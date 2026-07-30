ALBANIA–UNITED STATES MILITARY AGREEMENT, A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE ALBANIAN NATION AND REGIONAL SECURITY

By Flamur Buçpapaj

The military agreement between Albania and the United States of America is a historic and highly important agreement, not only for Albania but for the entire Albanian nation, for Kosovo, for Albanians in North Macedonia and for the security of the entire region. This agreement is a strong signal showing that Albania is not alone, that it is part of the most powerful alliance in the world, and that any state considering threatening our security must understand that it faces a powerful strategic alliance.

To understand the importance of this agreement, we must briefly look at what America means to us Albanians. Since I was a child, I was raised with the words of my father, Mehmet Buçpapaj, with love for American democracy and for its struggle as a great force of good against the tyrannies of its time. In our family, during the dark period of communism, we listened to the Voice of America and Vatican Radio, where we first heard about the Iron Curtain, the free world, democracy and freedom of belief.

Although our family had a Muslim tradition, we respected religious freedom and the right of every person to believe, because American democracy taught us the values of liberty and human rights. At that time, we laughed at the accusations and attacks that the Party of Labour and Radio Tirana directed against America and the West. We waited for the day when Albania would open itself to the free world, to democracy and to the United States of America.

Like many Albanians of that time, we dreamed of leaving for the free world and going to America. Why do I tell this short history? Because this relationship is not only a political agreement of the day, but a historic bond created by trust, sacrifice and the love of Albanians for freedom.

As an Albanian nationalist, I believe in the Albanian nation, in protecting our national interests and in strengthening the Albanian state. I am proud of my American citizenship, which I obtained in 1993, because America, for us Albanians, is our second homeland.

America has stood beside Albanians in the most important moments of our history. It supported the existence of the Albanian state during difficult historical periods, stood with Albanians during the Kosovo War in 1999 and played a decisive role in Kosovo’s path towards freedom and independence. For Albanians, America is not only a political ally, but also a symbol of democracy, freedom and the protection of peoples who seek to live freely.

Today, with this new military agreement, Albania has a historic opportunity to rebuild the Albanian national army at a new level. A modern army is not built only with the number of soldiers, but with advanced technology, professional training, military intelligence, air defence, drones, cyber defence and full cooperation with NATO standards.

Albania must have an army capable of defending its homeland and becoming a factor of security in the region. Modern warfare is no longer fought only with traditional weapons, but also in the fields of technology, information, cyberspace and advanced defence systems. Therefore, we must invest in our army, in technology, in the defence industry and in the preparation of future generations of military professionals.

America has sent clear messages regarding the security of Kosovo and the region. A militarily strong Albania and a secure Kosovo are factors of peace in the Balkans. The alliance with the United States of America is a strategic guarantee for Albanians and a message that peace is protected by unity and preparedness.

At this historic moment, the Albanian opposition must also demonstrate national responsibility. I believe it was a mistake not to participate in voting for an agreement so important for national security, and even more so to turn this issue into a political or institutional battle, because agreements of this nature must be viewed above party interests.

If we used the harsh language of old politics, some might describe such an approach as being against the national interest. But democracy requires political maturity. The opposition has an important role in a democratic state: to oversee the government, to criticise and to offer alternatives, but not to weaken issues related to Albania’s security and strategic alliances.

Therefore, my appeal is: stop conflicts over issues that should unite us and provide strong opposition on the real problems facing Albania. Political competition is part of democracy, but national defence, relations with the United States of America and the security of the country must stand above every party interest.

Albanians today face major challenges. War and insecurity are close to us. History teaches us that a nation which is not prepared to defend itself risks suffering. Therefore, we must honour our martyrs by building a stronger state, a modern army and a safer future.

The Buçpapaj family and Nacional Media express their gratitude to the United States of America for its support towards Albania and Albanians. Today we have a historic opportunity: to build a safer Albania, a modern army, a stronger economy and a lasting alliance with the United States of America.

America has been and remains, for Albanians, a great ally of freedom and democracy. God in heaven and the strength of democracy on earth are the hope of free peoples. Albania must move forward with dignity, with its allies and with a clear national vision.