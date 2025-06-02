Albania Needs a Defense Budget of Around 12% of GDP Scientific study by Flamur Buçpapaj

Political Causes

After the fall of the communist regime, Albania experienced a profound political transformation. The transition from a dictatorial system to a democratic one was accompanied by the dismantling of old structures, including the army, which was considered an instrument of ideological repression by the Party of Labor. The new political class, emerging from the pluralist elections of 1992, viewed the army with distrust, seeing it as a potential threat to democratic stability due to its ties with the former regime.

Furthermore, the lack of a clear national defense strategy and the political instability of the transition period led to the neglect of the defense sector, which was largely abandoned by state policies. The 1997 crisis, caused by the collapse of pyramid schemes and the fall of state institutions, was the climax of this process. The population armed itself from military depots, completely destroying the chain of command and the credibility of the army.

Social Causes

The fall of the communist regime brought a deep economic and social crisis. Unemployment, poverty, and mass emigration directly contributed to the weakening of state institutions, including the military. In the absence of economic conditions to maintain a large army, many units were closed, and personnel were drastically reduced.

Moreover, the severing of the bond between citizens and the army as a common national institution led to the loss of its social authority. From a conscript-based army with a propagandistic mission, it failed to redefine a new identity in a democratic society.

International Causes

After the 1990s, Albania oriented itself towards integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, with a special focus on NATO membership. International partners, especially the USA and EU countries, offered Albania assistance for the professionalization of the military, which included reducing troop numbers, closing military units, eliminating old Soviet weaponry, and adapting structures to NATO standards.

The Impact of Disarmament on Albania’s Defense Capacity and Geopolitical Position

Loss of Internal Defense Capacities

Disarmament after 1997 and the significant reduction of personnel, equipment, and military infrastructure left Albania with no real capacity to defend itself in the event of a traditional armed conflict. Many units were destroyed or left to deteriorate, weapon depots were emptied or disappeared, and logistical infrastructure was unsuitable for a rapid response.

Albania became dependent on international partners for any major strategic response, lacking national capacities for mobilization, supply, or intervention in emergency situations. This reality created a major gap in the national defense doctrine.

Geopolitical Position and Strategic Image

Albania’s geostrategic position on the Adriatic coast, and its proximity to tense areas such as Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, gives it special importance in the region. However, the lack of military capacities and the inability to exert real military influence on the ground have reduced Albania’s role as a stabilizing factor and as a supporter of regional allies.

At a time when Serbia holds 70% of its army near the Kosovo border and is aided by Russia in its modernization efforts, Albania lacks an internal rapid-response mechanism to act in the face of a real threat to national interests. This places the country in a weaker position compared to its neighbors and makes it difficult to maintain internal and regional security balances.

Long-term Consequences of the Disarmament of the Albanian Armed Forces

Strategic Consequences

The rapid and unplanned disarmament of the Albanian army has created a visible strategic gap. Although Albania benefited from NATO integration (2009), national defense support has shifted exclusively to the alliance, creating a deep dependency on external intervention in the event of a military threat.

This situation has produced several consequences:

Lack of readiness to face internal security crises. The military has played a limited role in managing situations such as the 2019 earthquake or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weakness in protecting air and maritime space. Albania has minimal capacities to defend its air sovereignty and Exclusive Economic Zone in the Adriatic and Ionian Seas.

Loss of influence in regional security policies. Albania no longer has the ability to exert strategic pressure through force or military presence, neither in Kosovo nor in other areas with ethnic Albanians.

Social and Institutional Consequences

Erosion of the army’s authority in public life. From a central institution during the communist period, the army has become a peripheral structure with a weak public perception of its role.

Damage to military infrastructure and loss of tradition. The closure of military academies, the destruction of bases, and the lack of investment in military education have created a vacuum in the professional training of officers. Economic Consequences

Unemployment in areas dependent on military structures. The closure of military bases and units, especially in peripheral regions, has led to increased unemployment and emigration.

Destruction of military assets. Weapons, equipment, facilities, vehicles, defense systems—a vast amount of material wealth was lost or destroyed without any strategy for reassessment or conversion to civilian use.

Comparative Analysis with Regional Countries

Serbia

Unlike Albania, Serbia has consistently maintained and modernized its army. After the dissolution of Yugoslavia, it went through difficult periods but never fully disarmed its military. On the contrary, it has invested in:

Modernization of military technology (agreements with Russia and China).

Increasing the number of military exercises and maneuvers near Kosovo.

Strengthening air force components and military intelligence.

Today, Serbia is considered a significant military actor in the Balkans, with a clear national doctrine that includes preserving interests in Kosovo and regions with ethnic Serbs.

Croatia

Croatia built its army during the war for independence and later developed a stable modernization system, with particular emphasis on:

Integrated air and naval defense.

Interoperability with NATO (membership since 2009).

A professional army and well-trained reserve forces.

Croatia has maintained a compact and effective army, balancing integration reforms with the preservation of national capacities.

North Macedonia

Though small in territory and population, North Macedonia has maintained a symbolic army with preserved capacities, investing in:

Training with NATO.

Support for peacekeeping forces.

Reservists and troops ready for internal interventions.

It has made sure not to destroy basic infrastructure and has preserved a national military culture, unlike Albania.

How Does the Concentration of Serbian Troops Near the Kosovo Border Impact Albania’s National Security Risk Assessment?

Geostrategic Scenario

The regular concentration of 70% of Serbian troops near the border with Kosovo (particularly in the regions of Raška, Bujanovac, and Preševo) poses not only a threat to Kosovo’s integrity but also has direct consequences for Albania’s national security, for the following reasons:

The doctrine of the “Serbian World” includes historical-cultural claims and political influence over territories outside Serbia, including Kosovo and Albanians in North Macedonia.

Any open conflict in Kosovo would require an immediate diplomatic, political, and defensive response from Albania, which has moral and national obligations toward Albanians there.

The stability of Albania’s eastern border is tied to the broader Albanian factor (Kosovo, Preševo, North Macedonia), making Albania vulnerable to the chain effects of regional destabilization.

Risk for Albania

Albania has no military presence on the border with Kosovo, aside from symbolic patrols and cooperation with KFOR.

In the event of an armed conflict, Albania lacks autonomous emergency response capabilities to protect its national interests.

The logistical network, military intelligence, and command system are too limited to handle a serious crisis.

Conclusion of the Risk Analysis

The concentration of the Serbian military on the Kosovo border increases the level of risk for Albania, especially regarding:

Eastern border security.

The potential for involvement in regional conflict.

Political and moral obligations toward Kosovo.

This makes it a strategic necessity to rebuild a capable military force for rapid reaction, territorial defense, and support to allies in times of crisis.

Is It Possible to Build a Modern Albanian Army That Meets National Defense Needs and International Obligations?

Yes, but only under the condition of following a clear and realistic strategy.

Existing Capacities

Albania has a small professional army (about 6,000 active troops), organized in accordance with NATO standards.

It has good interoperability with allied forces but lacks its own autonomous capabilities for territorial defense, air defense, and emergency response.

Positive Assets for Development

NATO membership provides technical and strategic support.

Its strategic geographic position (Adriatic Sea and border with Kosovo) makes Albania an important factor in the Balkan security architecture.

Albania has good human potential in terms of young cadres, but the military education system needs reform.

What Is Needed for a Modern Albanian Army?

Remodeling the concept of national defense, to include:

(The translation cuts off here as your original text does. Let me know if you'd like to continue from this point.)

erritorial defense.

Response to hybrid and cyber conflicts.

Role in supporting regional security and stability.

Increase of the defense budget to the minimum level of 2% of GDP (currently around 1.5%).

Reinstatement of reservist training and civil defense, to strengthen national support in times of crisis.

Technological modernization of equipment, including air defense, drones, satellite communication, and reconnaissance.

Restoration of high-quality national military education, in cooperation with allied countries.

The disarmament of the Albanian Armed Forces after the 1990s represents one of the most complex processes with long-term consequences for Albania’s national security. Initially driven by political, economic, and international factors – including the fall of the communist regime, the requirements for membership in Euro-Atlantic structures, and the deep crisis of 1997 – this disarmament resulted in the systematic weakening of the country’s defense capabilities.

The absence of a reservist force and a clear territorial defense strategy has made Albania more dependent on international partners during times of crisis. This situation creates a dangerous gap with respect to geopolitical developments in the region, especially considering the concentration of Serbian military forces on the border with Kosovo, an area that remains potentially destabilizing.

In this context, Albania not only risks losing the ability to defend its vital interests in emergencies but also damaging its credibility as a stabilizing factor in the Western Balkans and within the Euro-Atlantic structures to which it belongs.

Lack of emergency intervention capabilities and implications for Albania’s national security

Strategic premises and existing challenges

After 1990, the Albanian Armed Forces (AAF) transitioned from a large, ideologically-structured force equipped for classical warfare to a small, professional force operating within the NATO framework and international contributions. However, this transition has not been accompanied by the sustainable development of autonomous national defense capabilities.

Currently, Albania faces a significant lack of immediate intervention capabilities in military emergencies, whether for territorial defense or direct engagement in the protection of national interests beyond its borders, such as in the case of Kosovo.

Key factors limiting emergency response capability

a. The reduced and centralized structure of the AAF

Albania does not have an active or periodically trained reserve force ready for mobilization during a crisis.

Many units have been disbanded, depots are empty, and the logistical infrastructure is limited for rapid supply and troop deployment on the ground.

b. Equipment and weaponry unsuitable for modern warfare scenarios

Most military technology is either out of service or outdated.

Albania has no independent air defense systems, no modern heavy artillery, and an insufficient number of armored vehicles to withstand aggression scenarios.

c. Military doctrine oriented toward NATO, not self-defense

The AAF is designed to contribute to international peacekeeping operations, not to independently face a potential attack on Albanian territory.

Albania does not possess autonomous rapid-response capabilities in the critical first hours of a conflict, a period in which the difference is made between effective defense and immediate defeat.

The impact of this deficiency on national and regional security

a. Threat to territorial sovereignty

The lack of a ready ground and air defense force makes Albanian territory vulnerable to any form of pressure or aggression.

In the event of military intervention in Kosovo by external actors (e.g., Serbian military buildup at the border), Albania has no real-time military support capability, despite its national interest and ethnic-historical ties to Kosovo.

b. Total reliance on NATO – an alliance with conditional response

Activation of NATO’s Article 5 is a political process and not automatic, which does not guarantee immediate intervention.

In situations where there is no international consensus on the threat level, Albania may find itself alone during several critical days.

This gives potential adversaries a strategic advantage, as they may test red lines without a direct Albanian response.

c. Weakening of Albania’s geopolitical role

A state without real military capacity cannot play an effective role in regional security relations.

Albania is increasingly perceived as a “transit country” or an “ally territory,” rather than as an autonomous military actor and reliable partner for Balkan stability.

The path toward building a modern and effective army

a. Restructuring of the national military doctrine

The territorial defense component must be reinstated in the national security strategy.

Creation of a National Reserve Force with periodic training and a detailed mobilization plan.

b. Investment in critical capabilities (Command & Control, intelligence, logistics)

Development of an independent command and communication system, not solely tied to NATO.

Procurement of mobile units, air defense weapons, and surveillance drones.

c. New regional partnerships and cooperation with Kosovo

Signing and operating a military defense pact between Albania and Kosovo, enabling joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and support in case of rapid intervention.

Restoring the territorial defense component and the need for a National Reserve Force

The importance of territorial defense in today’s geopolitical context

Modern national security strategies no longer rely solely on the presence of international alliances, but also on each state’s real capacity to defend its territory independently – at least in the early stages of a threat.

For a country like Albania, located in a sensitive geopolitical area, with borders adjoining states with significantly larger military structures (such as Serbia), the reinstatement of the territorial defense component is a necessity, not a tactical choice.

This component would serve as the first line of defense in the event of a sudden aggression.

Immediate reaction across all border directions.

This enables rapid mobilization of local capacities in every region of the country, reducing dependence on centralized command centers and preserving territorial integrity in times of crisis.

National Reserve Force – A necessity for emergency intervention and real defensive capacity

The Albanian Armed Forces currently operate with a reduced professional corps, primarily focused on international missions and symbolic domestic tasks. This structure is insufficient to address:

Protection of critical national infrastructure.

Logistical support and aid for the civilian population.

The solution: Establishment of a National Reserve Force

This force would consist of citizens with periodically updated military training, organized into territorial zones and structured under a detailed mobilization plan. Its functions would include:

Activation in the event of direct threats to national security.

Assistance in cases of natural disasters or terrorism.

Joint training with regular forces and coordination with NATO.

Participation in border defense scenarios, especially in strategically sensitive border areas.

Successful models that may serve as examples

Switzerland: Maintains an active reserve force with mandatory initial military service and ongoing training.

Finland and Sweden: Have restructured their reserve forces following Russian aggression in Ukraine, enabling mobilization within hours.

Estonia and Latvia: Have significantly strengthened the role of territorial and volunteer forces in their military doctrine.

These countries are not aggressors but have built functional defensive armies that guarantee regional security and stability.

Strategic benefits for Albania

Reduction of dependency on foreign aid during critical hours of a conflict.

Increased national response capacity and greater regional credibility as a responsible security actor.

Civic awareness of the role of national defense, enhancing solidarity and state-building.

Analysis of the factors that led to the disarmament of the Albanian Armed Forces after the 1990s

1. The fall of the communist regime and political transformation

The transition from dictatorship to a democratic system resulted in an immediate institutional and economic collapse.

The military, as a politicized structure closely tied to the Party of Labour, lost public legitimacy and its function in the new state architecture.

The new political orientation emphasized the civilianization of institutions—often at the expense of the military structures, which were seen as relics of the past.

2. Economic crisis and defense budget collapse

Albania faced a severe economic crisis, forcing subsequent governments to drastically cut defense spending.

Lack of investment in equipment, infrastructure, and training led to the complete erosion of combat capabilities.

3. The events of 1997 and the destruction of military arsenals

The civil unrest and collapse of public order in 1997 resulted in the mass looting of military depots and the effective dissolution of military structures.

More than 650,000 firearms entered civilian circulation, while most military facilities were destroyed or abandoned.

This event severely damaged the army’s image and public trust, initiating a long period of uncertainty regarding its role in the state.

4. International pressure and one-sided orientation toward NATO

Albania oriented itself toward NATO membership and reformed its army according to Western standards.

This led to the abandonment of territorial defense structures and reduction of personnel, focusing only on small professional units for international missions.

The disarmament of outdated Soviet equipment was considered part of the reform process, but it was not replaced with modern and effective capacities.

II. Assessment of long-term consequences for national security and the state’s defensive capacities

1. Loss of independent defense capacity

Today, Albania does not possess a military with full capability to defend its territory in the event of an armed conflict.

It is entirely dependent on NATO intervention and allied support, which limits the state’s strategic autonomy.

2. Absence of a reservist or mobilization structure

Following disarmament and reform, Albania lacks a functional reserve system or a mobilization plan for military emergencies.

This creates a gap in response to unexpected threats, especially in sensitive border areas such as the north and east of the country.

3. Weakening of production and logistical capacities

The Albanian Armed Forces no longer have the capacity to produce weapons, ammunition, or logistical supplies at a national scale, making prolonged independent resistance impossible.

Military infrastructures (airports, bases, depots) have been reduced or privatized without new alternatives being developed.

Low Perceived Risk, but Actually High

The absence of a direct conflict has created the illusion of a permanent peace, while regional developments—such as the concentration of Serbian troops on the border with Kosovo—make the scenario of new tensions more likely.

Excessive Disarmament Has Reduced the State’s Readiness to Face Real Security Challenges

Context of Political Transition and Institutional Decomposition

After 1990, with the overthrow of the communist regime, Albania entered a phase of profound political and institutional transformation. The military, as one of the most politicized institutions during communism, was not seen as part of national defense, but rather as a component of the dictatorship’s repressive apparatus.

This led to a delegitimization of its role in the emerging democratic society.

Instead of a gradual and rational reform, rapid and hasty measures were taken to reduce and discharge military staff, often without any analysis of long-term security needs.

Economic Collapse and Drastic Reduction in Military Funding

Between 1991 and 1997, Albania experienced one of the deepest economic crises in Eastern Europe. Government priorities were market liberalization, support for the private sector, and poverty alleviation, while defense was largely neglected.

The defense budget dropped from around 12% of GDP in the late 1980s to less than 1% after 1993.

This led to the closure of military schools, the cessation of domestic weapons production, and the collapse of logistical capacities.

The Massive Destruction of 1997: A Turning Point in De Facto Disarmament

The year 1997 marks the peak of uncontrolled disarmament.

During the civil unrest, over 1,300 military depots were looted, resulting in the spread of weapons and ammunition into the hands of civilians and criminal groups.

This event dismantled the military command structure and created a dangerous precedent of national instability due to military weakness.

The most severe consequence was the abandonment of the territorial defense function, pushing the institution into a survival phase.

International Pressure and the Euro-Atlantic Integration Strategy

Following the 1997 crisis, Albania was included in NATO cooperation programs as part of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) process. One of the conditions was the transformation of the armed forces into a small, professional, and NATO-interoperable structure.

The political gain was NATO membership in 2009.

But the military loss was significant: the abandonment of full national defense capacities in favor of a collective security system that, in extreme situations, does not guarantee immediate intervention.

This led to the dismantling of infantry and tank brigades, the disbandment of divisions, and the closure of most military bases.

I. Assessment of Long-Term Consequences for National Security and Defense Capabilities

Lack of Independent Defense Capacities

Today, Albania does not possess a military force capable of preserving territorial integrity in the event of aggression, nor for immediate intervention in case of an internal security crisis.

This makes the country deeply dependent on NATO—even for tasks that should be covered by minimal national capabilities (e.g., border protection in the north, response to hybrid threats, or intervention in disasters caused by armed conflict).

Elimination of the Territorial Defense Component and the Absence of a Reserve Force

The current military is structured according to the “professional-operational” concept, with a very limited number of active personnel and no reserve structure.

In the absence of a National Reserve Force, the state cannot mobilize citizens for defense in the event of war or crisis, which represents a dangerous gap in the national security strategy.

Loss of Military Production and Technological Capabilities

During communism, Albania had some capacity to produce weapons and ammunition, which was destroyed or dismantled after the 1990s.

The absence of these capabilities today would lead to extreme difficulties in supply and self-sustainability in a prolonged conflict.

Strategic Weakness in a Fragile Region Like the Balkans

With 70% of the Serbian army concentrated on the Kosovo border, and recent developments in northern Kosovo, the geopolitical risk of destabilization is real and increasing.

In this context, the absence of a well-structured army places Albania in a strategically unfavorable position, undermining its influence and credibility as a factor of stability in the region.

Reintroducing the Territorial Defense Component into the National Security Strategy

Why Should Territorial Defense Be Reintroduced?

Albania is located in a geopolitically unstable area, where tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, Russian influence in the region, and institutional weaknesses of neighboring countries pose potential threats to security.

NATO doctrine does not guarantee immediate reaction in every emergency—thus, building minimal self-defense capacities is essential.

Reintroducing territorial defense does not mean reverting to the communist model, but adapting to modern realities, including:

Reliance on technology

Voluntary citizen engagement

Development of regional logistics for defense

V. Creation of a National Reserve Force (NRF)

Concept

The National Reserve Force would be a complementary structure to the Armed Forces, composed of:

Former professional soldiers

Citizens trained in basic defense

Professionals from critical sectors: medicine, engineering, IT, logistics

University-level students undergoing minimal military training

Organization

The NRF would be organized based on administrative counties, with a trained and registered core unit.

Each member would have a personal file, mobilization plan, and emergency contact.

Training would occur twice a year (5–10 days), with affordable budgetary support.

Key Functions

Intervention in internal or external threats

Assistance in emergency situations: earthquakes, fires, floods, energy crises

Participation in joint operations with NATO and regional exercises

Ensuring institutional continuity of defense during conflicts

Legal Framework

A new law on Armed Forces reservists is needed, supported by the Constitution and harmonized with NATO directives.

The law should include:

Rights and obligations of reservists

Protection against workplace discrimination during mobilization periods

Financial incentives and bonuses for active participation

VI. Gradual Modernization of the Armed Forces: A Military for a New Era

Investment in Real Capacities, Not Just Symbols

Modernization should not rely solely on new uniforms, patrol vehicles, or foreign missions, but on:

Digital command and functional response chains

Smart protective equipment, drones, encrypted communications

Capacities for asymmetric and hybrid warfare

Involvement of the Civil Sector in the National Security System

Security education should become part of school and university curricula.

Public institutions should be involved in civil defense simulations and national mobilization exercises.

Based on Realistic, Contemporary Principles and in Coordination with Strategic Allies

The reintroduction of the territorial defense component into Albania’s military doctrine reflects the anticipation of escalating regional conflicts and Albania’s supportive role toward Kosovo.

The creation of a National Reserve Force composed of periodically trained citizens, capable of mobilizing in times of crisis. This force should be an integral part of Albania’s rapid response strategy.

Investments in new intervention capacities, including tactical transport vehicles, reconnaissance drones, and cyber capabilities for both defense and digital offense.

Enhancing military cooperation with Kosovo through bilateral agreements for joint exercises, logistical coordination, and real-time information exchange.

Reviewing the defense budget to align with NATO’s military spending recommendations (2% of GDP), prioritizing modernization and the retention of military personnel.

Comparative Analysis: Albania and Neighboring Countries in Terms of Military Capacity

Country Military Capabilities Strategic Border Presence Active Reserve Force International Cooperation

Serbia Highly consolidated (approx. 28,000 active troops + reserves) Strong presence near the Kosovo border Yes With Russia and China, partially with the EU

Montenegro Minimal defense, focus on civil security Calm borders, no direct threats No NATO member

Kosovo Small and developing forces (KSF) Tense borders with Serbia No (in development) Cooperation with the USA/NATO

Albania Reduced capacities, no reserve force Limited presence along northern borders No NATO member, supporter of Kosovo

This comparison highlights the urgent need for Albania to:

Modernize its military structure;

Address strategic gaps, especially in the northern region;

Avoid excessive dependency on international allies, in order to be a reliable and active actor in the regional security architecture.

Drafting an Updated National Defense Strategy that reflects the new geopolitical reality in the Balkans and incorporates hybrid, cyber, and conventional threats.

Reintegrating the concept of territorial defense into both military and civil planning, with decentralized structures in border areas and the involvement of local governance in managing security emergencies.

Creating a National Reserve Force with a clear legal framework, periodic training, and guaranteed logistics, ready to be mobilized in times of crisis.

Increasing public investment in the defense sector, respecting NATO recommendations on budget allocation and directing funds toward modern technologies, precision weaponry, and military intelligence capabilities.

Developing structured cooperation with Kosovo, including joint training, classified information sharing, and the establishment of a joint operational structure to manage threats along the northeastern border.

Establishing a Strategic Defense Research Center, which will continuously analyze the regional security environment, offer evidence-based policy recommendations to the Albanian government, and serve as a bridge between the military academy and international partners.

The Disarmament of the Albanian Armed Forces after the 1990s—driven by political, economic, and international factors—stands as one of the most debated developments with long-term consequences for Albania’s national security. As the country pursued Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO-standard modernization, it neglected its minimal capacities for territorial defense and emergency intervention.

Today, in a new geopolitical context—where Serbia has positioned a significant portion of its armed forces near the Kosovo border—the lack of a ready Albanian army creates a serious imbalance in the region’s security landscape. Albania not only loses the ability to defend its national interests in times of crisis but also risks undermining its role as a stabilizing force in the Western Balkans.

In this context, reintroducing territorial defense, creating a National Reserve Force, updating the National Defense Strategy, and strengthening cooperation with Kosovo and NATO are essential steps. Albania must shift from a symbolic defense policy to an effective and integrated national security strategy—one that not only reflects current realities but also prevents future threats to its strategic interests.

Strengthening Albania’s defense capacities is not a political choice, but a historic, geopolitical, and national obligation—especially amid regional uncertainty and emerging hybrid, conventional, and asymmetrical threats.