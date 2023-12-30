Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear as he’s left out of 2023 list which includes Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could only laugh after he was left out of an official list of football’s top players in 2023.

The Portugal icon has 37 goals in 39 matches since joining Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo has been banging the goals in for Al Nassr

2
Ronaldo has been banging the goals in for Al NassrCredit: AFP

However, since moving to the Middle East, the 38-year-old has been left off numerous shortlists for football’s individual prizes.

Ronaldo was not among the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2003.

And now, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics have snubbed football’s all-time leading goalscorer from their top-ten for 2023.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland took the top prize, while Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi completed the top three.

READ MORE ON RONALDO

Conor McGregor appears to aim dig at Floyd Mayweather in Cristiano Ronaldo challenge

Footage of Rooney brutally chopping down Ronaldo in first encounter resurfaces

Man City stars Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also made the list, along with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, plus Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

The list was shared by Portuguese outlet A Bola on Instagram – and Ronaldo made his feelings clear in the comment section.

He put three laughing emojis followed by a monkey with its eyes shielded.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has used Instagram to express his opinion on this year’s football awards.

Romani “Doktoresha” për nga përshkrimi i Shqipërisë në diktaturë përngjan shumë me Afganistanin e Khaled Hosseinin, përmes veprës “Gjuetari i balonave”: Si Afganistani nën sundimin e talebanëve … Mund ta gjeni në te gjitha libraritë Për porosi kontaktoni në numrin: 067 53 32 700

Rreth Nesh

Radio Nacional është radio lokale që transmeton në frekuencën 93.6 Mhz muzikën më të mirë shqiptare. Tashmë të gjithë ju keni mundësinë të na dëgjoni online në internet me audio dhe video në adresën:
www.radionacional.al

Adresa

KOMPLEKSI NACIONAL
Rr. Xhanfize Keko, Ish Kinostudio,
Tirana, Albania 

Tel: +355 67 533 2700
Email: [email protected]

Na Ndiqni

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
© 2023 RTV Nacional Albania
Designing & Development By Pixer Creative
Scroll to Top