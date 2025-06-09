Dardania – The Core of the Future Albanian State: The Historical and Strategic Clash with Serbia

Written by Flamur Buçpapaj

Today more than ever, Albania must break free from the complex of diplomatic inferiority and take an active role: in integrating the Albanians of Kosovo into the cultural, educational, and economic life of the entire nation; in representing the Albanian cause in international forums; and in building a shared strategic vision for national unification.

THE LIBERATION WAR, THE HAGUE, AND THE CHALLENGE OF NATIONAL JUSTICE

Why are Thaçi, Veseli, Krasniqi, and others targets of political persecution?

The Kosovo Liberation Army – A Bridge Between History and Statehood

Introduction

The process of Albanian state-building has been a long historical journey, characterized by foreign interventions, territorial fragmentation, and continuous efforts toward national unification. Kosovo, as part of historical Dardania, ..but it is the heart of the ancient Illyrian-Albanian heritage and the cornerstone of national identity. Its independence represents a historic, though not final, milestone: it is a station on the road toward Albanian national unification—a process that is not merely a romantic aspiration, but a historical and strategic necessity for the survival, development, and dignity of the nation.

The confrontation with Serbia—across all phases, political, military, and diplomatic—is not only about territory but about the right of an entire people to be themselves. The war of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), which emerged as a response to centuries-long Serbian repression, represents a shining chapter of modern Albanian history, and any attempt to criminalize it is an effort to reverse historical truth and strip the Albanians of their international legitimacy.

The Special Court in The Hague, through its selectivity and convictions based on political and unstable accusations, constitutes a form of unjust justice that not only harms the leaders of the war but also instills fear and insecurity in the very foundations of the state of Kosovo.

This study strongly supports the idea that the Albanian issue must return as a pan-national agenda, articulated through a political, diplomatic, cultural, and educational platform, where cooperation between Albania and Kosovo should no longer be symbolic, but substantial, long-term, and integrative.

The future of the Albanian nation, if it is to be worthy and free, cannot be built by denying its own parts, nor by remaining silent in the face of historical injustices. Only through unity, national cohesion, and a wise and courageous diplomacy can Albanians secure their rightful place in the Balkans and beyond.

This study concludes with the conviction that the 21st century is the century of the Albanians—if they are willing to take their destiny into their own hands—with wisdom, with courage, and above all, with unity.

CHAPTER I: THE NATION-STATE AND IDENTITY – THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK

• The concept of the nation-state

The nation-state is a political form in which state borders align with the ethnic and cultural affiliation of the population. This concept emerged in Europe with the Treaty of Westphalia (1648), but took on a modern meaning with the revolutions of the 19th century. In this model, state sovereignty is based on ethnic, cultural, and linguistic homogeneity. In the Albanian case, due to the division of territories by the Great Powers (especially in 1913), the nation-state was not fully realized, creating a dramatic division of the Albanian nation.

• National identity and its components

National identity is a sense of belonging to a nation, which is defined by factors such as:

A common language

Culture and historical heritage

Shared collective memory (wars, national figures, founding myths)

A common vision for the future

In the Albanian case, Kosovo is the place where these components are prominently manifested, becoming a gravitational center for the Albanian national identity.

• Kosovo in relation to the nation-state model

Unlike Albania, which succeeded in forming a recognized state in 1912, Kosovo remained under foreign rule (initially Serbian, then Yugoslav), although the vast majority of its population was Albanian. This exclusion from state formation created a distinct political consciousness among the Albanians of Kosovo, with clear aspirations for reunification with the ethnic trunk.

CHAPTER II: KOSOVO AND THE ALBANIAN NATIONAL PROJECT – FROM DARDANIA TO THE KLA

• The heritage of Dardania – myth and reality

Ancient Dardania, referred to as one of the Illyrian kingdoms, has been used as a foundational point of the historical identity of the Albanians of Kosovo. Mythical references to Dardania (as the ancient homeland of the Albanians) are not only part of popular culture but also of political and educational discourse in Kosovo after the 1990s. This heritage serves to legitimize the claim for statehood and sovereignty.

constitutes an essential component of Albanian identity and statehood. This study analyzes the role of Kosovo in the project of the Albanian national state, in relation to the ongoing clash with Serbia and the influence of international actors.

Study Objectives

To analyze the historical and political role of Kosovo in the Albanian statehood project.

To examine the Albanian-Serbian confrontation in the context of international law and global relations.

To investigate the impact of the term “Kosovar” in fragmenting the Albanian identity.

To evaluate the possibility of a future regional confrontation within the framework of Balkan geopolitics.

Research Questions

Is Kosovo the central element in the construction of the Albanian national state?

How has the confrontation with Serbia influenced the building of a political identity in Kosovo?

What is the stance of international actors toward this process?

Is the term “Kosovar” a political construct aimed at neutralizing Albanian belonging?

Could there be another military or diplomatic confrontation with Serbia in the future?

Hypothesis

The fate of the Albanian national state will be determined by the strategic and ideological clash with Serbia, where Kosovo is not merely an independent state, but the geopolitical and identitarian core of Albania’s future.

Methodology

Historical analysis: archival documents and scholarly literature on Kosovo and Dardania.

Discursive analysis: examining the terms “Albanian” and “Kosovar” in media, politics, and diplomacy.

Interviews with international relations experts and Balkan scholars.

Comparative study with other cases of ethnic division in Eastern Europe.

Structure of the Study

Chapter I: Theoretical introduction to the nation-state and the concept of identity.

Chapter II: The historical role of Kosovo in the Albanian national project (Dardania, the League of Prizren, KLA).

Chapter III: The clash with Serbia – analysis of conflicts and diplomacy from 1990 to 2025.

Chapter IV: The term “Kosovar” and the challenge of preserving Albanian identity.

Chapter V: Prospects of a new conflict and Kosovo’s role in the future of the Albanian state.

Chapter VI: Conclusions and recommendations.

Study Contribution

This study aims to offer a new academic perspective on Kosovo not simply as an independent state, but as the cornerstone of the Albanian national state, by analyzing the tense relationship with Serbia and the region’s geopolitical challenges.

This study has examined, comprehensively and interdisciplinarily, the position of Kosovo (historical Dardania) in the context of forming the future Albanian state, offering a critical view of the historical conflict with Serbia, the artificial fragmentation of Albanian identity through the “Kosovar” concept, and the unjust treatment of the liberation war in the international arena.

Kosovo is not a peripheral territory or a secondary issue in Albanian developments.

The League of Prizren and the Platform for National Unification

In 1878, in the city of Prizren, the Albanian elite for the first time formulated a political project for the unification of all Albanian-inhabited territories into a single state. Kosovo was the heart of this project, both symbolically and in terms of military and organizational aspects.

Kosovo during the 20th century: from partition to resistance

After the Congress of Berlin and the London Conference (1913), Kosovo was annexed to Serbia. Throughout the 20th century, the Albanians of Kosovo experienced systematic repression, ethnic cleansing, and the suppression of their language and culture. These traumas shaped the political and ethnic identity of Kosovo Albanians as a distinct people aiming for unification with Albania.

The KLA – the emergence of the armed force of the Albanian nation

In the late 1990s, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) became the final expression of resistance against Serbian oppression. The 1998–1999 war was not only for the liberation of Kosovo but also for laying the foundations of a state with a clearly Albanian identity, closely tied to the nation and not to any newly invented identity (“Kosovar”).

The Albanian–Serbian conflict is not merely territorial

The conflict between Albanians and Serbs is not only territorial but rooted deeply in history. Nineteenth-century Serbia initiated its expansionist project aiming to control the territory of Kosovo, which it considered part of its medieval heritage. This was reinforced by the Kosovo Myth and the Battle of Kosovo in 1389 – a myth instrumentalized to justify Serbian claims over the territory.

On the other hand, Albanians viewed Kosovo as the heart of their nation, where the League of Prizren was born, where the Albanian language was spoken, and where their cultural and historical roots lay (Dardania). This clash of two historical narratives fueled a conflict that would intensify in the following centuries.

The term “Kosovar” – a dangerous construct for the Albanian national state

After Kosovo’s declaration of independence, the term “Kosovar” began to be promoted in public and political discourse as a new civic identity, with the aim of separating Kosovo Albanians from those in Albania. This concept, supported by certain international and local circles, has been viewed by many scholars as an attempt to weaken Albanian ethnic ties and to build an artificial identity on a state basis, but without cultural or historical roots.

Given the tense context between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as the broader security crisis in Europe (Ukraine, the Caucasus, etc.), it is possible that the confrontation will reemerge in a new form. This clash will not only be between two states, but between two models: that of the Albanian nation-state and that of Slavic Orthodox expansionism.

In this sense, the KLA may reappear not as a classical military organization, but as a symbol of national resistance, taking new forms in a different context, where the battles will not only be fought with weapons, but also in other arenas: diplomacy, economy, technology, and especially in the confrontation of narratives.

CHAPTER IV: INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE OR POLITICAL PERSECUTION? – THE HAGUE CASE

The Special Court – a politically motivated structure

The Special Court for Kosovo, established in 2015 under international pressure, has been presented as an instrument of justice to investigate alleged crimes committed by the KLA. However, this tribunal has been built on a biased logic, excluding crimes committed by Serbian forces against the Albanian civilian population. This structure raises serious questions about its legitimacy, especially due to its selectivity and the political influences on its functioning.

The arrest and unjust detention of wartime leaders

The arrest of key figures of the liberation war such as Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi, and Rexhep Selimi, and their prolonged detention for years without a fair trial, has sparked strong reactions. This situation is seen by many scholars, legal experts, and citizens as an attempt to rewrite the narrative – portraying the KLA’s war as criminal and equating it with the state violence committed by Serbia.

This equivalence is not only morally and historically unjust but also politically dangerous, as it creates a precedent where liberators are treated as… Criminals and victims are equated with the aggressors

The Silent Effect: Intimidation of the Albanian Political Elite in Kosovo

The Special Court has created a double effect: on one hand, it has paralyzed the political elite that emerged from the war and marginalized it in the state-building processes; on the other hand, it has created a climate of fear where any action related to the fight for freedom can be criminalized. This climate has weakened political unity and paved the way for foreign projects aiming to dilute the Albanian national identity in Kosovo.

The Silent Responsibility of the International Community and the New Political Elite

While Thaçi, Veseli, and others are held in The Hague, the current government in Kosovo and many figures from the new political elite have chosen to remain silent or distance themselves from the liberation war. This silence not only damages the historical and moral cohesion of the state of Kosovo, but it also serves the Serbian project of delegitimizing the KLA and the entire independence effort.

Moreover, the silence of the international community regarding the condemnation of Serbian crimes—especially rapes, massacres, and mass expulsions—reveals a selective hypocrisy that undermines trust in international justice.

Is the Special Court an Instrument for the Dismantling of the Albanian State in Kosovo?

Critically analyzing the impact of this process raises a fundamental question: is this court being used to ultimately dismantle the project of the Albanian national state in Kosovo? The arrest of war leaders, the separation of the people from their history, and the promotion of a disconnected identity (“Kosovar”) all seem to be links in a chain designed to weaken the centuries-old effort for national unification.

CHAPTER V: FUTURE PROJECTS – THE ALBANIAN NATION, REGIONAL CHALLENGES, AND THE NECESSITY OF UNITY

After Kosovo’s Independence – A State in Search of National Substance

After the declaration of independence in 2008, Kosovo gained a new international subjectivity, but not full national substance. Without a consolidated army, with limited sovereignty in the north, and with a strong international presence, it remained a fragile and dependent state, which in many cases did not represent the historical aspirations of Albanians for full self-determination and national unification.

Trends Toward the Deconstruction of Albanian National Identity in Kosovo

The project to create a separate “Kosovar” identity has produced artificial divisions between Albanians in Kosovo and those in Albania. This effort, supported by certain international circles and local actors, aims for the Albanian people in Kosovo to lose their historical, cultural, and emotional ties to the national core, turning Kosovo into a neutral zone controlled by foreign interests.

This is dangerous for the continuity of the Albanian nation as a political subject and, at the same time, creates ground for external influences, particularly Serbian-Russian, which seek to exploit internal Albanian divisions.

Albania’s Role – From Passive Observer to Strategic Co-Leader

Official Albania, for many years after the war, has played a passive role regarding Kosovo. The policy of “non-interference” and submission to international directives has prevented Albania from being a national pillar in supporting the construction of a strong Kosovo united with the nation.

Today, more than ever, Albania must overcome its diplomatic inferiority complex and take on an active role: integrating Kosovo Albanians into pan-national cultural, educational, and economic life; representing the Albanian cause in international forums; and building a shared strategic vision for national unification.

National Unification – A Historical Necessity and a Political Solution

Albanian national unification is not an emotional issue, but a political, geostrategic, and economic solution to guarantee the survival and development of the nation in an increasingly tense region. If Albanians do not unite around a clear national objective, they will remain fragmented, weakened, and easily manipulated by great powers.

This unification does not necessarily have to take the form of classical territorial merging, but through an Albanian confederation—a common space where the free movement of people, capital, ideas, and national values is guaranteed and protected by joint mechanisms.

Challenges and Opportunities in the 21st Century

In the era of globalization and the clash of new geopolitical blocs, Albanians must be united, clear in their identity, and build a national vision for the 21st century. Otherwise, they risk being assimilated, divided, and losing the right to be decision-makers in their own lands.

CHAPTER V: FUTURE PROJECTS – THE ALBANIAN NATION, REGIONAL CHALLENGES, AND THE NECESSITY OF UNITY

After Kosovo’s Independence – A State in Search of National Substance

Kosovo’s independence in 2008 was a historic event of extraordinary significance for the Albanian nation, but at the same time, it did not complete the Albanian nation-building process. This formal act, although supported by many important Western countries, did not guarantee Kosovo full sovereignty, nor did it place the Albanian people on equal footing with other nations in the region.

Internal and external limitations—such as the absence of a fully operational army, the issue of the north being controlled by Serbian parallel structures, dependence on KFOR and EULEX, and the lack of a clear national consciousness among Kosovo’s political leadership—have kept Kosovo in a state of being a “half-state,” where international intervention is often decisive and where the national vision is weak or distorted.

The Dangerous Divide: “Kosovar” or “Albanian”?

Over the past decade, a discourse has gained ground in Kosovo promoting a “Kosovar” identity, separate from Albanian identity. This term was initially used by the international community as a strategy to create a new artificial nation, aimed at avoiding the idea of Albanian national unification, which they perceived as a threat to regional stability.

This tendency has been deepened by a political class in Kosovo that, due to incompetence, corruption, or international pressure, has cultivated a servile mentality toward foreigners and indifference toward national interests. In this way, we have fragmented the Albanians into “Albanians from Albania,” “Albanians from Kosovo,” “Kosovars,” “Dibrans,” “Tetovars,” etc., diminishing national awareness and weakening unity.

If this process is not stopped, in the future we may face not only an identity crisis but also a further fragmentation of the Albanian cause, to the benefit of foreign interests.

Albania – From a Silent Observer to a Strategic National Actor

Albania’s role has been unclear and often passive in relation to developments in Kosovo. Instead of playing the natural role as the mother state of Albanians, it has preferred to remain within the limits of formal diplomacy, often dictated by the interests of foreign allies rather than national obligations.

However, Albania must enter a new phase of engagement, transforming into the guarantor of Albanian national substance, not only in Kosovo but also in North Macedonia, the Presheva Valley, and Montenegro. This implies not only intervention in political and cultural issues but also the construction of a shared state architecture, which can begin with deepened economic, educational, diplomatic, and military cooperation.

Without this strategic orientation, Albania will continue to be a nominally sovereign state but powerless in defending the interests of its own nation.

National Unification – A Necessity, Not a Utopia

National unification is not a romantic dream, but a historical necessity and an inevitable response to the challenges facing the Albanian nation. The experience of recent decades has shown that the fragmentation of Albanians makes them weaker against their neighbors, more vulnerable to oppression, and more dependent on the will of international actors.

Unification can take different forms—from a functional confederation to a unitary state with shared structures—but it must be based on a common Albanian identity, the geopolitical interests of the nation, and the historical aspirations of our people.

Today, Albanians face a dilemma:

Either unite around a common national vision;

Or accept living divided, weakened, exploited, and oppressed, at the mercy of other powers.

The 21st Century – The Century of the Albanians or the Century of Their Undoing?

The 21st century offers Albanians a historic opportunity: if they seize it… .this right momentum, they can become a decisive factor in the Balkans, acting as a bridge between East and West. But if they remain divided and led by corrupt elites captured by foreign interests, they risk dissolving as a political and cultural force.

The role of youth, the diaspora, intellectuals, and true patriots is crucial for the revival of an active national vision and for making national unification a reasonable objective, built upon clear cultural, political, and geostrategic foundations.

CHAPTER VI: THE LIBERATION WAR, THE HAGUE, AND THE CHALLENGE OF NATIONAL JUSTICE

The Kosovo Liberation Army – A Bridge Between History and Statehood

The war of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was not merely an armed act against Serbian repression, but represented the highest expression of Albanian national consciousness at the end of the 20th century. It marked a historic shift from passive waiting to organized national action, establishing for the first time since World War II an Albanian gravitational center in Kosovo with deep political, military, and psychological impact.

The KLA was not only a liberation movement but also a political act of national rebirth, putting an end to the logic of permanent oppression and becoming the first nucleus of Kosovo’s modern statehood. Without the KLA, Kosovo’s independence would not have even been conceived, let alone declared.

The Special Court in The Hague – Twisted Justice or Political Instrument?

The establishment of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, imposed by the international community following the publication of Dick Marty’s report, was carried out in a political context, not a judicial one. This institution is not only one-sided, but represents a double standard in international justice.

While the horrific crimes of the Serbian army, paramilitary forces, and state have been documented by the UN, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and many other institutions, not a single Serbian leader has been tried by a dedicated body for the crimes committed in Kosovo. Meanwhile, KLA leaders – Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi, and Rexhep Selimi – were arrested and have been held in custody since 2020, without an indictment based on clear and compelling evidence, for crimes related to unclear circumstances and questionable witnesses.

This process aims not only to criminalize the liberation war, but also to dismantle the symbolism of Albanian resistance, so that future generations lose their connection to the ideals of freedom and self-determination.

Why Are Thaçi, Veseli, Krasniqi, and Others Targets of Political Persecution?

The arrest of KLA leaders cannot be detached from the geopolitical context and the efforts to reconfigure the Balkan region in such a way that Albanians are no longer an active decision-making factor. Thaçi and Veseli were leaders who promoted the consolidation of Kosovo’s statehood while continuing to advocate – even diplomatically – for national unification.

Therefore, their political and institutional elimination through The Hague is part of a broader strategy to weaken the Albanian national spirit, to create a new political class that is controlled, dependent, and lacking a clear national identity.

Condemning the Liberation War – The Risk of Dismantling Historical Legitimacy

If the condemnation of the KLA is accepted by Albanians themselves without moral, political, and cultural resistance, we risk dismantling the very historical legitimacy of the state of Kosovo. This would mean that the foundation upon which independence was built – the war for national liberation and the right to self-determination – would be redefined as a “crime.”

A nation that accepts such historical self-harm has no future. Therefore, it is a historical and moral necessity to defend the key figures of the liberation war as representatives of a just ideal, not to discard them into oblivion and criminalize them through international injustice structures.

A New Justice – The Right to Write Our Own History

To emerge from this grim phase, Albanians must build a new paradigm of national justice. This does not imply denying mistakes or engaging in blind glorification, but rejecting foreign scripts that attempt to write our history according to their own interests.

We have the right to demand fair trials, but also to defend our past with dignity, because a nation without historical memory, without respect for sacrifice, and without shared symbols has neither identity nor a future.

CHAPTER VII: CONCLUSIONS AND STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ALBANIAN NATIONAL POLICY IN THE 21st CENTURY

Key Conclusions of the Study

([You can continue with the content of this chapter and I can assist in translating it as well.])

This study has addressed in an integrated manner the historical, political, geostrategic, and legal aspects that have influenced and continue to influence the Albanian national issue, with particular focus on Kosovo as the newest Albanian state. Some key conclusions include:

Historical Dardania (present-day Kosovo) constitutes the earliest core of the Illyrian-Albanian civilization and, as such, has the right to be an integral part of the future Albanian state.

The clash with Serbia is not merely a regional conflict but a battle for the Albanians’ right to exist, develop, and exercise sovereignty.

The KLA war, in all its dimensions, is the foundation upon which Kosovo’s independence was built. Any attempt to criminalize it is an attempt to undo the state itself.

The Special Court in The Hague, through its selective approach, represents a new form of international injustice, aiming to undermine the identity and legitimacy of Albanian resistance.

The term “Kosovar” has sometimes been used as an artificial separation from the Albanian identity, gradually threatening the cultural and national detachment of younger generations from their natural root – the Albanian nation.

Recommendations for Albanian National Policy

In light of these conclusions, several strategic actions are recommended at the political, cultural, and diplomatic levels:

1. Drafting a National Albanian Platform for the 21st Century

This platform should include:

A strategy for deepened inter-Albanian cooperation between Albania and Kosovo in vital areas: defense, diplomacy, economy, education, and culture.

The consolidation of a common Albanian national identity, without denying regional specificities, but rejecting any attempts at identity fragmentation such as “Kosovarization.”

2. Rearticulation of the Legitimacy of the Liberation War on International Platforms

The creation of a comprehensive official documentation of the KLA war, translated into major world languages, to be distributed to the UN, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, and international universities.

The promotion of war figures as symbols of justice, freedom, and the right to self-determination through museums, films, exhibitions, and cultural diplomacy.

3. Internal Reforms in Education and Media to Rebuild National Consciousness

A review of school textbooks to ensure a fair, critical, and inspiring presentation of the history of the liberation war and the national question.

Support for public and private media that cultivate the Albanian identity, as well as for publications that professionally and factually defend national interests.

4. Independent and Proactive International Diplomacy

Albanians must develop a joint strategic diplomacy, with coordinated representation in international organizations, to continuously articulate the Albanian cause.

A permanent diplomatic mission for the justice of the liberation war should be established, aimed at lobbying for the release and rehabilitation of unjustly imprisoned figures.

5. Unification of the Albanian Elite to Defend National Ideals

It is vital to create a broad intellectual, political, and social coalition of Albanians to be the voice of the nation in defense of its rights, history, and future.

This unification must aim for national unity beyond party lines and borders, with one sole purpose: defending the existence and advancing the Albanian national cause.

Epilogue of One Century and the Beginning of Another

The 20th century was the century of struggles for liberation and self-determination. The 21st century must be the century of national unification and the final affirmation of Albanians in the international arena. This is not a romantic wish, but a strategic necessity for sustainable peace in the region and historical justice for the Albanian people.

If we do not defend ourselves, no one else will. If we do not write our own history, others will write it for us – and not in our favor.