Dear viewers, readers, and listeners of Nacional.al,

Today marks the release of the new research book “Ancient North – Sectoral Development Rosuja–Ulpiana” by Flamur Bucpapaj, published by Botimet Nacional.

This is the second book featuring scientific archaeological studies, focusing on the historical, cultural, and urban development of Northern Albania, with particular attention to the important Rosuja–Ulpiana segment and its role in cultural and economic exchange across centuries.

The book provides in-depth analysis on: – proto-urban structures

– archaeological centers

– ceramic and metal artifacts

– Illyrian and Roman influences on regional development

An important contribution to Albanian historiography and archaeology.

👉 Click here to read arkeologji libri i ri