he said. “Haha,” laughed Tanushi. “I will find a way to defeat her very soon. She is difficult to kill because she has good defenses and is supernatural. But she must die,” he said to himself. “Because she could be a serious threat to my power,” Tanushi continued. The clock was ticking, and he couldn’t get out because there was too much snow and it was too cold. “Ah, if only I had gathered food during the summer,” he cursed himself loudly. He opened his eyes towards the mirror and quickly closed them with his first paws, making “pu-pu-pu” sounds. “How bad I am! I am really bad,” he said again. “But I will change. I will marry, and the puppies will be born. A hundred pieces at a time,” he said. “The whole forest will be populated by my puppies, who when they grow up will protect and consolidate my power. Because there will soon be elections. And I will win them. I mean, I will steal them because stealing is my profession. Because in reality, no one votes for me because they know how bad I am. I have to work hard everywhere in my forest to cover all my flaws. But it’s not easy. I have a very bad reputation. And for that, I will give a lot of dollars and euros. I will break the forest bank, and I will steal all the contracts and supplies of the other cats. I won’t have any mercy because no one has mercy on me. When I take power, I will arrest the opposition. I will seize their property, and all the wealth will be mine. But as smart as I am, I will put the wealth under other names so that no one remembers to investigate me,” he said. He fixed his eyes on a small point of the hollow that served as a window. And his gaze took him far away to the horizon, which was white with snow. “What do you need all this snow for?” he thought. “Winter is difficult and senseless. It’s like my thousand enemies on the right whom I will shoot one by one when I take power. Oh,” he turned to his mirror. “Don’t say I haven’t said it. I will arrest and seize the property of all, especially the political opposition. I will ruin their businesses and fire them from work. And I will do worse than in communism. But hahaha,” he laughed louder. “I will pretend it’s a democracy. I mean, no one will see it. Ha-ha,” he laughed again. The mirror didn’t speak or make any noise. Only silence. Snow was falling outside, and it had reached half a meter. He had no boots or socks to wear because he hadn’t thought about what winter would bring and how it would end his food. He never planned anything. He ate whatever he found because he always said never. He had only ever stolen. And now he didn’t know where to steal anymore because he had stolen all his cousins and other forest dwellers. He shook his head back and forth and turned it several times. And in the end, he said, “Oh, head – oh – head, how you’ve never thought of anything. He beat his head with his first paws, saying, “I never thought you had it now.” He called out, “Keep it in mind. I will change and make a name for myself. From a thief and vile I am, I will take power and put everyone in line, especially the right-wing opposition of the forest. I will destroy them completely. Oh, mankind, what I will do to you. Time is coming,” he called out. Tanushi in power. The forest calls,” he made a rhyme. “Ah, I remembered reality again,” he said. “How will I eat today, I don’t know. But I think I’ll go visit some relatives in the forest. And I’ll feed myself. Then I’ll die… without food. I haven’t eaten for three days,” he said. He dressed, washed, washed his eyes and hands, and jumped on the snow.

The snow was so deep that it squeaked – “Uuuh, it’s so cold,” and his teeth chattered from the cold. He couldn’t bear it and returned to the hollow.

“Hey, Lord,” he said to himself, “help me this winter as you did before, for I’ll never be without food again in winter. And I swear, Lord,” he said, “I’ll never steal food from anyone again, meaning lentils and beans. I won’t take them anymore.” In fact, the Lord knew he had stolen so much, and his waste had made a large pile in the corner of his nest. So the Lord didn’t pay attention to his words because the evidence of his disobedience was the remains of lentils and beans that he had never thrown out. He fell, stumbled over the linden trunk to the ground, and turned back, feeling cold for the first time. He took a little walk to the ground and returned to the linden. He hesitated and started over from the beginning. He gathered strength and this time decided to walk ahead to go somewhere to eat because he would die of hunger. Because all these others had hidden the food well and changed places. And he found it very difficult to find where they had hidden it. Because he had become so famous as a thief of lentils and beans that his name had gone beyond the forest of Xan. He woke up from his thoughts and took the first steps on the snow, cursing and muttering incomprehensible words because all his failures he left to others and especially now to winter, which had come so cold and with so much snow. He started the road, but suddenly remembered to look at the abandoned nests of the other cats. Because maybe they forgot some food there, and his risk came. “Haha,” he laughed violently, clenching his teeth from the excessive nervousness he had in his head. He hurried his steps because it was cold, and suddenly he saw an old list overturned. And the smell told him to check here because they used to eat a lot here. But also the predatory cat Mjaullima often seemed to come here. She would come and often disguise herself as a cat, and many times as a dog to throw the other cats off and eat them. He opened his eyes, looked at the old linden, and said, “Yes, yes, there will be a lot of food here. I’ll eat and take it myself. How quickly I’ll finish my work,” he said to himself, laughing. “I make them in three dimensions. But only online,” he said. “Because in reality, I’m stuck without doing anything. Because I haven’t eaten anything for three days. I’ve only slept because I have nowhere to steal anymore. Everyone knows me as a thief and a scoundrel. No one will help me anymore. But I’ll steal all their homes, banks, tents, and the forest’s marijuana. I’ll plant it and sell it, but I’ll be the one. And at the end of the coming year, remember. I wasn’t elected prime minister of the forest. I’ll show everyone how to eat. Because no one will know about me after I steal here today. That means I’ll be spared from hunger. I’ll make big plans. And I’ll be independent of all these hypocrites. And as soon as I get food, I won’t know about you. Look, or listen. Tomorrow morning, I’ll start stealing everywhere and everything. Because that’s what you deserve. I’ll come and do you harm. You have only yourselves to blame, you forest fools.” He stopped in his tracks and looked from the thief’s point of view to the overturned linden. And with excellent smelling, he had lowered his nose to the ground. He felt as if the smell of food was coming in the background. “There’s a lot of food here,” he said loudly. “Bravo, I found it.” He always spoke to himself because no one believed him and didn’t stay with a thief, an immoral and druggie. “Haha,” he laughed. “Here comes my food.” He spoke to himself again. “I’ll steal it all day today. I have to get all this food from here to my nest,” he said, leaving the words and continuing the action. He removed the snow and cleaned an area of ten meters. He lay down on the ground. It was time to dig into the frozen ground because food usually burrowed well and deeply from the hardworking cats. This action lasted all summer and autumn. They all worked, and he just stood and watched the other’s supplies. So many times, he had preserved them to kill his neighbors and all of Xan’s forest. And he had been lucky every time. And today he was making the last theft for the day. She woke up with snow and very cold with bitterness and loss of weight. Because he had not eaten for days. And only slept. He had this ritual because there was no food to eat. He deeply smelled the frozen ground and snow and with the first putrefaction made several circles with a diameter of half a meter. He was a master thief. He did so to mark the place where the object or his food was located. And he scraped with his claws to make a hole. But he couldn’t do it. The power of his brain and his mind woke him up. And he said, “Take something strong to dig. Because the food seems to be buried deep, and I can’t get it out by digging with my claws and teeth.” So he did. After fighting for a few minutes on the frozen ground, he remembered that he had once hidden a small hole somewhere there and had stolen it from the good keepers of the forest. Because he stole everything that came before him. That he had a habit of stealing. Many times, he stole himself. This was a hidden joke, but the reality was that he was another sick person from the brain. That he had a habit of stealing and misusing other people’s property, especially female cats who easily fell into his trap. He pretended to love them. He took their money, food, and when supplies ran out, he left them to find the next victim. Soon he would come to the frozen horizon of Xan’s forest. He didn’t waste much time with memories and his own history. But after finding the hole, he started digging into the ground. Of course, he surrounded the area with snowballs, all his view in the form He covered it so that it wouldn’t be visible from afar and buried it to work comfortably. That is, to carry out the random theft. They never caught him, the forest police. It seems he corrupted the police chiefs, or how else do we know? Because he always stole many things, and he was never arrested by anyone. That is, the police, the prosecutor, and the court. He had corrupted them all. Otherwise, it’s not explained why he was never punished. He always came out victorious against order and justice, which had annoyed all the forest inhabitants. And they had decided to take justice into their own hands. One day they would kill him for sure. But they caught him stealing.

SECOND SCENE

He stole all the lentils and beans hidden by the others from the old, fallen linden, carrying them on his back with several back and forth trips. He filled his own depot at his big linden. And he remembered he needed to pay a visit to a beautiful and very industrious female cat named Ketri Embela.

He took advantage of the open road to steal and approached her nest near an abandoned house at the edge of the town, beneath its stone roof, meaning a very safe place. She had built her nest there, Ketri Embela. Her nest had a hexagonal appearance, covered with moss and leaves from above and plastered with clay mud and mixed with straw so that it was very warm. In the center, there was the bread table, the kitchen, and a small corridor leading to her bathroom. Of course, there was also a very beautiful bedroom with a nicely carved wooden bed, filled with more dry grass. She had nicely arranged several dry grasses over it. Above them, she had thrown a coffee-colored blanket, which matched the very magnificent aesthetic combination of her house, making a bed-nest composition and in harmony with all the furniture of her modern home. At first glance, it seemed as if she had worked with an architect from beyond their forest…

“Good morning,” Tanush called out from the snowy ground, lifting his head high and looking towards the window of Ketri Embela’s house. And shaking his tail several times as if he was clearing the snow from the open road from just this himself… “Ejjjj — Is anyone in there?” he called out again, addressing Ketri Embela’s house. “Madam, are you alright?” he said, approaching the house of Ketri. He seemed very concerned about her because the snow and cold gave him the opportunity to deceive her again this time… From inside, nothing was heard. Only silence and snowflakes falling again from the sky to the ground. Fog had fallen very low. And although the sky of the forest had shrunk to almost half dimensions, Tanush knew that she was inside and didn’t want to answer. And for this reason, he climbed the old wall quickly and, entering beneath the stone roof of the abandoned house, faced the closed door of Ketri Embela’s house. She had seen and heard him very well. But she didn’t want to respond, knowing what an adventurer this was, this druggie Tanush. She wanted to leave him outside… Her, along with all the evils gathered in her body. Which were so many that days and nights weren’t enough to describe his deceptions accurately. “Haha,” she laughed to herself, “It’s as if I’m falling in love with this guy. Which really was so handsome and muscular. But also very eloquent. Just for the election campaign. So those who don’t know other cats will fall in love and will vote for him. Far away,” she said again and made a cross. “This one, if he comes to power, will ruin us. He’ll make fools of us. And we won’t get rid of him without a fight from power afterwards. It’s not a joke,” she said to herself. “If this scoundrel and immoral man comes to power, he’ll massacre the unprotected population. I’m afraid,” she said. “It’ll really happen because those who don’t know will vote for him. Especially the other cats of this forest. Because most of them are illiterate and former communist families. They’ll even give a leftist vote. Because in this little piece of forest, communism has ruled for a long time. And that’s why the forest is the poorest. And the poorest cats possible. All the tricksters live here. These are the cats who grew up and were raised in the socialist system. Socialism taught us all against all. That’s the motto of these red cats…” Then she thought about what to do. Whether to meet Tanush or not. As she shook her tail once, she said, “I won’t open the door. Let him stay outside and freeze in the snow today. Let him leave as soon as possible because this guy is like a plague. He’ll catch you and won’t let you go anymore. Pu-pu – Kill me, God,” she said. “How did this guy come in front of me? Lest he convinces me again to be part of his games and tricks. Uuuu, terrible,” she cried.

Tanush had remained silent at the calling. Even though his devilish mind was conducting experiments on how to enter Ketri’s house and make her fall in love with him, etc… He decided to first confront her with food. Because, as soon as he filled his depot with what he had stolen from the old linden, he would arrange things a lot for Ketri. “Haha,” he laughed without any reason. But it was true. He had secured food for at least two months now. And after that, spring would come and… He would look for other theft or deception opportunities. God knows this part. Maybe this scoundrel won’t come to me. He’ll just call and go to his own job. Thought Ketri. And gathered her tail over her body. How cold it is today – No one knows how many degrees below zero it’ll be today – Pu-pu Then she remembered. I’ve always stayed away from Tanush. Because there’s fear in my heart that I’ll fall in love with him too. He really is very handsome, both in appearance and in qualities that turn into snow. But his mustaches and teeth are very sharp and beautiful too. Starting from this side, any female would fall in love with him. Because the heart doesn’t ask if it makes contact with his heart or whose heart I speak to. In the end, the meeting ends in love. Because I don’t know. Everything happens in this world of deception. Since I haven’t loved any other cat. Even though I’ve stayed away. And I’ve waited a long time to meet the cat of my dreams. God forbid that Tanushi is one of my dreams, because it seems I’ve hit rock bottom. Hahaha, I laughed out loud at this thought. It was so loud that it was heard even in the street. Heheh, Tanushi chuckled. “There’s that beautiful star again, making me suffer and freeze in the snow. Oh, you little devil,” he said to himself. “And just like many others, she’ll fall into my bed very soon.

Remember this foolish Ketrina. Today, I made her feel small, left her in the cold and waiting. But I’ll leave her very soon in the same way. I’ll make you regret it even more. Remember, Tanushi never loses, and always gets his revenge,” he chuckled.

Tanushi will be like a vile thief, corrupted by the drugs coursing through his body. Mark my words, everyone! Tanushi will be your prime minister. But not just me, my entire dynasty. All the other Tanushis who come after me will be your leaders. “Forest of the damned,” he said with his voice. “The snow has served us well, and I’ve always enjoyed demeaning you.”

I’ll make two hundred dogs with this beautiful and foolish Ketrina. She’ll be the mother of my children. I’ve decided this in less than ten seconds. As soon as I saw her not speaking and being quiet, I knew. And she won’t speak. I’ve fallen in love with her beauty. Haha, lovely woman who says no, I don’t love you. And I don’t even have her inside my house. But in the domain of this act, you’ve become my love…

“All the women are prepared,” he said with a voice trembling from the cold and the anger of his rejection by the beautiful Ketrina. “It’s never happened before, that no woman responds to his love.”

Maybe this is the first time. “No, no,” he said. “And this will be my victory. Remember this.” He shook his long, gray tail. He shook off the snow and hurried quickly. He climbed to the old house. Or more accurately, to its stone roof. Most of the tiles had fallen unconsciously. But some others remained, still arranged as before. When the master had placed them. God knows when.

He circled the house several times, quickly and instinctively sniffing the air. To hear any male scent. Because there’s a possibility that she might have some other love. He would lose his temper, despite his speed and the precise work he had done so far.

“I won’t knock on the door once,” he said to himself. “I’ll see who’s inside. I’ll get accurate information. And after making sure there’s no other man in her life, I’ll knock tick-tock-tick. She’ll open the door for me, and I’ll enter the role. I mean, the role of the lover. Haha, I’ll play a tragic figure that I love so much. We’ll swear, etc. I’ll play the role that women trust. And with this tail and this giant body, I’ll win her over again. Then I’ll be on top of her, making love. Because ultimately, this is the final act between a woman and a man. There has never been and never will be a society between a woman and a man. It’s an unwritten law. None have denied it or written it since Newton until Einstein. Or wherever I know. Like all the scholars of today,” he laughed. Then he said, “I know that love between opposite sexes has been blessed by God Himself. Because from this crossbreeding, my dogs will be born. And I’ll repeat myself for generations. But I’ll be the first. Because I really don’t know whose I am and who my parents were. But I’ll ensure that my race remains forever in this present forest. Am I an orphan? Ooo, yes, I know…”

He frowned because I don’t need my parents at all. I’m nobody’s and I won’t be anybody’s. That’s how it’s been and will be better. I won’t have mercy or pity for anyone in the future.

He circled several times around Ketrina’s house. It was beautifully made, with a coffee color. Beautifully crafted, and it seemed another master had made it. The door had arcs, beautifully carved and combined with pieces of black woolen fabric.

“Bravo, my dear Ketrina,” said Tanushi. “You have taste, my girl,” he said, mocking. He made another quick turn and placed his head at the door to hear any sound from inside. But after making sure it’s just Ketrina, he knocked on the door.

Tap-tap. He knocked several times, but she didn’t appear. But when he was about to leave, God decided to help. Despite two reasons he had for not helping. First, because he was a morally corrupt man. To set him back on the right path. And second, because it was really cold. God could have made him lift her if he stayed longer…

He walked quickly around the outer corridor of Ketrina’s door. His patience ended at last. And just as he was about to leave, the door opened halfway. “Yes, who are you?” she said. “I didn’t hear you because I was asleep, sir. Who are you?” She addressed him formally. Before him appeared a star-like Ketrina, as they call it. She was tall and had on a large leather jacket, with only her head showing. She was tall, and nature had worked diligently on her body.

“Ketrina is very beautiful, elegant, with green eyes. Dark hair and beautiful teeth. Injected with more class. She’s very beautiful that Tanushi remained open-mouthed, and his first tooth came out completely. “Wow, you’re very beautiful,” he said in amazement.

“Where have you been raised? Because I haven’t seen you before. Where have you been educated and nurtured? Who are your parents?” Tanushi spoke, and then he knelt down a little, to honor her. As if taking off his hat, as in formal meetings. In concerts, operas, or ambassadorial meetings. She finally broke the silence and Tanushi’s surprise and said, “Come inside. It’s very cold out there.”

“Yes, it’s really cold. But your beauty and your beautiful body took away all the coldness from my body,” he added. “Did you really return it, Ketrina?” Each pulsed with embarrassment, and she motioned with her hand for him to enter. Tanushi didn’t trust his eyes that he had found such a beautiful and elegant Ketrina. And it was clear that she was also well-educated.

“Sit down, sir,” she invited him as they entered the hallway of her gray-colored house. Because all the masonry and the slim fibers were calcified together and gave a very beautiful combination together.

“You have a very beautiful house, madam,” said Tanushi as he sat on the couch, looking amazed at the elegance of the lady of the house.

“Have you always been so beautiful, madam?” Tanushi asked. Embarrassed, she did not speak but lowered her eyes, taken by shame. In the company of his thoughts.

“I am not beautiful, sir,” she said. “I am a creature, sir, and that’s it.” She spoke abruptly and hastened her steps to go to the kitchen, to serve her new guest. After seeing something in her fridge, she closed it and walked towards him. After stopping, she took a serious stance and said, “What would you like to drink, sir?” And she shook her head slightly to the left. Ketrina, a little shy, waited for Tanushi’s answer. And after a little pause, brought on by Tanushi’s bewilderment, she continued. “It’s very cold outside, sir. Don’t stay out there anymore.”

“Yes, it’s really cold. But your appearance and your beautiful body have completely removed the frost from my body,” he added. “Is that true, Ketrina?” Every police officer was taken aback, and she motioned with her hand for him to enter.

He didn’t believe his eyes that he had found such a beautiful and elegant Ketrina. And it was clear that she was also well-educated.

“Sit down, sir,” she invited him as they entered the hallway of her gray-colored house. Because all the masonry and the slim fibers were calcified together and gave a very beautiful combination together.

“You have a very beautiful house, madam,” said Tanushi as he sat on the couch, looking amazed at the elegance of the lady of the house.

“Have you always been so beautiful, madam?” Tanushi asked. Embarrassed, she did not speak but lowered her eyes, taken by shame. In the company of his thoughts.

“I am not beautiful, sir,” she said. “I am a creature, sir, and that’s it.” She spoke abruptly and hastened her steps to go to the kitchen, to serve her new guest. After seeing something in her fridge, she closed it and walked towards him. After stopping, she took a serious stance and said, “What would you like to drink, sir?” And she shook her head slightly to the left. Ketrina, a little shy, waited for Tanushi’s answer. And after a little pause, brought on by Tanushi’s bewilderment, she continued. “It’s very cold outside, sir. Don’t stay out there anymore.” After a short pause brought on by Tanushi’s confusion, she spoke again. The beautiful Ketrina addressed Tanushi, “What will you have to drink?” Tanushi replied eagerly, “I’m at fault, make us some coffee, my beauty, because I haven’t had a drink in days. I haven’t even had a glass of raki in a month.” She chuckled and said, “No, no, only occasionally for pleasure. That is, on festive occasions and in times of joy.” Tanushi finally understood and said, “Alright then, I’ll have some.”

He played games because he was trying to appear too good, diplomatic, and educated. “What school did you graduate from?” Ketrina asked Tanushi while preparing coffee for both of them. “I didn’t attend much school,” he said. “I finished high school for painting and music. I graduated with honors, but I didn’t pursue further education.” He said this with a hint of pride. “So you consider both of them as boasting and pretentiousness,” Ketrina remarked. “Fair enough,” she said, bringing the coffee over on a wooden tray. Along with the coffee were two glasses filled with water and sugar neatly packaged in two gray paper sachets. “Let’s modernize,” Tanushi joked, while she looked at him.

“That’s enough now,” she said to herself. “Where do your parents work?” he asked. “I have two intellectual parents. My father works in a bank, and my mother is a music teacher.” “Well done, madam,” he interrupted. “Congratulations on your beautiful family,” he said as she sat opposite him on a wooden chair, placing the cups on the beautiful trapezoid-shaped table. “Welcome, Mr. Tanush,” she said. “They call me Tanush,” he replied, smiling. “So, Mr. Tanush,” she chuckled, “It’s very cold today. Secondly, tell me, what made you stop at my house? Thirdly, what is your purpose?” she asked sweetly.

He sipped some coffee and, after swallowing both substances, said, “I saw you in my dream, my dear, and laughed.” “Edyta, I was passing by here,” he continued. “And I thought to myself, who do I have to deal with in my neighborhood? Am I familiar with you or not?” The biggest surprise is that you are a beautiful star,” he continued speaking until now. “I’ve never seen a more beautiful woman in this forest,” he added. “Oh, I’m not that beautiful, sir,” she said. “You embarrass me,” she added, blushing. “No, no, you’re truly beautiful,” he insisted. “And from what I see, you’ll be the mother of my children,” he said. “What did you say?” she asked. “Are you proposing marriage to me directly without even knowing who I am or what I’m like?”

“I’m surprised, madam,” he said. “Your beauty captivates me.” He opened his eyes wide, looking at her. “I’m a painter by profession,” he said. “And you look like a painting, my dear,” he added. “Really?” Ketrina opened her eyes wide in surprise at Tanushi’s compliments, blushing slightly.

“Look,” she said. “Don’t sit around idly with me. Drink your coffee and kindly leave. Go to your house, Edi, where everyone in the forest knows you. You’re a bad guy, ruthless and a thief. How can I love you, sir? I’m well-educated, beautiful, and employed. So, I lack nothing. What do you think, sir? That I’ll love you just because you’re handsome?”

“I’m not just handsome,” he said. “I’m also the strongest in this forest. In this forest, I’ll establish law and order. As soon as I seize power—” Ketrina interrupted him. “How will you seize power?” she laughed. “With votes, my dear,” he said. “Not with war. I’ll buy the red party and lead it very soon. The people love the Reds, regardless of their theft, murders, and causing population emigration. Our forest people love them. They’re very comfortable with the red party. We pretend to work, but we just steal and enrich ourselves. Do you understand? We’ve even found agreement with foreigners. We give them money, dollars, and euros. And they, as the inventors of corruption they are, keep quiet while we govern.”

“Well, dear,” Tanushi continued, “this surprised Ketrina. She was from the right-wing opposition party and didn’t like that the Reds were ruling our backward forest. Edi broke the silence. “Edi, and drank some more coffee with resentment. “This red party won’t leave power anymore. You’re right. But I’m surprised. How will you buy their party?” “They’re much bigger thieves than you,” he laughed. “I, as an orphan, will lie. I’ll say I’m a former communist. My family is red, I’ll say. And I’ll lie. That is, I’ll give another name to my family. Secondly, I’ll make a deal with them. But where will you get the money?” Ketrina’s eyes widened in amazement. “It’s easy,” he said. “I’ll rob two banks. One here and one in the other forest. And with that money, we’ll buy happiness. That is, the red party of this forest. Without looking,” he said.

“How easily these big bosses will sell you out, the big party to you. They’ll sell me out, believe me. And I predict, as soon as I marry you, I’ll seize power with money. Breaking banks and seizing businesses. And with that money, we’ll rise to power together.”

“So, my work is done,” said Ketrina, rising slightly from the chair where she had been sitting facing Tanushi.

“More Tanush,” she said. “You’re beautiful,” she said. “You’re like a little mafia boss,” she repeated. “But you have to fall in love with you. And I’m falling in love with you. That is, I want a thief and a scoundrel. Or not?”

“Yes, it’s true,” he said directly without letting her speak further. “But after these actions, I’ll change. I’ll make the people happy, as we discussed together. And in the end, happy. That is, you, me, and our children.”

“But as you saw too,” he said. “I insisted and came to you. Despite not inviting me inside. Despite insulting me at every moment. I love you, sweet Ketrina.” And he looked straight into her eyes. “So,” she said. “Love at first sight.” “Yes,” he said. “Believe it or not. That’s how it happened. And I, the criminal, have the right to love. Or not, Ketrina? And I’ll seek the happiness of our family and our common home. Or not? Look.” You’re doing well in the electoral campaign. You’re ready to convince me. And you even said that as the thief you are and criminal, you’re just right to lead the red party of this poor and small forest. You’re just in the right place,” I added. “But I don’t love you. And you have to make me love you,” said the dear Tanush.

“Okay, dear Tanush,” he added. “I will, I will,” he said with maximum confidence. “Remember, darling Hollywood,” he added shortly after. “You will be mine, and we’ll have twenty or thirty children.”

“Haha,” she laughed. “No, we’ll have three hundred.”

“What am I, a factory?” she laughed. “No, you’re not a factory,” he said. And then he gently kissed her on the forehead, the first hairs of which were shining from the new love hormones for Tanush.

“No,” she said. “Don’t touch me. Because I’m a virgin girl, and I’ve never fallen in love before.”

He took a step back. But Tanush approached her even more. And he gently kissed her on the lips. Sweet. She hesitated a bit. Then she returned the same coin. And she kissed him on the lips, Tanush. They had fallen in love at first sight. Tanush was amazed by the beauty of this so beautiful, elegant girl, with green eyes. Her light, bright eyes reflected deeply in the sunlight. Which had been strengthening for about two hours and had risen high on the horizon.

Tanush put his arm over her chest and caressed and kissed her everywhere. Katrina remained amazed by this lively start of the two lovers. As soon as they saw each other, they fell in love. “Well,” she said. “Enough. Let’s sit down and talk.”

“Okay,” said Tanush. As he wiped his lips with his fingers, emitting sparks of love and excitement hormones. This was a scene of love, on the verge of female sex. Especially with Katrina. There was no other meaning.

“I love you,” he said. And he raised his voice. “Lower your voice,” said Katrina, putting her finger to her mouth. “Lower your voice, lest my parents come. And then I have nowhere to go. Except to come with you and get married right away.”

“Wow, how great to think about, my star,” he said. “We’ll get married right away, no one will know. It’s enough that you love me, and I love you. And let’s go to my house now.”

“No,” said Katrina. “It really happened unexpectedly. But I always need my parents’ permission. And then we act according to the laws and customs of our forest. Okay, okay,” he continued. “But I’m afraid my bad name and my fame will negatively affect your parents. And they won’t allow us to get married.”

“As you said, even you, my dear, I am a thief, a vagabond, and many other bad things,” he burst out. “They will never give their intellectual daughter, with a high school education, to a thief like me. Then he lowered his head and didn’t speak anymore. “Okay,” she said. “Don’t be sad. Everything has an end. And we’ll try to convince my parents to have a happy ending.”

“Haha,” laughed Tanush. “Happy ending? I don’t think so. Today, when I woke up, I had no food. I had nothing. And I decided not to give up. To go on stage again, to get food once. To fill my depots. Despite the bad way. I am forced to steal. Because I have nowhere to go. Just to starve. Learn. For survival, I was forced to steal all the food from the old forest.”

“Ugh,” Katrina opened her eyes. “You stole it… the biggest theft in this forest. The one that shoots us every day to eat us and imprison us. It’s a soulless beast. It’s one that’s said to be a wolf. But it’s above every other animal. I think it fell from the sky. Since no one has been able to defeat it, to imprison it.”

Tanush listened with open eyes. And didn’t make a sound. Meanwhile, he had lowered his eyes from the ceiling. He removed his hand from Katrina’s body and said, “I don’t give up to anyone. And I’m not afraid of anyone. Of course, I’ll fight harder when that type you say comes. The beast you say…” “Hey, what do you say? Let’s finish this job, don’t delay too much. I think your parents might catch us here. And you won’t be able to come afterwards. And worse, I won’t be able to say ‘come’. Haha, we both laughed.

The pair of cats hugged again and stayed like that for about five minutes. It seems like a great love is born and a terrible adventure for the cat Ember Ecila. She can’t resist the love of the cat Tanush. The oaths and promises that such a guy won’t hang around. They left together when it was time.

Today is a new day and a new morning. Time passes along with words. Nobody cares about the past. Yesterday is gone, and it will never repeat. She left along with the words and nothing else that day. The wealth of that day. And with all the circumstances and animals that lived at that time.

Hey, what are we going to do, he said. “I don’t know,” she replied. “Caught up in the fault, as they say. He’s got it coming, but he can’t handle it.”

“Come on, decide now,” he said. “You’re becoming the wife of a thug. And a tough one. You’re now behind. You have to be just as strong and determined as me.”

Ketrina opened her eyes. She lowered her head slightly. Then she put her hands on his soup and said, “Alright, alright. Don’t pressure me anymore, I can’t resist. Let’s have sex here,” she said. “Let’s go to your house. But I trust you. Even in games, my life is at stake. If the other cats see me with you, my life belongs to you today and forever. Understand, Tanush?”. “Alright,” he said, and he cut a branch that fell on their roof. He made it into a circle and put it on her finger. There, the ring was done. “Come on, let’s kiss. We don’t need a priest or witnesses. We’ll tell them the questions and answers ourselves.” Hahaha, Ketrina laughed. “You’re a piece of work, by God.”

“But I didn’t know you were so possessive. I named you today. Because you not only convince with words, but you also have magic in the words you say. I think, my dear,” she said. “That you’re another supernatural cat. I’m afraid other females of the forest will take you away because you’re really beautiful. You look like a top model from afar. And it doesn’t give the impression that you’re so backward and criminal.” Haha, Tanush laughed. “I’m not anymore. I used to be. Now I’m getting married, starting a family. I’ll behave. I’ll be good. But I’ll fight with the howling wolf. She has to be driven out of the forest because she’s the biggest obstacle on my path to glory and power. I’ll try to corrupt her with money, euros, and dollars. Or whatever she wants, material things. Just to get her out of where she came from. It seems to me that her number of murders has been increasing. Everywhere there are cats killed by her and thrown on the streets. The cruelty of her murders has crossed our borders.”

“If I become prime minister, I’ll ask for help from internationals. Because they’re reducing our population. And a lot of other damage. Nobody can face it except me. I’ll go out into the duel, as she wishes. Her days are ending. Remember, beautiful woman,” he said.

“But before that, I’ll marry you. I want to leave descendants. And once I fix these two things, I’ll go out into the duel with that criminal.”

Katrina was amazed. She took two steps forward. And walked towards the waiting room mirror. “Look, crazy,” she said. “As much as you fill my mind with everything. Or die. You’re a fool,” she laughed. “Or die,” she repeated. After the irony, she gently rubbed his face with love.

“And your slap is sweeter than anything else in the world,” he said. And he laughed. “Your own joke. You were like in another world. Then he woke up and said, “Edi, what did he propose?” “Speak,” she said.

“Let’s go to my house. Look at your future home too. And give suggestions on how we’ll live. Because now I’ll do everything you say. And laugh slightly under his eyes.

“Really?” She opened her eyes. “Wow, I’m finished. I’ll live alone for you now. But of course,” he said with a gentle voice. “Don’t expect my vices to disappear overnight. Slowly. With your help and the forest psychologist’s help. I will manage to be a good husband and a serious statesman. Because I’ve said it. After marrying you, I’ll put forward the candidacy for prime minister of the forest. I’ve decided this. And I don’t accept discussion.”

“Okay,” said Katrina. “This part we won’t remove. Stay calm, you fool.” And she laughed the most.

“You’ll be prime minister. You, the thief, and the worst man in the forest. Hey, you chose the beautiful thief. The star of the world,” Tanush added after a while.

“You impressed me,” she replied. “You have to be a magician,” she added, shaking her head aside – before. Because there’s no way I’ll fall in love with another like you. So he concluded, “You are my star.” And he kissed her on the lips again.

“Your slap is sweeter than anything else in the world,” he said. And he laughed. “Your own joke.” He then rubbed it on her lips for the first time.

“You, my thief, are also my pride. My beautiful and blue-eyed thief,” he said. “Oh, you’re a star,” Tanush replied. “In this forest, only I am blue-eyed.” He laughed. “You have to be a fool. Because I don’t know who my parents are. But hang on, life continues whether with parents or without parents.”

“No,” she said. “My parents are everything to me. They educated me, raised me, and now I want to return their love with love.”

“Okay, okay,” said Tanush with a prolonged ‘d.’ And made a slight bow. Like in official meetings. And said, “Madam, you will be my wife. We will be celebrated in town. We’ll have children. But first, we’ll get the permission of your parents. Don’t worry about that at all,” Tanushi replied. “I’ll find a way to handle them. But then we’ll have a civil ceremony in town. And let the rest be up to me,” Tanush laughed the most. “We’ll be on all the forest TVs tomorrow. Like a couple kissing each other in front of the cameras. Because in fact, whatever I do, the forest journalists will catch us.”

“That’s true,” said Katrina. “You’ll be on all the forest TVs tomorrow night. Like the wife of Tanush, that is. The most famous thief in this country.” “Hey, what do you say? Let’s finish this job, don’t delay too much. I think your parents might catch us here. And you won’t be able to come afterwards. And worse, I won’t be able to say ‘come’. Haha, we both laughed.

The pair of cats hugged again and stayed like that for about five minutes. It seems like a great love is born and a terrible adventure for the cat Ember Ecila. She can’t resist the love of the cat Tanush. The oaths and promises that such a guy won’t hang around. They left together when it was time.

Today is a new day and a new morning. Time passes along with words. Nobody cares about the past. Yesterday is gone, and it will never repeat. She left along with the words and nothing else that day. The wealth of that day. And with all the circumstances and animals that lived at that time.

Hey, what are we going to do, he said. “I don’t know,” she replied. “Caught up in the fault, as they say. He’s got it coming, but he can’t handle it.”

“Come on, decide now,” he said. “You’re becoming the wife of a thug. And a tough one. You’re now behind. You have to be just as strong and determined as me.”

Ketrina opened her eyes. She lowered her head slightly. Then she put her hands on his soup and said, “Alright, alright. Don’t pressure me anymore, I can’t resist. Let’s have sex here,” she said. “Let’s go to your house. But I trust you. Even in games, my life is at stake. If the other cats see me with you, my life belongs to you today and forever. Understand, Tanush?”. “Alright,” he said, and he cut a branch that fell on their roof. He made it into a circle and put it on her finger. There, the ring was done. “Come on, let’s kiss. We don’t need a priest or witnesses. We’ll tell them the questions and answers ourselves.” Hahaha, Ketrina laughed. “You’re a piece of work, by God.”

“But I didn’t know you were so possessive. I named you today. Because you not only convince with words, but you also have magic in the words you say. I think, my dear,” she said. “That you’re another supernatural cat. I’m afraid other females of the forest will take you away because you’re really beautiful. You look like a top model from afar. And it doesn’t give the impression that you’re so backward and criminal.” Haha, Tanush laughed. “I’m not anymore. I used to be. Now I’m getting married, starting a family. I’ll behave. I’ll be good. But I’ll fight with the howling wolf. She has to be driven out of the forest because she’s the biggest obstacle on my path to glory and power. I’ll try to corrupt her with money, euros, and dollars. Or whatever she wants, material things. Just to get her out of where she came from. It seems to me that her number of murders has been increasing. Everywhere there are cats killed by her and thrown on the streets. The cruelty of her murders has crossed our borders.”

“If I become prime minister, I’ll ask for help from internationals. Because they’re reducing our population. And a lot of other damage. Nobody can face it except me. I’ll go out into the duel, as she wishes. Her days are ending. Remember, beautiful woman,” he said.

“But before that, I’ll marry you. I want to leave descendants. And once I fix these two things, I’ll go out into the duel with that criminal.”

“People call her and you criminals,” said Ketrina. “Yesss, I really stole and took money, etc. Wealth comes and goes. Life doesn’t repeat, lady,” he said. “I haven’t killed anyone else in this forest. I’m a thief, but not a serial killer. Like this howling wolf, pretending to be a cat. It comes out like a cat.” Haha, he laughed. “She’s got a nice tactic.”

“But what does the people call her? Even though she found the enemy that fits her power,” she said. “She’s used to killing these strays, without families and powerless. Now you’ll meet me. And her turn of death will come. Because, woman, even the Roman Empire was unbeatable. Strong and dominant.”

“How can you move forward? But the day came and she died. She fell like a piece of iron on the sidewalk. All that power, glory, titles, a civilization based on murder and plunder, collapsed in two months.

That life is like that. Nobody will stay on the throne forever. Only God, He directs everything. And in the dead, we’ll go like pumpkins, one after the other. We are perishable. How can I explain it? This snow that fell has taken over the land. “It has covered it and it’s very cold,” Ketrina said. “That is, she’s stronger for the moment. How she will get out ahead because the land is hers.” “Poo,” Ketrina said. “Nice. After a few days, the south wind blows and the sun melts this strong snow. And she left as if she had never been on the ground. It melts and becomes water for us and the forest insects. So, how do I say it, even the howler will have such an end.”

“I assure you that I and my people of cats will win. Ketrina had opened her eyes and listened with curiosity to Tanushi’s words full of science and fantasy, who is also a philosopher and a scientist, among other things. Haha, she laughed. “You surprise me, handsome cat.”

“Where did you learn all these words and accurate conclusions?” “I’m a high school graduate,” said Tanushi. “But I grew up on the streets. I’ve been through hundreds of ups and downs. Hundreds of days and nights without food, etc. I grew up an outcast and despised. But now it’s time to take revenge on all those who have wronged me. So, as I said, the world is turning. Karma will catch all my enemies. Of course, I won’t forgive them. I’ll punish them severely. And I won’t forgive them. But how will he achieve this? How will he achieve it? Since after the duel with the howler, I’ll buy the red party of these communists. And I’ll put them all in line. Of course, I’m not a red, but I’ll play the game. As soon as I get power. Then I’ll exclude them all, and I’ll punish them one by one. Because that’s how our people of cats are entertained. That people will.” “This is propaganda and idle talk. We don’t ask anything from the Reds. That means they love us and won’t ever go against us.

He pressed her. So, beautiful woman, he wants her. Like in movies…

But as a start, we’ll get married to you. We’ll have children. In my land, you’ll hear the voice of little Tanushes. Then the revolution will begin, red and blue. We’ll try to gather as much support behind us as possible. The more votes, the stronger I’ll be. And when I come to power, I’ll do more good things. I’ll create job opportunities, free healthcare, etc. Everyone will be happy with me, the former good thief who got married and became very polite. And another thing, beloved, with all his patriots. They’ll see the change I’ll bring. Except for getting votes, we’ll defeat the howler and get married. As soon as I have a child, that is, these cats, I’ll go out in the next duel. I won’t prolong anything. My star, let’s go now, to my house. Let’s stay fearless. Dress quickly, my star, and let’s go. And boots too.” She did it with a long “o”. “You’re impressing everyone,” he said. “No one else matters. It’s what others do to others,” she said. “Hmmm,” she said, “it’s time to go, and we’re out.”

Tanushi waited five minutes. And before him came the future bride.

She was truly the most beautiful cat in the world. My forest, I would say.

She jumped on Tanushi’s back, who, after falling from the roof, had put Emori on his back and set off quickly on the snow-covered road.

The other cats were not seen on the road. Of course, it was very cold and they stayed inside because they had gathered food and water for a long time. Only Tanushi had nothing in stock. Until he went out and stole the howler’s food. In fact, he didn’t know if he was stealing from her. But the first thing he saw from the other cats was a strong act. He didn’t ask because he was hungry. Hunger doesn’t ask. It forces everyone to do things they wouldn’t do under normal circumstances. “Ooh, it’s so cold,” Ketrina finally spoke. “It will freeze,” he said, walking quickly on the open road ahead.

“Let’s move fast, don’t waste time,” Tanushi said. “Because it will freeze soon.” “Look at the snow we’re stepping on,” he said. “It’s getting stronger. So let’s run.” He gained strength and lifted the bride once more onto his back, giving her a head start from the cold. Edyta was trembling with fear of the howler. And the cats were eating, breaking them apart and leaving them on the road.

“My lord won’t appear today,” he said. “Because she’ll tear me apart. She’s mad at me. And I can’t fight. And in these conditions, we’ll both die. Hehehe, a tragic end. The newspapers will write about the thief cat. No one could do anything wrong. Only the howler cut her throat. He nodded in approval. Does she still have a throat there? Because he was trembling from his words.

He hastened his step to enter his house as quickly as possible. And there he would ensure the safety of the environment. Tanushi was always lucky, and she didn’t abandon him this time either.

He left the house after a few minutes. He climbed the big lily. He entered through the pit that served as a cellar. And right there, he opened the entrance covers. Because he had two doors and two different entrances. To escape in case of danger. He transported the bride to the entrance of the cellar and left her on the floor. And after a little jump, he opened the secret door to his house. He came out in front of her.

“At last, beloved bride, this is my beautiful house. Or not. Will you appreciate it?” Ketrina opened her eyes. What an impressive entrance. The house had a trapezoidal shape, dominated by the color gray. And it had well-crafted woodwork and well-polished stone. The beds were soft but firm. The house was a lively confusion. The warehouse was filled with food, supplies, and nuts, stolen from the howler.

There was enough food for three months, for two people, and more for others. So her parents needed food too. She could send endless nuts and other things stolen by him. “So welcome, dear woman,” he said. “This is my house. And this is the bedroom. And I’ll show you all the items and accessories. There were many beautiful items. But, of course, they were stolen because he never had that much money to buy all these things.” Ketrina opened her eyes. Because everywhere she looked was a crime scene. Everywhere there was evidence of her beloved’s hand. In all the thefts committed in the city until now. He has participated. “Oh dear,” she said. “Maybe I made a mistake by getting involved with him. But what can I do? He’s so handsome and looks like a top model that no other female can resist such beauty. So I did well to listen to my heart and obey the instinct of eternal love.

Love always triumphs everywhere and always. Even my parents will understand that with love and heart, it’s not a game.

Then, dear woman, this is my house for now. But I assure you that later I’ll have many houses and a lot of money. And many government residences. I assure you that I’ll be a good and loyal spouse because I truly love you. And I’ve fallen in love with you. And as they were, they lay on his bed and made love for hours together. “Now you are my wife,” Tanushi said. And he kissed her on the lips.

“How will we inform my parents?” She began to worry. “Sweetheart, after making love to Tanushi – Let’s go to your house tonight, darling,” he said. “Let’s make the introduction to your parents. Especially with mother Dorë. Your mother and mine in the future.” “Hahaha,” Ketrina laughed. “Mother Dorë will be surprised that we fell in love so quickly. Dad will protest. But in the end, he’ll agree. Because I’m his only daughter. And he won’t attack me anymore. He’ll just say, ‘You know, my daughter, you’ll always have me by your side. If he doesn’t treat you well, I’ll always be there for you. ” “Come on, the door is open. Your house is here. It’s waiting for you.” “Aaa, how nice,” said Ketrina. “That you have a very loving family. Because I’ve never known my family. And I’ve never felt their love on me.” “Of course, all my parental love will fall on your parents,” he said. “You’re surprising me,” she said. “You have such bad name. But you have such a good heart, and you’re so dear. God bless you and your descendants,” she said. “Amen,” he said. “The descendants we’ll have together.” “Poo,” she said. “That’s great. Today we started work,” she laughed. “You’re not satisfied, sir?” “No, you were very resistant. And you pleased me. Well done, strong man,” she laughed. “And finally,” she said. “Promise me we’ll always be together. Everywhere and in every situation? Like in war, like at work?” “Yes,” said Tanushi. “Together everywhere. Let’s swear today and forever. We’ll be together until death do us part.” Ketrina rejoiced and kissed him on the lips. “Okay, then,” she said, and her face lit up with joy and happiness as she was going to marry Tanushi. “But,” she said, “we need to hurry to introduce ourselves to my parents first. So we can tell them the good news. And get their blessing. Because if they don’t give it to me, our celebration and wedding won’t happen. That’s it,” Tanushi said, surprised, as he adjusted his head and shook his tail a little. “Well then, dear woman, that’s what we’ll do. We’ll go to your house right away. And we’ll explain that we got married. And after your blessing, we’ll celebrate in the municipality.” “Bravo,” she said. “That’s it. You are the man of my dreams. Yes, indeed, you are surprising me with these mature and serious attitudes you’re taking. You’re another man today, really. By God, you’ve made me a good lady,” he said.” She didn’t move at all but accepted the kiss of her future husband. Now, indeed, she had fallen in love with Tanushi despite him being bad, wicked, and deceitful. She trusted her heart and decided for marriage. Catherine was very beautiful, tall with green eyes, elegant, and highly educated. Tanushi was also very handsome, tall, strong, and a charismatic leader. They even joked about being magicians. “Ahaha,” they laughed. “Today the lord decides to perform miracles. He brings both extreme cold and a wedding to our house.” “The lord’s affairs are beyond anyone’s understanding,” agreed Tanushi. “Yes, it’s true,” confirmed Catherine.

“Now get ready, my beautiful lady,” Tanushi said. “Oh, I almost forgot,” Tanushi added, “I treat women very well, but I’m very jealous, just so you know. I don’t want anyone else to look at you, only me.” “Hahaha,” she laughed. “Only you, then,” she said. “Today, we are making an eternal commitment. I hope the lord brings us good days and many children. Amen,” said Tanushi, the vile and dishonest man. “Thanks to love, he became someone else,” Catherine said. “Get ready; let’s go to your house.” “You should know, I’m very excited, but I have no other choice,” she replied.

“Let’s go,” he said. “Just dress warmly, don’t get cold because it’s colder than when we arrived.” Catherine put on Tanushi’s coat, his hood, and wrapped herself well. She also wore long winter boots and got ready. “Sir,” she said finally. “Here I am ready, let’s start our parallel life, full of happiness in our married life.” “Wow, what a speech,” Tanushi said, clapping and embracing her.

“So now, it’s my turn,” he said, dressing heavily in winter boots, a sheepskin coat, and a fur hood, leaving only his eyes visible. He was perfectly disguised, so even if a robber crossed their path, she wouldn’t recognize them.

“You have a talent for disguises,” Catherine said. “Come on, bride,” he said. “Let’s go because it will be dark soon, and the roads are not safe. At any moment, my battle with the wolves could begin.” “No, my lord,” said Catherine. “Protect yourself, my husband,” she finally said. “My god will protect you, my beloved,” she assured him. “Don’t worry; you’ll win the battle,” she continued. “Keep that in mind. Thank you, my shining star,” said Tanushi, full of joy. “Let’s go.”

They both set off on the afternoon of February 2022. The road was full of snow, and they trudged through the poor forest land. “My life, be careful,” he said. “You must walk ahead of me. But if there’s an attack, you’ll run away immediately. You won’t stay with me, understood?” “Agreed,” she said. “We’ll climb a tree. But very beautifully,” he said. “But I won’t abandon you,” she said. “My loyalty to you will never end.” “Thank you, my star,” he said, pulling two loaves of bread from his sheepskin coat, which she had forgotten. They were frozen. “Come on, let’s go quickly,” he said.

They both hurried, and so they did. Tanushi stumbled again because of the snowfall. “Come on, my star,” he said. “Just don’t get tired, please,” extending his hand to help her. “I’ll make it easier for you to walk.”

After a while, they saw Catherine’s house. They climbed to the attic of the old stone building. Despite the hardships presented by the first winter snow, a beautiful house was hidden. Designed by the architect her father had brought.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “Me too,” she said. “But I believe we’ll succeed. God will help us,” Tanushi said. “Let’s not talk too much,” he said, “because we’ve arrived.” “Wow, what an emotion,” she added.

“But it will be very difficult,” he said. “But I have a touching speech ready, so they’ll cry, and then we’ll get married right away. Watch,” he said, laughing.

“Do it, dear,” she said, shaking her tail and beautiful head.

Before them appeared the door of the house, made of walnut or chestnut wood, coffee-colored, polished to the same color. It looked beautiful like a villa or a centuries-old cultural monument. Outside was cold, and under the roof, hungry birds flew, not having eaten for a long time. “Hmm,” he thought, “they’ll be like me. They haven’t gathered food for winter. Now they’ll sit. They’re just like wolves, and they don’t gather food for winter. They sit everywhere and become very dangerous if they meet on the road to attack directly.”

“Yes, yes,” said Catherine. “But knock on the door so they don’t mistake us and we don’t travel at night.” “No-no-no,” said Tanushi. “I believe in the power of oratory. They’ll like us, and we’ll get married.”

“Amen,” said Catherine. “Amen.”

So he knocked on the door twice. “Tak-tak,” and without waiting at all, the door opened. It was her father, who greeted them warmly and invited them in. But he was more surprised and said, “Dora, Dora!” Catherine’s father called her. “Look who has come,” he said from the other room. “Our daughter with this bandit. What are you doing here, you rascal?” Tanushi said. “You’ll steal from us. He has taken our daughter hostage,” he said, opening his eyes and amazed at her sight, with the worst of Tanushi he had heard about in the forest. It was a dream, but with him, it was his only daughter. “Daddy,” she said, “Wait, don’t speak too soon.” “Mother, introduce yourself to Tanushi,” she said. “Oh, good afternoon,” said the mother. “How are you, sir? Tanushi didn’t speak but bowed slightly, as I told you, very well. “What a great pleasure to have you here in this house,” she finally said. Dora looked at Tanushi with astonishment from head to toe. He replied, “I’ll explain, but you must be patient, and don’t shout.” They both opened their eyes and ears, listening attentively to his very beautiful and touching speech.

“That is, today we are one,” said Tanushi. “I won’t leave this girl, not even dead. Do you understand the event finally? This and I will always be one.”

I forgot. I will buy the red party And I will run for prime minister We have many other surprises But today we want your dear parents’ blessing Our lives today depend on your lips Yes, we are blessed, we are happy You give us life Especially now I will have my own children and my family Is there anything more beautiful than this scene? Nooooo said this one. All the scenes I have experienced even in interviews were useless and meaningless Today, I only want one yes And the two of us will run to the town hall offices openly And the happily ever after ending Thus the wedding, he added, while he bowed a little, and shook his gray tail See, said the father looking at Tanushi in the eye We see that our daughter loves you Embela nodded in affirmation I see, said Mother Dora She loves you And she has fallen in love with you Life is hers Risks being with you are many Death and life are everywhere with you Despite this, she knows you and she knows Maybe she has decided to love And to enter history as your wife The most dangerous part of the forest, said this The mother said, this one She knows me Don’t worry I’ve told her everything and she knows Now you will be my family And I will take measures to protect you And make you happy And in the end, he nodded where he wanted That is your final answer which is said by this Respected because the closing time of the municipal offices is not waiting Our answer is yes To inherit a happy life They both parents hugged the new couple But remember, said the father If you treat her badly, and behave badly with her I have to kill you without warning So be it said this But give us your blessing soon They made prayers And finally lit candles And with clean water they crossed Made the blessing And threw it over the heads of both Blessed be said the father You and your heirs Amen said the mother Then they safely went to the town hall They got married and … celebrated at the forest town hall.

ACT TWO

SCENE ONE

“A large assembly hall, A round table in the middle. Electric lights hanging high, large windows on the right side. They have a Gothic style, about three meters high and two meters wide. They have double glass and wooden frames that give a splendid beauty to the gigantic hall. The hall is paved with marble and is air-conditioned, fulfilling all the modern conditions of their party.

“Dear participants, I hereby declare the open meeting,” the voice of the spokesperson, that is, the party’s spokeswoman, was heard.

“As you know, comrade Tanush, our chairman, who has just returned from meetings in the districts, Brought the long-awaited news. Our party is winning and is winning in every corner of the forest. The polls put us first everywhere.” The hall applauded and everyone rose from their seats, and the applause thundered.

Long live! Comrade Tanush’s voice was heard everywhere. With Comrade Tanush at the helm, we will be winners everywhere and whenever. The hall applauded for about five minutes, And he just waved back. As before, our glorious leader, said the others. ‘Our Lord helped him and brought him to this day,’ said the comrades in the office, who were more fervent in applause. Tanush’s party, fiery hearts fill us. This was the poetry of the glorious choir of the red forest party.

Comrade Tanush will take the floor The main speaker spoke from the microphone. ‘Comrades, calm down,’ she said. ‘Our leader, the only victorious Comrade Tanush, will speak.’ He rose to his feet again, greeted with his hands and body all the participants. Cameras from television stations, broadcasting the party meeting live, which was expected to be victorious. Because Tanush had bought the electorate, Victory was certain. He was also a great orator And like all leftists, made false promises. ‘No, we will have free healthcare, water, electricity. We will have millions of jobs… etc., The professional deceiver, or the leftist leader Tanush took the floor.

‘Comrades,’ he said after the situation in the hall was calmed by the applause of the participants. ‘Comrades,’ he said, ‘We are gathered today to set the stakes, to take power from the rightist, who has oppressed the people and has only done us harm, leftists. Today we say consciously that we are close to taking power. Therefore, comrades, be careful at the closing rallies, Motivate the electorate to come to the elections, vote for all leftists, And let’s not lose any votes. Therefore, we will establish several groups with special structures for the protection of the vote and… That is, for its acquisition. You understand yourselves,’ he said. ‘No vote should be lost to us in vain. Our lost vote is a celebration and power for the enemy. We will take the wealth of the rightists, We will seize it with laws and methods that we know very well. Because we are heirs of the labor party. Fortunately, we also have former security with us. They have become good spies, and serve us with humility. So we must not lose them either. Because the votes are safe for us, The hall applauded. Tanush Party. Victory is fulfilled. Hurray!’

He just waved his hand, and spoke no more. After the hall calmed down, He continued: ‘Comrades, besides the rightists, we also have another big problem. It’s a right-wing snake, a fascist and criminal. She will kill me and wipe out our party She is the main supporter of the rightists So we need to take measures So that she dies in a duel with me, before the elections. I despise her for nothing And I will challenge her to a duel, for two reasons. First, she has caused many deaths and damages in this forest As numbers can’t count anymore Edyta is my honor and my courage And my physique I won’t allow her to fight anyone else but me In such a duel How she loves And with what weapon she wants She’s ready This answer is final And I don’t tolerate any questions about this matter anymore. She has killed many leftist brothers and sisters And today or tomorrow send her word When she wants Let her come to me in a duel And not cause death everywhere By betraying Trust, with faithlessness Let her kill many of our people So it’s time for revenge All comrades must remove their families from the city As I did Because if I lose She will massacre And the bloodshed will be great But our party will not perish Even if she massacres. The bloodshed will be great We will not perish. But our party and I will take measures for her to lose, and die. There in the duel, As suits all enemies of the proletariat and world communists. I have prepared funds for your families and shelters. And tonight there will be vaccination Because we can’t be careless How to underestimate the fox. As a leader, I take measures for everything. Victory will come. She has nowhere to go. That fox. I will spread her on the ground with this pistol. I will shoot mercilessly. And one thing, even if I lose, I won’t ask for mercy from her. Let her kill me, but let the red people and our leftist cause win. But I assure you that the one who remains standing at the end of the duel is me. Have no doubt that I will win. And my name will be written in your hearts, in your homes, And on the walls of your neighborhoods, But also on the faces of our mountains. The applause interrupted his speech. The slogan, Party, and honor. Tanushi will live forever. The slogan filled the room with applause. And the noise of applause is heard all the way to the end of the lost forest city. Tanushi interrupted the applause and said, “Comrades, we need to establish surveillance groups in every city. Monitoring her is very necessary. We need to know where she stays, sleeps, and eats. We need to know who finances her And who are the weapons she uses best in duels. Does she use a knife, a pistol, or what does she shoot with? I want to know her supply bases and the names of those who vote right. I want to know who prefers them and which other states they are connected to. And how much sponsorship do they receive from outside the forest? I want to know if the fox will become president if she wins the elections or not? I want to know what percentage of the population votes for her, Where she walks, and at what time she leaves home, Where she drinks coffee, and where she eats lunch and dinner. I want you to watch her, to film her every move.” I want recordings every day. So that I know how to defeat her, By teaching her flaws and strengths. Because she is the sworn enemy of our cause. A conscious fox has no friends. She is not only cunning, but also nationalist. And the first, hers have been with the “National Front”.

So, not only is she a criminal, and has killed all the red foxes in some areas of the forest, She is a great danger to come to power. And even if she comes, she will completely destroy us. Properties, houses, fields, and buildings where we are the majority.

Never did the voices of other red foxes sound. It will never happen. Party – unity With Tanushi in power The call was heard throughout the hall and loudspeakers, in the place where the meeting was being held. Tanushi turned because he was annoyed by the microphone, directed his body upward, Took the microphone in hand And then took out a red cloth from his pocket, and wiped the sweat. The weather outside was cold. The snow had not yet melted, but soon it will. Because from the south and west the sky was turning red. After this, And the birds that have come They know that warm winds will come that will melt the snow. The applause continued. He drank a glass of water to preserve his voice, and then took a stance again to take the floor. But a news came from the hall that he must know. He left the microphone and went sideways. Put his hands in his pockets and took a few steps to the informant. Tanushi was very pleased with the news, especially the spying. Because he valued information very much, He knew that with information, he would win all battles in the struggle for power.

He knows all the thefts and vote manipulations He is a master as they say And to achieve these Within the party. He had made a name for himself by inserting informants and security everywhere. And in all neighborhoods and buildings, there were concentrations of red foxes He had made reorganizations… The red one ignites the spirit of the poor and uneducated, Tanushi said every day. The poor and the unfaithful love us, because they think we represent them. And they don’t rise against us, As if we left them without bread, without water, and without wages. No red resident rises in revolt.

So I will lead. Because this people deserves it. They want peace, culture, and the Western world. They only want ideology. And I am a one for that, Tanushi said to himself.

He approached the informant here. He lowered his head and learned what had happened. After a pause, he just blinked and didn’t speak. He just heard the information. Without saying any other words, He turned around and went to the podium.

“Comrades,” he said. “I just learned that the fox has arrived on the outskirts of our city. She, along with her tanks and army, is gathering on the outskirts, to prepare to attack our city and the capital of the forest…”

“As I said, we should not be afraid and panic. Fear should have those on the right. Those who hate us and the color red. These flowers will not come to power, especially since they have joined our common enemy, the howling fox. She has washed her hands and teeth with the blood of innocent people. She must die in battle, Everyone must see her end, like a traitor and bloodthirsty like her.”

“Uuuuuuuuurrrrrooooo,” the hall burst out excited. They clapped their hands on tables and chairs, their feet pounding on the tiles. To form a music like a Spanish rhythm, Something between the beautiful waltz, Spanish And folk motives. Of our forest.

“Çak-cak and ça-ça, ça.” It was the rhythm formed by the red foxes in the congress hall of their red party. They were almost all ready to die for the cause and for the flag of Tanushi. Who just took over the party from the former chairman And will bring it to power. Red communist comrades of the forest. . Today we have to… Re-elect the new chairman A much-anticipated moment for the continuity of our party and new battles said Tanushi He was confident of his victory So, and had carefully planned everything. Therefore, he said loudly:

“Dear I, want to be elected by your free, transparent vote, and in front of television cameras. Comrades, I want all the proletarians of the world who suffer under American imperialist oppression and the bourgeois of the forest to see us vote How we vote is united, and we are a democratic people. Your vote is very transparent And here today, the best will win.”

Then, Tanushi invited those who wanted to be candidates for chairman to come out and announce their program before the election commission. Their names would be entered on the voting papers in front of him.

“Because, dear,” said Tanushi, “we are in a democracy and your vote is more important than the position It doesn’t matter who gets elected You matter, and our people. Uurro!” the hall burst out. “Tanushi, Tanushi’s Party, you are a hero, the whole people love you!” Tanushi just bowed, smiled a little And was very excited. Victory was very sure and

So, dear,” he said, “I invite you to give your speech and present your program. Anyone who will run against me, This is an open and democratic process. Anyone can run. We are not like the blue forest That has appointed our enemy chairman. A fox that only wants to kill all the red ones. She will meet her end, in a duel with me. She will die by my knife or bullet.”

“I’d love to suffocate her with my teeth,” added Tanushi, revealing his teeth. The room initially bowed and then the applause began. “Tanushi is a hero! Tanushi is a hero!” And they stomped their feet on the floor.

“Then, the microphone is yours! Who will be my challenger? Come on quickly! We don’t have much time. We need to close the voting quickly, because the fox is coming with her army…”

And she will kill us in two minutes. Because we are trapped here. We have no defensive space and maneuvering room. He stepped away from the microphone and sat in the front row of chairs. He wiped the sweat again and was getting ready to see who his opponent in the party, who would take over the power, was. There was silence in the room. Everyone looked at each other and opened their eyes, to see who the opposing candidate would be. No one dared to take such steps. It was very difficult to defeat Tanushi with his own voters, and with his own lists, and with his own commissioners. Therefore, the candidacy of opponents was simply nonsense. And a waste of time. Everything he had organized and planned in detail from the election commission to the transport of the ballot boxes, etc. With permission, another spoke from his place. The whole room turned towards him. Tanushi said to him: “Will you run, buddy?” He asked. And he raised his head to look at him closely, who is this. “No,” said he from the middle of the room.

“I want the floor. Fine, fine,” said Tanushi. “Go And make it clear to yourself to allow it. It won’t bother us at all to speak To say what there is. There is nothing she can do to us. This was the silent slogan” And Tanushi’s own It was a decision, He rose, approached the microphone, and said:

“Dear comrades, these and friends. I came here for two reasons. First reason: We have no reason to nominate another candidate against Tanushi. Because the love of the people and voters for him is at its peak. Secondly, he seems to be about to clash with the fox and win. And we have no reason to risk voting against our hero, who may die fighting. As you know, how it goes In a duel. And in duels, the best and strongest does not always win. Many times fate helps the strong. And many other times, fate helps the cunning. So it is known, foxes, They have cunning and deceit in their blood. Hurrah! shouted the room. Tanushi will win! Tanushi will win! Yyyy! Cheers and applause. So, how should I say, buddies, I think the voting should start with one member, one vote. And everyone to enter the-” center of the secret ballot station This was done quickly

The secret box was placed in the center of the room And was ready to start voting. Tanushi proposed that the voting start only with his candidacy. The voice of the room rose And a strong request to start voting was heard. Tanushi stood up at the head of the room And addressed them with the word “Comrades, We must start as soon as possible,” said Tanushi, “We must give our party votes quickly, buddies So that it sacrifices for the people tomorrow In fierce and crumbling duels, with enemies So, I ask the election commission to take their places, and the voting boxes be prepared. I want to start voting to receive the mandate from you democratically. Then, see everything I will do to the fox, the chairman of the blue rats. So.. Everything depends on your speed, and your perfect and democratic organization that you will do.”

The commission rose to take their places And started voting. Each person took the voting paper along with the ID card or passport and moved in line to vote. Each marked their secret vote on the paper And then cast the vote into the box. The process was completely simple.

“Commissioner, give me the first paper,” he said. He took out his passport and waited. But, as soon as he looked at the voting paper, He stopped, because inside entered the forest television.

“At first, their guards, didn’t allow anyone!” But as soon as Tanushi saw them, He ordered. “My chairman’s choice will be the first for the cameras. Let’s learn the imperialists and killers of our people, how democratic voting is done.”

The televisions were allowed And the room was filled with applause and enthusiasm. The party-Tanushi-exploded shouts The room was filled with pride., And the airspace of the congress hall was buzzing with the voice of the red rats. Tanushi just waved and didn’t speak. The televisions approached him with cameras and microphones. He set off slowly, like a hero, and leader, to enter the voting room. He marked his vote for himself, and stood up straight. Then he took the paper, after folding it twice, And threw it into the ballot box.

After turning back from the cameras, he said: ‘Long live our red people of the forest! We will win! We are here to tell the fox who has landed on the outskirts of the forest, with her army and tanks, that we are not afraid. Wait until the result of this voting process comes out. And if I get the vote for chairman, the duel with me and my forest rats is waiting for her, determined for freedom.’

And he showed his teeth And the first two he took out completely as a threat, And to show the hatred he has for capitalism, which the fox represented. The room erupted again with chants and applause for their hero, Tanushi. He just smiled and said: ‘Dear red ones, we must finish the voting quickly, because time does not wait. That devil will be here watching us and informing what we are doing.’

‘I ask and the commission to increase the number of voting stations and counters. Because we may have war at any moment. So, understand, dear journalists,’ He said, addressing them with all kindness. ‘You continue to broadcast everything live. No problem for me. The vote is sacred. And with this vote, I will make wars, and I will win over all the enemies of our forest nation. So, vote! Put in bullets’ “Your enemy, through your free and democratic vote. Show how you vote in our party. Let the TVs and all radios broadcast live. Hurry up, brothers and sisters! Vote, because the future is decided here, against the past and the right-wing rule, the blue of the forest.

Here we will bring back communism, as it was for fifty years. This country is a communist country. It will never change generation after generation. Red will always be there. The steps of the fathers,” he said, “will be followed by the young rats. The young heroes of our red forest! Glory to the veterans and former communists who fell for this land, against the capitalist invaders. The place belongs to us The forest is yours

God will be with us in our forest All our lives We will spend fighting for freedom and democracy. All his words were spread on the airwaves for all international and national television. He was sure he would win, not only the votes of his party, but also in the national elections. Therefore, the fox had to kill this hare as quickly as possible, the former thief and great traitor. Turned into a television and rock star, He was deceiving all the red people. But he was also deceiving the internationals. And throwing dust in their eyes. Because he with his behavior was fighting and manipulating everything, to win. Although he had not changed, not even the character, nor the profession, But he was making a comedy to be elected as the head of the leftist party “Red Rats”.

It didn’t take long and the central commission withdrew to count the votes. Please bring the cameras, said Tanushi. I want every vote to come out in front of the cameras And let everyone see what has been voted.

The journalists were amazed. How can this rat be so democratic? This will be the future of the country. For five mandates, Yes, everyone said. This will turn our forest into a flower, next to the other forests of Europe. This is the key to our victories. All journalists were enthusiastic and pleased with the new prime minister, who would win convincingly, in every electoral confrontation with the right-wing fox and its deadly meowing.

Time passed and the chairman of the forest election commission photographed the winner. The TVs and all the people kept their eyes on this election congress. When this chairman took the floor. After adjusting his glasses, he wiped them and in a metallic tone of voice said: “Please, silence, gentlemen,” he said. “Rest, lower your voices so I can read the results. If you want to know the outcome, Then be silent,” he said, cutting off, Laying the letter on the table and holding the microphone of the hall with his hand. Silence fell slowly. And he turned to the paper, which was on the table. The cameras focused closely and filmed him After he did…those movements He said Dear comrades and honored friends, This democratic and transparent vote has resulted as follows. The TVs gave the voting directly, because the curiosity was very great. And here it will be known who will be the next prime minister of our country, the forest. In which direction? The right-wing western or the communism disguised as democracy, promised by this Tanush?

Comrades, said the commissioner, The one who won with a result of one hundred percent. So the winner is Tanush! Victory, the whole room said, and all the forest rats. A new era will begin, they said. Of course, if he wins the duel of armies with the wicked fox. They understood themselves

Comrades, said Tanushi, I’ll make it short. Today in front of everyone I announce the unequal duel with the vile fox. And he addressed the cameras. I’m glad I won, and I owe it to my voters. You are the true heroes. Thank you, comrades and friends, for voting for me. I won’t let you down. But prepare for war, As I said in the election program. We have a great challenge. And this challenge must be made public here, and he addressed the camera in front.

Nasty fox, You learned that I am now the chairman of the forest. You will no longer be anything. Your era is over. And if you see me, Come on, you have two days. Wretched, murderer, etc., Come and surrender before us, and we will sentence you to prison. And we won’t kill you. Otherwise, I demand a duel. The two of us, and not our armies. Let’s stop the fratricide and bloodshed. We end it ourselves. You as a flea and unbeliever that you are And I, the only rat, challenge you to guns and knives, however you want. And physical combat I am ready to face you. He showed his teeth and transformed from a hero and cultured into a beast seeking a duel. So, after showing his teeth and…he said, addressing the people

These innocent ones Deserve to live irae And so enemies The clock started ticking. Tik-tak, he said to me! Come on, tomorrow I’ll wait for you here in the central square of the city, in the center of the city. Eta, we start the battle for life or death. May the best, even the worst, win. Or not?

I forgot, use all your deceits and your games. I agree. May the best and the worst of you remain standing. We are open, we are not honest. Duel, life or death with you. Come on, farewell then, and see you in the next world. And Tanushi closed the speech.

The place exploded in applause and the journalists. They saw the scene and cried. What a hero, they said. What a brave man! He puts his own life at risk for the people. This will be our first, Tanush, the hero. Tanush, the hero, the crowd erupted. The forest loves you. The streets were filled with rats, demonstrating strength and support for the hero, Tanush.

That tomorrow, at nine o’clock in the morning, he said, I will have the unequal duel with the vile fox, Which so far had been supernatural. And the wolves had defeated it, all had defeated it.

“She’s not a fox,” he told his war council.

Open the informants, find out all about the location of the duel she is making. Use any sacrifice, disloyalty, to win us. Use all the tricks against her.

There is nothing honest in the world, let alone a duel with the fox, said Tanushi.

We are all sinners. Therefore, go, take the sniper team, with snipers who have semi-nuclear bombs in the tips of their bullets. I want twenty pieces, he said. To be placed in all positions, to be ready. Also, flamethrowers and weapons with red infra rays. To hit her directly as soon as she comes on stage. Don’t knock her down on the ground, but let me. “Leave me to strike and kill before everyone. I want a sword too, to decapitate in front of them all. Bring all the workers of the city’s black and white water sewers. I want control and ready bombardments. If necessary, intervention, even from underground. Do not underestimate such an enemy. The force is on the side of the one with the technology. Do not underestimate such an enemy. Persia is on the side of the one with the latest technology and physical force. We have the technology, General Xhenerale, ready to aim directly with silent weapons. Sniper anyone with it. Take photos and videos of our entire team in the field so we don’t confuse them with the enemy. Two hours before the duel, I want to see everything with cameras. Only the ground and the sky; let them be calm because they have never intervened in any work or duel. And now they won’t intervene; they’ll just watch and continue with their own Ritalin for thousands of years. With sun, rain, and again snow, I rise again, spring-summer, etc. So only those who are indifferent to the duel, do not provoke them, said this ironically.

The square was beautifully built in Venetian style. That’s how it looked. But it also had Gothic and Ionic elements. Find out what style that square and the buildings around it were founded upon. The buildings were actually pure Gothic style. And the cathedral clearly showed that… Time was passing. The square was surrounded by two armies. One red, the other blue. Both sides were making final orders with their radios and other communication devices. Each had prepared their strategy to defeat the opponent. Tanushi held a banner for betrayal, even more than wolves. Each has betrayal in their genes. The duel was unfair, we can say… The sirens sounded. The war would begin. Both of them left their headquarters and took steps toward the center where the duel would take place.

First came the wolf, howling. She let out a scream that made all the buildings shake like an earthquake. She was wearing only… Bulletproof steel on her chest and nothing else. Because she was sure of her victory. She only needed a second to catch this threat, Tanush, and cut him down directly. Just a moment to catch him up close. That’s all she needed, and she made even more drama. That’s why she wore only an anti-bullet vest for her chest and not for other parts of her body. With confident steps, military steps, and proudly shaking the ground, she fell to her knees.

“I will never allow communism to rule this forest,” she said. “I will never let any communist set foot on this land. Cursed be the entire race of these Leninist threats. You are an inferior race enduring these Leninist bastards,” she said.

Therefore, I am a wolf, the chosen and ruling race over other races. Because I and my royal blood are here to lead. Alright, you red bastards? she said loudly, shaking even the mountain.

She looked superhuman. But she also had something, somewhere, a flaw. The red threats had found it. They knew that she had a spot under her right ear where she could be hit once. So they ordered snipers to hit her as soon as she turned sideways.

“Come on, cowards,” she said. “Eat me here in front of everyone. And I’ll make your guts into kebabs. Come on, because I haven’t eaten today, I overslept.”

Ahahaha, she laughed loudly, addressing the crowd, cameras, and the public.

“There will never be communism in this forest. All you reds, I will kill and destroy you. Because you only understand the language of arms. The red cockroaches and parasites,” she laughed at them. Ahaha, she laughed again. “You are brave when you are together, but you attack from behind. You run away like rabbits, not like these, she continued. You are faster than rabbits in escape. That’s how brave you are, meaning you, ahaha she laughed. You red ones, she continued. You are a hormonal mistake of nature. You are an abuse of mother nature and bloodthirsty. And you are evil, and unfaithful. You are relentless when seeking power. But, you are whores when you are powerless. And your women are whores too. Let me tell you something: When you leave home, they betray you!” – She addressed Tanushi, who was dressed in a full red suit. He had protectors on all parts of his body, not stopping at any part of the body. He wore anti-bullet protection everywhere, even on his head and neck. The neck reminded snipers where to hit the wolf directly. The wolf mocked him with all sorts of words. In fact, the duel was unequal, the wolf was much larger, with great power and strategy. However, on the scene, Tanushi reappeared, the king of the moment. He proudly put on the red costume for the last time and began to sing a song that testified to his determination to win.” Tanushi didn’t hesitate. He stepped forward to face the lioness. With military steps, he said, “Invading and plundering lioness!” he said again in a loud voice, “You have killed and betrayed my people. Today marks your end. I have only one demand for your army. After your death, surrender, for we will do nothing to you. Death stands before you, and I am your death,” he said clearly.

Tanushi had taken measures to ensure victory. He had evacuated his family from the city and hidden them in a bunker on the border, to protect them from the treacherous lions. They had left the country to avoid the pressure of the lions on them.

Smiling, Tanushi said to the lioness, “Please forgive me, but I have taken the necessary measures to triumph. And for your betrayals, which you commit every day, you will be punished today.” The lioness bared her teeth, approached a little, and showed them ready to devour the duel leader. “Tanushi directed the lioness towards the sun. And the sun reflected in her eyes, shining with true rays. She lost her stance and fell to the ground.”

At that moment, the Snipers hit her under the ear. She did not fall. Tanushi intervened and struck the lioness with a sword in the neck. But she rose again, filled with courage. Tanushi, who had received excellent military training, responded cleverly and ran towards the center, in a circular form. He ran lightly to waste time, for her to die. And suddenly he turned back and struck her again with a sword in the neck. Tanushi drew a river of blood in the street. It was her blood. So the center was filled with her blood. But, despite this, she rose again. But this time she fell dead on the ground again. After Tanushi’s second strike, she died due to her carelessness and arrogance. Nature did not take kindly to her loss. And the sun was no longer shining that day.

This situation showed that God would bring true punishment to this wicked people of Zana’s forest. Power after this duel was taken by Tanushi, and communism returned to the forest. The curse began to spread because this wicked and faithless people would be ruled by socialism for a long time.

The people were oppressed and remained poor again. They were fed only propaganda in the eyes of the forest. The socialist destruction era was coming. They were wrong, with the new dictator Tanushi. They now had to face the difficulties that would come later. The crowds always have the blame.

Tirana, February 20, 2024.