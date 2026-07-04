250 YEARS OF FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY, AND GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

A Message of Congratulations on the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America

By Flamur Buçpapaj

On my own behalf, as a writer, publicist, and Director of Nacional, RTV Nacional, and Radio Nacional, I have the honor of extending my warmest congratulations to the great American people on the occasion of the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America.

The Fourth of July is one of the most significant dates in the modern history of humanity. On July 4, 1776, a nation was born upon the ideals of freedom, democracy, human dignity, and the rule of law. Throughout these 250 years, the United States has become a symbol of the defense of fundamental freedoms, economic prosperity, scientific and technological progress, and leadership of the free world.

History has shown that America has consistently stood alongside nations striving for freedom and democracy. It has played a decisive role in safeguarding peace, confronting totalitarian regimes, and strengthening Euro-Atlantic security. Its contribution to preserving the international order and democratic values remains unparalleled.

For the Albanian nation, the United States of America is far more than a strategic ally—it is a great historic friend. American support for Albania, its accession to NATO, and the cause of Kosovo has left an indelible mark on our national history. The Albanian people will always cherish this special friendship with gratitude and respect.

Throughout their existence, our media outlets have consistently supported the Albanian-American strategic partnership, Euro-Atlantic integration, and the values of Western democracy. We firmly believe that this enduring friendship should continue to grow stronger in the interests of freedom, development, security, and peace.

On this historic jubilee, we wish the United States of America continued success as a source of inspiration for free peoples around the world, a steadfast defender of democracy, and a decisive force for global stability and peace.

With profound respect and gratitude, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the American people on this extraordinary anniversary.

Happy 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America!

God bless America! God bless the American people! God bless the everlasting friendship between Albania and the United States of America!

Flamur Buçpapaj

Writer, Publicist

Director, Nacional, RTV Nacional, and Radio Nacional