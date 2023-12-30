Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear as he’s left out of 2023 list which includes Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could only laugh after he was left out of an official list of football’s top players in 2023.

The Portugal icon has 37 goals in 39 matches since joining Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January.

2 Ronaldo has been banging the goals in for Al Nassr Credit: AFP

However, since moving to the Middle East, the 38-year-old has been left off numerous shortlists for football’s individual prizes.

Ronaldo was not among the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2003.

And now, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics have snubbed football’s all-time leading goalscorer from their top-ten for 2023.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland took the top prize, while Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi completed the top three.

Man City stars Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also made the list, along with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, plus Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

The list was shared by Portuguese outlet A Bola on Instagram – and Ronaldo made his feelings clear in the comment section.

He put three laughing emojis followed by a monkey with its eyes shielded.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has used Instagram to express his opinion on this year’s football awards.