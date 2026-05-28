Albanian Patriotic Nationalism – Albania of Order, Dignity and National Strength

Written by Flamur Buçpapaj

Albanian nationalism is not an ideology of hatred. It is the protection of identity, history, and the right of Albanians to live with dignity in their own lands. Albanians have never been a conquering people, but a nation that survived through storms of history, divisions, and injustices. For this reason, Albanian nationalism has always been patriotic and defensive in nature.

Today, Albania faces a deep moral, economic, and political crisis. A part of the political class still lives with the old mentality of propaganda and ideological control. The socialists of the transition era have built a system where propaganda often matters more than work, where the media is used for political attacks, and where every person who invests or thinks differently is treated as a public enemy.

In Albania, the old spirit of class struggle still exists. Nationalist families, hardworking citizens, patriotic groups, and those who suffered under communism are still viewed with suspicion by certain political and media circles. This is not healthy democracy, but a continuation of an outdated ideological mentality.

The case of Valbona clearly showed this conflict. While I was building with official documents, legal permits, and real investment, an entire propaganda campaign was organized as if a national crime was being committed. Portals, television stations, and activists connected to the political left created public hysteria against me. Foreign figures and organizations were used to portray Albanians as barbarians on their own land.

But I did not retreat. The hydropower plant exists, and I am still there. And I will remain there forever. Because a man who believes in work and in his own rights cannot be frightened by propaganda.

Very soon, I will also build a 30-megawatt photovoltaic hydropower project in Tropoja. This is the vision of patriotic Albanian nationalism: development, energy, work, and economic strength for the country. Albania cannot remain hostage to people who oppose every construction project, every investment, and every Albanian who tries to create something.

Often, those who speak the loudest in the name of the “environment” remain silent about real pollution, rivers filled with waste, destroyed forests, and the poverty forcing young people to leave the country. Patriotism is not only shouting against an investment. Patriotism means building, employing people, developing mountain regions, and keeping Albania alive.

The new Albanian nationalism must build a strong and functional state. Albania needs order, security, and real justice. It needs a strong police force and a modern gendarmerie that guarantees public peace and state authority. Without order there is no economy, without justice there is no trust, and without a state there is no nation.

The national economy must rely on domestic production, energy, tourism, mining, agriculture, and Albanian industry. Albania cannot survive only with cafés, television propaganda, and political facades. A nation becomes stronger when its economy becomes stronger.

Patriotic nationalism must also protect the Albanian environment. Forests must be replanted, rivers cleaned, mountains protected, and pollution stopped. But environmental protection must not be used as a political weapon against Albanians investing in their own country.

Albania needs a modern army and a state respected throughout the region. The Albanian nation must no longer remain weak economically, politically, or militarily. The youth must have hope and pride in their country, not only the desire to emigrate.

In a patriotic Albania, every Albanian wherever they live must feel protected by the Albanian state. Albanians in Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Presheva, and throughout the diaspora must receive political, cultural, and national support. The Albanian state must be their voice and shield everywhere in the world.

Freedom must be the foundation of the Albanian state. Freedom to think, to work, to invest, and to live with dignity. Albania must build a modern Western democracy, with strong institutions and a model close to American democracy: rule of law, free elections, a free economy, respect for private property, and opportunities for every citizen to advance through work and talent.

Modern Albanian nationalism must be European in standards but Albanian in spirit. It must defend the Albanian language, the national flag, history, and the dignity of Albanians everywhere in the world. We do not need old ideologies that create division and class hatred. Albania needs work, justice, order, and national self-confidence.

The era of propaganda is ending. The era of building a strong Albanian Albania has just begun.