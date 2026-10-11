ALBANIA OF SOVEREIGNTY, PRODUCTION, AND NATIONAL DIGNITY

A Manifesto for a Democratic, Patriotic, and Economically Strong Albanian Right

Written by Flamur Bucpapaj

A NEW VISION FOR THE ALBANIAN RIGHT

Europe is changing. In many countries, an intense debate is underway about national sovereignty, security, domestic production, control over strategic resources, and the protection of citizens’ interests. Albania must actively participate in this debate by building a development model based on work, responsibility, production, and the national interest.

The Albanian right needs a clear program that goes beyond electoral promises and narrow party interests. It must be grounded in an effective state, a productive economy, protected property rights, independent institutions, and citizens who can live with dignity.

We advocate a democratic and civic form of Albanian nationalism. This is a patriotism built not on hatred or exclusion, but on love for Albania, the protection of national identity, respect for the rule of law, and responsibility toward future generations.

Albania must be sovereign in its decision-making, productive in its economy, secure in its defense, and fair to its citizens.

NATIONAL RESOURCES MUST SERVE THE ALBANIAN ECONOMY

Oil, chromium, copper, other minerals, energy, and the country’s natural resources must generate greater public revenue, jobs, and industrial development. National resources must be evaluated not only by the profits they generate for the companies exploiting them, but also by the benefits they bring to Albanian citizens and the national economy.

We propose reviewing resource-management policies, auditing concession contracts, and publishing the revenues the state receives. Every agreement must be assessed according to the law, the public interest, its environmental impact, and its economic benefits.

Within 12 months of the adoption of a governing program, our objective is to complete a public inventory of major strategic-resource contracts and an independent assessment of the benefits they provide to the country.

For the oil industry, our objective is to develop, within 18 months, a technical and economic plan for rehabilitating existing facilities and assessing the feasibility of restarting domestic oil refining, wherever studies demonstrate economic viability and environmental safety.

For chromium, copper, and other minerals, we aim to increase domestic processing, invest in modern technology, improve miners’ safety, and create jobs with decent wages.

Natural resources must be transformed into industry, wages, investment, and prosperity.

INDUSTRIAL REVIVAL AND DOMESTIC PRODUCTION

Albania cannot build a sustainable economy if it relies primarily on imports and sectors with low added value. The country needs an industrial strategy that supports manufacturing, the processing of raw materials, technology, and Albanian entrepreneurship.

We will propose a national assessment of industrial capacity, identifying enterprises that can be rehabilitated, those that can be modernized, and new industries that can be established.

Within two years, our objective is to prepare viable projects for mineral processing, food manufacturing, building materials, and metal production, based on economic studies and modern technology.

Over a four-year term, we aim to create better conditions for productive investment, increase the share of processed goods in exports, and encourage the creation of new jobs.

The state must support businesses through infrastructure, vocational training, transparent financing, and equal rules for all. Public assistance must not become a privilege for businesses connected to those in power.

A NATIONAL ENTERPRISE FOR ALBANIAN PRODUCTS

Albanian farmers often face a lack of warehouses, refrigeration facilities, transport, processing capacity, and reliable markets. This weakens domestic production and reduces the income of rural families.

We propose establishing a national structure for collecting, storing, processing, and marketing Albanian products, in partnership with farmers, modern cooperatives, and private businesses.

Within 12 months, we aim to complete a feasibility study, an operating model, and a financing plan. Within two years, we aim to bring the first collection and storage centers into operation in areas selected according to production levels, infrastructure, and market demand.

This enterprise must operate with accountability, fair competition, and public financial reporting. It must not replace private businesses, but rather address gaps that prevent small farmers from accessing markets on fair terms.

Processing fruit, vegetables, medicinal plants, oils, and livestock products can create Albanian brands and new export opportunities.

AGRICULTURE AND RURAL COMMUNITIES AS NATIONAL PRIORITIES

There can be no national development while villages are abandoned, farmland remains uncultivated, and farmers lack reliable markets. Agriculture must be a central part of Albania’s food-security and economic-development strategy.

Within the first year, we aim to develop a priority plan for irrigation, drainage, rural roads, and product-collection infrastructure. Over a four-year term, our objective is to rehabilitate the most problematic irrigation and drainage networks according to established priorities and expand support for farmers investing in production and processing.

We will propose programs for young people who want to establish farms, develop agritourism, and invest in rural areas. Support must be distributed according to clear criteria, with proper oversight and measurable results.

Our goal is a countryside that produces, generates income, and offers real opportunities for a dignified life.

PUBLIC PROPERTY, TRANSPARENCY, AND THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

Public assets must be protected. Government contracts, concessions, privatizations, and the use of public property must be subject to transparency and scrutiny.

Within 12 months, we aim to propose an improved public-disclosure system for major contracts, financial obligations, and audit findings, while respecting legal restrictions on protected information.

We will seek independent audits of agreements carrying significant financial risks and refer any indications of legal violations to the competent authorities.

We do not seek political revenge or punishment without evidence. We seek impartial investigations, fair trials, and the recovery of assets unlawfully appropriated whenever this is established in accordance with the law.

Public money belongs to the citizens. Every official must be held accountable for how it is used.

EDUCATION, VOCATIONAL TRAINING, AND YOUNG PEOPLE

High-quality public education is essential to national development. Albania needs professionals, technicians, engineers, energy specialists, and skilled workers who can support a modern economy.

Within two years, we aim to develop and implement a plan to strengthen vocational education, school laboratories, and cooperation between schools, universities, and businesses.

We will seek transparent education funding, better working conditions for teachers and university lecturers, and targeted support for students from low-income families.

Our four-year objective is to increase participation in vocational training and establish stronger links between graduation and employment.

Young Albanians must have the opportunity to study, work, and build their future in their own country.

ENERGY AND ECONOMIC SECURITY

Reliable and affordable energy is essential for households, agriculture, and industry. Albania needs long-term planning, a more resilient electricity grid, and a diversified energy supply.

Within 18 months, we aim to prepare a plan to reduce grid losses, improve energy efficiency, and develop solar and wind power, taking into account costs, environmental impacts, and security of supply.

Energy projects must be transparent and based on reliable studies. Contracts and investments must be assessed according to their impact on consumers, public finances, and the competitiveness of domestic production.

Energy security must serve as a foundation for industrial and economic development.

A MODERN, PROFESSIONAL ARMY INTEROPERABLE WITH NATO

National security requires professional armed forces, trained personnel, modern equipment, and carefully planned funding. Albania must strengthen its ability to defend its territory, respond to crises, and contribute to collective security.

Within 12 months, we aim to propose a multi-year modernization plan based on operational requirements, existing capabilities, and Albania’s commitments within NATO.

Priority areas should include air defense, surveillance and reconnaissance, counter-drone capabilities, secure communications, logistics, transport, cyber defense, and personnel training.

Over a four-year term, we aim to improve service conditions, training, and equipment maintenance, while assessing opportunities to develop Albania’s defense industry, particularly in maintenance, technology, and products that are economically viable.

Every investment must be based on genuine operational needs, transparent procedures, and financial oversight. Modernization must be sustainable and consistent with NATO standards.

We seek an army capable of defending Albania, cooperating with its allies, and contributing to peace and regional stability. Military strength is an instrument of defense, not aggression.

A DEMOCRATIC STATE AND AN ECONOMY THAT REWARDS WORK

The state must serve its citizens, not a privileged group. This requires a professional public administration, independent courts, accountable institutions, and a determined fight against corruption.

Within two years, we aim to propose measures to simplify administrative procedures, increase transparency in public spending, and strengthen mechanisms for citizen consultation.

We will support decentralization, stronger local government, and the use of constitutionally established mechanisms for civic participation.

In the economy, priority must be given to small and medium-sized businesses, productive investment, fair competition, and sustainable employment. Tax policies must be predictable and applied without political favoritism.

Our objective is an economy that creates real wealth, expands domestic production, and gives citizens reasons to invest and build their lives in Albania.

ALBANIAN NATIONALISM: IDENTITY, SOVEREIGNTY, AND CIVIC UNITY

The Albanian nationalism we propose is democratic, civic, and inclusive. It protects the Albanian language, history, culture, identity, and national interests while respecting human rights, equality before the law, and the dignity of every citizen.

Patriotism is measured not only by words, but by protecting public assets, working honestly, respecting the law, fighting corruption, and taking responsibility for the country’s future.

Albania must cooperate with its allies, particularly NATO and its European partners, while defending the national interest through diplomacy, democratic institutions, and responsible decision-making.

Sovereignty does not mean isolation. It means a state’s ability to make responsible decisions, protect its citizens, and negotiate in the country’s interest.

DEADLINES AND PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY

This manifesto must become a measurable program with institutional responsibility and published results. We therefore propose the following indicative stages:

Within 100 days: Begin priority audits, identify strategic contracts, establish baseline indicators for domestic production, and prepare an implementation plan.

Within 12 months: Publish an inventory of priority contracts, complete initial studies on the oil industry, and develop a multi-year defense modernization plan.

Within 18–24 months: Prepare viable projects for industrial processing, energy, agricultural collection centers, and vocational education.

Within four years: Publish an assessment of results in productive investment, employment, rural infrastructure, vocational education, and the modernization of the Armed Forces.

These are proposed program objectives, not guaranteed outcomes. Their implementation must be supported by feasibility studies, identified funding sources, compliance with the law, and annual public reports. Every objective must have a responsible institution, a budget, measurable indicators, and a verifiable deadline.

CONCLUSION: ALBANIA MUST PRODUCE, PROTECT, AND MOVE FORWARD

Albania needs a clear development strategy: more domestic production, greater processing of natural resources, stronger agriculture, quality education, secure energy, accountable institutions, and a modern army working in cooperation with NATO.

We seek a state that protects public assets, investigates violations, and guarantees justice; an economy that rewards work and creates opportunities; and a society that preserves its national identity while respecting the rights of every citizen.

This is the vision for a democratic and patriotic Albanian right: national sovereignty, a productive economy, social justice, security, and civic dignity.

Albania needs more than political change. It needs a practical national program, clear deadlines, and public accountability.

Long live Albania! Long live work, dignity, and national sovereignty!