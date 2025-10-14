Çun Mula (1818–1896): The Historical and National Role of the Bajraktar of Hot in the Defense of Albanian Lands

Author: Flamur Buçpapaj

Institution: [to be specified – e.g., Academy of Albanological Studies]

Date: October 2025

Abstract

This study examines the life, activity, and historical legacy of Çun Mula, the Bajraktar of Hot, one of the most distinguished figures of the Malësia e Madhe (the Great Highlands) and the Albanian League of Prizren (1878). Through historical, documentary, and cultural analysis, it presents his contribution to the defense of the ethnic borders of Northern Albania, his role as a leader and elder within the traditional structures of the Kanun of Lekë Dukagjini, and the enduring influence of his figure in Albanian national memory.

The study argues that Çun Mula represents a model of synthesis between the traditional leader and the modern patriot, foreshadowing the idea of the Albanian state and national consciousness.

Keywords: Çun Mula, Hot, Malësia e Madhe, League of Prizren, Albanian nationalism, bajraktar, historical heritage.

. Historical Introduction

The 19th century marks the period of the formation of the Albanian national consciousness amid the great Eastern crisis and the decline of the Ottoman Empire. In this context, Malësia e Madhe, and particularly Hot, became centers of Albanian resistance against the unjust territorial divisions that threatened to dismember the ethnic homeland.

Çun Mula (ca. 1818–1896) stands as one of the key figures of this era. As the Bajraktar of Hot, he united customary tradition with the emerging idea of national defense. His personality combined three essential dimensions:

Military, as a renowned commander in battles against Montenegrin forces;

Political, as an active participant in the League of Prizren;

Moral, as a reconciler and arbiter within the northern tribal system.

– Origin and Early Formation

Çun Mula was born in Hot, into the Lucgjonaj clan, a lineage of high prestige in the Malësia e Madhe. His family had for generations held the bajrak of Hot, an institution representing a traditional form of self-governance, where the bajraktar exercised authority over military organization, reconciliation, and social order.

This system, based on the Kanun of Lekë Dukagjini, granted the bajraktar legitimate authority, recognized both by the community and by Ottoman officials.

Historical sources indicate that from a young age Çun Mula was distinguished for his courage and integrity, and that he was often called upon to participate in highland assemblies to render impartial judgments.

Political Context and the Creation of the League of Prizren (1878)

After the Russo-Turkish War (1877–1878), the Congress of Berlin decided to cede several Albanian territories to Montenegro (Plava, Gucia, Hot, Gruda, etc.), provoking a strong reaction across Albanian lands. In this climate emerged the Albanian League of Prizren (1878), aiming to defend Albania’s territorial integrity and seek autonomy.

Çun Mula was chosen as one of the representatives of the Malësia e Madhe in the League’s assemblies, and later as a commander of volunteer forces on the northern front against Montenegrin attempts to occupy Hot and Gruda.

Battles and Resistance against Invasions

The Battle of Zhmica (1879)

At the beginning of 1879, Montenegrin forces attempted to invade the territory of Hot. Çun Mula, together with other leaders such as Dedë Gjo Luli, organized the defense of the border. The Battle of Zhmica (Zharnica) resulted in a decisive Albanian victory and became a symbol of highland resistance.

This success forced Montenegro to retreat and delayed the implementation of the Berlin Congress decisions for several years.

The Battles of Bajza and Kastrati

Subsequently, Çun Mula also took part in the Battle of Bajza, where highlanders confronted Ottoman troops seeking to surrender Albanian territories under international pressure. Here, he became renowned for his call:

> “A rifle raised for the homeland must never be lowered!”

These battles placed Çun Mula at the heart of Albanian resistance and made him a symbol of unity among the northern tribes.

His Role as a Moral Leader and Elder

Beyond his military role, Çun Mula enjoyed great reputation as a reconciler of blood feuds and impartial judge in tribal matters. Oral traditions and ethnographic studies (Fishta, 1937; Valentini, 1956; Gjeçovi, 1933) mention cases where he intervened to prevent renewed bloodshed between northern clans.

In one well-known instance, he traveled as far as Mirdita to establish peaceful boundaries between two tribes—boundaries still respected today.

This moral authority places Çun Mula among the national moral leaders, serving as a bridge between the traditional order and modern state-building aspirations.

. Death and Historical Legacy

Çun Mula died in 1896, at the age of 76. He was buried in Hot, on the land he had defended all his life. His leadership was succeeded by his nephew Deli Meta, who continued the struggle for the defense of Albanian territories in the early 20th century.

The figure of Çun Mula was immortalized in Albanian epic tradition, especially in Gjergj Fishta’s masterpiece “The Highland Lute (Lahuta e Malcisë)”, where he is portrayed as a symbol of manhood, honor, and resistance.

For Fishta, Çun Mula was a “rock that never broke,” embodying the indomitable spirit of the Albanian highlands.

Analysis and Assessment

From a historical standpoint, Çun Mula represents the transition from the tribal order to modern national consciousness. He was a traditional leader who, though lacking Western political education, understood the significance of defending national integrity.

In this sense, he may be viewed as a forerunner of ideas later embodied by figures such as Dedë Gjo Luli, Isa Boletini, and Luigj Gurakuqi.

His legacy is multidimensional:

Historical: as a commander in defensive battles;

Social: as a respected reconciler and elder;

Cultural: as an epic symbol of Albanian manhood;

National: as a precursor of statehood and ethnic awareness.

Conclusions

The figure of Çun Mula is essential to understanding the culture of Albanian resistance in the 19th century. He embodies the ideal of the Highlander leader who transforms honor into law and homeland into moral duty.

Through him, we perceive a model of leadership based not on coercive power but on the strength of honor, faith, and justice.

This model continues to be relevant today, within the context of studies on Albanian identity