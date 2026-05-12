Albania Between a Crisis of Trust and the Need for a Functional, Fair, and Strong State

Written by Flamur Buçpapaj

Albania is currently going through a complex historical phase, where the contrast between political promises and everyday reality has become increasingly visible. In public discourse, there is constant talk of reforms, European integration, economic development, and institutional modernization, yet in real life citizens continue to face long-standing problems: lack of trust in institutions, social and territorial inequality, a fragile economy, high levels of emigration, and a general perception that the state does not function equally for all. This persistent gap between law and reality has created a silent crisis of trust, where citizens no longer see the state as a guarantor of justice and development, but often as a distant, bureaucratic, and inconsistent structure.

In this context, there is a growing perception that the existing political system has failed to deliver the expected change, and that a new political approach is needed—more direct, more citizen-oriented, and more connected to national identity. Within this idea emerges the proposal for a new political force with a national and civic profile, presented under the name “National Strike,” built around the principles of family, homeland, and faith, and declaring a strategic and lasting friendship with the United States and the European Union. This idea is presented as an attempt to introduce a new political energy into Albanian public life, distancing itself from old political patterns and ideological divisions of the past.

However, beyond political names and projects, the core issue in Albania remains the functioning of the state and its institutions. The justice system, public administration, and state oversight mechanisms are often perceived as slow, influenced, and not always equal in the application of the law. In a modern state, the strength of the law does not lie in how it is written, but in how equally it is enforced for every citizen. When laws are perceived as flexible depending on connections, influence, or power, the moral and institutional foundation of the state is weakened, and public trust begins to erode.

The economy is another central dimension of this crisis. Albania continues to rely on a limited economic structure, concentrated in a few sectors that do not ensure long-term, balanced development. Economic growth, when it occurs, does not always translate into fair and widespread improvement in living standards. The gap between urban and rural areas remains significant, while the lack of a strong productive base and innovation capacity makes the economy vulnerable and dependent. In such conditions, many citizens—especially young people—see emigration not as a choice, but as the only viable alternative for a better life.

Mass emigration is not simply an economic phenomenon, but a deep social and institutional indicator. When a country loses its most active, educated, and productive population, the problem is no longer only unemployment, but a lack of belief in the future. In this sense, emigration becomes a silent vote against the current system, reflecting a widespread perception that the country does not offer sufficient long-term opportunities for stability and progress.

At the same time, core sectors such as education and healthcare require deep and sustained reform. Education must become more closely linked to practical skills and the needs of the modern labor market, while healthcare must ensure quality, equal access, and efficiency in service delivery. Without strengthening these two fundamental pillars, any broader economic or institutional development remains incomplete, as human capital is the foundation of any functioning state.

In this situation, the need for a more functional state becomes increasingly clear. A strong state is not one that merely displays authority, but one that ensures the equal, fair, and consistent enforcement of the law. Institutions must be professional, independent, and merit-based, rather than influenced by political or narrow interests. Public administration must operate with transparency and accountability, while citizens must be placed at the center of all state policies.

Within this vision, the family remains one of the core pillars of society and must be supported through policies that ensure social, economic, and demographic stability. Private property must be fully guaranteed by the rule of law, without legal ambiguity or institutional abuse that has caused long-standing problems in the past. Legal security is one of the most essential conditions for economic development and public trust in the state.

The economy must be oriented toward production, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and support for domestic entrepreneurship. A strong economy is not built on temporary dependency, but on internal value creation and sustainable employment. The goal is not only statistical growth, but real improvement in citizens’ quality of life and the creation of a resilient economic structure capable of withstanding crises.

Security and public order are also essential components of a modern state. The police and law enforcement structures must be fully depoliticized, professional, and strictly law-based. The armed forces must be modernized and integrated into NATO structures, ensuring territorial defense and contributing to regional and international stability. Security is not only a matter of force, but also of trust and institutional functionality.

In foreign policy, the strategic orientation remains clear and unchanged: a strong partnership with the United States of America and the European Union, along with full Euro-Atlantic integration. International relations must be based on national interest, stability, and long-term cooperation, strengthening Albania’s position in the region and beyond.

Domestically, a deep institutional restructuring is required, covering public administration, the justice system, the police, and the functioning of parliament. The goal is not formal structural change, but real improvements in efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Citizens must experience change in their daily lives, not only in official documents or political declarations.

Ultimately, the main challenge for Albania is not the lack of ideas or political projects, but the lack of consistent and equal implementation. A functional state requires institutions that truly work, an economy that produces and distributes fairly, a justice system that applies the law equally to all, and a renewed contract of trust between the citizen and the state. Only on these foundations can a sustainable, stable, and credible future be built for the country.

In the end, a strong state is not defined by how much control it exercises, but by its ability to function fairly, equally, and efficiently for all citizens, ensuring freedom, order, and sustainable development at the same time.